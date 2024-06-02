You are here

Aramco commences secondary public offering of 1.55bn shares  

Aramco commences secondary public offering of 1.55bn shares  
This marks the firm’s second listing after its initial public offering in December 2019, which raised $25.6 billion, the largest flotation in history.
Updated 02 June 2024
Arab News
Aramco commences secondary public offering of 1.55bn shares  

Aramco commences secondary public offering of 1.55bn shares  
  • Energy giant offers more than $10 billion worth of shares
Updated 02 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Energy giant Aramco has begun the sale of more than $10 billion worth of shares in what is the second public offering from the Saudi-based firm.

The 1.55 billion holdings on offer represent 0.64 percent of the company’s issued shares, and in a Tadawul statement the oil firm revealed that the price range has been set between SR26.70 and SR29 ($7 to $7.70) per share.

The book-building process for institutional investors in the secondary offering will run from June 2 to 6, while the period for retail investors will run from June 3 to 5. 

This marks the firm’s second listing after its initial public offering in December 2019, which raised $25.6 billion, the largest flotation in history.

“The offering will be made to institutional investors in Saudi Arabia, institutional investors located outside Saudi Arabia who are qualified in accordance with the Rules for Foreign Investment in Securities to invest in listed securities and eligible retail investors in the Kingdom and other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries,” stated Aramco in a press release.  

It added: “Outside the Kingdom, the Offering will be made in compliance with Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933.”  

Regulation S is a series of rules that clarify the position of the US Securities and Exchange Commission that securities offered and sold outside the US don’t need to be registered with the SEC.  

The sale was initially announced on May 30, with a statement adding that the Saudi government currently holds 82.19 percent of the company’s issued shares. 

Upon closure of the secondary offering, the government will hold approximately 81.55 percent of the firm’s issued shares if the over-allotment option is not exercised. 

Investment banks added to the deal since it was announced on Thursday are Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia - part of UBS Group - as a domestic bookrunner alongside BNP Paribas, Bank of China International and China International Capital Corporation as foreign bookrunners, according to a stock exchange filing.

Already on the deal were Saudi National Bank's investment banking arm, which is the lead manager as well as global coordinator alongside Citi, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC, as well as JPMorgan, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Al Rajhi Capital, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi are also domestic joint bookrunners.

In April, a survey conducted by UK-based Brand Finance named Aramco the most valuable brand in the Middle East, with a value of $41.5 billion. 

In May, the Saudi oil firm revealed its net profit for the first quarter of this year reached $27.27 billion, a rise of 2.04 percent compared to the last three months of 2023. 

According to the statement, Aramco’s total revenue for the three months to the end of March stood at $107.21 billion, with total operating income for the period reaching $58.88 billion.

Updated 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 196 points to close at 11,612 

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 196 points to close at 11,612 
Updated 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, as it shed 196.22 points or 1.66 percent, to close at 11,612.03. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.08 billion ($1.89 billion), with 28 of the listed stocks advancing and 198 declining.  

Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also slipped by 530.84 points to close at 26,033.02, while the MSCI Tadawul Index shed 23.96 points to end the trading at 1,453.42.  

The best-performing stock of the day was SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co., whose share price soared by 2.74 percent to SR270.40.  

Other top performers of the day were Middle East Healthcare Co. and Tanmiah Food Co., whose share prices surged by 2.53 percent and 2.46 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., with its share price edging down 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

The top-performing stocks on the parallel market were Knowledge Net Co. and Miral Dental Clinics Co., whose share prices soared by 9.51 percent and 8.68 percent, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Thimar Development Holding Co. approved the company’s board of directors’ recommendation to cut capital by 74 percent from SR250 million to SR65 million.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company said that the capital reduction would not affect Thimar’s obligations, operations, financial or operational performance, and regulatory compliance.  

Thimar added that the capital reduction would also not alter any shareholder’s stake.  

Meanwhile, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. said it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire all of Dar Al Balad Business Solutions Co. shares, including its rights and obligations.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company noted that the acquisition is within the framework of the company’s long-term strategy for continued growth and sustainability.  

Additionally, Kingdom Holding Co.’s shareholders approved its board of directors’ recommendation to pay a 2.8 percent cash dividend, or SR0.28 per share, from retained earnings for 2024.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait finalize project to streamline customs procedures

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait finalize project to streamline customs procedures
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait finalize project to streamline customs procedures

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait finalize project to streamline customs procedures
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is set to increase further with the completion of their land customs technical connectivity project.

The completion of the project was revealed on Monday during the second meeting of the two countries’ coordination council.

The announcement is a significant step toward enhancing trade and facilitating the movement of goods between the two nations, which aims to streamline customs procedures and promote smoother cross-border trade.

The two sides also praised the cooperation that resulted in the flow of capital and bilateral trade, which contributes to enabling mutual investments between the two neighboring countries and the continuous development they are witnessing in all sectors, including energy, industry, rail connectivity and communications, as well as IT, infrastructure and real estate development, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Moreover, the two parties emphasized the importance of strengthening existing cooperation and coordinating efforts in combating terrorism and extremism as well as their financing. They also underscored the significance of exchanging experiences in that field for the security of the two countries.

In addition, they affirmed Saudi Arabia and Kuwait's endeavor to develop a common vision for closer and sustainable mutual cultural, media, tourism, and social development collaborations.

Also, they underlined the need to boost cooperation in cultural programs, strengthen their media regulations, program and news exchange, and joint television and radio production.

Furthermore, the collaboration in educational development was commended, aligning with the consensus to enhance the partnership between universities in both countries. This includes providing scholarships and streamlining the admission process for students at their respective academic institutions.

Besides, the two sides expressed their enthusiasm to strengthen their relations and expand cooperation in health, tourism, and sports sectors between the two countries.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who cochaired the meeting at the headquarters of Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed their satisfaction with what was reached in the meetings of the subcommittees, which resulted in the adoption of 50 initiatives that will enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields and push their relations to broader horizons.

Saudi Arabia, Morocco eye stronger industrial ties

Saudi Arabia, Morocco eye stronger industrial ties
Updated 59 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Morocco eye stronger industrial ties

Saudi Arabia, Morocco eye stronger industrial ties
Updated 59 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Morocco are set to boost particularly in the fields of mining of energy as an official delegation from the Kingdom is visiting the northwestern African country to explore venues for cooperation.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef began his official visit to Rabat on June 3.

He will head the Kingdom’s delegation to the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization General Assembly’s 28th session, which will be held from June 4-6 in the Moroccan capital, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

According to Alkhorayef, he and the Moroccan officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation in vital fields.  “We also reviewed the promising investment opportunities available in both countries and opened new horizons for sustainable partnership,” the Saudi minister said.

He added that he reviewed Saudi Vision 2030’s achievements with a group of Moroccan opinion leaders and economic analysts, focusing on the industrial and mining sectors.

“We also exchanged views on a number of economic issues, emphasizing the importance of the media and its pivotal role in spreading awareness and achieving development goals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the industry minister held talks with Leila Benali, Morocco’s minister of energy transition and sustainable development, and Nadia Fettah, Morocco’s minister of economy and finance. The officials discussed enhancing economic cooperation between the two kingdoms.

During the meeting, they also discussed cooperation opportunities and partnerships in the mining sector, including the development of the phosphate industry, benefiting from the two countries’ accumulated experiences to enhance the competitive advantage of phosphate fertilizers and access to new markets.

They also discussed collaboration in regional trade, including overcoming obstacles to the import and export of vital minerals in the region, in addition to cooperation in the field of export development, and supporting the promotion of Saudi exports in Morocco.

The meetings were attended by Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Saudi vice minister of industry and mineral resources for mining affairs, and Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, Saudi ambassador to Morocco.

Additionally, Alkhorayef held a meeting with heads of major mining companies in Morocco with the participation of some of the country’s most prominent investors in this sector.

The session focused on enhancing cooperation and reviewing the significant investment opportunities provided by the Saudi mining sector, and the services and incentives the Kingdom’s  ministry offers to investors.

The meeting also shed light on the ministry’s efforts and plans toward developing the mining sector, benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral wealth, which is estimated at more than SR9.3 trillion ($2.48 trillion).

Furthermore, the meeting, also attended by Benali, explored cooperation opportunities in the field of mining and benefiting from the mineral resources available in both countries.

The meeting, held at Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, reviewed Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive metal industry and mining strategy, the mining investment system, and the sector’s legislative frameworks and regulations.

In its report, SPA added that Alkhorayef is scheduled to meet with several government and private sector leaders and heads of mining companies, adding that the minister will visit Moroccan companies and factories to bolster cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and explore investment opportunities.

 

 

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Arab News
Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed ACWA Power has agreed to sell 30 percent of its stake in Rabigh Independent Water Steam and Power Project to Hassana Investment Co. for SR844 million ($225 million).  

Parties in the deal included Oasis Power One Conventional Energy and Water Co. and Gosi Investment Ventures Limited, said ACWA Power in a bourse filing. 

Rabigh IWSPP is owned and operated by Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., a joint venture between ACWA Power, Marubeni Corp., JGC Corp., and Petro Rabigh. 

The project was arranged under an engineering, procurement, and construction contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and consists of conventional thermal power with five 118 megawatt steam turbines, nine 470 tonnes per hour steam generators, three wet limestone flue gas desulphurization units, and 16 reverse osmosis trains capable of producing 504 cubic meters per hour. 

RAWEC is an independent water, steam, and power producer, supplying essential utilities on a captive basis to Petro Rabigh Co. 

ACWA Power stated that the sale is part of its capital recycling strategy. 

The Saudi utility giant previously held a 99 percent shareholding in the project. The company expects to gain from this divestment, which will be calculated on the closing date of the transaction. 

The statement added that RAWEC’s contribution to the group’s net income will be proportionately reduced in line with the divestment. 

On June 2, ACWA Power signed an agreement with the Tunisian government for a project that will produce up to 600,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen in three phases for export to Europe. 

The memorandum of understanding was inked by Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Tunisia’s minister of industry, mines and energy, and Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power. 

ACWA Power is set to develop, operate, and maintain 12 gigawatts of renewable energy electricity generation units, including storage systems and transmission lines, along with water desalination plants, electrolyzers, and infrastructures to connect to the main pipeline. 

The first phase will involve installing 4 GW of renewable energy units, 2 GW of electrolyzer capacity, as well as battery storage facilities to produce 200,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, which will be exported through the SoutH2 Corridor, a hydrogen pipeline initiative led by European transmission system operators connecting Tunisia to Italy, Austria and Germany. 

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to expand its reach to Chinese travelers as the Kingdom’s tourism authority signs a deal to strengthen its position in the world’s largest travel market.  

The agreement signed between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Taiba Investments, a major hospitality and real estate firm in the Kingdom, aims to develop integrated residential ecosystems and a specialized network of hotels catering to tourists from China.  

The agreement includes offering various facilities and services as well as marketing materials designed for the Chinese market.  

Hassan Ahdab, chief hospitality operations officer at Taiba Investments, said: “This strategic partnership and its ambitious goals will play a pivotal role in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings to the world’s largest travel market, China.”    

The newly signed MoU also aligns with the Kingdom’s plans to increase passenger numbers and expand flight routes.  

He added: “This joint effort will positively impact the tourism sector in general and increase the number of tourist arrivals to the country, achieving one of Saudi Vision 2030’s most vital goals of revitalizing the tourism sector and attracting 150 million tourists by 2030.”   

Ahdab noted that Taiba is committed to making all necessary investments to achieve these goals in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Moreover, under the terms of the new deal, STA and Taiba will also collaborate in sales and marketing efforts to attract Chinese tourists, establishing specialized teams and rolling out joint promotional initiatives to achieve their shared objective.

Additionally, STA will provide administrative, technical, and advisory support to Taiba Investments in establishing specialized sales and marketing teams in both Riyadh and Shanghai.

This collaboration will contribute to the implementation of targeted marketing campaigns to promote the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and its diverse tourism offerings in the Chinese market.

From his side, President of Asia Pacific Markets at STA Alhasan Al-Dabbagh said: “We aim to make China one of the top three source markets by 2030 welcoming millions of Chinese travelers to experience the true home of Arabia.”

“With unwavering commitment, Saudi Arabia has been proactively launching initiatives to be China-ready. This new partnership with Taiba Investments not only solidifies this endeavor but also marks a significant step towards integrating the private sector into our vision of transforming Saudi Arabia into a premier global tourist destination,” Al-Dabbagh further noted.

Furthermore, the agreement will also see Taiba Investments and STA collaborate to host a conference in Riyadh in 2024 in an attempt to attract more Chinese tourists and provide a platform for Saudi tourism companies to connect with China’s travel industry leaders.

