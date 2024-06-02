You are here

  • Home
  • China leading affordable EV market amid global transition challenges: S&P report

China leading affordable EV market amid global transition challenges: S&P report

China leading affordable EV market amid global transition challenges: S&P report
China’s competitive edge in this market is largely attributed to the near price parity between battery-EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/yh5eq

Updated 02 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

China leading affordable EV market amid global transition challenges: S&P report

China leading affordable EV market amid global transition challenges: S&P report
Updated 02 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: China is at the forefront of providing affordable electric vehicles, supported by government backing and a wide range of low-cost options, according to a new study. 

Despite a global slowdown in the transition to EVs, a report by S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Mobility highlighted the effectiveness of the Asian country’s efforts, pointing to several key factors. 

China’s competitive edge in this market is largely attributed to the near price parity between battery-EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles. 

In the first quarter of 2024, China saw a BEV penetration rate of 25 percent, showcasing rapid adoption driven by low manufacturing costs and strong government incentives. 

In contrast, Western markets face hurdles due to higher costs and diminished subsidies. In Europe and the US, BEVs are still significantly more expensive than their ICE counterparts, with Europe experiencing a 24 percent manufacturer’s suggested retail price premium and the US facing a 37 percent difference. 

Additionally, concerns over range, charging infrastructure, and technological obsolescence further dampen consumer enthusiasm, the report added. 

While Western automakers are developing more affordable models, such as the VW ID2 and Renault Twingo, these vehicles are not expected to hit the market until 2025-2026 and will only represent a small portion of available options, according to S&P. 

The high cost of battery packs, which make up around 40 percent of an EV’s price, remains a significant barrier to affordability. 

Despite these challenges, regulatory changes and environmental policies are expected to drive long-term growth in the BEV market. 

The EU and China have set ambitious targets for emission reductions and EV adoption, with Beijing aiming for 50 percent “new-energy” vehicle sales in key regions by 2030. 

As the global market adapts, the automotive supply chain is undergoing a transformation, with battery technology and production becoming central to the industry. 

While China currently dominates this sector, the report stated that efforts in Europe and the US to localize production and develop alternative battery technologies are underway. 

The Middle East is also seeing a focus on growing the EV sector, with Saudi Arabia looking to lead the region in this regard.

In 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Ceer, the Kingdom’s first automotive brand, to produce and sell EVs, aiming to attract investments, create jobs, and boost gross domestic product in line with Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is also the major shareholder in EV manufacturer Lucid, which opened its first plant outside the US in the Kingdom in September 2023, with an initial capacity to produce 5,000 vehicles a year. 

This came as the Kingdom’s government pledged to buy up to 100,000 EVs from the company over 10 years.   

Saudi Arabia has set a goal to transition 30 percent of all vehicles in Riyadh to electric by 2030. This target is part of a larger strategy to reduce emissions in the capital city by 50 percent, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Topics: energy electric vehicle (EV) China

Related

Jeeny to swap 50% cars for EVs by 2028, full electrification by 2030
Corporate News
Jeeny to swap 50% cars for EVs by 2028, full electrification by 2030

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 

Saudi energy giant ACWA Power sells $225m stake in Rabigh IWSPP 
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed ACWA Power has agreed to sell 30 percent of its stake in Rabigh Independent Water Steam and Power Project to Hassana Investment Co. for SR844 million ($225 million).  

Parties in the deal included Oasis Power One Conventional Energy and Water Co. and Gosi Investment Ventures Limited, said ACWA Power in a bourse filing. 

Rabigh IWSPP is owned and operated by Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., a joint venture between ACWA Power, Marubeni Corp., JGC Corp., and Petro Rabigh. 

The project was arranged under an engineering, procurement, and construction contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and consists of conventional thermal power with five 118 megawatt steam turbines, nine 470 tonnes per hour steam generators, three wet limestone flue gas desulphurization units, and 16 reverse osmosis trains capable of producing 504 cubic meters per hour. 

RAWEC is an independent water, steam, and power producer, supplying essential utilities on a captive basis to Petro Rabigh Co. 

ACWA Power stated that the sale is part of its capital recycling strategy. 

The Saudi utility giant previously held a 99 percent shareholding in the project. The company expects to gain from this divestment, which will be calculated on the closing date of the transaction. 

The statement added that RAWEC’s contribution to the group’s net income will be proportionately reduced in line with the divestment. 

On June 2, ACWA Power signed an agreement with the Tunisian government for a project that will produce up to 600,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen in three phases for export to Europe. 

The memorandum of understanding was inked by Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Tunisia’s minister of industry, mines and energy, and Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power. 

ACWA Power is set to develop, operate, and maintain 12 gigawatts of renewable energy electricity generation units, including storage systems and transmission lines, along with water desalination plants, electrolyzers, and infrastructures to connect to the main pipeline. 

The first phase will involve installing 4 GW of renewable energy units, 2 GW of electrolyzer capacity, as well as battery storage facilities to produce 200,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, which will be exported through the SoutH2 Corridor, a hydrogen pipeline initiative led by European transmission system operators connecting Tunisia to Italy, Austria and Germany. 

Topics: energy

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 
Updated 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 

Saudi Tourism Authority, Taiba Investments sign MoU to attract Chinese travelers 
Updated 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to expand its reach to Chinese travelers as the Kingdom’s tourism authority signs a deal to strengthen its position in the world’s largest travel market. 

The agreement signed between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Taiba Investments, a major hospitality and real estate firm in the Kingdom, aims to develop integrated residential ecosystems and a specialized network of hotels catering to tourists from China. 

The agreement includes offering various facilities and services as well as marketing materials designed for the Chinese market. 

Hassan Ahdab, chief hospitality operations officer at Taiba Investments, said: “This strategic partnership and its ambitious goals will play a pivotal role in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings to the world’s largest travel market, China.”   

The newly signed MoU also aligns with the Kingdom’s plans to increase passenger numbers and expand flight routes. 

He added: “This joint effort will positively impact the tourism sector in general and increase the number of tourist arrivals to the country, achieving one of Saudi Vision 2030’s most vital goals of revitalizing the tourism sector and attracting 150 million tourists by 2030.”  

Ahdab noted that Taiba is committed to making all necessary investments to achieve these goals in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority. 

Topics: Tourism & Transport Saudi China STA

Related

Saudi tourism launches first travel show in Indonesia video
World
Saudi tourism launches first travel show in Indonesia

Emirates chief blasts London’s ‘old’ Heathrow Airport

Emirates chief blasts London’s ‘old’ Heathrow Airport
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Emirates chief blasts London’s ‘old’ Heathrow Airport

Emirates chief blasts London’s ‘old’ Heathrow Airport
  • Sir Tim Clark: ‘It looks like a utilitarian structure, post-Second World War. It is just not good enough’
  • Civil Aviation Authority: Heathrow should reduce passenger fees by around 6% next year
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s largest airport has been compared to a “post-Second World War” structure by the chief of Emirates.

Sir Tim Clark accused London’s Heathrow Airport of prioritizing shareholder dividends over customer experiences. “I was at Heathrow the other day and walking out of our lounge the ceiling height is awful,” he told The Times. “It looks like a utilitarian structure, post-Second World War. It is just not good enough.”

Sir Tim said Terminal 3, which houses the UAE flag-carrier, should be redesigned to ease the flow of people through security and check-in. “It’s an old airport. I’m afraid it’s very difficult,” he added. “You need to open up the whole terminal. Where we are based, new airports are being built employing the latest technologies to streamline the process of all the customer-facing elements. That is not the case at Heathrow.”

The intervention comes after the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority ruled in March that Heathrow needed to cut take-off and landing charges levied on airlines by around 6 percent, to £23.72 ($30.31) per passenger in 2025, and to £23.70 in 2026.

Sir Tim had previously complained that Heathrow was “seriously lagging behind” in terms of customer experience given the high prices being placed on passengers, but the airport said the money was necessary in order to maintain and improve its facilities.

Heathrow said in a statement: “Every pound we want to spend on improving airport facilities needs approval from our regulator. Despite having our proposals cut back in the current regulatory settlement, we will still invest £3.6 billion upgrading our infrastructure over the next three years. We will continue to invest and to work with our airline partners to build an airport fit for the future.”

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport 
Britain arrests man after uranium seized from Heathrow shipment said to have 'originated in Pakistan'
Pakistan
Britain arrests man after uranium seized from Heathrow shipment said to have 'originated in Pakistan'

Saudi Arabia, Brazil forge partnerships to boost public and private sector investment 

Saudi Arabia, Brazil forge partnerships to boost public and private sector investment 
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Brazil forge partnerships to boost public and private sector investment 

Saudi Arabia, Brazil forge partnerships to boost public and private sector investment 
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Brazil have signed multiple agreements to boost public and private sector investment, focusing on defense industries, research and development, and technology transfer and localization. 

This came as a bilateral meeting was held between Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, and Brazil’s Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, to strengthen trade ties. 

The Saudi minister also held an expanded meeting with government representatives from both countries to discuss opportunities and ways to develop economic and investment relations. 

During a roundtable meeting for the Saudi-Brazilian private sector, top officials witnessed the signing of three memorandums of understanding aimed at developing investments through partnerships between the public and private sectors, stated Al-Falih in a statement on X. 

The industry minister’s roundtable followed a deal signed during a meeting between Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Alckmin. 

The gathering, attended by senior Saudi and Brazilian military and civil officials, focused on bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in defense industries, R&D, and technology transfer and localization, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.  

The pair also reviewed regional and international developments, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Topics: Finance Saudi Brazil Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia, Brazil sign defense agreement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Brazil sign defense agreement

Arab economies set for 3.3% growth in 2024 amid declining inflation: AMF report

Arab economies set for 3.3% growth in 2024 amid declining inflation: AMF report
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Arab economies set for 3.3% growth in 2024 amid declining inflation: AMF report

Arab economies set for 3.3% growth in 2024 amid declining inflation: AMF report
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Arab economies are projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2024, up from 2.2 percent in the previous year, according to a new analysis. by the Arab Monetary Fund. 

In its latest report, the Arab Monetary Fund noted that the inflation rate in its 22 member states is expected to decline to 3.3 percent this year, compared to 9.3 percent in 2023. 

The report highlighted that Arab economies were significantly affected by regional and international developments in 2023, including tighter monetary policies to contain inflation and fluctuating commodity prices. 

Fahad Al-Turki, director general and chairman of AMF, said: “By the end of the year (2023), the war in Gaza and security developments in the Red Sea affected several Arab countries. It has also added a dimension of uncertainty about the prospects for the economies of the region and the world.”   

He added: “The vulnerability of Arab countries to these developments varied according to their financial situation and the extent of their direct exposure to the developments, as well as the reforms undertaken by Arab countries to diversify their economies and enhance their resilience to shocks.”  

According to the AMF, international economic growth will remain unchanged at 3.3 percent in 2024. 

Globally, the inflation rate is expected to slow to 5.8 percent this year, down from 6.8 percent in 2023, driven by easing supply chain disruptions and continued tight monetary policies. 

Al-Turki emphasized that the AMF will continue to support Arab member countries by providing concessional financing for economic reform programs. The fund will also assist in developing human capital through training and technical support programs. 

Earlier this month, the World Bank projected that economic growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council region will expand by 2.8 percent in 2024 and 4.7 percent in 2025. 

With oil production quotas expected to be gradually lifted during the second half of 2024, it said oil GDP in the GCC is projected to grow by 1.7 percent this year before ramping up aggressively in 2025 to reach 6.9 percent. 

The international financial institution also noted that Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2024, driven primarily by robust non-oil private activities, which are predicted to grow by 4.8 percent. 

Topics: Finance AMF gull economy

Related

IMF: Gulf economy recovering but faces oil volatility
Business & Economy
IMF: Gulf economy recovering but faces oil volatility

Latest updates

Children unfed all day, thousands for one toilet in Gaza: Oxfam
Children unfed all day, thousands for one toilet in Gaza: Oxfam
Saudi Arabia, Morocco eye stronger industrial ties
Saudi Arabia, Morocco eye stronger industrial ties
Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links
Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links
Arab Environment Forum unifies region on environmental issues
Arab Environment Forum unifies region on environmental issues
Hajj Ministry, Saudi National Bank introduce digital wallet for pilgrims
Hajj Ministry, Saudi National Bank introduce digital wallet for pilgrims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.