Saudi youth set to lead the charge for project management: PMOGA MD  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s drive toward a brighter future is significantly impacting today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders in the project management sector, according to a top official.

Speaking to Arab News during the Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh, Americo Pinto, managing director of the Project Management Office Global Alliance, highlighted the young people in the Kingdom as the cornerstone for substantial development.

The two-day annual event being held in the Saudi capital highlights the latest developments in the field of project management across various sectors and is set to attract more than 2,000 participants.

Pinto observed a proactive approach in the region toward preparing future leaders, and said: “I really see a region and a country (Saudi Arabia) that is looking to prepare their leaders for the future, and the future is now.”

He added that he believes the impact of the investments and cultural changes will be evident for years to come.

Reflecting on the region’s unique energy and enthusiasm for project management, Pinto stated: “It’s something that is interesting to observe from a little distance, especially comparing with other regions where maybe we have project management as something more mature in terms of topic.

“But here I feel a different kind of energy and it makes me really happy because it’s great to be part of it.”

Pinto expressed a particular enthusiasm for working with individuals from the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia.

“I have a special joy in working with people from the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. I see people, especially young leaders, seeking knowledge and exchange experience,” he remarked.

Pinto further highlighted that the Middle East region currently holds the highest number of PMOGA members, indicating great potential for PM development.

Moreover, Pinto stated that Saudi companies have been an active participant in the annual PMO Global Awards, with the Kingdom’s Saudi Post, also known as SPL, winning the World PMO of the Year in 2023.

“It’s interesting that each year we have more companies from Saudi Arabia participating. Last year, we had nine, this year we have 20. I don’t know, but in a few times, it will become the Saudi Arabia awards,” he quipped.

Speaking about industry trends, Pinto explained that artificial intelligence represents the most significant trend in the project management sector.

The technology presents a multitude of possibilities and is rapidly becoming essential for companies seeking to enhance their operations and overall results, he explained.

“Every company should embrace AI as a great possibility to increase activity and results as a whole,” Pinto noted, emphasizing the transformative potential of AI in the project management office.

Pinto added, “PMO leaders should be very concerned about that (AI), but as I said, in a positive way, because it can bring a lot of benefits for any PMO.”

He highlighted the importance of PMO leaders recognizing AI’s potential to significantly impact their area, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and effectiveness in project management.

Pinto anticipates that AI will be used for calculating possibilities and predicting outcomes in recent years.

“AI is something that will change the game. It will enable us to do things we cannot do today,” he stated.

Founded in 2017, PMOGA is a global community with more than 17,000 members in more than 125 countries. The alliance was acquired by the Project Management Institute, the leading authority in project management, earlier last year.