Scholz to Putin: We will defend 'every square inch' of NATO territory

Scholz to Putin: We will defend ‘every square inch’ of NATO territory
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as he attends Katholikentag, a gathering of German Catholics, in Erfurt, Germahy, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP)
Updated 02 June 2024
Reuters
Scholz to Putin: We will defend ‘every square inch’ of NATO territory

Scholz to Putin: We will defend ‘every square inch’ of NATO territory
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week warned NATO members against allowing Ukraine to fire their weapons into Russia
Updated 02 June 2024
Reuters
FRANKFURT: NATO’s recent move to strengthen its eastern border is aimed at deterring Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, adding it should be clear to Moscow that the alliance will be ready to defend itself if necessary.
Speaking at the Eastern German Economic Forum also attended by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, Scholz said Germany has played a leading role in NATO’s presence in the Baltics on Russia’s border, stretching back nearly a decade.
“And because the threat from Russia will continue, we and other allies decided last year to deploy additional units to the Baltic states and to station an entire brigade there permanently in future,” Scholz said, according to a speech manuscript.
“But this turnaround in security policy is necessary to show Russia: We are prepared to defend every square inch of NATO territory against attacks.”
He said diplomacy would only be successful from a position of strength.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week warned NATO members against allowing Ukraine to fire their weapons into Russia, after several Western allies lifted restrictions imposed on the use of weapons donated to Kyiv.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday dismissed the warnings, saying the alliance had heard them many times before and self-defense was not escalation.

'Purged' British Muslim candidate quits Labour over 'hierarchy of racism'

‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’

‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’
  • Faiza Shaheen blocked from standing in election after liking social media posts criticizing Israel
  • She says she has been penalized for speaking out against Islamophobia within the party
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim Labour candidate who was blocked from standing in the July general election has quit after saying there is a “hierarchy of racism” in the party.

Faiza Shaheen was expected to contest the Chingford and Woodford Green seat, but said she had been penalized for speaking out against Islamophobia within the opposition party, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

She was told last week of her suspension after liking posts on social media that criticized Israel’s war in Gaza.

When the Labour National Executive Committee formalized the decision on Tuesday, Shaheen resigned from the party, opening a path to challenge, as an independent, her replacement Shama Tatler, a member of the Jewish Labour Movement.

Tatler was described by Shaheen as “someone not known or supported by most local members with no links to our community.”

Shaheen, an economist who specializes in inequality, described her blocking as a “sham process” based on “spurious reasons,” adding that she had suffered “unfair treatment, bullying and hostility” within Labour ranks.

“Being removed as a candidate has been cruel and devastating, especially after local voters and party members have placed so much faith in me,” she said.

“I cannot, in all conscience, continue to contribute to a party that seems to think so little of people like me and has moved so far away from my values.”

Labour has been accused of carrying out a “purge” against left-wing members of the party ahead of the July 4 election.

Momentum, a left-wing Labour pressure group, said the party, after “purging” Shaheen, has decided to “parachute in one of their own clique from outside the constituency.”

Shaheen said: “Since the Conservatives won power in 2010, I have used all the tools available to me — from my research to my activism — to fight them on public spending cuts, inequality and divisive narratives.

“That is why to leave the Labour Party now, on the cusp of finally seeing the Tories out of government and a time when I should be celebrating, is crushing.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) British Labour Party Faiza Shaheen

UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images

UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images
Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
AFP
UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images

UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images
  • Mohammed Adil from Bradford in northern England, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Terrorism Act
  • “Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organization,” said Bethan David, head of the division
Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A British police officer on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 months of community service for sharing messages on WhatsApp supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Mohammed Adil, 26, from Bradford in northern England, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Terrorism Act for sending the messages in October and November last year.
He has been suspended from duty and now faces disciplinary proceedings, potentially including dismissal.
Adil was reported by two colleagues at the West Yorkshire Police force and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Counter Terrorism Division.
“Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organization,” said Bethan David, head of the division.
Previously, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring had warned Adil that the crimes were “very serious” and that he could face prison time.
But on Tuesday, he said a custodial sentence would be “unnecessarily disproportionate.”
Adil was first arrested on November 6 and suspended as an officer before appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London in May.
He admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organization in the UK.
It came after Israel declared war against Hamas in Gaza in response to the militant group’s unprecedented October 7 attack.
Displayed on his WhatsApp “updates,” prosecutors said the image showed a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband.
In one post, Adil had added the caption: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their paths straight and establish an independent Palestinian state.”
It was said to be a quote from the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif.
The second post was captioned: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression.”
That was said to be from Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the group’s military wing.
The posts were accessible for 24 hours to Adil’s 1,092 WhatsApp contacts, according to prosecutors.
“We will now commence with misconduct proceedings,” said Tanya Wilkins, of West Yorkshire Police, after the sentencing.
“We make it clear to all employees that it is not compatible for anyone working in policing to be a member of, or show support for, a proscribed organization.”

Topics: War on Gaza British Police Mohammed Adil Hamas Terrorism Act

Western campus protests a 'crash course' on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
  • Omar Barghouti: ‘It gives us hope and inspiration in these dark times of Israel’s ongoing genocide’
  • Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign operates along similar principles to civil rights, anti-apartheid movements
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Student protests in the US and elsewhere have been a “crash course” in educating millions of people about the situation in Palestine, the co-founder of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement has said.

Omar Barghouti likened the impact of the demonstrations to anti-apartheid protests in the West against the South African government in the 1980s. 

“The current student-led uprising on campuses in the US, Europe and globally is a sign of Palestine’s South Africa moment, as the support for ending complicity in Israel’s genocide and underlying 76-year-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid is reaching a tipping point in the struggle for Palestinian liberation … The ‘B’ and ‘D’ in BDS have gone much more mainstream than before,” he told The Guardian.

The student movements, most noticeably in the US, have demanded that their universities reveal all ties to Israeli military-linked companies, and have called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

At Columbia University, students are also demanding that the administration sever financial ties with companies operating in Israel, including Google, Amazon and Airbnb.

Other movements have demanded that their colleges end academic relationships with Israeli counterparts that operate in the Occupied Territories or that support the Israeli government.

“This student uprising has been a crash course on Palestine for millions in the West in particular, undoing many years of silencing and erasing Palestinian voices, Palestinian history, Palestinian culture (and) aspirations,” said Barghouti, who studied at Columbia in the 1980s.

“It gives us hope and inspiration in these dark times of Israel’s ongoing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip.”

In 1985, students, predominantly driven by the experiences of the US’s own civil rights movement, occupied Columbia’s Hamilton Hall in a bid to force the college to sever ties with South Africa over apartheid.

This year, the hall was again occupied by protesters and unofficially renamed Hind Hall after 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza in January.

Barghouti said: “Everyone who participated in that fateful (1985) protest and thousands like it worldwide will always cherish that we were part of a righteous struggle that triumphed over a seemingly invincible regime of oppression. It always seems impossible until it’s possible.”

BDS, launched in 2005, was established to operate along similar principles to the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements.

“Large universities, especially in the US and UK, have become akin to large investment firms, with massive endowments, yet with students, faculty and workers that often do not like to see their institution investing in companies that harm humans and the planet,” Barghouti said.

“This tension has with time led to heightened repression, silencing and sophisticated methods of censorship to minimize the influence the (wider university) community may accumulate.

“This violent and often racist repression aims to achieve two main goals, first, to colonize the minds of the protesting students with despair, to dismiss their inspiring uprising as futile, and second, to distract from the demands of the movement.

“(But the) creative, fearless and selfless students are amplifying the demands for boycott and divestment like never before, inspiring us greatly and, at a personal level, filling me with a warm sense of deja vu.”

BDS says the current protests have started the process of forcing universities to change their policies on Israel, but Columbia recently experienced violence on campus after its president allowed New York City police to break up a student encampment in April.

Hundreds of students were arrested and forcibly cleared from the site, including Hamilton Hall.

“The violence deployed by police to repress the student-led protests has been shocking, yet indicative of the power of these mobilizations,” said Barghouti.

“Such grave violations of freedom of expression, academic freedom and the civic right to peacefully protest attest to the fertile potential of this uprising to pave the way to cutting ties of complicity with Israel’s regime.”

The protests are also linked to climate change demonstrations that have regularly targeted US university campuses for their links to the fossil fuel industry.

It is estimated that the first 60 days of the Gaza war generated carbon emissions that exceeded the total annual emissions of 23 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, while satellite images seen by The Guardian in March showed that as much as 48 percent of tree cover and farmland in Gaza had been destroyed, alongside sewage and renewable energy systems, with weapons used in the conflict causing severe contamination.

“The struggle to dismantle Israel’s decades-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid in Palestine goes hand-in-hand with global struggles for justice, including climate justice. The catastrophic climate crisis is exacerbated by global inequality and oppression and mainly caused by complicit governments and corporations that put profit before people and the planet,” said Barghouti.

“With Israel monopolizing resources, destroying agricultural land, denying access to water, rising temperatures are exacerbating desertification as well as water and land scarcity, entrenching climate apartheid (in Palestine).”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the protests “antisemitic.” So far, around 37,000 Palestinians are thought to have been killed in Gaza since Israel invaded the enclave last October.

Topics: War on Gaza Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Omar Barghouti

Ridiculed for a decade, India's Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut
  • Congress looks well set to nearly double its 2019 tally of 52 seats in 543-member parliament 
  • As opposition’s most prominent face, Gandhi has been target of attacks from Modi, his BJP party
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters for a decade as an entitled dynast, marked a stunning comeback on Tuesday, emerging at the center of an alliance that made deep inroads into ruling party strongholds.

The scion of India’s fabled Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, he embarked on two cross-country marches against what he called Modi’s politics of hate and fear, giving a jolt of enthusiasm to his Congress party and rehabilitating his own image.

Reduced by a Modi landslide to just 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament in 2019, Congress looks well set to nearly double that tally this year, according to the
vote count from the general election.

That total is likely to restrict Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to less than the 272 seats needed to win a majority on its own, and it will have to rely on allies to form the government.

Though it might have to sit another term out of power, Congress will have the loudest voice in a much stronger opposition, with Gandhi at its center.

As the opposition’s most prominent face, Gandhi has been a target of attacks from Modi and other BJP leaders, who often call him “the prince.”

Gandhi’s father, grandmother and great-grandfather have all been prime ministers.

During the campaign, Gandhi, with close-cropped black hair and a scruffy salt-and-pepper stubble, criss-crossed the country as his party’s main face, even though Congress is led by family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I think Rahul Gandhi will get credit, not just for mobilization, for his marches, but also for continuously clarifying the Congress’s ideological pitch against the BJP,” said Rahul Verma, political analyst at the Center for Policy Research think tank in New Delhi.

“If there was a moment when Gandhi really emerged, it is now,” he said.

BATTLE AGAINST HATE

At a news conference on Tuesday, Gandhi pulled out a red-jacketed, pocket-sized version of the country’s constitution that he has referred to continuously during the campaign, and said his alliance’s performance was the “first step” in preventing Modi from attempting to change it.

Changing the constitution requires a two-thirds in parliament.

Cambridge-educated Gandhi has often said that he is battling Modi’s BJP not just to wrest power, but to defeat the party’s and its parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Hindu-first character, which goes against India’s secular roots enshrined in the constitution.

“My fight is with the ideology of RSS and BJP which is a threat to our country. The hatred these people spread, they spread violence, I fight against it... This is the battle of my life for me,” he said at a party event two years ago.

BJP rejects these charges.

Single at 53, a trained pilot like his father, and a certified scuba diver, Gandhi is known to be a fitness and martial arts enthusiast and has been seen cycling on New Delhi’s leafy avenues, accompanied by security men.

Though he guards his private life tightly, Gandhi allowed a small peek during the peak of the campaign, sharing a video of him playing with and giving belly rubs to his dog named Yassa, who he said was quite sick, leaving Gandhi “very upset and low.”

A member of parliament since 2004, Gandhi’s attendance has been far below average. His frequent absences from the chamber, and the country, have been the focus of the media and drawn BJP accusations that he does not take politics seriously.

LIKENED TO KENNEDYS

Gandhi has never been a minister in a federal or state government, and has not led his Congress party to a general election victory.

Congress was the largest national political party with a footprint across the country of 1.4 billion people until it was overtaken by the BJP in 2014.

Outside parliament, Gandhi has often reminded his supporters of his family’s commitment and sacrifices, talking about assassinations of his grandmother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and of his father and ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Gandhi family still dominates Congress and commands fierce loyalty.

The political lineage, likened to the Kennedys in the United States both for the power it has enjoyed and the tragedies that have befallen it, started with Motilal Nehru, who practiced law in the early 20th century and gave up a Western lifestyle to become president of the Congress party.

His son, Jawaharlal, was independence hero Mahatma Gandhi’s closest confidant and prime minister from 1947 until 1964.

Jawaharlal’s daughter, Indira, married a Gandhi who was no relation to the Mahatma, but the name was certainly no handicap in politics. Indira Gandhi became prime minister in 1966, but was voted out in 1977 after imposing a harsh internal emergency on the country, becoming the first of her family to lose a national election.

But the mystique of the dynasty brought her back to power within three years and her son Rajiv took over after she was shot dead by two bodyguards in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi served one term as prime minister and when he was campaigning for a comeback in 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber.

Those killings have made Rahul, his mother Sonia and sister Priyanka among the most protected people in the world. Armed men in suits and dark glasses guard them at public functions and, for security reasons, Rahul even used a false name at university and when he worked in London at the turn of the century. 

Topics: India elections 2024 Congress party Rahul Gandhi

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers
  • More than 150 people were in two evacuation centers
  • The eruption prompted authorities to raise an alert level to two in a five-step warning system
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

MANILA: A volcano belched a plume of ash and steam into the night sky in the central Philippines in a powerful explosion that sent more than 700 people fleeing to evacuation camps.
The explosion of Mount Kanlaon Monday night on Negros Island triggered sirens across Canlaon, a city of nearly 60,000 people south of the volcano.
Hundreds fled in government trucks to safety, Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said, adding more than 150 people were in two evacuation centers while others moved to relatives’ homes away from the volcano. No casualties were reported.
The eruption prompted authorities to raise an alert level to two in a five-step warning system, indicating a “moderate level of volcanic unrest.” Kanlaon is one of the country’s 24 most-active volcanoes.
“The explosion was very strong according to villagers, some of whom were screaming in fear,” Cardenas told The Associated Press by telephone. “They felt like they were in a war zone because they could hear the sound of the ashfall hitting their roofs.”
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said at least 796 people from 170 families were moved to evacuation centers in Canlaon and other cities and towns around the volcano and gave assurances that government aircraft were on standby if needed.
Similar volcanic eruptions elsewhere in the Philippines have drawn tourists, but Cardenas said he ordered the temporary closure of resorts in the city, including those that offer mountain-viewing and trail-hiking, to minimize the chances of injuries in case Kanlaon erupts again.
He said police will strictly enforce a no-entry regulation in a 4 -kilometer (2.4-mile) permanent danger zone around the 2,435-meter (7,988-foot) Kanlaon, the highest peak in the central Philippines.
Teresito Bacolcol, who heads the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told AP that Monday night’s eruption scattered ash as far as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It was difficult to say if Kanlaon’s restiveness would worsen or the volcano, which has erupted several times in recent decades, would settle down, he said.
Located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, the Philippines is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Topics: Philippines Volcanoe

