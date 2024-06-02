You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia embraces advanced project management model to drive Vision 2030 objectives
GPMF2024
GPMF2024

Saudi Arabia embraces advanced project management model to drive Vision 2030 objectives

Saudi Arabia embraces advanced project management model to drive Vision 2030 objectives
Areej Naqshbandi, head of the Project Management Office at the Public Investment Fund. AN
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpe84

Updated 02 June 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia embraces advanced project management model to drive Vision 2030 objectives

Saudi Arabia embraces advanced project management model to drive Vision 2030 objectives
Updated 02 June 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

RIYADH: An evolved project management office model, often called xMO, is crucial for promoting the outcomes of programs and initiatives, a leading official from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has told an industry gathering.

Speaking at the Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh, Areej Naqshbandi, head of the Project Management Office at the entity, said that the shift toward xMO offers organizations an opportunity to achieve their goals more effectively. 

According to the Project Management Institute, xMOs enhance value flow in organizations by prioritizing outcomes over processes.

“I would like to focus on a new trend of turning PMOs into xMO. A PMO typically focuses on processes, governments and project execution, while xMOs promote outcomes and value delivery,” said Naqshbandi.  

She added: “This shift toward xMO is not just a trend, it is an opportunity that organizations can embrace to gain a powerful toolkit to achieve ultimate goals in several ways. xMOs ensure a faster return in investments for projects by streamlining processes and encouraging adaptability.”  

An xMO indicates advanced PMOs focusing on value delivery rather than just project execution. As a result, these xMOs are often called by different names and are distinguished by their flexibility, supportive mindset, and strategic acumen. 

The PIF official further noted that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund exemplifies the xMO approach, as the Kingdom uses this method to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

“We are constantly implementing new innovative trends, solutions and strategies; spearheading the drive toward achieving Vision 2030 goals,” she added.  

Naqshbandi further pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s PMO is fostering a strong project management ecosystem in the Kingdom. 

“We always emphasize the importance of the community and giving back. We believe in sharing knowledge and expertise to make a positive impact in the project management landscape,” she concluded.  

Badr Al-Dulami, Saudi Arabia’s vice minister at the Ministry of Transport, stated that the Kingdom’s project management strategy intersects all sectors and is building an inclusive ecosystem. 

“It’s a great sense of pride to see Saudi Arabia with its ambitious vision, leading both globally and locally, as we increase the growth of our giga projects throughout the Kingdom. Vision 2030 is a journey of an ambitious nation and not a final destination,” said Al-Dulami.  

The GPMF, which began in Riyadh on June 2, is widely considered a flagship forum for project management professionals. 

This annual event is expected to attract over 2,000 participants, including project managers and diverse stakeholders. 

Topics: GPMF2024 main Public Investment Fund (PIF) Global Project Management Forum

Related

Special Saudi youth set to lead the charge for project management: PMOGA MD  
Business & Economy
Saudi youth set to lead the charge for project management: PMOGA MD  

Saudi Arabia supplies almost 40% of Japanese oil imports in April

Saudi Arabia supplies almost 40% of Japanese oil imports in April
Updated 13 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

Saudi Arabia supplies almost 40% of Japanese oil imports in April

Saudi Arabia supplies almost 40% of Japanese oil imports in April
  • The UAE emerged as the largest supplier, providing 35.79 million barrels
Updated 13 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japan’s imports of Saudi oil in April accounted for a substantial 31.10 million barrels, representing a significant 39.5 percent of total imports, as reported by the Agency of Natural Resources and Energy, a key division of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

During April, Japan imported about 78.84 million barrels of oil, of which the Arab share was 95.6 percent, or about 75.35 million barrels. The significant contribution from five Arab countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman — as well as the Neutral Zone, underscores the strategic importance of these nations in Japan’s energy security.

The UAE emerged as the largest supplier, providing 35.79 million barrels, which accounted for 45.4 percent of total imports. Kuwait and Qatar contributed 4.71 million barrels (6 percent) and 2.77 million barrels (3.5 percent), respectively. Even smaller contributors like Oman and the Neutral Zone played a role, each providing 0.6 percent of Japan’s total imports.

As Japan continued to ban importing oil from Iran and Russia in April, the rest of its oil imports, 4.4 percent, were sourced from the US (1.6 percent), Central and South America (1.6 percent), Oceania (0.8 percent) and Southeast Asia (0.4 percent).

Topics: Oil Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports increased in November 2023
Business & Economy
Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports increased in November 2023
Saudi crude oil imports supplies 44 percent of Japan needs in December 2023
Business & Economy
Saudi crude oil imports supplies 44 percent of Japan needs in December 2023

PIF-owned Riyadh Air, Singapore Airlines form commercial partnership to explore interline connectivity

PIF-owned Riyadh Air, Singapore Airlines form commercial partnership to explore interline connectivity
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

PIF-owned Riyadh Air, Singapore Airlines form commercial partnership to explore interline connectivity

PIF-owned Riyadh Air, Singapore Airlines form commercial partnership to explore interline connectivity
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newest airline Riyadh Air and Singapore Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a new partnership between the two carriers.  

The agreement was inked by Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai, according to a press release. 

Under the MoU, the Public Investment Fund-owned carrier will work with Singapore Airlines to explore opportunities for interline connectivity on each other’s services. The cooperation will also be working on other potential areas of commercial cooperation. This will include codeshare arrangements, reciprocal benefits for their frequent flyer program members, and cargo services, as well as customer experience, and digital innovation. 

Topics: Tourism & Transport Riyadh Air PIF

Related

Riyadh Air and Saudia agree new joint training programs
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air and Saudia agree new joint training programs

Saudi Flyadeal looks at adding Airbus or Boeing wide-body jets 

Saudi Flyadeal looks at adding Airbus or Boeing wide-body jets 
Updated 04 June 2024
REUTERS 
Follow

Saudi Flyadeal looks at adding Airbus or Boeing wide-body jets 

Saudi Flyadeal looks at adding Airbus or Boeing wide-body jets 
Updated 04 June 2024
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Saudi budget airline flyadeal is studying a possible order for between 10 and 20 wide-body jets to carry more passengers, and could make a decision by the end of the year. 

The low-cost subsidiary of state carrier Saudia is in the early stages of comparing the Boeing 787 and Airbus A330neo, CEO Steven Greenway told Reuters. It has not yet started a formal competition between planemakers, he added. 

Such a deal would be worth up to around $5 billion at list prices, though airlines typically win sharp discounts. 

Saudia Group, owner of Saudia, and flyadeal placed an order for a total of 105 Airbus narrow-body aircraft last month. 

Among larger aircraft, Jeddah-based Saudia already operates the Boeing 787 and the A330ceo, an earlier version of the A330neo which is an upgrade based on new engines. 

“We have on our back doorstep an operator, in our owner, that has intimate knowledge of both aircraft, which is very helpful to us,” Greenway said in an interview. 

The larger A350, the latest Airbus wide-body jet which competes with both the Boeing 787 and 777, is less likely to be a contender because it was built for longer ranges than flyadeal needs, Greenway said. 

“The A350s are a great airplane, but they're over-engineered for what we need,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the IATA airline association's annual meeting in Dubai. 

Greenway, a former senior executive at Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot, which operates Boeing 787s, was appointed CEO of flyadeal in January. 

Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is expanding as the kingdom invests billions of dollars in its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels and boost its private sector. 

“We have mapped out a long term plan (in which) we could potentially have a fleet of 10, 15, 20 - I would say 10 minimum in the next three, four or five years,” Greenway said, referring to the airline’s study of wide-body aircraft. 

Such planes — which designers say can seat up to around 400 passengers in all-economy configurations — could be attractive for the number of seats amid slot constraints in places like Dubai, though they could also open new routes, Greenway said.  

“If we can't get any more slots ... then the only choice you’ve got beyond the (Airbus) A320 is getting a wide-body to operate the service,” Greenway said. 

The Airbus narrow-body jets purchased by flyadeal in its recent order can seat up to 240 people. 

Greenway dismissed concerns that budget airlines have a poor track record of operating large aircraft, saying the Atlantic market had unique competitive pressures while large planes were more routinely used to fly relatively short distances in Asia. 

Topics: Tourism & Travel Saudia airlines

Related

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal hikes daily flights between Riyadh and Dubai 
Business & Economy
Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal hikes daily flights between Riyadh and Dubai 

Oil update — crude falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024 

Oil update — crude falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024 
Updated 04 June 2024
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil update — crude falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024 

Oil update — crude falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024 
Updated 04 June 2024
REUTERS 

Oil prices eased as much as 1 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses from a four-month low in the previous session, as investors worried about supply ticking up later in the year amid signs of weakening US demand, according to Reuters. 

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.93 percent, to $77.63 a barrel at 09:38 a.m. Saudi time. Brent closed below $80 for the first time since Feb. 7, after falling more than 3 percent on Monday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 87 cents, or 1.17 percent to $73.35 a barrel. It had also settled near a four-month low on Monday after sliding 3.6 percent. 

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, on Sunday agreed to extend most of their oil output cuts into 2025 but left room for voluntary cuts from eight members to be gradually unwound from October onward. 

“Oil prices have been facing a double whammy lately, with the supply story weighed by OPEC+ guidance to start unwinding some production cuts from October 2024, while demand conditions have not been well-supported with weaker-than-expected US manufacturing activities,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in an email. 

US manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in May, with construction spending falling unexpectedly for a second month in April on declines in non-residential activity — both of which could translate into weaker oil and fuel demand. 

“With the ‘bad news is bad news’ mantra in place, further economic weakness presented may lead oil prices lower, potentially paving the way for a retest of the lower end of its month-long range at the $72.00 level,” Yeap said. 

Signs of weakening demand growth have weighed on oil prices in recent months, with data on US fuel consumption in focus. The average gasoline price in the US declined 5.8 cents per gallon to $3.50 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data. 

The US government will release inventory and product supplied data on Wednesday.  

Product supplied, considered a proxy for demand, will show how much gasoline was consumed around the Memorial Day weekend, the start to the US driving season. 

Concerns on these macroeconomic drivers from the world’s top oil consumer are likely to continue to drive prices in the near-term, some analysts say. 

“The broader market is growing increasingly concerned over the US consumer, US end-user oil demand (indicators of which have suffered from data accuracy over May but which remain underwhelming), and its global implications,” Sparta Commodities analyst Neil Crosby said in a weekly client note. 

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates – prices steady as investors assess OPEC+ output cut extension
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices steady as investors assess OPEC+ output cut extension

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth steady in May with PMI at 56.4 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth steady in May with PMI at 56.4 
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth steady in May with PMI at 56.4 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth steady in May with PMI at 56.4 
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private sector non-oil growth remained steady in May, with the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reaching 56.4, a slight decline from 57 in April, official data showed. 

According to the Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report by S&P Global, business activity in Saudi Arabia rose at a substantial rate in May, continuing a period of robust output growth across the non-oil economy. 

In March, PMI stood at 57, while it was 57.2 in February and 55.4 in January. 

S&P Global noted that any PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in the non-oil sector, while readings below 50 signal contraction. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “The PMI for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy shows a positive trend, driven by increasing demand as evidenced by the rise in new orders. This growth has necessitated an increase in employment to meet the growing demand for goods and services.”   

He added: “However, the surge in demand has also led to price pressures impacting input prices and staff costs, although the increase in output prices has been observed at a slower pace. This balancing act reflects the challenges faced by businesses in managing costs while trying to capitalize on the expanding market.”  

The report highlighted that business activity and new order growth in the Kingdom remained steep in May, amid further reports of strong demand conditions, especially in domestic markets. 

Robust inventory growth continued in May after reaching its highest on record in April, as companies sought to prepare for strong sales performances in the future. 

“Furthermore, the rise in inventory levels and prices has prompted firms to adjust their purchasing behaviors to align with their sales strategies. This cautious approach indicates a strategic response to the changing market dynamics and the need to maintain a sustainable business model,” added Al-Ghaith.  

The PMI survey noted that companies reported increasing their activity due to strong demand conditions and efforts to fulfill pending workloads. 

The report added that business growth was broad across the monitored sectors, with construction noting the sharpest expansion. 

Moreover, companies operating in the non-oil private sector increased their employment levels in May, primarily driven by higher workloads, offsetting the first decline in over two years in April. 

Al-Ghaith further noted that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s economy will strengthen the growth of the non-oil gross domestic product. 

“The latest flash estimates of the non-oil GDP growth in the first quarter and the forecast for the second quarter suggest a continuation of this upward trajectory. It is anticipated that the non-oil GDP growth will exceed 3 percent, driven by ongoing efforts to diversify the economy in line with Vision 2030,” said Al-Ghaith.  

He added: “This strategic vision underscores the government’s commitment to reducing its dependence on oil revenues and fostering a more diversified and resilient economy, paving the way for sustained growth and development in various sectors.” 

Topics: Finance PMI S&P GDP

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector maintains growth with steady PMI of 57 in April 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector maintains growth with steady PMI of 57 in April 

Latest updates

US defense secretary travels to Cambodia to push for stronger ties with China’s ally
US defense secretary travels to Cambodia to push for stronger ties with China’s ally
Saudi Arabia supplies almost 40% of Japanese oil imports in April
Saudi Arabia supplies almost 40% of Japanese oil imports in April
Saudi ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire says serving pilgrims remains ‘firm principle’ in Kingdom’s policy
Saudi ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire says serving pilgrims remains ‘firm principle’ in Kingdom’s policy
Two pilots killed in Turkiye military training plane crash
Two pilots killed in Turkiye military training plane crash
PIF-owned Riyadh Air, Singapore Airlines form commercial partnership to explore interline connectivity
PIF-owned Riyadh Air, Singapore Airlines form commercial partnership to explore interline connectivity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.