Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 112th session of the International Labor Conference, taking place in Geneva from June 3-14.

Al-Rajhi delivered a speech at the plenary session endorsing the International Labor Organization director general’s report, “Towards a Renewed Social Contract.”

He stressed the need to identify and address outstanding challenges and unmet expectations within the current social contract framework, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Rajhi also highlighted key Saudi initiatives, like tackling climate change risks within the new social contract and leveraging technology to adapt to emerging work environment transformations, strengthening the tripartite structure (government, workers, and employers) to ensure basic labor standards and promote social dialogue, and prioritizing safe and healthy working environments.

Al-Rajhi invited participating delegations to attend the second Global Labor Market Conference, hosted by the Kingdom in Riyadh on Jan. 29-30, 2025.

While at the conference, the Saudi delegation is highlighting the Kingdom’s achievements, key initiatives and legislative developments in the field of labor and human rights.

This includes presenting policies concerning occupational safety and health, equal opportunities in employment, and the prevention of child labor.