Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum

Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi delivered a speech at the plenary session endorsing the International Labor Organization director general's report, "Towards a Renewed Social Contract." (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi headed the Kingdom's delegation to the 112th session of the International Labor Conference, taking place in Geneva from June 3-14.

Al-Rajhi delivered a speech at the plenary session endorsing the International Labor Organization director general’s report, “Towards a Renewed Social Contract.”

He stressed the need to identify and address outstanding challenges and unmet expectations within the current social contract framework, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Rajhi also highlighted key Saudi initiatives, like tackling climate change risks within the new social contract and leveraging technology to adapt to emerging work environment transformations, strengthening the tripartite structure (government, workers, and employers) to ensure basic labor standards and promote social dialogue, and prioritizing safe and healthy working environments.

Al-Rajhi invited participating delegations to attend the second Global Labor Market Conference, hosted by the Kingdom in Riyadh on Jan. 29-30, 2025.

While at the conference, the Saudi delegation is highlighting the Kingdom’s achievements, key initiatives and legislative developments in the field of labor and human rights.

This includes presenting policies concerning occupational safety and health, equal opportunities in employment, and the prevention of child labor.

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Honduras's Minister of Investment Miguel Medina and economic advisor in the presidential office Jose Manuel Zelaya in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed enhancing investment cooperation opportunities between the Kingdom and Honduras.

Topics of common interest were also discussed.

RIYADH: The head of the Malaysian pilgrims office has praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia to provide services and support at its holy sites to Hajj worshippers from the Southeast Asian country.

Datuk Seri Syed Saleh commended the efforts of officials from Mashariq Al-Masiah Co., whom he said had worked diligently to care for and serve Malaysian pilgrims and ensure they received the best services and facilities.

Saleh recently visited the camps designated for Malaysian pilgrims in Mina to assess the services provided to worshippers and was full of praise for what he saw there, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the tour, Mashariq Al-Masiah Ali bin Hussein Bendaqji, chairman of the Southeast Asian Pilgrims’ Mutawwif Co., briefed Saleh on the services offered, including accommodation, transportation and catering.

RIYADH: The Kingdom's Transport General Authority will provide more than 27,000 buses to transport pilgrims during Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The vehicles will operate on 16 routes, with 11 stops and stations along the way, to make it easy for visitors to reach their destinations. More than 3,500 buses will be used exclusively to carry people to and from the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The authority has also allocated 355 buses in Makkah and 27 in Madinah for pilgrims’ general use throughout their Hajj visit.

For the comfort and privacy of all, passengers are prohibited from smoking or eating on the buses and asked to refrain from holding loud telephone conversations.

The authority has also allocated 355 buses in Makkah and 27 in Madinah for pilgrims’ general use throughout their Hajj visit. (SPA)

Each vehicle is equipped to cater to individuals with mobility issues or disabilities and all drivers have been told to treat passengers with due care and respect.

On journeys exceeding three hours that encounter delays of more than an hour, passengers will be given complimentary meals and refreshments.

The transport authority has set up a hot line number — 19929 — for people wishing to report any issues regarding their travel and can also be contacted on X via its customer care account @TGA_CARE.

RIYADH: Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has been checking the readiness of staff at medical facilities across the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Al-Jalajel visited facilities in Makkah, Arafat, Mina, and the headquarters of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, to ensure they were prepared for the influx of Hajj pilgrims later this month.

The minister also opened the National Center for Health Crisis and Disaster Management that would cover the holy sites, and visited the Mina Al-Wadi and Mina Emergency hospitals.

The tour included the facilities of several private sector companies.

Saudi Arabia’s government wants to ensure pilgrims complete their rituals safely, the SPA reported.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is providing medical care for pilgrims arriving in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to participate in this year's Hajj.

The Madinah Health Cluster has set up a dialysis unit for pilgrims at the King Fahd Hospital, equipped with 11 dialysis machines able to perform 22 dialysis sessions per day, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The sessions are scheduled in coordination with medical missions affiliated with Hajj companies.

Since the beginning of this year’s Hajj season, 106 pilgrims have benefited from medical care services for dialysis patients.

Since the beginning of this year’s Hajj season, 106 pilgrims have benefited from medical care services for dialysis patients. (SPA)

Also, a medical team at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah successfully performed a same-day surgery to save the vision of a 58-year-old Turkish pilgrim. The patient was suffering from retinal detachment in her left eye caused by a retinal hole, SPA said.

“The team decided to perform an urgent surgery that included removing the vitreous fluid, repairing the retinal detachment, and injecting silicone oil into the eye,” the agency quoted the medical team as saying.

The woman will make a full recovery and be able to continue her Hajj, it added.

A medical team at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah successfully performed a same-day surgery to save the vision of a 58-year-old Turkish pilgrim. (SPA)

 

