Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine further restricts draft-age men from leaving: officials

Ukrainian men of draft age with permanent residency in other countries will in most cases no longer be able to leave Ukraine if they visit, officials said. (Reuters/File)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
  • Ukraine is desperate to fill the depleted ranks of its armed forces with fresh recruits
  • Men with permanent residency in another country are no longer allowed out
AFP
KYIV: Ukrainian men of draft age with permanent residency in other countries will in most cases no longer be able to leave Ukraine if they visit, officials said.
Ukraine is desperate to fill the depleted ranks of its armed forces with fresh recruits and recently lowered the mobilization age from 27 to 25.
Previously Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 who had permanent residency outside the country were allowed to travel abroad.
They will now be subject to the same restrictions as other Ukrainian military age men, who are barred from leaving unless they meet some narrow criteria, such as on health grounds or a government-approved cultural or sporting trip.
The US Embassy in Kyiv said Tuesday it “understands that, effective June 1, Ukraine has eliminated a ‘residence abroad’ exception that previously allowed certain Ukrainian males aged 18 to 60 to depart the country.”
Kyiv is tightening pressure on Ukrainian men living abroad who have not faced being called up to fight during the first two years of the war.
Border Guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko separately confirmed to AFP that Ukraine does not recognize dual citizenship and that men with permanent residency in another country are no longer allowed out.
“Under martial law, Ukrainian citizens who permanently resided outside Ukraine ... could travel outside Ukraine,” he said.
“This possibility is now limited for them,” he added, citing changes in legislation linked to military service.
The US Embassy told Ukrainians with US citizenship that they should not travel to Ukraine if they “do not wish to stay in Ukraine indefinitely.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian men mobilisation

Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence

Updated 3 sec ago
Poland launches probe into Russian, Belarusian influence

EU member Poland is one of staunchest allies of its neighbor Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion
It has joined other countries in blaming Russia for a wave of cyberattacks

WARSAW: A committee tasked with probing Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland started work Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, amid growing fears Moscow is trying to destabilize the country.
EU member Poland is one of staunchest allies of its neighbor Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion.
It has joined other countries in blaming Russia for a wave of cyberattacks and attempts to sow division ahead of this weekend’s elections to the European parliament.
On Friday, Warsaw said Russian hackers were likely behind a false story planted on the wire of the state news agency PAP that said Poles would be mobilized to fight in Ukraine.
The panel was set up by government decree last month to investigate Russian and Belarusian attempts to influence political life.
Its task was to shed light on “what the real threats from Russia and Belarus look like today,” said Tusk, a pro-EU majority leader.
“We already know exactly that these two countries and their services are the most active in Poland,” he added.
The panel, made up of experts in security, the law and the media, will publish its first findings within two months, he said.
Last year, the previous Polish government of the right-wing conservatives set up a committee with the stated goal of investigating citizens who may have succumbed to Russian influence.
Under the law, those found guilty by the committee risked being banned for 10 years from public positions.
But its critics argued that the measures were actually designed to target the then-opposition leader Tusk.
The new panel, created by Tusk’s government, has limited powers.
All its proceedings go on behind close doors and it is only allowed to submit criminal complaints to prosecutors.


A committee tasked with probing Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland started work Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, amid growing fears Moscow is trying to destabilize the country. (Reuters/File)

Bangladesh faces multi-dimensional threat as sea levels rise faster than global average

Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Bangladesh faces multi-dimensional threat as sea levels rise faster than global average

  • Bangladesh was ranked 7th among countries most vulnerable to climate change
  • Researchers say South Asian nation’s sea level will rise 1 meter in 100 years
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Sea levels in Bangladesh are rising faster than the global average, a new study has found, as officials race to address its multidimensional threats that include the destruction of 17 percent of the country’s lands over the next two decades.

With its low-lying geography and location in the Bengal Delta, Bangladesh is highly prone to flooding. But climate change has exacerbated its flood risks, as glaciers melt and extreme weather events become more frequent.

The average sea level has risen at a rate of 3.8 to 5.8 millimeters per year in Bangladesh, according to a study published last month by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, showcasing a higher rate than the global trend of 3.7 mm per year.

“The impact of sea level rise is actually very huge,” said Dr. A.K.M. Saiful Islam, principal investigator of the study.

“Our sea level rise will increase 1 meter in the next 100 years. It’s one of the worrying outcomes of our research. Our fear is that in the coming years, this rate of sea level rise will further accelerate due to thermal expansion.”

In the 2021 World Climate Risk Index, Bangladesh was ranked seventh among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Scientists predict that a 1-meter rise in sea levels will submerge nearly a fifth of the country’s agricultural and habitable lands, displacing about 20 million people.

“There is fear that 17 percent of our lands will be submerged. It will also cause increasing salinity both in farming land and underground water. Eventually, it will threaten our food security, as 6 to 9 percent of our rice cultivation will decrease,” Mohammed Harun Or Rashid, deputy director at Bangladesh’s Department of Environment, told Arab News.

“The impacts of the sea level rise are multi-dimensional. It will decrease our crop production in various ways, like increasing salinity, inundation of cultivating land, et cetera. It requires an integrated approach to deal with the situation.”

About 50 percent of Bangladesh’s population is employed in agriculture, while over 70 percent of its land is dedicated to growing crops. The sector constitutes a fifth of the South Asian country’s economy.

According to a 2019 International Monetary Fund report, rising sea levels and coastal erosion could also cause Bangladesh to lose 30 percent of its food production in 20 years.

The Bangladeshi government is planning to use the latest report on the rise of sea levels as a baseline for future measures.

“The Bangladeshi government has initiated different kinds of protection measures like the building of dams … But earlier, we didn’t have any specific study on hand about the necessary heights of the dams … to be safe for the next 100 years,” Rashid said. “Since we have a scientific study now, this sort of decision can be taken more accurately.”

Bangladeshi scientists are also experimenting to increase production of rice variants that are more tolerant to salinity, he added.

“Our scientists have already invented some salinity-tolerant variants of rice. But with the results of our latest research, scientists can now proceed further to determine how much (of such variants) will be required.”

Topics: Bangladesh weather climate change

Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra says recovered from COVID-19

Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra says recovered from COVID-19

  • Prosecutors announced the charges against former PM last week but were unable to summon him because he was sick with COVID-19
  • Billionaire tycoon Thaksin spent 15 years in self-imposed exile before returning to the kingdom last August
AFP

BANGKOK: Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has recovered from COVID-19, he said on Wednesday, as he prepares to face trial on charges of insulting the monarchy.
The 74-year-old two-time premier ousted in a 2006 coup is expected in court on June 18 for prosecution under the kingdom’s strict lese-majeste laws.
Prosecutors announced the charges last week but were unable to summon Thaksin because he was sick with COVID-19.
“I am recovered,” Thaksin said after a visit to a salon in central Bangkok.
The encounter with AFP journalists in the Thai capital put paid to rumors circulating in Thailand that Thaksin had left the country.
He declined to comment on his upcoming case, which relates to comments he made in 2015 to South Korean media.
“I’d rather not say anything now,” he said.
Billionaire tycoon Thaksin spent 15 years in self-imposed exile before returning to the kingdom last August and immediately being jailed on historic graft and abuse-of-power charges.
The timing of his return — on the day his Pheu Thai party came to power in coalition with pro-military parties — led many to conclude a deal had been done to cut his jail time.
The rumors grew when the king soon cut Thaksin’s sentence from eight years to one, and he was freed on parole in February.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, of Pheu Thai, said on Tuesday he did not believe talk of Thaksin quitting the country again.
“I believe he is ready to fight. He had been abroad for a long time so I think he has already entered the judicial system,” Srettha told reporters.
Thaksin insists he has retired, but he has made numerous public appearances since his release and still casts a long shadow over the kingdom’s politics.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand

King Charles III leads UK D-Day commemorations

Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
AFP
King Charles III leads UK D-Day commemorations

  • “Let us once again commit ourselves always to remember, cherish and honor those who served that day,” Charles told the flag-waving audience
  • As head of state, Charles is commander-in-chief of Britain’s armed forces and served himself in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force
AFP

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom: King Charles III on Wednesday led commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary for the World War II D-Day landings, joining British veterans, other senior royals and political leaders.
The 75-year-old monarch, who only recently resumed public engagements as he battles cancer, spoke at a remembrance event in Portsmouth, on England’s south coast, organized by the Ministry of Defense.
Allied troops began departing from the port city and other sites on the southern English coast on June 5, 1944, crossing the Channel and battling to land the next morning on beaches in northern France.
“As we give thanks for all those who gave so much to win the victory whose fruits we still enjoy to this day, let us once again commit ourselves always to remember, cherish and honor those who served that day,” Charles told the flag-waving audience.
As head of state, Charles is commander-in-chief of Britain’s armed forces and served himself in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
He and his wife Queen Camilla will be in France on Thursday for further commemorations.
Senior royals, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and WWII veterans will join dozens of heads of state including US President Joe Biden, French leader Emmanuel Macron and other dignitaries at services across Normandy.
It will be Charles’s first overseas visit since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February.
Wednesday’s UK commemorations, which included readings, music and reenactments from the period, also featured recollections from D-Day veterans, mainly in pre-recorded videos.
However, Roy Hayward — who was aged 19 at the time — took to the stage to speak of his emotions eight decades on.
“I always considered myself one of the lucky ones that survived, because so many of us didn’t,” said the veteran, who later in WWII lost both his legs below the knees to amputation.
“I represent the men and women who put their lives on hold to go and fight for democracy and this country.
“I’m here to honor their memory and their legacy, and to ensure that their story is never forgotten,” Hayward added.
Charles’s elder son and heir Prince William — an RAF search and rescue pilot before becoming a full-time royal — also addressed the assembled dignitaries.
“Today, we remember the bravery of those who crossed the sea to liberate Europe, those who waited for their safe return,” he said after reading aloud an extract from a veteran’s diary.
The leaders of some of Britain’s main political parties took a break from general election campaigning ahead of the country’s July 4 poll.
Sunak penned a message in the event program and read out a message that was delivered to all D-Day troops.
Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer looked on from the audience.
Just hours earlier, the political rivals were clashing fiercely in the first live TV debate of the election campaign.

Topics: UK d-day King Charles Queen Camilla

Modi set to take oath for the third time on June 8 as allies pledge support

Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters
Modi set to take oath for the third time on June 8 as allies pledge support

  • Modi’s BJP loses majority, allies’ support crucial to rule
  • Election results may impact reform agenda, analysts say
Reuters

HYDERABAD, India: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn-in for a record-equalling third term on June 8, after key allies pledged their continued support a day after a humbling election verdict that saw his party lose its majority in parliament.
Modi, a populist who has dominated Indian politics since coming to power in 2014, will for the first time need the support of regional allies whose loyalties have wavered over the years, which could complicate the government’s reform agenda.
On Wednesday, two allies in his National Democratic Alliance coalition, the Telugu Desam Party, a key regional player in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and the Janata Dal (United) which rules the northern state of Bihar, pledged their support.
“We are with the NDA, I will be attending the meeting in Delhi today,” Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP, told reporters, referring to a meeting of the BJP-led alliance scheduled to take place later in the day.
Modi tendered his resignation on Wednesday to President Droupadi Murmu after the federal cabinet met and recommended the dissolution of parliament, the first of many constitutional formalities before Modi can form a new government.
Modi and his new cabinet were scheduled to be sworn-in on Saturday, local media reported.
The NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament, more than the 272 needed to form a government.

Modi’s BJP won 240 seats on its own, a weakened verdict which could slow India’s fiscal tightening, ratings agency Moody’s said.
Both regional allies, the TDP and JD-(U), are considered pragmatists on economic policy, but Modi’s new government is likely to need to find money to fund more spending on welfare projects in their states.
The weakened majority for Modi’s alliance could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of the government’s reform agenda, ratings agency Fitch said.
However, it added: “Despite the slimmer majority, we do expect broad policy continuity to persist, with the government retaining its focus on its capex push, ease of doing business measures, and gradual fiscal consolidation.”
The closer-than-expected election should increase the prospect of productive reforms, the country’s chief economic adviser the country’s chief economic adviser said on Wednesday.

RURAL SETBACKS
With the party losing most ground in rural areas, investors say land and labor reforms, that had been expected to unlock value and growth, will probably fall by the wayside.
Newspapers said Modi’s aura had dimmed, with the Indian Express’s banner headline reading: “India gives NDA a third term, Modi a message.”
In the latter stages of the campaign Modi had sought to renew his appeal to India’s Hindu-majority, accusing the opposition of favoring minority Muslims.
But without a majority of its own, some policies of his Hindu-nationalist BJP, such as a uniform civil code for all religions that was opposed by some Muslims, will likely be put on the back burner, with Modi’s regional allies seen as more accommodating toward minorities.
The BJP lost heavily in the two states that send the most lawmakers to parliament, its northern stronghold of Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats, and the western state of Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the decision-making lower house.
In Uttar Pradesh, the party lost nearly half its seats, down to 33 from its 2019 tally of 62, while in Maharashtra, India’s richest state that includes financial powerhouse Mumbai, it slumped to a dismal nine seats from its previous tally of 23.
Modi’s own victory in his seat of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh and considered one of the holiest cities for Hindus, was subdued, with his margin of victory down from nearly 500,000 votes at the last general election in 2019 to a little more than 150,000.
But this reduced victory may not necessarily mean reform paralysis, the chairman of a government finance panel, Arvind Panagariya, said in an editorial in the Economic Times newspaper.
“Despite the reduced majority in parliament, the necessary reforms are entirely feasible. Delivering sustained growth at a accelerated pace can only strengthen the government’s hand in the coming years,” he said.
The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party won 230 seats, more than forecast. Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019 — a surprise jump that is expected to boost Gandhi’s standing.
The INDIA alliance was also expected to meet on Wednesday in New Delhi, and discuss a future course of action.

Topics: Modi India elections 2024

