NEOM unveils world-class luxury lifestyle destination Magna

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia giga-project NEOM on Wednesday revealed yet another luxury lifestyle destination Magna.
The development is part of NEOM’s regional sustainable portfolio and it will developed with a core focus on cutting-edge technology, world-class architecture, and ultra-modern amenities that effortlessly merge with nature, said a press release.
Magna is situated on the stunning Gulf of Aqaba coastline and comprises the recently announced premier destinations of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gideri, Treyam and Jaumur.
NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “NEOM’s premier coastal region of Magna is a treasure of tomorrow, steeped in natural beauty and advanced technology. Aligned with our three pillars of redefining business, conservation, and livability, Magna will play a key role in building a strong tourism ecosystem within NEOM. Importantly, Magna will contribute positively to the national economic diversification efforts and to the broader Saudi Vision 2030 goals, helping to position the Kingdom as a global leader in luxury tourism.”
According to the press release, the 12 destinations will span 120 km and are poised to set a new global standard in luxury sustainable tourism.
“Each destination is individually unique, with its own distinct offering for residents and guests, yet seamlessly blends to form a unified destination. They will be woven together by the conservation, preservation, and rejuvenation of native flora, fauna, and the breathtaking natural landscape,” it said.
The development will comprise 15 luxury hotels, 1,600 hotel rooms, suites and apartments, and over 2,500 premium residences across its destinations.
In line with the transformative Saudi Vision 2030, Magna and its destinations will stimulate the Kingdom’s economy by creating 15,000 jobs across the tourism, leisure, and hospitality sectors.
The development is projected to contribute SR2.6 billion ($690 million) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, accommodate 14,500 residents, and welcome more than 300,000 overnight visitors annually.