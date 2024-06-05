PIF-owned Riyadh Air, China Eastern Airlines sign deal to enhance connectivity, digitalization 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newest carrier Riyadh Air has inked a deal with China Eastern Airlines to bolster future connectivity and enhance collaboration on digital transformation.

The agreement, signed at the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting in Dubai, marks a significant step for the Public Investment Fund-owned airline toward entering the vital Chinese market, according a press release.

The newly inked MoU also aligns with the Kingdom’s plans to increase passenger numbers and expand flight routes.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone for Riyadh Air as China is a hugely important market for our future network. By closely collaborating with China Eastern Airlines, a leading player in the Chinese market, we can unlock new travel opportunities and drive economic growth across both countries,” CEO of Riyadh Air Tony Douglas said.

“We are particularly excited to explore synergies in digital innovation, where both airlines share a commitment to the future of travel,” Douglas added.

The CEO went on to note that the collaboration extends beyond conventional connectivity, fostering collaboration on digital transformation, a critical area for the Chinese airline.

He said: “Recognizing China Eastern’s ongoing digitalization efforts, Riyadh Air sees immense potential for knowledge sharing and technology development.”

He concluded by highlighting that Riyadh Air’s pioneering approach perfectly aligns with China Eastern’s focus on digital transformation, creating a powerful partnership for the future.

Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Wang Zhiqing said: “The signing of this MoU outlines the broad direction for cooperation between the two companies in areas such as business and promotes exchanges in information technology and digital operations.”

Zhiqing added: “We are full of anticipation for the outcomes of this cooperation. China Eastern Airlines is committed to driving high-quality development through comprehensive digital empowerment, enhancing core competitiveness, and providing excellent products and experiences for our customers.”

The chairman stressed that the agreement will ease passenger transfers between China and regions such as the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and South America.

Earlier in June, the PIF-backed firm signed agreements with two major carriers, Singapore Airlines and Air China, to establish strategic partnerships and expand its global network.

The deals signed at the time focused on interline connectivity, codeshare arrangements, and potential collaboration in frequent flyer programs as well as cargo services, customer experience, and digital innovation.