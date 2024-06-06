Yemeni leader receives Saudi defense minister in Riyadh

RIYADH: Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council received on Wednesday Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing efforts to advance the roadmap and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision.

“I reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to fully supporting Yemen in realizing the aspirations of its people,” Prince Khalid said on X.

He also conveyed to Al-Alimi the Saudi leadership’s greetings and wishes for the security, stability and prosperity of Yemen.