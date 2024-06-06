You are here

Russia detains French national suspected of collecting intelligence on Russian military

Russia detains French national suspected of collecting intelligence on Russian military
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
Russia detains French national suspected of collecting intelligence on Russian military

Russia detains French national suspected of collecting intelligence on Russian military
  • The man had repeatedly visited Russia for several years
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.
The Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said the man had repeatedly visited Russia for several years and held meetings with Russian citizens.

India's monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say

India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say

India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s monsoon rains have advanced into the western state of Maharashtra after covering almost all of the southern region, but they could weaken and deliver lower-than-normal rainfall next week, two senior weather officials told Reuters.
Summer rains, critical to spur economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.
The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday after spreading through the southern states earlier than usual, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.
Maharashtra is India’s biggest producer of sugar and its second largest producer of cotton and soybeans.
India has received 7 percent more rainfall than normal since the season began on June 1, the IMD says. The monsoon will advance further across India in the next few days but could weaken from next week, another weather official said.
“The monsoon will take a pause for few days,” the official added. “Except for the west coast, most of the other regions will receive less rain,” the official added.
Farmers need to wait for proper moisture levels in the soil before sowing summer crops and should not sow them in a hurry, the official said.
Both officials sought anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The lifeblood of the nearly $3.5-trillion economy, the monsoon brings nearly 70 percent of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.
In the absence of irrigation, nearly half the farmland in the world’s second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar depends on the annual rains that usually run from June to September.

Spain joins South Africa's case at UN top court on Gaza: minister

Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister

Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister
  • Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, earlier recognized the state of Palestine, sparking Israeli fury
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

MADRID: Spain said on Thursday that it will join South Africa’s case at the UN’s top court in which Pretoria has accused Israel of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.
“Our sole goal is to put an end to the war and to advance on the road of applying the two-state solution,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said at a press conference.
His statement came a week after Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, recognized the state of Palestine, sparking fury from Israel.
South Africa brought the case before the International Court of Justice last year, alleging that Israel’s Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.
Israel has strongly denied the accusation.
Set up after World War II, the Hague-based ICJ rules in disputes between states.
The ICJ on Friday ordered Israel to ensure “unimpeded access” to UN-mandated investigators to look into allegations of genocide.
In a ruling on January 26, the ICJ also ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its military operation in Gaza.
But South Africa has since returned several times to the ICJ arguing that the dire humanitarian situation in the territory compels the court to issue further fresh emergency measures.
On May 24, the court ordered Israel to “immediately” halt its military offensive in the city of Rafah and keep open the key border crossing there for “unhindered” humanitarian aid.
It also called for the “unconditional” release of hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its October 7 assault that sparked the war.
ICJ rulings are legally binding but the court has no concrete means to enforce them. For example, it ordered Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, to no avail.

France charges Palestinian man with financing terrorism

France charges Palestinian man with financing terrorism
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
France charges Palestinian man with financing terrorism

France charges Palestinian man with financing terrorism
  • He is being prosecuted for alleged terrorist conspiracy with a view to preparing attacks against people
  • The man, who is in his mid-30s, was placed in pre-trial detention
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

PARIS: A Palestinian man has been charged in France with financing terrorism and complicity in attempted murder over suspected links to attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank in 2023, a source close to the case said Thursday.
He is being prosecuted for alleged terrorist conspiracy with a view to preparing attacks against people, financing terrorism and complicity in attempted murder, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office said.
The man, who is in his mid-30s, was placed in pre-trial detention.
The suspect is believed to be a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah party.
He is suspected of being linked to attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank in early 2023 and of sending money to the Brigades, according to the source close to the case.
The investigation was carried out as part of an inquiry opened by the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office in December, 2023.
According to the source, the investigation was launched after Israel reported the matter to the French authorities.
The man has lived in France for several years, the source said.
His lawyer Emanuel de Dinechin declined to comment when reached by AFP.

A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice still out of reach

A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice still out of reach
Updated 06 June 2024
Reuters
A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice still out of reach

A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice still out of reach
Updated 06 June 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Egyptian electrician Mahmoud Shalabi was the only person from his hometown to survive when a fishing trawler crammed with migrants capsized off Greece a year ago, killing hundreds in one of the deadliest recorded boat disasters in the Mediterranean.
Sixteen friends from Shalabi’s neighborhood outside Cairo were never found. Today, their relatives call him daily to see if the missing have turned up alive, or if there is any news about what caused the boat to sink that day last June.
“No one is accepting that they might be dead,” said Shalabi in an interview in Athens, where the 23-year-old is doing odd jobs while his asylum application is processed.
“Families are being tortured every day, not knowing anything about their son or their brother or their father.”
The disaster on June 14 off southwestern Greece sent shockwaves across Europe and beyond and raised questions about the European Union’s tactics to stem the flow of migrants from Africa and the Middle East. The boat had set off from Libya.
But a year on, no independent investigation has been completed into the coast guard’s role, no one has been held accountable, and relatives await news of the fate of loved ones, according to interviews with a dozen survivors, relatives and lawyers.
The coast guard declined to comment. Shipping minister Christos Stylianides said the courts will find out what happened, in time. “We have to be patient,” he told Reuters.
The cause of the shipwreck is disputed. Survivors say the authorities caused the boat to capsize when they tried to tow it. Authorities say the boat refused assistance.
In a report compiled one week after the incident, two experts appointed by the coast guard concluded that the movement of migrants onboard likely made it tip over.
Definitive answers will help ensure such disasters don’t happen again, witnesses say.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Greece’s coast guard was aware of the migrant ship on the morning of June 13, and monitored it from the air. The ship sent out distress calls, but a coast guard boat did not arrive until 11 pm. The vessel sank three hours later.
The situation on board was desperate. Supplies had run out. Shalabi was asleep below deck and woken by screams as the boat began to take on water. He swam to the surface, which was crowded with floating corpses.
Up to 700 people were estimated to be on board. Some 104 survived and 82 corpses were recovered. The rest are missing. The search for survivors proved fruitless.
Greek authorities for months blamed nine Egyptians on board, but they were released last month when a Greek court dismissed the case. The focus of investigations is now likely to fall on the coast guard, legal experts said.
A local naval court opened an investigation last year, but it is still at a preliminary stage, lawyers and government sources told Reuters.
In November, Greece’s ombudsman Andreas Pottakis launched a probe after the coast guard twice rejected his calls for an internal investigation, he said. The probe continues.
Eleni Spathana, a lawyer representing dozens of survivors who sued Greek authorities in September alleging the coast guard caused the disaster, said basic questions remain unanswered about “the criminal omissions and actions” of Greek authorities.

DIM HOPES
Fatima Al-Rahil lives in the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan with her five children. Her husband Ihsaan set off for Europe last year to try to get asylum and his family, who fled war in Syria, could join him later.
Fatima last heard from him on June 9 as the boat left Libya.
Ihsaan couldn’t swim, so took a car tire for buoyancy. But armed smugglers discarded his belongings as he boarded, said his brother-in-law Khaled Al-Rahil, who was with him.
Ihsaan and Khaled were separated in the disaster. “I don’t know what happened,” Khaled told Fatima in a call the next day.
Fatima pushed for answers. In November, she sent a sample of her son’s DNA to Greece via the Red Cross. Three months later, authorities said there was no match with any of the dead.
Without a body to bury, Fatima is left hoping. Maybe a fisherman found Ihsaan and is taking care of him, she wonders. His children miss him: he appears in their dreams, proffering gifts — ear warmers, or candy.
“We’re still living on hope, even if it’s just a 1 percent one,” she said. “Maybe he went to heaven. But we’re still here. We are the victims.”

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed
  • Germany has not been carrying out deportations to Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power in 2021
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that serious criminals should be deported, even if they come from Syria or Afghanistan, after an Afghan asylum seeker stabbed a police officer to death.
He also said that glorifying or celebrating acts of terror was “against all our values,” and could in future be punished with deportation.
“Let me be clear: it outrages me when someone who has sought refuge here in our country commits the most serious criminal offenses,” he said in an address to parliament.
“Such offenders should be deported — even if they come from Syria or Afghanistan.”
Germany has not been carrying out deportations to Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power in 2021. It also does not deport people to Syria as the country is not considered safe due to a long-running civil war.
A debate over resuming expulsions to Afghanistan in particular has been rekindled after a 25-year-old Afghan went on a knife rampage at an anti-Islam rally in the western city of Mannheim last week.
A police officer, 29, died of his wounds on Sunday after being repeatedly stabbed as he tried to intervene in the attack.
Five people taking part in a rally organized by Pax Europa, a campaign group against radical Islam, were also wounded.
Following the attack, the German interior ministry had already said it was looking into resuming deportations to Afghanistan.
Scholz also told the Bundestag that glorifying terrorist offenses amounted to a “slap in the face for the victims, their families and our democratic order.”
Deportation rules will be tightened so that condoning terrorism can be considered grounds for deportation, he said.
Germany saw a surge in immigration last year, and the biggest group of asylum seekers — over 30 percent — came from Syria. Turkiye was second, followed by Afghanistan.

