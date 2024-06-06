You are here

Fire kills 4 in Morocco's UNESCO-listed Fez: state media

Fire kills 4 in Morocco’s UNESCO-listed Fez: state media
Screengrab taken from a video of a fire that broke out at a popular market in the Moroccan city of Fez's UNESCO-listed old city, and killed at least four people. (X/@Tanja7com)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Fire kills 4 in Morocco’s UNESCO-listed Fez: state media

Fire kills 4 in Morocco’s UNESCO-listed Fez: state media
  • Fez’s walled city is a popular tourist destination renowned for being one of the best-preserved in the Arab-Muslim world
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
RABAT: At least four people were killed in a fire at a popular market in the Moroccan city of Fez’s UNESCO-listed old city, state media reported Thursday.
The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday evening, also injured 26 people and caused “significant material damage” to nearly 25 shops, the MAP news agency said.
Ten of the injured suffered burns, with three in critical condition, it said. Initial investigations suggest a short-circuit sparked the fire.
Fez’s walled city, spanning 280 hectares (about 690 acres), is a popular tourist destination renowned for being one of the best-preserved in the Arab-Muslim world.

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked three ships in Red Sea, Arabian Sea

Updated 2 sec ago
Rueters
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked three ships in Red Sea, Arabian Sea

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked three ships in Red Sea, Arabian Sea
  • The millitia used missiles and drones against two ships — Roza and Vantage Dream — in the Red Sea
Updated 2 sec ago
Rueters
CAIRO: Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthis said they had launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea — though shipping giant Maersk dismissed the militants’ report that the targets included one of its vessels.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking shipping in the region for months, in what they say is an act of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.
The movement used missiles and drones against two ships — Roza and Vantage Dream — in the Red Sea, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised address on Wednesday. He did not say when the attacks took place.
Saree his group also used drones against the US vessel Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea, again without giving further details.
Maersk’s Media Relations Manager Kevin Doell said on Thursday no such incident had been reported by Maersk Seletar which was pressing on with its voyage.

Syria’s Kurds delay controversial local elections

Syria’s Kurds delay controversial local elections
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Syria's Kurds delay controversial local elections

Syria’s Kurds delay controversial local elections
  • The elections commission said they delayed the vote “in response to requests from political parties and alliances” who complained the campaign period was too short
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

QAMISHLI: Syria’s Kurdish authorities said Thursday they were delaying controversial municipal elections which prompted threats from arch-foe Turkiye and concerns from their main ally the United States.
The elections, originally scheduled for June 11 and now postponed “until at least August,” would be the first to extend to all seven regions under the semi-autonomous region’s control, home to both Arabs and Kurds, since Syria’s fragmentation during its civil war.
The elections commission said they delayed the vote “in response to requests from political parties and alliances” who complained the campaign period was too short.
Local officials and candidates insist the elections are crucial for local representation and will help improve public services in the region.
But their detractors have accused them of separatism and monopolizing power or voiced concerns that the conditions for fair and free elections are nonexistent in Syria’s Kurdish-held northeast.
Around 18 parties, including the ruling Democratic Union Party (PYD), as well as independents are expected to run in the vote, PYD co-chair Saleh Muslim told AFP.
He said the elections had been delayed for “internal” reasons, but added “perhaps the elections commission also took the political circumstances into account.”
Syria’s Kurds, who have suffered decades of marginalization and oppression by Syria’s ruling Baath party, have come to rule about a quarter of Syria, including Arab majority areas, after government forces withdrew.
The armed wing of the PYD is the powerful People’s Protection Units (YPG) that dominates the Syrian Democratic Forces — the region’s de facto army.
The Kurdish-led forces spearheaded the fight to dislodge the Daesh group from its last Syrian territorial bastion in 2019 with American support.
But Turkiye views the PYD and YPG as offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it has outlawed as a “terrorist” group.
Ankara, which controls two border strips in Syria’s north, views the upcoming polls as evidence of separatism.
Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening to launch a new operation to prevent the election from taking place.
He described the vote as an “aggressive action against the territorial integrity” of Ankara and Damascus “under the pretext of an election.”
On Thursday, Turkish state television TRT welcomed the decision to delay the vote, adding “Turkiye’s position has borne fruit.”
The Kurdish polls have also drawn the ire of their main backer Washington, which counts Turkiye as a key NATO ally.
“Any elections that occur in Syria should be free, fair, transparent, and inclusive,” said US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel in a statement last week.
“We don’t think that the conditions for such elections are in place in NE Syria,” he said, adding the US had urged local authorities “not to proceed with elections.”

Biden, key European and Latin American leaders, urge Hamas to accept deal

Biden, key European and Latin American leaders, urge Hamas to accept deal
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Biden, key European and Latin American leaders, urge Hamas to accept deal

Biden, key European and Latin American leaders, urge Hamas to accept deal
  • Talks in Qatar were aimed at finding a formula that could reassure Hamas over its demand for guarantees
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and 16 other world leaders including key European and Latin American players on Thursday jointly urged Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal and for Israel to accept compromises.
“There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement,” said the statement issued by the White House.
The statement was signed by the leaders of key European powers Britain, France and Germany as well as by Spain, which has infuriated Israel by recognizing a Palestinian state.
More unusually, the statement brought together the ideologically divergent leaders of South America’s most populous nations — Brazil and Colombia, whose left-wing presidents have stridently denounced Israel, and Argentina, whose new libertarian leader backs Israel.
The United States has repeatedly said the onus is on Hamas to accept the deal, but the statement also called for flexibility from Israel.
“At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations,” it said.
“It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point.”
Biden last week publicly announced a new plan in which Israel would withdraw from Gaza population centers and Hamas would free hostages for an initial six weeks, with the ceasefire extended as negotiators seek a permanent end to hostilities.
He billed the plan as an Israeli offer, although it has drawn criticism from some right-wing Israeli politicians critical to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government.
Mediator Qatar has submitted the plan to Hamas for review. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also been pushing the plan through phone calls with Arab foreign ministers.
Thursday’s statement was also signed by Thailand, which has a large force of workers in Israel and saw around 30 of its citizens taken hostage of around the 250 people seized by gunmen on October 7.
Other countries signing the statement were Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Serbia.
Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 36,654 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Israel announces soldier’s death after Hezbollah cross-border attack

Israel announces soldier’s death after Hezbollah cross-border attack
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Israel announces soldier's death after Hezbollah cross-border attack

Israel announces soldier’s death after Hezbollah cross-border attack
  • The army did not specify the exact location of the death of the soldier
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Thursday that a soldier had been killed in the north where troops are engaged in near-daily border clashes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The soldier “fell fighting in the north” on Wednesday, the military said in a statement, after two explosive drones were launched from Lebanon against the Israeli town of Hurfeish.
The army did not specify the exact location of the death of the soldier, whom it identified on its website as Staff Sergeant Refael Kauders, aged 39.
The military correspondent of the Times of Israel newspaper reported that the soldier was killed in a drone attack which also left nine other troops wounded, one of the seriously.
Wednesday’s fatality takes the toll to at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians killed on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, according to the military, since clashes with Hezbollah began after the war with Hamas broke out in Gaza on October 7.
In Lebanon, the violence has killed at least 455 people, mostly fighters but including 88 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Since the Gaza war broke out the Israeli military has lost 645 soldiers, including 294 in its campaign against Hamas in the Palestinian territory.
The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
The militants also abducted 251 people, Israelis and foreigners, 120 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 41 the military says are dead.
Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and its bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza have so far killed at least 36,586 people, also mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Yemen clashes kill 18 fighters in fresh flare-up: military officials

Yemen clashes kill 18 fighters in fresh flare-up: military officials
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Yemen clashes kill 18 fighters in fresh flare-up: military officials

Yemen clashes kill 18 fighters in fresh flare-up: military officials
  • Clashes were triggered by a Houthi attack on a frontline area between government-controlled parts of Lahij governorate and Houthi-run parts of Taiz province
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

SANAA: At least 18 combatants have been killed in battles between Yemeni government forces and Iran-backed Houthi militia in the country’s southwest, two military officials told AFP on Thursday.
The clashes on Wednesday were triggered by a Houthi attack on a frontline area between government-controlled parts of Lahij governorate and Houthi-run parts of Taiz province, said Mohammed Al-Naqib, a spokesperson for the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist group allied with the government.
The attack came despite a lull in fighting that has largely held since the expiry of a six-month truce brokered by the United Nations in April 2022.
Yemeni government “forces succeeded in repelling the attack, but five soldiers were martyred and others wounded,” Naqib told AFP.
A Houthi military official in Taiz told AFP that 13 fighters, including a senior commander, were also killed.
Yemen’s internationally-recognized government condemned the Houthi offensive as a “treacherous attack.”
In a statement on social media platform X on Wednesday, Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said the counterattack by Yemeni government forces “inflicted heavy losses on (Houthi) militia members,” without specifying a toll.
While hostilities have remained low, sporadic fighting has occasionally flared in parts of the country.
In April, a surprise Houthi attack killed 11 fighters loyal to the Yemeni government in Lahij province.
The Houthis seized control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year.
Nine years of war have left hundreds of thousands dead through direct and indirect causes, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
In December, the UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said warring parties had committed to a new ceasefire and agreed to engage in a UN-led peace process to end the conflict.
But the peace process has stalled in the wake of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea since November, a campaign the militia say is meant to signal solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.
Eryani accused the Houthis of exploiting the Gaza war to amass fighters, weapons and resources to boost their capabilities on the home front.

