Esports World Cup tickets on sale now

Esports World Cup tickets on sale now
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Esports World Cup tickets on sale now

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh: Tickets for the Esports World Cup, the pinnacle of gaming and esports featuring the world’s best clubs and leading titles, are on sale now. 

Uniting the global gaming community, the Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre event held from July 4 to Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City’s world-class venue.

With a $60 million prize pool, the Esports World Cup will host 20 major tournaments across 19 esports titles. Over 2,500 elite athletes from the world’s greatest esports clubs are also in action, making the Esports World Cup a must-attend event this summer.

Tickets for the following titles are on sale now: “League of Legends,” “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” “Dota2,” “Free Fire,” and “Counter-Strike 2.”

Following on from the success of Gamers8, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Esports World Cup welcomes a new cross-game competition format, awarding prizes for individual game titles and club performances. It is designed for both professional esports players and gaming enthusiasts, with qualifiers to provide as many teams as possible with the opportunity to participate. There is also a thrilling calendar of on-the-ground activations, live entertainment, and competitions for fans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia eSports

New York wicket raising concerns after second low scoring game

New York wicket raising concerns after second low scoring game
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
New York wicket raising concerns after second low scoring game

New York wicket raising concerns after second low scoring game
  • Owing to pitch’s uneven bounce, cricket pundits have described it as “dangerous,” unfit for international matches
  • India vs Ireland on Wednesday was the second low-scoring game at New York’s Nassau County Cricket ground 
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

New York: Ireland coach Heinrich Malan said the surface for Tuesday’s T20 World Cup game against India didn’t live up to expectations after pundits slammed it as “dangerous.”

India won the Group A game by eight wickets after they bowled Ireland out for just 96.

Malan didn’t lay blame for the defeat on the uneven bounce on the recently laid surface at Nassau County Cricket ground in New York state, but was clearly far from impressed.

“When you play the game you need a really good surface or as good as surfaces you can get and unfortunately what we’ve seen over the last couple games just doesn’t necessarily live up to that. So hopefully, over the next day or so it can hopefully flatten out a little bit and we can see some good cricket come Friday,” he said.

It was the second straight low-scoring game at the new venue after Monday saw Sri Lanka bowled out for 77 as South Africa won with 22 balls to spare.

“I think we just want to see good cricket, don’t we? It’s the pinnacle of our event and it doesn’t have to be 200 play all the time, it just needs to be an equal contest and I think if you look at today it is debatable where that was,” said Malan.

Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwe player and ex-England team director, told Cricinfo that he felt the surface was not up to scratch.

“I’ve got to say that is not a good surface to play an international match on. It’s bordering on dangerous,” said Flower.

“You saw the ball bouncing from a length both ways, so skidding low occasionally but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on the thumb, on the gloves, on the helmet and making life very, very difficult for any batsman,” he added.

Flower credited India’s pace bowlers for taking full advantage of the conditions but said it had been tough on Ireland.

“The Indian quicks were good enough to exploit it, you’ve got to give that to them. They kept their game plan really simple, they hit the deck hard on a good length and that was all you needed to do,” he said.

“It proved very, very tricky batting conditions for any side, let alone a smaller cricketing nation like Ireland taking on the giants of India.”

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said it had been a “challenging wicket” but felt his team had adapted.

“We played a practice game here. So, we knew what to expect. So, it is what it is. We need to find a way to deal with it and I think we have enough skills in the team and enough experience in the team to deal with it. We should be fine,” he said.

“I am sure it has been challenging for the curators or for ICC to create something here in the past six to seven months or whatever time they have taken. It was never going to be easy,” he said.

Ireland will face Canada at the Long Island ground on Friday while India take on rivals Pakistan at the venue on Sunday in the marquee contest of the group stage.

Topics: t20 world cup 2024 New York Cricket Arab News Pakistan

Azeem Rafiq stirs deep-seated emotions at literature festival

Azeem Rafiq stirs deep-seated emotions at literature festival
Updated 06 June 2024
Azeem Rafiq stirs deep-seated emotions at literature festival

Azeem Rafiq stirs deep-seated emotions at literature festival
  • The former Yorkshire cricketer spoke at the Hay Festival ahead of the launch of his book ‘It’s not banter, it’s racism’
Updated 06 June 2024
Jon Pike

At the Hay Festival last week, on the border of England and Wales, I listened to Azeem Rafiq talk about the experiences which provide the cornerstone of “It’s not banter, its racism,” his new book.

This was not the first time I have listened to him speak about those experiences — my interview with him on Oct. 9, 2023, is available on the Arab News website. Since then, his life has continued to be buffeted by Shakespearean “slings and arrows of outrageous fortunes,” from which there seems to be little prospect of escape.

The book, published by Trapeze, an imprint of the Orion Publishing Group Ltd, will be launched formally on June 13. However, it was available at Hay, where the author signed copies after the panel session. Apart from Rafiq, this comprised actor Stephen Fry, former president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, Claire Taylor, who made 167 appearances for the England women’s cricket team, and the moderator, Adam Rutherford. An audience of some 350 people revealed significant empathy for Rafiq’s moving and insightful summary of his experiences of racism in cricket and the changes wrought to his and his family’s lives.

Little did he or the audience know that, in the days to follow, such levels of empathy would be in short supply in the comments section of the Times newspaper’s website. These were fanned by Rafiq’s comment towards the end of the hour-long session. He spoke about the low rate at which Muslim children progress from playing cricket in England as youngsters to participation when they become young adults.

When asked for possible explanations, he contended that one reason could be the omni-presence of alcohol in cricket. In his view, this is also one of several factors which explains why Muslim-only cricket clubs have been set up in certain cities.

This became the headline of a report on the session — “Boozy culture pushes away Muslim cricketers, says Azeem Rafiq” — which proved incendiary. Common themes quickly emerged amongst the comments, most of them unremittingly negative towards Rafiq. Inevitably, allegations about human rights in the Gulf were raised, coupled with an encouragement for Rafiq to move there as quickly as possible. He was accused of being the man who brought down a great institution, based on lies.

Most commonly, it was claimed he wanted to change the culture of cricket, and wider society, in England and Wales. Mentions were made of how Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, both Muslims, have integrated and been integrated into the England team and English cricket. This does beg the question as to how many others might have been integrated under more propitious circumstances. Rafiq, despite having captained England’s Under 19 team in 2010, is disparagingly referred to as a bitter and failed professional cricketer.

These personal attacks on him overlook or ignore his reference to the economy of cricket. It is true that some parts of the game are dependent on sales of alcohol. As president and former chair of a village club, I can attest to this. Many other clubs will be in the same situation. At the moment there is no clear alternative but the interpretation of Rafiq’s questioning of cricket’s economy as a blatant attack on British culture is symptomatic of deeper issues within British society. It also reveals wide distaste for the man himself, inflated by sections of the media.

In Rafiq’s book, he talks about his parents’ decision to leave Karachi because it had become an unsafe place for them. Originally planning to emigrate to Canada, his father was persuaded to stay in the UK during a stopover. One month after 9/11, they moved to Barnsley, when Rafiq was aged 10. When the summer came, he was eager to play cricket and joined Barnsley Cricket Club. His potential was quickly spotted and soon he was in Yorkshire’s Under 12 team.

This selection was one of many pivotal points in his life. His parents had been thinking of returning to Pakistan because of difficulties of settling in Barnsley, a situation exacerbated by bricks thrown through their windows one night. The letter informing his parents of their son’s selection for Yorkshire caused them to stay. He was not aware of this at the time.

Two acquaintances of mine, both originally from Yorkshire, have been adamant in telling me that the county brought Rafiq over from Pakistan, that he became homesick and demanded that his parents be flown over to provide him with moral support. This folklore is at complete odds with reality. It is an example of how insidious the propaganda machine that has been built up against Rafiq has become. Sadly, he is a focus for a particular type of Britishness that does not consider itself to be racist, that rejects any questioning of its values and does not like to be told what to do.

The question is whether this circle can be squared and, if so, over what time horizon.

Rafiq is very clear in his book’s conclusions that the starting point has got to be “acceptance that cricket has a real problem when it comes to racism.” If so, he believes that progress in addressing the problem can be swift. He does not discuss the implications of a failure to accept and there do seem to be many in denial.

He has three key areas where progress can be made — education, opportunity and accountability. In my view, the educative aspects have been overlooked in British society for many decades. As a result, there is a gap to be bridged in understanding different beliefs and cultures. Unless bridged, mutual respect and an acceptance of these differences cannot be achieved, with cricket continuing along divided lines. Nevertheless, Rafiq remains hopeful of a positive outcome. 

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

‘The biggest and best ever’ — elite international players hail 2024 World Pool Championship

‘The biggest and best ever’ — elite international players hail 2024 World Pool Championship
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
‘The biggest and best ever’ — elite international players hail 2024 World Pool Championship

‘The biggest and best ever’ — elite international players hail 2024 World Pool Championship
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The global superstars of professional pool have opened up about their experience at the 2024 World Pool Championship in Jeddah, hailing the event as the biggest and best of their careers.

As the jewel in the crown of the World Nineball Tour, the championship is currently making its inaugural appearance in the Kingdom, with the 33rd edition being hosted at the Green Halls until June 8.

An event of epic proportions, 128 of the world’s greatest cueists are vying for the sport’s most prestigious title, with coverage broadcast to more than 90 countries.

Having competed in major tournaments worldwide, none are better qualified to assess this year’s world championship than the players themselves.

Crucially, the assessment has been unanimous: A new benchmark has been set for future editions to emulate.

World #3 and former champion Shane Van Boening, widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an event like this. This year’s World Pool Championship in Saudi Arabia is probably the best tournament I’ve ever been to in my whole career. I’m glad to have the opportunity to play here and hopefully I can continue being here for a long time. It’s great to see a major pool tournament finally being held in the Kingdom.”

This sentiment is shared by Francisco Sanchez Ruíz, the world #1 and reigning champion. The Spanish star stated: “It’s fantastic to be out there defending the world championship in the biggest event ever seen in our sport — I’m living the dream. Walking into the area, I thought ‘Oh my, it’s so big’ — it was very exciting.”

While discussing his tournament experience to date, Ruiz insisted that the entire WNT roster welcomed the championship being held in the Kingdom. He added: “Arriving in a new destination is great for players and fans alike. It’s what’s needed for our sport to continue growing globally and the future is even more promising now we’re here.”

The World Pool Championship is being staged in Saudi Arabia as part of a major 10-year partnership between the Saudi Arabian Billiards and Snooker Federation, Ministry of Sport, and promoter Matchroom Multi-Sport. Although their collaboration has only just begun, the event organization has received glowing feedback.

Germany’s Pia Filler, the current sole female WNT player, said: “It’s the best set-up I’ve ever seen and the best venue I’ve ever played in. It’s an honor to be here in Saudi Arabia and playing on such a stage. It’s an incredible experience for us as players. The country is amazing; the people are super nice, the food is great, and the tournament organization has been excellent.”

Singaporean Aloysius Yapp also praised the Green Halls. The world #9 declared: “This is by far one of the most outstanding venues I’ve ever played in so far on the Nineball Tour – and I know it’s going to get even better. Being here this year is the first of many huge steps for the sport in Saudi Arabia and I already can’t wait for the coming years.”

Since Vision 2030 was introduced in 2015, over 100 international sporting events have been held in the Kingdom including football, F1, boxing, esports, golf, tennis and more.

Scottish cueist and world #5 Jayson Shaw revealed he has watched these events in awe from afar and said he hoped Saudi Arabia could take pool to new heights moving forward.

“Having a tournament here is just incredible. We’ve seen what the Kingdom has done with other sports and hopefully they can take pool to the next level too,” he said.

“As a pool player, sitting at home and watching the Saudi boxing events and other sports staged here, in my mind I was thinking, ‘Okay, pool maybe is next’ — and here we are. Hopefully over the next five to 10 years, the pool events here will become even bigger and better.”

Another player with one eye fixed firmly on the future is Syria’s Mohammad Soufi, the world #29 and 2023 world championship runner-up. He believes holding the event in Saudi Arabia will open up previously unimaginable opportunities for talent across the Arab world.

“The World Pool Championship coming to Saudi Arabia is huge for the regional pool scene — it really is great news,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for Arab players now and in the future to show that we can compete with the world’s best and win. We have many really good, talented players in this part of the world — pool has always been popular here and I know the future is bright.”

Topics: pool Saudi Arabia

FIA becomes newest member of major European sporting platform

FIA becomes newest member of major European sporting platform
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem (FIA)
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
FIA becomes newest member of major European sporting platform

FIA becomes newest member of major European sporting platform
  • EPAS was set up in 2007 to address challenges facing sport in Europe
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile has joined the Consultative Committee of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport following a decision by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

EPAS provides a platform for cross-government cooperation, allowing for dialogue between representatives, sporting bodies, nongovernmental organizations, athletes, coaches, officials, businesses and local authorities.

Set up in 2007 to provide a fresh approach to cooperation and address challenges facing sport in Europe, EPAS ensures the continued success of sport with a specific focus on integrity, governance, and fair play.

The Consultative Committee is composed of sporting and international organizations, alongside NGOs. It is one of three statutory bodies and provides advice for decisions made by the Governing Board.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president, said: “I am honored that the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile has been admitted into the Consultative Committee of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport, and I thank the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe for our inclusion.

As we join 29 other European sporting organizations, I look forward to working together in the pursuit of ensuring ethical, inclusive, and safe sport.”

Sophie Kwasny, executive secretary of EPAS, said: “We are delighted to welcome the FIA as a new member of the Consultative Committee and are happy to be working alongside the federation in promoting a values-based sport. These principles and values that EPAS represents are mirrored by our members.”

The FIA joins other prestigious global sporting federations, including Rugby Europe and the World Snowboard Federation, as new members of this committee.

England boasts firepower with Kane, Bellingham, Foden and Palmer to go far at Euro 2024

England boasts firepower with Kane, Bellingham, Foden and Palmer to go far at Euro 2024
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
England boasts firepower with Kane, Bellingham, Foden and Palmer to go far at Euro 2024

England boasts firepower with Kane, Bellingham, Foden and Palmer to go far at Euro 2024
Updated 06 June 2024
AP

MANCHESTER: With four of Europe’s most-prolific scorers, England has the firepower to end a nearly 60-year wait for silverware.
How Gareth Southgate deploys his riches could determine whether it is finally a glorious summer for the Three Lions or if the wait to add a trophy to England’s lone World Cup — won in 1966 — drags on.
England will lean on record scorer Harry Kane yet again at the European Championship in Germany but will also look for contributions from Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.
“There’s definitely more options in the attacking areas,” Southgate said.
Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the final of the last Euros — losing to Italy at Wembley Stadium — but he’s has been accused of being overly cautious.
“We’ve got a pretty set style of playing, the players enjoy that and we’ve had good results doing that. So we are not going to move far away from what we’ve been,” he said.
What that means, exactly, is not clear. Southgate has turned to young and unproven players after injuries and lack of form convinced him to omit regulars Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips. There will be a natural evolution because of that.
In what could be his final tournament as England manager, Southgate has packed his squad with bold, attacking options.
Kane finished his first season at Bayern Munich empty-handed but with a career-best 44 goals in 47 games to lead Germany’s scoring chart.
Bellingham, in his debut season at Real Madrid, scored 23 goals, won the Spanish league and topped it off with the Champions League title. Foden scored 27 in all competitions for Premier League champion Manchester City and was England’s footballer of the year.
Arguably the biggest bonus for Southgate is the emergence of Palmer, who was a fringe player at City before joining Chelsea for $51 million last summer.
The 22-year-old Palmer scored 27 goals in his first season of regular senior soccer. Only double golden boot-winner Erling Haaland scored more league goals in England.
It is an enviable depth of attacking talent, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and City winger Jack Grealish among Southgate’s other options.
“You can see across that forward line the number of goals they’ve scored for their clubs this year,” Southgate said. “So you need those options. You need people to be able to come in and refresh the team.”
England has so many options that Southgate could afford to leave out Rashford and Raheem Sterling, who have been important players in previous tournaments.
He has picked players for now — but also ones that could serve England for years to come. Even if his contract is due to expire at the end of the Euros, Southgate is still looking to the future.
But England fans are hungry for success now after the relative disappointment of exiting in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup. That was the first backward step since Southgate’s appointment in 2016 when there were doubts about whether he was the right candidate to end the nation’s search for a men’s trophy.
England was within a few penalty kicks of winning the last Euros, having led against Italy in the final. Southgate had gambled by bringing on Rashford and Jadon Sancho as substitutes at the end of extra time for the shootout. Both missed their spot kicks, as did Sako.
Still, Southgate has exceeded expectations — but the trophy wait goes on.
On the face of it, England’s forward line for the Euros could pick itself, with Foden and Palmer either side of Kane and Bellingham operating behind as a No. 10.
Perhaps only their lack of playing time together would convince Southgate to turn to Saka, who is a more established member of the England setup than Palmer. The 24-year-old Foden, too, is yet to fully stamp his mark on the team, despite now being a six-time title-winner with City.
It is not just about the players, but the system.
Southgate has preferred to deploy two more defensive-minded midfielders in the past — but his squad is without longstanding options in those areas in Henderson and Phillips.
Manchester United’s exciting teenager Kobbie Mainoo, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher or Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold look like the likeliest to partner Declan Rice behind Bellingham in the advanced role.
“Clearly the profile of our midfield, for example, looks different and so the team will evolve because of that,” Southgate said.
The danger is that England could be exposed without a more disciplined figure in the guise of Henderson or Phillips alongside Rice. With a defense that has doubts over it because of injuries to key players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, Southgate will think carefully about the shield he puts in front of it.
The strongest defensive units tend to go far in tournament soccer and England’s route to being runner-up in 2021 was built on the foundation of conceding just two goals in the entire competition. The winner, Italy, conceded four.
The challenge, as ever, is to get the balance right, and while Southgate has twice come close to lifting a trophy, his team has lacked that extra ingredient to get over the line.
With a forward line full of match winners at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, England looks equipped with players capable of providing the cutting edge in those decisive moments that tournament soccer produces.

