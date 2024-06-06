You are here

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season
Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to continue using VAR next season. (File)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season
  • The 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key onfield decisions
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
MANCHESTER: Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to continue using VAR next season.
At the league’s annual general meeting, the 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key onfield decisions, despite a series of controversies last season.
Clubs, however, voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.”

We want 5 Premier League titles in a row, says Manchester City chairman

We want 5 Premier League titles in a row, says Manchester City chairman
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
We want 5 Premier League titles in a row, says Manchester City chairman

We want 5 Premier League titles in a row, says Manchester City chairman
  • In Part 1 of his annual end-of-season review with the club’s official website, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak discussed the latest championship and Pep Guardiola’s value
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Manchester City’s chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, has revealed that no sooner had Pep Guardiola’s team secured an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, than thoughts turned immediately to a fifth.

Speaking to the club’s official website in his annual end-of-season review, Al-Mubarak discussed the latest title success, the team’s Champions League campaign and Pep Guardiola’s value to the club.

Here are some of the highlights from the first part of his interview.

On winning four titles in a row:
“Since 1926, five teams have attempted to win four times in a row — Huddersfield, Arsenal, you had Liverpool in the 80s and then you had Manchester United attempt it twice. None of them succeeded. So over 100 years of English football, never was any team able to achieve four Premier League championships in a row. So once that sinks in, you start really appreciating the magnitude of what was achieved. The difficulty, the challenge, the tenacity required.”
On setting new goals:
“What next? Five in a row. That five in a row in our minds happened the second that final whistle (blew) against West Ham. I remember going down to the pitch and telling almost everybody I saw. Fantastic result, (I) was so proud. But now we’re going for five in a row.”
On the Champions League performance:
“Let’s be clear. We didn’t lose a single game in the Champions League. No team actually beat us in 90 minutes or 120 minutes. We lost, at the end of the day, (to) the jeopardy of penalty kicks. And penalty kicks, winner or loser, it’s a flip of a coin. We played against the most decorated team in Europe. But there’s always a silver lining, that gives us more hunger, more tenacity, you can see today. And I think I reflect accurately how our coaching staff, how our management team, how our leadership, the board, the owner, His Highness Sheikh Mansour, and, of course everybody in our staff — everybody feels obviously proud and delighted with what we achieved this year.”
On Pep’s contribution
“It’s hard to put in words what Pep has given this organization and this club. You can look at just (the) records for history’s sake. He has racked up almost every record in the book, managerially. And for us as a club and for many of our players over the last eight years, it’s been incredible. The records are there and these are records that I think will be very, very hard in the future to ever break.”

On Pep’s future with the club
“With Pep, we’ve had this conversation many times over the years of the contract. Pep has always been fully committed to this club and fully committed to every contract he signed with us. I have no doubt that will always continue. The decision on his future is always a decision we take together, thoughtfully, at the right time. As we always have done, (we) find the right solution that works for Pep and works for us.”
About Phil Foden:
“I’ve had the privilege of watching Phil develop from being an eight year old, a young player at the academy. And as he’s grown, from age group to age group, and then making it all the way to the first team. I think throughout that journey it was clear to all of us where Phil was going. It was always about giving him the right environment and ecosystem and the right development framework around him to help him grow to what he is today — arguably one of the most decorated English football players ever.”

On MCFC’s pipeline of talent:
“It’s very sustainable. We are very careful and keeping that squad fresh with a mixture of new players coming in, players leaving, and then a boost from the academy. That tells you everything. We always maintain that balance.”
On losing the FA Cup final:
“Very disappointed. It was a game everybody wanted to win. It’s the FA Cup. It’s against Manchester United. It’s doing the double double back to back. So from that perspective, very disappointed. But you have to think of the silver lining. One of the things you always want to avoid is complacency. You never want to be content. And I remember, in that dressing room, you can see the players are very angry, very upset.”

Dark horses Netherlands pin Euro 2024 hopes on De Jong despite injury

Dark horses Netherlands pin Euro 2024 hopes on De Jong despite injury
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Dark horses Netherlands pin Euro 2024 hopes on De Jong despite injury

Dark horses Netherlands pin Euro 2024 hopes on De Jong despite injury
  • The Oranje could yet prove to be dark horses for the tournament, with an experienced defense and a midfield packed with talent from Europe’s top clubs
  • Joining De Jong in midfield will be Jerdy Schouten, who has impressed during PSV Eindhoven’s all-conquering season in the Dutch top flight
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

THE HAGUE: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is gambling on the fitness of Frenkie de Jong, hoping the Barcelona playmaker can inspire a talented side to emulate the European Championship heroes of 1988.

While not among the top favorites in Germany, the Oranje could yet prove to be dark horses for the tournament, with an experienced defense and a midfield packed with talent from Europe’s top clubs.

Central to Koeman’s plans is De Jong, who has battled ankle injuries this season at Barcelona but hopes to be fit for his team’s Group D opener against Poland on June 16.

Koeman included the 27-year-old in his squad despite not recovering from his third ankle injury of the season, saying he was prepared to make an exception for his star player.

“We have a trajectory in mind, but it will depend on how the ankle holds up whether I will be fit in time,” said De Jong, adding: “There are no hard deadlines.”

Koeman will want his talisman fit from the off as the Oranje face a tough group, with joint-favorites France and Austria to come after the opening clash with Poland.

Joining De Jong in midfield will be Jerdy Schouten, who has impressed during PSV Eindhoven’s all-conquering season in the Dutch top flight and run to the Champions League knock-out stages.

The Dutch can count on a formidable defense, with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk joining up with Nathan Ake, fresh from Premier League glory with Manchester City.

Veteran defender Daley Blind and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt are also in the mix, with competition for squad places so tough there was no place for Ian Maatsen, who helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final.

Up front, Koeman is likely to play former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst as a target man, with Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo providing valuable support.

Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen should come into the tournament brimming with confidence and Steven Bergwijn could play a role despite suffering a horror season with Ajax.

The Oranje qualified second in their group behind France, and Koeman will be hoping to overturn two defeats to Les Bleus (4-0 and 2-1) when they meet on June 21 in Leipzig.

The Netherlands warmed up by thumping Scotland 4-0 in March but a 2-1 friendly loss four days later to Germany raised questions about their ability to compete with the continent’s best sides.

What is sure is that the team will be roared on by an army of orange-clad fans hoping to erase painful memories of the team’s last tournament outing, a brutal 2022 World Cup quarterfinal with Argentina.

In what became known as the Battle of Lusail, the referee brandished a record 16 yellow cards, with Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries also seeing red for a second bookable offense.

The Oranje snatched a last-minute equalizer only to lose on penalties, the end of the match marred by ugly clashes including between Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

Recent history in the Euros has not been kind to the Netherlands either.

They suffered a shock loss to the Czech Republic in the last 16 in Euro 2020, failed to qualify in 2016 and crashed out at the group stage in 2012.

Koeman played a key role in the Oranje’s finest hour, the 2-0 defeat of the Soviet Union in the Euro 1988 final, alongside stars like Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit.

Gullit, who captained that side, had some choice words to say about de Jong, telling Ziggo Sport: “If you look at Frenkie de Jong during the last World Cup, he was like a ghost!

“He needs to take matters into his own hands.”

Tireless Mbappé leads France to 3-0 win over Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark also win

Tireless Mbappé leads France to 3-0 win over Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark also win
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
Follow

Tireless Mbappé leads France to 3-0 win over Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark also win

Tireless Mbappé leads France to 3-0 win over Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark also win
  • Mbappe, whose Madrid move was finally confirmed Monday, was a constant threat for Luxembourg’s hard-working defenders
  • Mikel Oyarzabal scored a hat trick after the break to help Spain rout Andorra 5-0
Updated 06 June 2024
AP

METZ, France: Kylian Mbappe scored late in his first game since joining Real Madrid to help France build momentum for the European Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Mbappe, whose Madrid move was finally confirmed Monday, was a constant threat for Luxembourg’s hard-working defenders, but the France captain had to wait until the 85th minute before he could crown his performance with a goal.

Bradley Barcola made his France debut as a substitute and promptly won the ball, ran to the penalty and drew in more defenders before laying the ball off for Mbappé to tuck inside the left post.

In Copenhagen, Christian Eriksen scored late to give Denmark a 2-1 win over Sweden.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a hat trick after the break to help Spain rout Andorra 5-0.

Belgium earned a 2-0 win over Montenegro with Kevin De Bruyne scoring on his 100th appearance for the Red Devils. But a host of halftime changes almost cost the team. Leandro Trossard only sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time.

Slovakia, Belgium’s Group E opponent at the Euros, enjoyed a 4-0 win over minnow San Marino.

FRANCE IMPRESS

Though France’s star-studded team found it tough at times to break through Luxembourg’s defense, coach Didier Deschamps will have been impressed with his team’s relentless pressure and off-the-ball play.

Only the final touch was missing at times, but Deschamps has a chance to fine-tune the side in its final tournament warmup against Canada in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Antoine Griezmann was back after missing the March internationals with an ankle injury. Randal Kolo Muani made a rare start with Ousmane Dembele unavailable through illness.

France probed and harried but had to wait nearly the whole of the first half for the opener. Mbappe drew two defenders to the end line and crossed for Kolo Muani to head past Anthony Moris in the 43rd minute.

Marseille defender Jonathan Clauss finally made it 2-0 with a strike in off the underside of the crossbar.

Les Bleus are in Group D with the Netherlands, Poland and Austria.

ERIKSEN’S SMILE

Christian Eriksen sealed Denmark’s 2-1 win over neighbor Sweden with a long-range strike in the same stadium where he collapsed after a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The 32-year-old Eriksen, who had been tormenting the Swedish defense throughout, took the ball past a defender and then unleashed a fierce shot inside the far post in the 86th. It was his 41st goal in his 129th appearance for Denmark.

Morten Hjulmand likely preserved the win by getting back with a timely challenge to deny Emil Holm when it seemed the Sweden substitute would score.

Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg scored in the second minute to get Denmark off to a great start, but Alexander Isak leveled seven minutes later.

Sweden missed out on Euro 2024 qualification, while Denmark are in Group C with England, Serbia and Slovenia.

The Danes’ final warmup will be against Norway on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick to give Norway a 3-0 win over Kosovo. Neither country has qualified for Euro 2024.

SPAIN CRUISE

Once Real Betis forward Ayoze Perez opened the scoring, it was only a matter of how many goals Spain would score against Andorra.

Ayoze broke the deadlock after a corner in the 24th when he set the ball up with his first touch and rifled it in from a difficult angle in the next.

Oyarzabal scored his hat trick in a 20-minute period after the break, and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres completed the rout in the 81st.

Spain were without Real Madrid’s Champions League winners Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Joselu.

Spain are in Group B with Croatia, Italy and Albania. The team play Northern Ireland for their final warmup on Saturday.

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
Updated 05 June 2024
Follow

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
  • Now the French club are looking to the future and an end to their age of excess
  • Time will tell how PSG’s post-Galactico era will work out
Updated 05 June 2024

MANCHESTER: Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi. Neymar.
The talent drain at Paris Saint-Germain over the past 12 months was unprecedented in the world of soccer.
Now the French club are looking to the future and an end to their age of excess.
“It is a new era of PSG,” president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “All respect to Messi, Neymar, Kylian. We know what they’ve done for the club.
“It was very important to have them all. I wish them all the best for their new challenges, but as a club, for sure, I think the star is the collective.”
Time will tell how PSG’s post-Galactico era will work out. But the signings of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe ultimately failed to achieve the Qatar-backed club’s overriding ambition of conquering Europe.
For all of PSG’s dominance of the French league — winning it in 10 of the last 12 seasons — they have reached just one Champions League final since being bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.
A procession of icons has gone through the club in that time from David Beckham to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel di Maria and Sergio Ramos. Yet the Champions League has so far remained out of reach.
Even Messi couldn’t change PSG’s fortunes, despite ending his own search for the World Cup title in 2022 in his final year in Paris.
So it is perhaps understandable that Al-Khelaifi is looking to go in a different direction, having spent a record $262 million on Neymar and $190 million on Mbappe in one spectacular offseason in 2017. Messi was a free agent from Barcelona, but the combined salary for all three was a reported $152 million annually, plus bonuses.
For all of that exorbitant spending, PSG have watched on as Madrid have continued to dominate the Champions League, winning the trophy in six of the last 11 seasons. Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City, which like PSG, have used their newfound riches to shake up the traditional order of European soccer’s elite, won the Champions League for the first time last year.
PSG’s so-called shift started last year following the exits of Messi to Inter Miami and Neymar to Saudi-team Al-Hilal. Mbappe’s departure was also anticipated.
Not that it is shopping in the bargain basement, having spent around $500 million on new players over that period.
Randal Kolo Muani was signed for 95 million euros ($103 million); Goncalo Ramos was 65 million euros ($70 million) and Ousmane Dembele was 50 million euros ($54 million).
More signings will come during this offseason.
Bradley Barcola, another signing last year, and Warren Zaire-Emery are emerging French talents.
Zaire-Emery was a graduate from the club’s academy and after building a state of the art training center, PSG hope more will follow.
While the wait for European success goes on, PSG’s new-look team won the domestic league and cup double last season and were a beaten semifinalist in the Champions League.
“(It was an) amazing season we had, missing only two matches to win the big trophy (the Champions League). It was a great season. More than what we expected,” Al-Khelaifi said. “We did a lot of changes.”
That success, however, was achieved with Mbappe still at the heart of the team and scoring 40 goals in all competitions to fill the void left by Messi and Neymar a year before.
Whether Mbappe can be replaced, is another question entirely.

French court stops the sale of Maradona's World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute
  • The appeal court in Versailles overturned a judicial decision last month that allowed the trophy’s auction to go ahead
  • Pending a decision on the merits of the case, it ordered its sequestration to avoid any risk of further disappearance of the trophy
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

PARIS: Diego Maradona’s heirs won an appeal ruling to stop the auction of a trophy the late soccer great was awarded after the 1986 World Cup when a French court ordered it placed in judicial possession on Wednesday.
The appeal court in Versailles overturned a judicial decision last month that allowed the trophy’s auction to go ahead as planned despite the opposition from Maradona’s heirs.
The tribunal argued there was a genuine dispute as to the ownership of the World Cup Golden Ball that Maradona received for being the best player of the 1986 tournament. Pending a decision on the merits of the case, it ordered its sequestration to avoid any risk of further disappearance of the trophy, which resurfaced after being missing for decades.
Gilles Moreu, a lawyer for the heirs, told The Associated Press he will now lodge a legal action to have a court look at the merits of the case and decide who owns the trophy.
“We are satisfied with this decision, which complies with our requests and reassures my clients,” he said.
French judicial officials last month opened an investigation after they received a complaint related to the resale of allegedly stolen goods.
The Golden Ball disappeared in uncertain circumstances. Maradona’s heirs say the trophy was stolen and claimed the current owner wasn’t entitled to sell it. The auction house Aguttes said the trophy reappeared in 2016 among other lots that were acquired from a private collection at auction in Paris.
The current owner and Aguttes claimed that when he bought the trophy years ago he was not aware it had been stolen.
Maradona received the award in 1986 at a ceremony in Paris. It subsequently disappeared, giving rise to rumors. One is that Maradona stored it in a safe in a Naples bank that was robbed by local gangsters in 1989 when he played in the Italian league. Maradona’s heirs believe it was stolen from the bank.
Maradona, who died in 2020 at age 60, captained Argentina in its 3-2 win over West Germany in the 1986 final in Mexico City.
Aguttes decided last week to postpone the sale that was planned on Thursday, citing a “litigious climate” and “uncertainties (which) do not allow connoisseurs to approach this acquisition calmly.”

