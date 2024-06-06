Saudi cancer-education website launches in Arabic

You are here

(Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
  'My Cancer My Nutrition' website provides advice on essential food to eat
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The Zahra Breast Cancer Association and Nestle Health Science have launched an Arabic version of a well-known website to help educate patients, survivors and their families about proper nutrition and care.

The association signed an agreement with Nestle on Wednesday to launch the “My Cancer My Nutrition” website in the language, as a part of a broader cooperation pact.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Hanadi Alouthah, CEO of the association, and Robert Helou, CEO of Nestle Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Also present was Hanzade Yaz, Nestle’s business executive officer for the region.

Dr. Suad bint Mohamed Bin-Amer, founder of the association, said: “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with Nestle Health Science, as it reflects our commitment to providing a broader range of healthcare services to our beneficiaries.”

She added: “Through ‘My Cancer My Nutrition’ platform, our patients will be able to learn about nutrition needs during treatment and how to manage treatment side effects that could affect how well you eat.

“Nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Eating the right kinds of foods during and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger.”

Helou said: “Both Nestle KSA and Zahra NGO are deeply committed to improving public health and supporting the local community. This shared vision creates a strong foundation for collaboration.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting Zahra’s initiatives aimed at increasing healthcare awareness and knowledge about the procedures and preventive measures that can and will provide a healthier future for all women in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 emphasizes the importance of improving public health and quality of life, and the website would “contribute to these national objectives.”

Dr. Omar Iskandarani, oncology consultant at King Abdulaziz University Hospital, was present at the signing.

Several cancer survivors present participated in a panel discussion at the event.

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Direct flights between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are scheduled to begin in October this year.

The move comes after the Air Connectivity Program signed a cooperation agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was announced in Hong Kong in the presence of the Saudi Consul General Hamad Al-Jibreen, Hong Kong Minister of Transport and Logistics Mr. Lam Sai-hung, and the executive management of ACP and Cathay Pacific.

Majid Khan, CEO of ACP, said: “Launching direct flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh with Cathay Pacific will enhance Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity network with our key markets.

“Travelers from Hong Kong and Cathay Pacific’s network, including China, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, will be able to explore the vast tourism potential of Saudi Arabia.”

Ronald Lam, CEO of Cathay Pacific Group, said the move would strengthen the airline’s network in the Middle East. The new flights would offer more travel options and greater comfort for passengers traveling to and from the Kingdom, he added, providing opportunities for business, trade and tourism.

Lam said: “As the local airline in Hong Kong, our role is to be a bridge between Hong Kong, mainland China, and the rest of the world. Cathay Pacific firmly supports the central government’s Belt and Road Initiative, and we already provide our services to 21 destinations in 14 participating countries worldwide.

“We will continue to develop aviation services along our current main routes as well as routes connecting Hong Kong with countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.”

The ACP serves as the executive enabler of the National Tourism Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, fostering cooperation and building partnerships between key players in the public and private sectors in tourism and aviation.

Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
  • This year, six airports have been prepared to receive pilgrims, with both national and international airlines participating in their transportation
  • Approximately 250 arrival destinations are prepared, the largest number ever for the Hajj season
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said the transport sector is fully prepared to provide the best services to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

In a press conference organized by the Ministry of Transport to review its plans and logistics services in Mina on Thursday, he said all necessary human resources have been mobilized, with over 47,000 personnel from the transport sector trained and equipped with all necessary tools to ensure the highest quality of service.

He said there are 22 comprehensive plans for the transport sector, including operational plans, business sustainability strategies, and emergency response plans, all fully integrated with the relevant agencies and operating under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee.

He said that this year new technologies will continue to be employed. There are 32 scientific experiments planned for the Hajj season, including 17 new technologies such as flying taxis, delivery services, and various other innovations. Additionally, a new road infrastructure experiment was conducted by mixing rubber with asphalt on the main pedestrian road to enhance comfort and safety for pilgrims. White coating was applied to reduce temperature, and the roads adjacent to Namira Mosque were expanded for better accessibility.

He explained that last year’s coating experiment at a specific location in the holy sites successfully reduced the temperature by 15 C. Building on that success, this year the experiment was expanded to include the use of a rubber mixture with asphalt to further enhance the infrastructure.

This year, six airports have been prepared to receive pilgrims, with both national and international airlines participating in their transportation. Approximately 250 arrival destinations are prepared, the largest number ever for the Hajj season. Additionally, preparations are underway to ensure pilgrims return safely to their homes.

The minister said the transport sector is committed to continuing the implementation of plans in the coming days. Inspections have been conducted at sites in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, as well as visits to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, the Jeddah Islamic Port, and other facilities that work together to provide comprehensive services to pilgrims.

In turn, the president of the Saudi Post, Anef Abanomi, said more than 2,570 employees are on the ground serving pilgrims. He highlighted that they have implemented geospatial services to provide addresses and navigation aids and are involved in transporting pilgrims’ luggage from airports and various locations to the holy sites in Makkah, then safely returning it to their respective locations. Additionally, they are providing postal services to over 120 government agencies around the clock, reaching all pilgrims through more than 45 fixed and mobile stations in Makkah, Madinah and other sites. Furthermore, they offer services for the sale of sacrificial animals and the transportation of parcels to countries worldwide after the Hajj season.

Omar Hariri, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, announced that they have received 3,700 out of an expected 4,500 pilgrims, with the final ship scheduled to arrive on Friday. He highlighted the launch of the “Passengers with No Bags” service, which simplifies travel for pilgrims. Hariri also reported the handling of 2.5 million livestock, marking an 8 percent increase over last year, along with the handling of 600,000 containers and various foodstuffs.

Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of the Saudi Railway Co., said they are serving pilgrims through two key networks. The first is the Haramain High Speed Railway, which connects Makkah and Madinah, with additional stops at two stations in Jeddah and one in Rabigh, totaling five stations. The second network is the Al-Mashaaer Metro Line, which provides transportation within the holy sites, featuring nine stations.

He added that the Haramain High Speed Railway operates 35 trains across a network spanning 453 km, making it one of the 10 fastest trains in the world, reaching speeds of up to 300 km/h. This year, seat capacity has been increased to 1.6 million, an addition of 100,000 seats over last year. He also highlighted a new arrangement that allows pilgrims to travel directly from the airport to the Jeddah train station without their bags, ensuring their luggage arrives at their accommodations before they do.

Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
  • An awards ceremony hosted by the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language honored the top three teams in the event
  • Event aims to enhance the dictionary with innovative applications and new ideas
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Russian team Spiderweb Network has won first place in the second Arabic Hackathon, scooping a prize of SR150,000 ($39,994) for their innovative idea.

Their project proposed an automatic enrichment system for the “Riyadh Dictionary” using three knowledge sources — the Arabic language expert community, artificial intelligence, and dictionaries found on the web.

An awards ceremony hosted by the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language honored the top three teams in the event, which aims to enhance the dictionary with innovative applications and new ideas.

This global technical challenge is aimed at individuals and organizations with technical and linguistic skills from all over the world. Teams develop innovative technical solutions and digital platforms for automatic Arabic language processing to enhance its status among the world’s living languages.

Second place went to the Pioneers of Intelligence, a joint Algerian-French team who received SR100,000. Their project focused on using AI to provide terms and definitions from specialized fields in a fast and effective way, with the possibility of creating specialized lexicons such as the “Riyadh Medical Dictionary.”

The Saudi-Egyptian Arabic Examples team took third place and a prize of SR50,000 with their idea for an AI system that provides appropriate examples for the meaning of each word.

The second edition of the challenge saw a total of 546 participants, 57 percent of whom were female and 43 percent male, representing 30 countries in 142 competing teams.

Abdullah Al-Washmi, Secretary-General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, highlighted the establishment’s commitment to promoting the use of the Arabic language and launching supportive initiatives.

The closing ceremony was accompanied by activities such as an exhibition by the Arabic Intelligence Center, which was launched in April and specializes in automated Arabic language processing.

The center includes several initiatives, such as: the “Suwar” platform for digital dictionaries, “Falak” for digital corpora, and the Riyadh Dictionary for Contemporary Arabic Language.

Al-Washmi said the center represented a significant leap in the digital transformation of Arabic language services by developing technologies that aided its use, analysis, understanding, and production.

Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
  Themed "Our land, Our Future," the event focused on the country's ambitious sustainability initiatives and its vision for a greener future
Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted World Environment Day 2024 in Riyadh on Wednesday, an event which was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the UN’s Environment Program.

Themed “Our land, Our Future,” the event focused on the country’s ambitious sustainability initiatives and its vision for a greener future.

World Environment Day is a global event that highlights the critical environmental challenges faced by communities. 

Local and international world leaders, decision-makers and environmentalists were in attendance, including Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadli; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir; and Executive Director of the UN’s Environment Programme Inger Andersen.

“I think our land is our wealth and our future,” said Andersen.

“We humans are incredibly innovative and we have multiplied on this amazing Earth. We have made very sophisticated uses of land for our agriculture, and we all have to eat, but in using agriculture in a certain way we have also exhausted our lands.”

Speaking exclusively to Arab News, Andersen expressed her thoughts on some of the significant environmental issues that are affecting the region and the country.

She said: “This year, it is very suitable that Saudi Arabia is a host, a global host for World Environment Day, because Saudi Arabia is also the host for COP16, the convention on desertification. So, the theme here is about land restoration, desertification, drought resilience, and of course what country to speak better on this than Saudi Arabia?

“After all, this country lives with desert and desertification, but (is) also a country that stepped up in solidarity with many other countries, supporting other countries in the fight against desertification, but also at home doing a lot of greening and restoring ecosystems.”

The Kingdom has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. The development of the country has included placing environmental protection and climate action at the heart of its national agenda.

To meet Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, a series of innovative programs and policies has been designed aimed at reducing carbon footprint, promoting renewable energy, and preserving the country’s unique natural landscape and heritage.

One of the features of Saudi Arabia’s environmental efforts is its commitment to the Saudi Green Initiative, a comprehensive plan to plant 10 billion trees across the country, which equates to rehabilitating more than 74 million hectares of land.

The reforestation scheme not only aims to capture and store atmospheric carbon, but also to revive fragile desert ecosystems and create new wildlife habitats. Through public-private partnerships and community engagement, the Kingdom is on its way to achieving this ambitious goal, with millions of trees already planted in the past few years.

Andersen highlighted that 45 percent of the world’s population is affected by land degradation, but nations experience different types of degradation depending on their climate and weather conditions.

She added: “We often say that restoring ecosystems is like money in the bank because your land will produce next year, and next year. It’s like a good deposit on the future.

“That is what we are asking everyone to do. Step up, engage, and restore land, and we can all do something, whether it’s the farmer in his field, whether it’s a factory that has land around it, whether it’s an urban park, whether it is our gardens, we can all do something about it.”

The Kingdom stands as a shining example of a nation that has embraced the challenge of environmental stewardship and is actively working to create a more sustainable future despite its climate challenges.

Through its bold initiatives, innovative partnerships, and steadfast commitment to environmental protection, the country is poised to become a global leader in the fight against climate change and the preservation of the planet’s precious resources, including land.

Andersen added: “The Middle East Green Initiative shows solidarity, providing funding, providing expertise and insights, and Saudi Arabia is exactly doing that, such as in the great green wall in Africa, to establish a great green belt from Senegal on one side to Somalia on the other. Saudi is one of the partners with those African countries and other global partners.

“At the end of the day, what causes environmental degradation is humans. It is not the animals doing it, not nature doing it, it is about what we do.”

She spoke of educating the next generation as that will be the generation that will learn how to live better in harmony with nature.

She also encouraged communities to reduce and eliminate unnecessary use of plastic, while making sure waste is recycled and disposed of properly, and investing in green energy to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment.

She said: “If you think about it, when is the time you were most happy? Chances are it was with people you loved, and chances are it was in a beautiful place. That beautiful place, where we find the majesty of the world, is the planet. So let us take care of it.”

Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
  • During the press conference, held in partnership with the UN, Ambassador Karimi expressed the importance of water within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process
  • Akram Karimi: For two decades, Tajikistan has been leading international water issues under the umbrella of the United Nations
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ambassador Akram Karimi of Tajikistan delivered remarks in Riyadh on Thursday on preparations for the upcoming Third International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028,” which will take place in Dushanbe, the Republic of Tajikistan, June 10-13.

During the press conference, held in partnership with the UN, Karimi expressed the importance of water within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.

“For two decades, Tajikistan has been leading international water issues under the umbrella of the United Nations,” Karimi said.

The upcoming conference aims to highlight Tajikistan’s leadership when it comes to international water issues, marked by significant contributions to UN resolutions such as the International Year of Freshwater (2003), International Decade for Action “Water for Life” (2005-2015), and the current Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018-2028). In addition, it also proclaimed 2025 as the International Year for the Protection of Glaciers and designated March 21 specifically as World Glaciers Day.

According to the embassy’s statement, the Dushanbe Water Process, launched by Tajikistan, serves as a platform for global, regional and national policy dialogue, partnerships, and actions aimed at achieving the goals of the International Decade for Action.

The Dushanbe conference will be co-chaired by Tajikistan’s Prime Minister and the UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs and will feature representatives from 68 countries and over 60 organizations, including heads of states, ministers, and experts, with more than 2,000 participants expected. It will be held under the patronage of Emomali Rahmon, president of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The main objective of the conference is to enhance efforts and support the implementation of voluntary commitments from the UN Water Conference’s Water Action Agenda. It also aims to stimulate new partnerships and accelerate actions to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Karimi expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support, highlighting its efforts, including the Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, and proactive stance in combating desertification, emphasizing its readiness to host an international conference on the issue next December.

“We are pleased that a high-level Saudi delegation will attend the Third Dushanbe Water Conference, and we look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia having a prominent role in the success of this conference,” he concluded.

