Hajj 2024
Hajj 2024

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court: Dhul Hijjah to start on Friday, Eid Al-Adha on June 16

Pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (Ministry of Hajj and Umrah)
Pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (Ministry of Hajj and Umrah)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court: Dhul Hijjah to start on Friday, Eid Al-Adha on June 16

Pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (Ministry of Hajj and Umrah)
  • Muslims who are not performing Hajj will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on June 16 in the Kingdom
  • The pinnacle of Hajj, the day of Arafat, will take place on June 15
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The month of Dhul Hijjah will start on Friday June 7, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court annonced on Thursday. 

Hajj takes place during Dhul Hijjah and the pilgrimage will start on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah (June 14) and end on the 12th (June 18).

The pinnacle of Hajj, the day of Arafat, will take place on June 15.

Muslims who are not performing Hajj will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on June 16 in the Kingdom as pilgrims perform a set of rituals including pelting the devil, circumambulating the Kaaba, and walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa at the Grand Mosque.  

Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital save life of Indonesian Hajj pilgrim

Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital save life of Indonesian Hajj pilgrim
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital save life of Indonesian Hajj pilgrim

Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital save life of Indonesian Hajj pilgrim
  • The woman, in her 70s, fell into a coma as a result of acute hydrocephalus, commonly referred to as ‘water on the brain’
  • Surgeons insert shunt to drain the cerebrospinal fluid that had accumulated and alleviate the pressure in her brain
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah: Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah saved the life of an elderly Hajj pilgrim who fell into a coma.
The Indonesian woman, said to be in her 70s, was suffering from acute hydrocephalus, a serious condition commonly referred to as “water on the brain,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
After X-rays confirmed the problem, caused by a tumor exerting pressure on the woman’s brainstem, the neurosurgery team performed a delicate, life-saving operation during which they inserted a shunt to drain the cerebrospinal fluid that had accumulated and alleviate the pressure in her brain.
The woman regained partial consciousness and then completely emerged from the coma. Health authorities said hospital staff continue to monitor her progress and she is receiving therapeutic care to aid her recovery.

Hajj minister: Over 1 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom so far

Hajj minister: Over 1 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom so far
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Hajj minister: Over 1 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom so far

Hajj minister: Over 1 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom so far
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah confirmed that over one million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom for Hajj season, during a press conference in Riyadh on Thursday.

He stressed the need for pilgrims to adhere to regulations and cooperate with the authorities, adding that Hajj is for worship and “not for any political activities.”

Al-Rabiah said that the ministry is committed, through the Makkah Road Initiative, to deliver pilgrims' luggage to their residences.

The Saudi government “bears all costs” of the initiative to facilitate pilgrims and enable them to perform Hajj easily and conveniently, he added.

The minister pointed out that an international campaign has been launched to raise awareness about the danger of fake Hajj packages, adding that the Hajj Nusuk App provides more than 120 services for pilgrims.

He also underlined that pilgrims from 126 countries around the world could apply electronically for Hajj without an intermediary or travel agents, to prevent fraud.

The minister said that about 11 new buildings were built in Mina to accommodate 37,000 pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah revealed that about 10,000 volunteers would join this year’s pilgrimage.

He also announced that the Sacred Sites Metro Line would operate during this pilgrimage season, with a transfer capacity of 72,000 pilgrims per hour.

Energy Ministry unveils energy terminology dictionary in collaboration with Saudi Language Academy

Energy Ministry unveils energy terminology dictionary in collaboration with Saudi Language Academy
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
Energy Ministry unveils energy terminology dictionary in collaboration with Saudi Language Academy

Energy Ministry unveils energy terminology dictionary in collaboration with Saudi Language Academy
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Energy, in partnership with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, unveiled a comprehensive dictionary of energy terminology on Thursday in both Arabic and English.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the first edition of the dictionary features over 1,500 terms, organized into eight categories: oil and gas, atomic and nuclear energy, sustainability, electricity, renewable energy, units of measurement, names of entities and initiatives, and common abbreviations. This dictionary provides a reliable reference for all terminology used in the energy sector, facilitating the standardization of their use across various forms of content.

Notable features include an easy-to-use interactive digital version and alphabetical organization in both languages.

The dictionary was prepared by national experts in the energy sector and reviewed and approved by a specialized linguistic team from KSGAAL.

In developing the dictionary, a comprehensive methodology consisting of six main stages was employed. First, English terms were collected from various specialized energy sources. These terms were then translated into Arabic, adhering to the principles of accurate translation. Next, the terms were classified according to different energy fields and subsequently reviewed both technically and linguistically by experts in energy and linguistics. The terms were then arranged alphabetically. Finally, terms with varying usage across different regions and countries were standardized according to common usage in the energy sector within the Kingdom.

Ongoing efforts will ensure the dictionary evolves to keep pace with developments in the field.

The dictionary can be accessed through the following link: https://www.moenergy.gov.sa/ar/Pages/Dictionary.aspx.

It can also be searched on the digital dictionary platform Siwar at: siwar.ksaa.gov.sa.

Awards distributed as hundreds of students graduate from Misk Schools in Saudi Arabia

Awards distributed as hundreds of students graduate from Misk Schools in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
SPA
Awards distributed as hundreds of students graduate from Misk Schools in Saudi Arabia

Awards distributed as hundreds of students graduate from Misk Schools in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Misk Schools celebrated the graduation of more than 200 male and female students on Wednesday from the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center (Atheer), in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Tuwaiq Academy.

The students, who had worked on more than 180 software projects, obtained more than 700 professional certificates for training programs held in partnership with major international technical organizations, including Meta, Unity, IBM, and CompTIA. They also received more than 15 medals in recognition of their excellence.

The awards were distributed during an event in Riyadh in the presence of SDAIA’s President Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, excellencies, and members of the Misk Schools’ board of directors.

Director General of Misk Schools Steffen Sommer spoke of the important role of technology and artificial intelligence in education, noting that they empowered students by providing them with the necessary technical developments and skills.

Sommer praised the learning strategy adopted by Atheer, noting that it enabled national capabilities to build and develop many innovative and promising solutions using the latest technologies.

Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, the CEO of Tuwaiq Academy, focused on the achievements of Atheer students, noting that they had obtained more than 700 professional certificates after undertaking some 300 hours of training.

Saudi cancer-education website launches in Arabic

Saudi cancer-education website launches in Arabic
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Saudi cancer-education website launches in Arabic

Saudi cancer-education website launches in Arabic
  • ‘My Cancer My Nutrition’ website provides advice on essential food to eat
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Zahra Breast Cancer Association and Nestle Health Science have launched an Arabic version of a well-known website to help educate patients, survivors and their families about proper nutrition and care.

The association signed an agreement with Nestle on Wednesday to launch the “My Cancer My Nutrition” website in the language, as a part of a broader cooperation pact.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Hanadi Alouthah, CEO of the association, and Robert Helou, CEO of Nestle Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Also present was Hanzade Yaz, Nestle’s business executive officer for the region.

Dr. Suad bint Mohamed Bin-Amer, founder of the association, said: “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with Nestle Health Science, as it reflects our commitment to providing a broader range of healthcare services to our beneficiaries.”

She added: “Through ‘My Cancer My Nutrition’ platform, our patients will be able to learn about nutrition needs during treatment and how to manage treatment side effects that could affect how well you eat.

“Nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Eating the right kinds of foods during and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger.”

Helou said: “Both Nestle KSA and Zahra NGO are deeply committed to improving public health and supporting the local community. This shared vision creates a strong foundation for collaboration.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting Zahra’s initiatives aimed at increasing healthcare awareness and knowledge about the procedures and preventive measures that can and will provide a healthier future for all women in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 emphasizes the importance of improving public health and quality of life, and the website would “contribute to these national objectives.”

Dr. Omar Iskandarani, oncology consultant at King Abdulaziz University Hospital, was present at the signing.

Several cancer survivors present participated in a panel discussion at the event.

