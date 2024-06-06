Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court: Dhul Hijjah to start on Friday, Eid Al-Adha on June 16

JEDDAH: The Zahra Breast Cancer Association and Nestle Health Science have launched an Arabic version of a well-known website to help educate patients, survivors and their families about proper nutrition and care.
The association signed an agreement with Nestle on Wednesday to launch the “My Cancer My Nutrition” website in the language, as a part of a broader cooperation pact.
The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Hanadi Alouthah, CEO of the association, and Robert Helou, CEO of Nestle Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Also present was Hanzade Yaz, Nestle’s business executive officer for the region.
Dr. Suad bint Mohamed Bin-Amer, founder of the association, said: “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with Nestle Health Science, as it reflects our commitment to providing a broader range of healthcare services to our beneficiaries.”
She added: “Through ‘My Cancer My Nutrition’ platform, our patients will be able to learn about nutrition needs during treatment and how to manage treatment side effects that could affect how well you eat.
“Nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Eating the right kinds of foods during and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger.”
Helou said: “Both Nestle KSA and Zahra NGO are deeply committed to improving public health and supporting the local community. This shared vision creates a strong foundation for collaboration.”
He added: “We are committed to supporting Zahra’s initiatives aimed at increasing healthcare awareness and knowledge about the procedures and preventive measures that can and will provide a healthier future for all women in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
He said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 emphasizes the importance of improving public health and quality of life, and the website would “contribute to these national objectives.”
Dr. Omar Iskandarani, oncology consultant at King Abdulaziz University Hospital, was present at the signing.
Several cancer survivors present participated in a panel discussion at the event.