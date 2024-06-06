Energy Ministry unveils energy terminology dictionary in collaboration with Saudi Language Academy

You are here

RIYADH: The Ministry of Energy, in partnership with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, unveiled a comprehensive dictionary of energy terminology on Thursday in both Arabic and English.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the first edition of the dictionary features over 1,500 terms, organized into eight categories: oil and gas, atomic and nuclear energy, sustainability, electricity, renewable energy, units of measurement, names of entities and initiatives, and common abbreviations. This dictionary provides a reliable reference for all terminology used in the energy sector, facilitating the standardization of their use across various forms of content.

Notable features include an easy-to-use interactive digital version and alphabetical organization in both languages.

The dictionary was prepared by national experts in the energy sector and reviewed and approved by a specialized linguistic team from KSGAAL.

In developing the dictionary, a comprehensive methodology consisting of six main stages was employed. First, English terms were collected from various specialized energy sources. These terms were then translated into Arabic, adhering to the principles of accurate translation. Next, the terms were classified according to different energy fields and subsequently reviewed both technically and linguistically by experts in energy and linguistics. The terms were then arranged alphabetically. Finally, terms with varying usage across different regions and countries were standardized according to common usage in the energy sector within the Kingdom.

Ongoing efforts will ensure the dictionary evolves to keep pace with developments in the field.

The dictionary can be accessed through the following link: https://www.moenergy.gov.sa/ar/Pages/Dictionary.aspx.

It can also be searched on the digital dictionary platform Siwar at: siwar.ksaa.gov.sa.

Topics: Energy ministry Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Dhul Hijjah crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of the month during which Hajj will take place.

The pilgrimage will start on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah (June 14) and end on the 12th (June 18).

The pinnacle of Hajj, the day of Arafat, will take place on June 15.

Muslims who are not performing Hajj will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on June 16 in the Kingdom as pilgrims perform a set of rituals including pelting the devil, circumambulating the Kaaba, and walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa at the Grand Mosque.  

Topics: Hajj 2024 eid al-adha Dhul Hijjah

RIYADH: Misk Schools celebrated the graduation of more than 200 male and female students on Wednesday from the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center (Atheer), in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Tuwaiq Academy.

The students, who had worked on more than 180 software projects, obtained more than 700 professional certificates for training programs held in partnership with major international technical organizations, including Meta, Unity, IBM, and CompTIA. They also received more than 15 medals in recognition of their excellence.

The awards were distributed during an event in Riyadh in the presence of SDAIA’s President Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, excellencies, and members of the Misk Schools’ board of directors.

Director General of Misk Schools Steffen Sommer spoke of the important role of technology and artificial intelligence in education, noting that they empowered students by providing them with the necessary technical developments and skills.

Sommer praised the learning strategy adopted by Atheer, noting that it enabled national capabilities to build and develop many innovative and promising solutions using the latest technologies.

Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, the CEO of Tuwaiq Academy, focused on the achievements of Atheer students, noting that they had obtained more than 700 professional certificates after undertaking some 300 hours of training.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Misk Schools

JEDDAH: The Zahra Breast Cancer Association and Nestle Health Science have launched an Arabic version of a well-known website to help educate patients, survivors and their families about proper nutrition and care.

The association signed an agreement with Nestle on Wednesday to launch the “My Cancer My Nutrition” website in the language, as a part of a broader cooperation pact.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Hanadi Alouthah, CEO of the association, and Robert Helou, CEO of Nestle Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Also present was Hanzade Yaz, Nestle’s business executive officer for the region.

Dr. Suad bint Mohamed Bin-Amer, founder of the association, said: “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with Nestle Health Science, as it reflects our commitment to providing a broader range of healthcare services to our beneficiaries.”

She added: “Through ‘My Cancer My Nutrition’ platform, our patients will be able to learn about nutrition needs during treatment and how to manage treatment side effects that could affect how well you eat.

“Nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Eating the right kinds of foods during and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger.”

Helou said: “Both Nestle KSA and Zahra NGO are deeply committed to improving public health and supporting the local community. This shared vision creates a strong foundation for collaboration.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting Zahra’s initiatives aimed at increasing healthcare awareness and knowledge about the procedures and preventive measures that can and will provide a healthier future for all women in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 emphasizes the importance of improving public health and quality of life, and the website would “contribute to these national objectives.”

Dr. Omar Iskandarani, oncology consultant at King Abdulaziz University Hospital, was present at the signing.

Several cancer survivors present participated in a panel discussion at the event.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cancer

RIYADH: Direct flights between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are scheduled to begin in October this year.

The move comes after the Air Connectivity Program signed a cooperation agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was announced in Hong Kong in the presence of the Saudi Consul General Hamad Al-Jibreen, Hong Kong Minister of Transport and Logistics Mr. Lam Sai-hung, and the executive management of ACP and Cathay Pacific.

Majid Khan, CEO of ACP, said: “Launching direct flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh with Cathay Pacific will enhance Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity network with our key markets.

“Travelers from Hong Kong and Cathay Pacific’s network, including China, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, will be able to explore the vast tourism potential of Saudi Arabia.”

Ronald Lam, CEO of Cathay Pacific Group, said the move would strengthen the airline’s network in the Middle East. The new flights would offer more travel options and greater comfort for passengers traveling to and from the Kingdom, he added, providing opportunities for business, trade and tourism.

Lam said: “As the local airline in Hong Kong, our role is to be a bridge between Hong Kong, mainland China, and the rest of the world. Cathay Pacific firmly supports the central government’s Belt and Road Initiative, and we already provide our services to 21 destinations in 14 participating countries worldwide.

“We will continue to develop aviation services along our current main routes as well as routes connecting Hong Kong with countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.”

The ACP serves as the executive enabler of the National Tourism Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, fostering cooperation and building partnerships between key players in the public and private sectors in tourism and aviation.

Topics: Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyadh

MAKKAH: The Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said the transport sector is fully prepared to provide the best services to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

In a press conference organized by the Ministry of Transport to review its plans and logistics services in Mina on Thursday, he said all necessary human resources have been mobilized, with over 47,000 personnel from the transport sector trained and equipped with all necessary tools to ensure the highest quality of service.

He said there are 22 comprehensive plans for the transport sector, including operational plans, business sustainability strategies, and emergency response plans, all fully integrated with the relevant agencies and operating under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee.

He said that this year new technologies will continue to be employed. There are 32 scientific experiments planned for the Hajj season, including 17 new technologies such as flying taxis, delivery services, and various other innovations. Additionally, a new road infrastructure experiment was conducted by mixing rubber with asphalt on the main pedestrian road to enhance comfort and safety for pilgrims. White coating was applied to reduce temperature, and the roads adjacent to Namira Mosque were expanded for better accessibility.

He explained that last year’s coating experiment at a specific location in the holy sites successfully reduced the temperature by 15 C. Building on that success, this year the experiment was expanded to include the use of a rubber mixture with asphalt to further enhance the infrastructure.

This year, six airports have been prepared to receive pilgrims, with both national and international airlines participating in their transportation. Approximately 250 arrival destinations are prepared, the largest number ever for the Hajj season. Additionally, preparations are underway to ensure pilgrims return safely to their homes.

The minister said the transport sector is committed to continuing the implementation of plans in the coming days. Inspections have been conducted at sites in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, as well as visits to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, the Jeddah Islamic Port, and other facilities that work together to provide comprehensive services to pilgrims.

In turn, the president of the Saudi Post, Anef Abanomi, said more than 2,570 employees are on the ground serving pilgrims. He highlighted that they have implemented geospatial services to provide addresses and navigation aids and are involved in transporting pilgrims’ luggage from airports and various locations to the holy sites in Makkah, then safely returning it to their respective locations. Additionally, they are providing postal services to over 120 government agencies around the clock, reaching all pilgrims through more than 45 fixed and mobile stations in Makkah, Madinah and other sites. Furthermore, they offer services for the sale of sacrificial animals and the transportation of parcels to countries worldwide after the Hajj season.

Omar Hariri, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, announced that they have received 3,700 out of an expected 4,500 pilgrims, with the final ship scheduled to arrive on Friday. He highlighted the launch of the “Passengers with No Bags” service, which simplifies travel for pilgrims. Hariri also reported the handling of 2.5 million livestock, marking an 8 percent increase over last year, along with the handling of 600,000 containers and various foodstuffs.

Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of the Saudi Railway Co., said they are serving pilgrims through two key networks. The first is the Haramain High Speed Railway, which connects Makkah and Madinah, with additional stops at two stations in Jeddah and one in Rabigh, totaling five stations. The second network is the Al-Mashaaer Metro Line, which provides transportation within the holy sites, featuring nine stations.

He added that the Haramain High Speed Railway operates 35 trains across a network spanning 453 km, making it one of the 10 fastest trains in the world, reaching speeds of up to 300 km/h. This year, seat capacity has been increased to 1.6 million, an addition of 100,000 seats over last year. He also highlighted a new arrangement that allows pilgrims to travel directly from the airport to the Jeddah train station without their bags, ensuring their luggage arrives at their accommodations before they do.

Topics: Hajj 2024 pilgrims

