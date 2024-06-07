You are here

Paris nightclubs accused of discriminating against Arabs and Black people

Paris nightclubs accused of discriminating against Arabs and Black people
The managers of the nightclubs denied allegations of discrimination when contacted by Mediapart, but admitted they do filter customers based on perceptions of their financial means. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Paris nightclubs accused of discriminating against Arabs and Black people

Paris nightclubs accused of discriminating against Arabs and Black people
  • French newspaper alleges venues L’Aquarium and L’Arc Paris charged customers of North African and sub-Saharan origin significantly more for entry
  • In a test by a nongovernmental organization, neither nightclub refused entry to anyone but seemed to impose costly extra purchase requirements on people of ethnic origin
LONDON: Two popular Paris nightclubs are facing fresh allegations of discrimination against Arab and Black people, after a newspaper published the results of an investigation into the treatment of customers from ethnic groups.

Mediapart reported on Wednesday that the clubs appeared to charge some people more for entry based on the color of their skin. The story used research carried out by a nongovernmental organization that sent three groups of people to the nightclubs. Each group included two men and a woman of the same age group, wearing clothes that met the clubs’ dress codes. The members of the first group appeared to be of North African origin, those in second of sub-Saharan origin, and the people in the third group were white.

While neither nightclub refused entry to any of the groups, they imposed additional conditions on the Arab and Black groups, such as the purchase of a bottle of alcohol or paying for a table at prices significantly higher than the basic entry fee.

According to Mediapart, this meant the sub-Saharan group had to pay €180 ($196) to get into L’Aquarium, compared with €25 for the white people.

Meanwhile, the group perceived as being of North African origin had to pay €800 to get into L’Arc Paris, while the group of black people were charged €500. This compared with €50 for men and €30 for women in the white group.

The NGO accused the nightclubs of charging prices “according to whether you like the look of the customer” and said that the prices were “much higher” for people from ethnic groups.

Dominique Sopo, the president of French advocacy group SOS Racisme, told Mediapart: “This simply shows that there is a bias, there is a difference in treatment between, on the one hand, Black people and Arabs, or in any case people who will be considered as such, and on the other hand, white people.

“And this shows that prejudices, whether conscious or unconscious, continue to be operative.”

Mediapart said it would file a complaint with authorities in Paris over the actions of the clubs. However, previous investigations into the two venues in response to similar accusations were closed because the evidence was found to be “not sufficient” to proceed. Authorities in Paris said a new civil case would be opened if a fresh complaint is filed.

The managers of the nightclubs denied allegations of discrimination when contacted by Mediapart, but admitted they do filter customers based on perceptions of their financial means.

In 2017, SOS Racisme accused several nightclubs in Paris and Nice of racial discrimination after groups of clubbers from ethnic groups were refused entry, only for white people to be allowed in moments later.

Strongest rebuke yet as US Department of State urges unrestricted access for journalists in Gaza

Strongest rebuke yet as US Department of State urges unrestricted access for journalists in Gaza
Strongest rebuke yet as US Department of State urges unrestricted access for journalists in Gaza

Strongest rebuke yet as US Department of State urges unrestricted access for journalists in Gaza
  • Israel has resisted calls to lift near-total ban on international journalists entering the enclave
LONDON: The US Department of State has called on Israeli authorities to grant unrestricted access in Gaza to international journalists seeking to cover the conflict.

The appeal marks the strongest rebuke yet from the Biden administration regarding media access in the region.

Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters: “We think journalists ought to be able to cover the war in Gaza; that includes journalists from outside Gaza.

“A lot of what the world knows is happening in Gaza is precisely, as you point out, it’s because of the work that journalists do, sometimes with incredibly tragic consequences.

“We support that work and we want to see it continue and we think that ought to be allowed in Gaza.”

Israel has been imposing a near-total ban on international journalists entering Gaza since the conflict began in October, forcing news agencies to rely on local media workers.

There have been few exceptions to this rule, although some journalists have been permitted entry under the direct supervision of the Israeli military.

Several media organizations and advocacy groups have consistently called for the ban to be lifted.

Nine media advocacy groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, and ARTICLE 19, appealed to the International Court of Justice in May for unimpeded media access to Gaza.

Israel has been conducting a repressive campaign against media workers and organizations since Oct. 7, while resisting international criticism.

At least 108 journalists and media workers have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

Some 49 journalists remain in Israeli custody, including four female reporters, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

Israel has been accused of deliberately targeting journalists during the conflict in some cases, which experts suggest could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

YouTube toughens policy on gun videos and youth; critics say proof will be in enforcement

YouTube toughens policy on gun videos and youth; critics say proof will be in enforcement
YouTube toughens policy on gun videos and youth; critics say proof will be in enforcement

YouTube toughens policy on gun videos and youth; critics say proof will be in enforcement
WASHINGTON: YouTube is changing its policies about firearm videos in an effort to keep potentially dangerous content from reaching underage users.
The video sharing platform owned by Google said Wednesday it will prohibit any videos demonstrating how to remove firearm safety devices. In addition, videos showing homemade guns, automatic weapons and certain firearm accessories like silencers will be restricted to users 18 and older.
The changes take effect June 18 and come after gun safety advocates have repeatedly called on the platform to do more to ensure gun videos aren’t making their way to the site’s youngest users, potentially traumatizing children or sending them down dark paths of extremism and violence.
Katie Paul, director of the Tech Transparency Project, said the change was welcome news and a step in the right direction. But she questioned why the platform took so long to issue a new policy, and said her group will look to see how effectively YouTube enforces its new rule.
“Firearms are the number one cause of death for children and teens in America,” said Paul, whose group has long sought stronger age controls on online gun videos. “As always with YouTube, the real proof of change is whether the company enforces the policies it has on the books. Until YouTube takes real action to prevent videos about guns and gun violence from reaching minors, its policies remain empty words.”
Last year, researchers at Paul’s group created YouTube accounts that mimicked the behavior of 9-year-old American boys with a stated interest in video games. The researchers found that YouTube’s recommendations system forwarded these accounts graphic videos of school shootings, tactical gun training videos and how-to instructions on making firearms fully automatic.
One video featured an elementary school-age girl wielding a handgun; another showed a shooter using a .50 caliber gun to fire on a dummy head filled with lifelike blood and brains. Many of the videos violated YouTube’s own policies against violent or gory content.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last month called on YouTube to stop the proliferation of firearm-related videos to young users, and told the company it was failing to enforce its own policies. On Wednesday, Bragg said he applauded the company’s new policy.
“We have heard firsthand from young individuals that YouTube’s algorithm is driving them to the world of illegal and 3D-printed firearms, which is having a direct impact on the safety of Manhattanites,” Bragg said in a statement emailed to reporters.
YouTube said the policy changes were designed to reflect new developments, like 3D printed guns, which have become more available in recent years. YouTube requires users under 17 to get their parent’s permission before using their site; accounts for users younger than 13 are linked to the parental account.
“We regularly review our guidelines and consult with outside experts to make sure we are drawing the line at the right place,” said company spokesman Javier Hernandez.
Along with TikTok, YouTube is one of the most popular sites for children and teens. Both sites have been questioned in the past for hosting, and in some cases promoting, videos that encourage gun violence, eating disorders and self-harm.
Several perpetrators of recent mass shootings have usedsocial media and video streaming platforms to glorify violence, foreshadow or even livestream their attacks.

Palestinian journalist attacked by Israeli mob during Jerusalem rally

Palestinian journalist attacked by Israeli mob during Jerusalem rally
Palestinian journalist attacked by Israeli mob during Jerusalem rally

Palestinian journalist attacked by Israeli mob during Jerusalem rally
  • Thousands of far-right nationalists marched through the old city provoking residents and shopkeepers with heavy police presence
  • Far-right Israel ministers also took part in the event
RIYADH: Palestinian freelance journalist Saif Kwasmi was attacked by a mob of young Israelis on Wednesday during a so-called Jerusalem Day flag march organized by Jewish nationalist.

Kwasmi was covering the demonstration that commemorates Israel’s capture of the city’s eastern sector in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

In one video, purportedly film by Kwasmi himself, a group of young jewish men are seen shouting at the journalist before kicking and punching him.

AFP photographer Hazem Bader took some of the most dramatic images of the attack.



In one of his images, Kwasmi, wearing a press vest, faces off against the mob. Another image shows him holding his head in pain while laying on the ground.

A video captured close to the scene shows Israeli police moving in with force to break up the attack.

Thousands of far-right nationalists marched through the old city provoking residents and shopkeepers with heavy police presence.

The agitators shouted hateful slogans, including “We will burn your villages,” “All Arabs can suck it,” and “Muhammed is dead,” in reference to the prophet of Islam, peace be upon him.

Far-right Israel ministers also took part in the event.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said at the march: “We send a message to Hamas. Jerusalem is ours. Damascus gate is ours. The Temple Mount is ours.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took selfies with the marchers.

Israeli extremists have grown bolder in recent years after some among their ranks were invited into government.



Many of them want to annex the West Bank and Gaza as part of their Greater Israel ambitions.

Israel’s occupation in the West Bank is considered unlawful by the international community and illegal settlements in the Palestinian territory have been condemned widely.

In April, Kwasmi said he was detained and assaulted by Israel police while reporting at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“When we were at Bab al-Silsila [gate to the mosque compound], the two counter-terrorism policemen who were escorting me and a border police officer took me aside and started assaulting me. The border police officer slapped me in the back of my neck,” he told the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“They made me face a wall while security officers beat me and called me a Hamas reporter.”



Israel has been engaged in a devastating war with Hamas in Gaza, vowing to destroy the group who attacked Israeli settlements near the Palestinian enclave on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1200 people, and taking over 200 others as hostages.

The Gaza health ministry reported on Wednesday that 36,586 Palestinians had died since the start of the war.

Sporadic ceasefire and hostage release negotiations have been fruitless, with US President Joe Biden, an Israel ally, blaming both Hamas and Israel for the lack of progress, including accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war for his personal interest.

Israel ran secret influence campaign targeting US lawmakers with fake social media accounts and news sites, investigation finds

Israel ran secret influence campaign targeting US lawmakers with fake social media accounts and news sites, investigation finds
Israel ran secret influence campaign targeting US lawmakers with fake social media accounts and news sites, investigation finds

Israel ran secret influence campaign targeting US lawmakers with fake social media accounts and news sites, investigation finds
  • Campaign was organized and funded by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, documents reveal
  • Fake accounts have pushed AI-generated pro-Israeli comments under key US lawmakers’ posts
LONDON: Israel has been conducting a covert lobbying campaign aimed at influencing US lawmakers and the American public about the Gaza war, according to a report by The New York Times published on Wednesday.

The campaign, organized and funded by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, aimed to garner support for Israel’s actions in the conflict, as revealed by officials involved and related documents.

“Israel’s role in this is reckless and probably ineffective,” said Achiya Schatz, executive director of FakeReporter, an Israeli misinformation watchdog that identified the effort in March.

He added that running an operation that interferes in US politics is “extremely irresponsible.”

The documents cited by The New York Times indicate that the ministry allocated about $2 million for the operation and hired Stoic, a political marketing firm in Tel Aviv, to execute the campaign.

Launched in October, the campaign employed hundreds of fake social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X to post AI-generated pro-Israeli comments targeting key American lawmakers.

Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader from New York, and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, appeared to have been key targets.

Three fake English-language news sites featuring pro-Israel articles were also part of the influence campaign.

Despite these efforts, FakeReporter noted that the campaign did not achieve a “widespread impact.”

Accounts shut down by Meta in May had “accumulated more than 40,000 followers across X, Facebook, and Instagram,” but many followers appeared to be bots, failing to generate a significant audience.

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs denied involvement, stating it had no connection to Stoic. However, four current and former members of the ministry contradicted this claim, confirming the ministry’s involvement.

If verified, this would be the first known campaign by the Israeli government to directly influence US lawmakers.

Countries such as Iran, China, North Korea, Russia and the US have previously been linked to similar tactics aimed at influencing public opinion and creating controversy.

Israel has been striving to gain public support following its military invasion of Gaza last October, a response to the Hamas Oct. 7 attack.

With global support at minimal levels, Israel has resorted to such tactics to sway public opinion, particularly in the US, where the Biden administration’s support for Israeli actions has faced growing discontent.

Last October, an Arab News investigation revealed that an Israeli state advertising campaign appeared on many X users’ feeds, despite the platform’s ad policy guidelines prohibiting such content.

Cheltenham Literature Festival drops Israeli-linked partnership amid boycott threats

Cheltenham Literature Festival drops Israeli-linked partnership amid boycott threats
Cheltenham Literature Festival drops Israeli-linked partnership amid boycott threats

Cheltenham Literature Festival drops Israeli-linked partnership amid boycott threats
  • Festival becomes latest event to severe ties with Baillie Gifford after Edinburgh International Book Festival and Hay Festival
  • Boycott was met with some criticism, with experts saying asset management firm has ‘rather tenuous’ links to Palestine
LONDON: The Cheltenham Literature Festival has ended its long-standing partnership with asset management company Baillie Gifford following threats of a boycott over the company’s links to Israel and fossil fuels.

The organizers of The Times and The Sunday Times-sponsored event announced on Tuesday that they are seeking “alternative funding,” formally ending the relationship with Baillie Gifford.

Expressing “great sadness” over the termination, the organizers said that funds from Baillie Gifford had been used “to positive ends” such as increasing access and representation within public debates that “can affect lasting change.

“We would not have chosen to find ourselves in this position. We believe that change is only possible if we as a culture make it together,” they said.

Held annually in October in the English spa town of Cheltenham, the internationally acclaimed festival features prominent writers and artists including Scottish actor Brian Cox, English journalist and screenwriter Jojo Moyes, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and British comedian and writer David Mitchell, among many others.

“We support an end to fossil fuel usage, and an end to human rights abuses of all kinds. Every year for 80 years, we have platformed the most prominent writers and thinkers in the world, and championed progress. We will continue to do so, although like all literature festivals we operate within a straitened financial context,” the statement continued.

Baillie Gifford, which manages £225 billion in assets through vehicles such as the FTSE 100-listed Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, has been targeted by the activist group Fossil Free Books over its investments in fossil fuels and companies that have commercial dealings with Israel.

The Cheltenham Literature Festival is the latest event to sever its sponsorship ties with Baillie Gifford, following similar actions by the Edinburgh International Book Festival and the Hay Festival.

Jenny Niven, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said last week that the decision was motivated by writers pulling out of the event, even if they did not support the “boycotters’ cause,” due to concerns over negative publicity for their books.

The boycott, however, has met with mixed reactions.

Philippe Sands, a barrister representing Palestinians at the International Court of Justice and a board member of the Hay Festival, noted that Baillie Gifford’s investments in the Middle East are minimal and below industry standards for fossil fuel investments.

He also described the evidence presented by Fossil Free Books on Palestine as “rather tenuous,” highlighting that most investments are in companies such as Amazon and Meta, which have commercial dealings with Israel.

