You are here

  • Home
  • Danish PM Frederiksen suffered light whiplash after assault, her office says

Danish PM Frederiksen suffered light whiplash after assault, her office says

Danish PM Frederiksen suffered light whiplash after assault, her office says
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, according to a report on Jun. 7, 2024 by the state news agency Ritzau. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nb5em

Updated 08 June 2024
Reuters
AFP
Follow

Danish PM Frederiksen suffered light whiplash after assault, her office says

Danish PM Frederiksen suffered light whiplash after assault, her office says
  • “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said
  • Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: “I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her”
Updated 08 June 2024
Reuters AFP
Follow

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suffered a light whiplash injury after she was assaulted by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday, her office said in a statement on Saturday.
“Apart from that, the Prime Minister is safe and sound, but she is shocked by the incident,” it said, adding that Frederiksen had been taken to hospital for a check-up following the incident late on Friday.
All the Prime Minister’s official events on Saturday have been canceled, her office said.
Danish police said on Saturday a 39-year-old man would appear in front of a judge for preliminary questioning in relation to an assault on the prime minister.
Police said the man would be brought before the Copenhagen City Court for questioning at around 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), but declined to provide more detail.
Frederiksen, was able to walk away and had no outward signs of harm after the assault, Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista in central Copenhagen, told Reuters after seeing her being escorted away by security.
Neither the police nor the prime minister’s office said anything about the man’s motive or whether he had carried a weapon.
The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the European Union election.
A month ago, three German politicians suffered assaults ahead of European Parliament and district council elections and more attacks followed earlier this week.
Several EU leaders condemned the incident, which happened just three weeks after Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt.
“The attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is an intolerable act of violence that represents an attack on the heart of democratic values,” Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on X.
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president said on X:
“I was so shocked at the news of you being assaulted tonight. I condemn this despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe. I wish you strength and courage — I know you have plenty of both.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced the “unacceptable” attack on Frederiksen.
“The attack on the Danish Prime Minister is unacceptable,” Macron posted on X (former Twitter).
“I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery,” he added.

Topics: Copenhagen Mette Frederiksen assault

Related

Woman charged with assault after UK politician Farage ‘milkshaked’
Offbeat
Woman charged with assault after UK politician Farage ‘milkshaked’

US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats

US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats

US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS:  Washington called Thursday for two new permanent seats on the UN Security Council for African nations, alongside a rotating seat for island states — but insisted they not have a veto.

The proposals would transform the 15-member top body of the global organization which has been largely unchanged for decades and is mired in dysfunction and disagreements between existing permanent members.

The new African representatives should not wield veto power over council resolutions, unlike the current permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — US officials have said.

“I’m announcing the United States supports three additional changes to the Security Council,” said Washington’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank.

This would include “creating two permanent seats for Africa,” she said.

African nations already have three non-permanent seats on the Security Council, allocated on a rotating basis for two year terms.

In addition, “the United States supports creating a new elected seat on the Security Council for small island developing states,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Reform of the Security Council, long-stalled because of differences among its permanent members, would need to be ratified unanimously among the five top-tier powers — all nuclear armed.

A change in membership would first require adoption and ratification by two-thirds of the 193 member states.

Washington has notably said it is opposed to allowing any new members the veto power enjoyed by the five permanent members, claiming it would cause gridlock.

“We’ve been very, very clear that we do not support expansion of the veto,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“We have veto power as well, and none of the permanent members want to give up their veto power — including us. I’m being honest about that.”

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio told the Security Council in August that “Africa wants the veto abolished.”

“However, if UN Member States wish to retain the veto, it must be extended to all new Permanent Members as a matter of justice,” he said.

The United Nations said Washington’s call was a positive step for African representation.

“The announcement is an important one, it’s welcome,” said a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“All of the details of how this will work will have to be decided by member states,” Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.

“It goes along the lines of what (Guterres) has said, lamenting the lack of African representation.”

In September 2022, US President Joe Biden threw his weight behind reform of the council, supporting calls for permanent seats for Africa and Latin America, without giving details.

Russia has previously called for African nations to be cautious of new seats on the council if granted alongside seats to longstanding US allies like Japan and Germany, which Washington has sought.

“It will not be possible to address historical injustice toward Africa while simultaneously allowing new Western members to join the UN Security Council,” Russian deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said previously.

Topics: US UN UN Security Council Africa

Related

Effective UN Security Council measures needed to stop Israeli attacks on civilians, PM Mikati says
Middle-East
Effective UN Security Council measures needed to stop Israeli attacks on civilians, PM Mikati says
UN Security Council patience for Gaza truce talks running out, says Slovenia
World
UN Security Council patience for Gaza truce talks running out, says Slovenia

Bomb threat rattles US city in Republican anti-migrant conspiracy

Bomb threat rattles US city in Republican anti-migrant conspiracy
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Bomb threat rattles US city in Republican anti-migrant conspiracy

Bomb threat rattles US city in Republican anti-migrant conspiracy
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
AFP

SPRINGFIELD, United States: Government buildings and an elementary school in Springfield, Ohio were evacuated Thursday after an emailed bomb threat, police said, rattling the small US city at the heart of an anti-migrant conspiracy theory amplified by Donald Trump.

Springfield has been thrust into the spotlight in recent days after an unfounded story of Haitian migrants eating pets went viral on social media, with the Republican ex-president and current White House candidate pushing the narrative despite it being debunked.

Democrats have accused Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, of fanning racial tensions as they use the Springfield conspiracy theory to elevate immigration as a campaign issue ahead of November’s election.

The White House condemned the conspiracy theory on Thursday as “filth” and said they were endangering people’s lives.

“It is spreading filth that makes the lives of the communities that are being smeared here... it puts their lives in danger,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Despite local officials saying they had received no credible reports of pets being stolen and eaten, Trump repeated the claim during his debate Tuesday against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Springfield police said in a statement that City Hall and several other government buildings had been evacuated after a bomb threat sent by email at 8:24 am (1224 GMT).

“Authorities investigated and cleared all facilities listed in the threat with the assistance of explosive detecting canines,” it said.

Fulton Elementary School and Springfield Academy of Excellence were also listed in the threat and evacuated, according to the statement.

“We are currently partnering with the Dayton office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify the source of the email,” it added.

Arriving at the school to retrieve his child, Haitian immigrant Mackenso Roseme told AFP that the current tensions in the community were “worrying.”

“I’m a little stressed. I think something might happen,” he said.

A sign in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole informed Roseme and other parents that the students had been moved to a high school.

Mayor Rob Rue told the Springfield News-Sun that the person who sent the bomb threat claimed to be from the city and mentioned Haitian immigration issues.

Despite the bomb threats, Trump was still reposting memes related to the conspiracy theory hours later on his Truth Social platform.

He claimed Ohio was being “inundated with Illegal Migrants, mostly from Haiti, who are taking over Towns and Villages at a level and rate never seen before.”

Springfield, with a population of about 58,000, has seen an increase in Haitian immigrants in recent years — 10,000 to 15,000 according to the Springfield News-Sun.

Social services, schools and housing have been stressed in the city for years, with some pointing to migration as a factor.

A multiracial group of pastors called a press conference Thursday in Springfield, joining hands in prayer and calling on the community to come together.

“Today there were some things that happened, some threats of violence,” Wes Babian, a former pastor of First Baptist Church, told AFP.

“That is part of what motivated the quick calling of clergy to come together to express our support for the Haitian community and our concern for the well being of the entire community.”

Topics: US

Related

US imposes sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program
Pakistan
US imposes sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program
Expert blames US export controls for shortage of chips
Media
Expert blames US export controls for shortage of chips

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee
Updated 12 September 2024
AP
Follow

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee
  • The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released long lists of 10 Thursday for nonfiction and poetry
  • The foundation announced the lists for young people’s literature and books in translations earlier in the week and will reveal the fiction nominees on Friday
Updated 12 September 2024
AP

NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie’s “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” his explicit and surprisingly resilient memoir about his brutal stabbing in 2022, is a nominee for the National Book Awards. Canada’s Anne Carson, one of the world’s most revered poets, was cited for her latest collection, “Wrong Norma.”
The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released long lists of 10 Thursday for nonfiction and poetry. The foundation announced the lists for young people’s literature and books in translations earlier in the week and will reveal the fiction nominees on Friday. Judges will narrow the lists to five in each category on Oct. 1, and winners will be announced during a Manhattan dinner ceremony on Nov. 20.
Rushdie, 77, has been a literary star since the 1981 publication of “Midnight’s Children” and unwittingly famous since the 1988 release of “The Satanic Verses” and the death decree issued by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for the novel’s alleged blasphemy. But “Knife” brings him his first National Book Award nomination; he was a British citizen, based in London, for “Midnight’s Children” and other works and would have been ineligible for the NBAs. Rushdie has been a US citizen since 2016.
Besides “Knife,” the nonfiction list includes explorations of faith, identity, oppression, global resources and outer space, among them Hanif Abdurraqib’s “There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension,” Rebecca Boyle’s “Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are” and Jason De León’s “Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling.”
The other nonfiction nominees were: Eliza Griswold’s “Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church,” Kate Manne’s “Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia,” Ernest Scheyder’s “The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives,” Richard Slotkin’s “A Great Disorder: National Myth and the Battle for America,” Deborah Jackson Taffa’s “Whiskey Tender” and Vanessa Angélica Villarreal’s “Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders.”
Along with Carson’s “Wrong Norma,” poetry nominees include Pulitzer Prize winner Dianne Seuss’ latest, “Modern Poetry“; Fady Joudah’s elliptically titled “(...)”; Dorianne Laux’s “Life on Earth”; Gregory Pardlo’s “Spectral Evidence”; and Rowan Ricardo Phillips’ “Silver.”
Others on the poetry list were Octavio Quintanilla’s “The Book of Wounded Sparrows,” m.s. RedCherries’ “mother,” Lena Khalaf Tuffaha’s “Something About Living” and Elizabeth Willis’ “Liontaming in America.”

Topics: Salman Rushdie National Book Awards

Related

Salman Rushdie’s alleged assailant won’t see author’s private notes before trial
World
Salman Rushdie’s alleged assailant won’t see author’s private notes before trial
Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal involving terrorism charge
World
Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal involving terrorism charge

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference
Updated 12 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference
  • In her speech, Diana Johnson said Britain had been ‘gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behavior, theft and shoplifting’
  • Warwickshire Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail in connection to the incident
Updated 12 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s police and crime minister had her bag stolen at a conference for senior and midranking police officers where she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred when Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents’ Association conference in central England on Tuesday where one senior officer told her in a speech that the criminal justice system was broken.
The official said Johnson had her bag stolen at the conference, but no security risk had been identified. In her speech, Johnson said Britain had been “gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behavior, theft and shoplifting.”
The Home Office, or interior ministry, declined to comment.
Warwickshire Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail in connection to the incident.
Britain has been hit by an increase in thefts and shoplifting in recent years. While overall crime has generally been decreasing, the number of thefts from individuals of items like bags and mobile phones rose by 40 percent in the year ending March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
This has contributed to public support for the police falling to record lows. A poll by YouGov earlier this year found more than half of the public do not trust the police to solve crimes, and over a third said they have no faith in the police to maintain law and order.
In her speech, Johnson announced plans to give more police officers training to tackle anti-social behavior after a “decade of decline.”
“Too many town centers and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behavior, theft and shoplifting which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue,” she said.

Topics: Britain Diana Johnson

Related

A police officer clashes with a protestor outside a hotel in Rotherham, Britain, August 4, 2024. (Reuters)
World
UK PM talks of ‘standing army’ of police to deal with rioting across Britain
Human rights groups urge new UK PM to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system
World
Human rights groups urge new UK PM to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky
  • “Russia launched a strike on an ordinary civilian vessel in the Black Sea right after it left Ukrainian territorial waters,” Zelensky said
  • There were no casualties from the attack, Zelensky added, urging global condemnation after the strike
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP

KYIV: A Russian missile on Thursday morning hit an Egypt-bound cargo ship in the Black Sea carrying wheat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Black Sea is a crucial trading route for Ukraine, one of the world’s largest agricultural producers and exporters, but was turned into a naval battleground when Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Russian missile against a wheat cargo bound for Egypt ... Russia launched a strike on an ordinary civilian vessel in the Black Sea right after it left Ukrainian territorial waters,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.
There were no casualties from the attack, Zelensky added, urging global condemnation after the strike.
“Domestic stability and normal life in dozens of countries around the world are dependent on the normal and unhindered operation of our food expert corridor,” he said.
Moscow last year pulled out of a UN-brokered deal guaranteeing safe passage for Ukraine’s agricultural exports on the Black Sea, but Kyiv has carved out a maritime corridor allowing trade to continue.
Over 5,000 ships have sailed through the grain corridor since it was created, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Wednesday.
Global food prices shot up when Russia invaded Ukraine amid fears conflict in the Black Sea would hobble global food supplies.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt wheat Black Sea

Related

Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO
World
Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO
Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea
World
Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea

Latest updates

Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defense
Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defense
US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats
US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats
Bomb threat rattles US city in Republican anti-migrant conspiracy
Bomb threat rattles US city in Republican anti-migrant conspiracy
From seamless travel to tailored experiences, AI is transforming Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry
From seamless travel to tailored experiences, AI is transforming Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry
Israel intelligence unit chief quits over October 7 failure
Israel intelligence unit chief quits over October 7 failure

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.