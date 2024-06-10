You are here

South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs at T20 World Cup

South Africa's David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. (AP)
South Africa's David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. (AP)
Updated 10 June 2024
South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs at T20 World Cup

South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs at T20 World Cup
  • South Africa virtually certain of a place in the second round Super Eight phase
  • Bangladesh, with two points, still well-placed to join them
Updated 10 June 2024
NEW YORK: South Africa defeated Bangladesh by just four runs in another low-scoring game at the T20 World Cup on Monday, a result likely to spark fresh debate over the suitability of the pitch being used in New York.
South Africa were restricted to 113-6 in their 20 overs with Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring on 46 while fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib returned a career-best 3-18.
However, Bangladesh could only manage 109-7 in reply as South Africa wrapped up a third win in three Group D games.
“It was not a nice one to watch, it was good that the boys got it over the line,” said Klaasen.
“The wicket is not too great for strokeplay.”
Chasing just 114 to win on the controversial drop-in strip at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh initially struggled in the face of the Proteas’ pace battery.
They were 50-4 at the 10-over mark having lost Tanzid Hasan (nine) to Kagiso Rabada while Anrich Nortje accounted for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (14) and Shakib Al Hasan (three).
Spinner Keshav Maharaj sent back Liton Das for just nine.
However, Towhid Hridoy, who top-scored with 40 when Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in their opener, and 38-year-old Mahmudullah steadied the ship for the Tigers.
The pair put on 44 for the fifth wicket before Hridoy was lbw to Rabada for 37, an innings which took up 34 balls and featured two fours and two sixes.
Bangladesh took seven off the penultimate over but still needed 11 off the last to be bowled by Maharaj.
That became seven off four balls. With the pressure building both Jaker Ali and Mahmudullah were caught by Aiden Markram going for big heaves over long on.
Needing six off the final ball, Taskin Ahmed could only produce a scrambled single.
“I think this is a match we should have won. In the last couple of overs they bowled well, but this can happen in cricket,” said Shanto.
Earlier, Bangladesh restricted South Africa to 113-6 with Tanzim backed up by Taskin’s 2-19 after Proteas skipper Markram won the toss and opted to bat.
South Africa were struggling at 23-4 at one stage before Klaasen and David Miller, celebrating his 35th birthday, came to their team’s rescue with a partnership of 79 for the fifth wicket.
Klaasen’s 46 came off 44 balls with two fours and three sixes before he was clean-bowled by Taskin, slogging across the line in the 18th over with the score on 102.
Miller, who made a match-winning undefeated 59 in the nervy win over the Netherlands, went four runs later, bowled by Rishad Hossain.
His innings of 29 came from 38 deliveries with a boundary and one six.
The Proteas had been 12-4 against the Dutch on the same pitch on Saturday.
On Monday, they were quickly four down for just 23 runs in the fifth over thanks to Tanzim and Taskin.
Tanzim, playing in only his eighth T20 international, started the collapse, having out-of-form opener Reeza Hendricks lbw for nought off his first ball.
Star batsman Quinton de Kock was the next to go, clean-bowled by the 21-year-old for 18 with the total on 19.
Taskin uprooted the stumps of Markram (four) before Tanzim grabbed the third of his opening spell when he forced Tristan Stubbs to spoon a catch to Shakib Al Hasan in the covers without scoring.
Miller could have been dismissed on 13 but wicket-keeper Liton Das dropped an edge off Mahmudullah’s first ball.
With South Africa virtually certain of a place in the second round Super Eight phase, Bangladesh, with two points, are still well-placed to join them.

Winners of Riyadh dodgeball championship crowned

Winners of Riyadh dodgeball championship crowned
Winners of Riyadh dodgeball championship crowned

Winners of Riyadh dodgeball championship crowned
  The competition had contests in three categories — men, women and under-16s
RIYADH: The winners at the Riyadh 2024 Dodgeball Championship were crowned on Sunday.

The competition had contests in three categories — men, women and under-16s — and the champions were awarded their prizes by Abdulaziz Al-Hazani, executive director of the Saudi Dodgeball Federation.

The championship saw 25 teams of 215 players compete, who were challenging for a SR7,000 ($1,865) top prize of a SR45,000 prize pot.

In the men's competitions, the Samurai team won the gold medal, with the Dark team taking the silver medal, and the Shabab Club team claiming the bronze medal.

The Doggers team won the gold medal in the women's competitions, the Flame team took silver, and the Raging Fire team won the bronze medal.

The Saudi Dodgeball Federation is preparing to hold two other tournaments in September, with a tournament in Jeddah on Sept. 19 and another in Dammam on Sept. 26.

Newcastle strike back to win at Wolves, move into Premier League top four

Newcastle strike back to win at Wolves, move into Premier League top four
Newcastle strike back to win at Wolves, move into Premier League top four

Newcastle strike back to win at Wolves, move into Premier League top four
  Eddie Howe's men have picked up 10 points from possible 12
WOLVERHAMPTON: Harvey Barnes’ stunning strike sent Newcastle third in the Premier League on Sunday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Wolves.
Mario Lemina had swept the home side into a first-half lead at the end of a swift counter-attack.
However, Wolves remain without a win in the Premier League this season as Newcastle’s greater quality proved decisive after the break.
The Magpies’ performances have been far from convincing so far this season.
Yet, Eddie Howe’s men have still picked up 10 points from a possible 12.
Howe responded to another lacklustre opening 45 minutes with a triple half-time change with Alexander Isak among those to come off at the break.
Newcastle could have found themselves 2-0 down before the fightback started when Jorgen Strand Larsen smashed off the post.
Instead, fortune favored the visitors when Schar’s speculative shot flicked off the head of Craig Dawson and flew beyond Sam Johnstone.
Barnes needed no such luck as he arrowed a rocket into the top corner 10 minutes from time to snatch all three points.
Newcastle still required a brilliant save from Nick Pope to deny Matheus Cunha in stoppage time and leave Wolves in the bottom three.
However, they survived to move level with second-placed Arsenal, just two points behind Manchester City.

Gabriel strikes as Arsenal hit wasteful Spurs with sucker punch in north London derby

Gabriel strikes as Arsenal hit wasteful Spurs with sucker punch in north London derby
Gabriel strikes as Arsenal hit wasteful Spurs with sucker punch in north London derby

Gabriel strikes as Arsenal hit wasteful Spurs with sucker punch in north London derby
  Premier League title contenders dug deep with a combative display, benefitting from Tottenham's latest display of wasteful finishing
LONDON: Gabriel Magalhaes headed Arsenal to a 1-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday as the Gunners overcame the absence of key midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to extend their north London derby dominance.
Mikel Arteta’s side were without skipper Odegaard due to an ankle injury suffered on Norway duty, while Rice served a suspension for his red card against Brighton.
Losing two such influential players appeared to make Arsenal vulnerable on their trip up the Seven Sisters Road to face their bitter rivals.
But the Premier League title contenders dug deep with a combative display, benefitting from Tottenham’s latest display of wasteful finishing before Gabriel bagged the winner in the second half.
The Brazilian defender’s first goal since February made it three wins from four league games for unbeaten Arsenal as they chase a first title since 2004 after two successive runners-up finishes.
Arsenal have now won on their last three visits to Tottenham, losing just once, in May 2022, in their last eight meetings with their hated neighbors.
The second placed Gunners are two points behind Manchester City as they turn their attention to their Champions League opener at Atalanta on Thursday before traveling to face Pep Guardiola’s champions next weekend.
The 196th north London derby showed Arsenal have steel and spirit aplenty, but they also needed a dose of good fortune as Tottenham let them off the hook in the first half.
Failing to turn dominant spells into goals has been a familiar story for Tottenham this season and once again Ange Postecoglou’s men were let down by their lack of cutting edge.
Tottenham’s second successive defeat leaves them with only one win from four games in a worrying start to the season for Postecoglou after their late swoon last term cost them a top four place.
Turning to Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli to replace Rice and Odegaard, Arteta had urged his team to show the “resilience, depth and hunger” needed to overcome their selection issues.
Arsenal had to call on all those qualities during a vibrant start from Tottenham, with David Raya making a fine save at his near post after Son Heung-min’s pass picked out Dejan Kulusevski for an instinctive strike.
Raya had to make an even more agile stop when Kulusevski’s cross flashed through a crowd of players toward the far corner until the Spaniard clawed it away at full stretch.
William Saliba had to make a crucial, last-ditch tackle to deny the unmarked Dominic Solanke, who took too long to shoot inside the area after Son pressured Arsenal into conceding possession.
Tottenham’s profligacy gave Arsenal encouragement and Kai Havertz rose highest for a close-range header that forced a superb save from Guglielmo Vicario, who was also equal to Martinelli’s curler moments late.
Picked out by James Maddison’s cross, Solanke did well to hold off Gabriel but his looping header dropped narrowly wide.
Amid a flurry of aggressive challenges, the simmering derby tension boiled over after Jurrien Timber’s tackle on Pedro Porro left the Tottenham right-back writhing on the turf.
Vicario confronted the Arsenal defender, with both players booked after a melee featuring a plastic bottle thrown from the stands.
By the time Kulusevski crudely up-ended Jorginho on the stroke of half-time, seven players had been booked in a fractious clash, including five from Tottenham.
Micky van de Ven’s glancing tested Raya soon after the interval, but toothless Tottenham were hit with a brutal sucker punch in the 64th minute.
With 23 goals from set-pieces since the start of last season, Arsenal have become dead-ball specialists this was another expertly worked routine.
Saka’s in-swinging corner arrowed toward Gabriel, who got away with a push on Cristian Romero before powering his header past Vicario from five yards.
Tottenham penned Arsenal back in the closing stages, but couldn’t find a way through as Kulusevski blasted just over.

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo diagnosed with viral infection, misses Iraq trip

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo diagnosed with viral infection, misses Iraq trip
Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo diagnosed with viral infection, misses Iraq trip

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo diagnosed with viral infection, misses Iraq trip
  After a medical evaluation by the team's doctor, it was determined that Ronaldo requires rest
RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo is unwell due to a viral infection, according to an official statement released by his club.

The team’s doctor said that Ronaldo requires rest and will not accompany the side on their trip to Iraq today for their Asian Champions League clash.

He will now miss the AFC Champions League match against Al-Shorta in Baghdad on Monday night.
The club’s statement confirmed that Ronaldo’s condition is being closely monitored and that Al-Nassr extended their wishes for a speedy recovery.

Ronaldo’s absence is a significant one for the team as they prepare for their upcoming match with Iraq’s Al-Shorta.

Kuwait football board quits after match chaos

Kuwait football board quits after match chaos
Kuwait football board quits after match chaos

Kuwait football board quits after match chaos
  Board members quit after an inquiry into ticketing and logistical problems that marred Tuesday's match
Kuwait City: The entire board of Kuwait’s football governing body has resigned after fans were left in sweltering temperatures for hours during a World Cup qualifier against Iraq.
Board members quit after an inquiry into ticketing and logistical problems that marred Tuesday’s match at the 60,000-capacity Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, the Kuwait Football Association said in a statement late Saturday.
“The board members of the Kuwait Football Association tendered resignations en masse,” Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency reported, citing the statement.
According to the association website, the board had seven members.
The association also accepted the resignation of its secretary-general, Salah Al-Qanai, and public relations boss Mohamed Bou Abbas, it said.
They had been suspended since Wednesday over what the association called “unacceptable events.”
Fans fainted in temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as they pleaded with staff for water.
Some fans without tickets were meanwhile allowed in, while others who had purchased tickets were refused entry.

