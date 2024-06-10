Riyadh governor receives Norwegian ambassador

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received Thomas Lid Ball, Norwegian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, on Monday, as his term as his country’s ambassador came to a close.
Prince Faisal thanked him for the efforts made during his tenure, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Meanwhile, Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, undersecretary of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received the credentials of Zimbabwe’s newly appointed ambassador to the Kingdom, John Wutawunashe, on Monday in Riyadh.
Saudi leaders offer condolences after passing of Kuwait’s Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Hamoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Sheikh Bader died aged 70 and funeral prayers were held for him on Wednesday afternoon
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince offered their condolences to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday after the passing of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Hamoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In separate cables of condolences, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prayed that God have mercy on the deceased.
Prince Mohammed also sent a cable of condolences to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.
Minister Mansour Al-Mushaiti urged GCC countries to ratify the Middle East Green Initiative charter and set national targets for tree planting and land rehabilitation
Al-Mushaiti said that GCC meetings had advanced environmental efforts and sustainable development in the region
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emphasized the need for regional and international cooperation to tackle environmental challenges, particularly in rehabilitating degraded lands and boosting resilience to drought.
Deputy Minister of Environment Mansour Al-Mushaiti highlighted these points at the 26th GCC meeting on environmental affairs in Qatar, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Mushaiti urged GCC countries to ratify the Middle East Green Initiative charter and set national targets for tree planting and land rehabilitation.
He also called for increased support from GCC national development funds for vegetation projects.
Al-Mushaiti said that GCC meetings had advanced environmental efforts and sustainable development in the region.
He stressed the importance of addressing environmental protection, climate change, and balancing development with resource preservation.
Al-Mushaiti expressed the hope that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of COP16 in December would significantly impact global efforts to combat land degradation and drought.
He called for active participation from all GCC countries, international and regional organizations, the private sector, and civil society.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese PM Li Qiang chaired a meeting of the High-Level Saudi-Chinese Committee on Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in the Kingdom on Wednesday.
A welcoming ceremony was held in the premier’s honor and the two leaders held an official session of talks shortly afterwards.
Later, the two leaders chaired a meeting of the High-Level Saudi-Chinese Committee. Aspects of joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China were reviewed, especially areas of political and security coordination. Opportunities in the fields of trade, energy, investment, culture, and technology were also discussed.
The crown prince and Li also discussed developments in the region and the latest international developments.
Riyadh forum to discuss best practices in corporate social responsibility
Experts from around world to share strategies for sustainable business models, community empowerment
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Riyadh will host the Global CSR Forum on Oct. 28-29, promoting social responsibility and sustainability worldwide.
The forum aims to share global experiences, encourage discussions, and identify solutions to enhance innovation and competitiveness in the social responsibility sector.
The two-day event will feature more than 100 speakers and experts from across the world. It seeks to deepen understanding of corporate social responsibility and empower sectors to excel locally and internationally.
Mubarak Al-Bogami, director general of the social responsibility department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “The forum is poised to deliver a powerful impact both locally and globally.”
He said: “On the home front, it promises to enhance corporate social responsibility efforts, while on the global stage, it will serve as a vibrant hub for showcasing and sharing best practices in CSR.”
Al-Boqami added: “The core message is clear: The Global CSR Forum is a catalyst for change. It is a space where companies from around the world can connect, share insights, and collaborate to advance social responsibility on a global scale. This collaborative approach not only benefits the environment and communities but also empowers businesses to thrive and achieve their goals.”
The forum’s diverse program will highlight key CSR themes, including the public sector’s role in supporting CSR initiatives, responsible business models, capacity building, and using technology to enhance social and environmental impact. It will also cover principles, standards, best practices for CSR compliance, and share experiences from various sectors.
Al-Boqami said that the forum would contribute to the knowledge economy in social responsibility by sharing the latest advancements and improving best practices.
“It aims to embed a culture of social responsibility across global sectors, share successful experiences, build strategic partnerships, and support individuals in developing specific social responsibility skills.”
He added that the forum would facilitate the exchange of global best practices for Saudi companies.
“Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in global indicators, securing leading positions in many areas. The 2024 Competitiveness Report from the IMD World Competitiveness Center highlights this progress, particularly in social responsibility, where the Kingdom now ranks 16th globally,” Al-Boqami said.
Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to promote social responsibility, including designating March 23 as Social Responsibility Day, which has gained international recognition for its impact on global efforts.
Al-Boqami said that the forum presented a valuable opportunity to align these efforts by fostering communication and sharing successes and best practices.
He added that with participation from experts across all sectors, the forum would support precise knowledge transfer and the refinement of experiences.
Study finds fish farming wastewater boosts date fruit weight, nutrients
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment has introduced an innovative irrigation technique using fish farming wastewater, significantly increasing date palm productivity across the Kingdom.
Recent research reveals that this method boosts soil nutrient levels and enhances various qualities of dates, improving their economic value, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.
Conducted by a specialized team, the study, titled “The Impact of Using Fish Farm Wastewater on Palm Production” highlights this approach as a breakthrough in sustainable agriculture.
Nutrients in fish food residues, especially ammonia, enhance soil health and crop yield, SPA stated.
According to the study, date palms irrigated with fish farming water saw a 26 percent increase in fruit weight, 17 percent in length, and 13 percent in diameter.
Key nutrients in the dates also surged: sugar content increased by 25 percent, zinc by 367 percent, manganese by 112 percent, copper by 9 percent, calcium by 15 percent, phosphorus by 42 percent, and iron by 162 percent.
This research supports a national initiative to expand applied agricultural research, integral to the Kingdom’s transformation strategy.
The study estimates that the Kingdom’s 362 fish farms produce 386 million cubic meters of wastewater annually. Utilizing this for irrigation could significantly improve local date production and quality, aligning with Vision 2030’s sustainability goals.
The study also emphasizes economic benefits, including enhanced soil nitrogen and organic matter, reduced dependence on synthetic fertilizers, water conservation, increased farmer income, and promotion of a circular economy.