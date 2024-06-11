You are here

  • Home
  • Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash
Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others were killed when the military plane they were aboard crashed due to bad weather. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9b77p

Updated 11 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash
  • First elected vice president in 2014, the charismatic yet stern-talking Saulos Chilima was a widely loved figure in Malawi
Updated 11 June 2024
AFP
Follow

LILONGWE, Malawi: Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima was killed in a plane crash, the nation’s president said on Tuesday, after searchers located the wreckage of the aircraft in a foggy forest.
The military plane carrying Chilima, 51, and nine others disappeared on Monday, after it failed to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather and was told to return to the capital, Lilongwe.
“The search and rescue team have found the aircraft ... completely destroyed with no survivors, as all passengers on board were killed on impact,” Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera said addressing the nation.
“Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is,” he said, describing the accident as a “terrible tragedy.”
Photographs shared with AFP by a member of the military rescue team showed army personnel standing on a foggy slope near debris bearing the registration number of the Malawi Army Air Wing Dornier 228-202K aircraft.
Rescuers had been combing a fog-cloaked forest south of Mzuzu on Tuesday, after authorities located the last tower it transmitted to before the plane disappeared.
Earlier, army commander General Paul Valentino Phiri said other countries, including Malawi’s neighbors, had been aiding the search effort, with support including helicopters and drones.
The group departed just after 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) from Lilongwe on Monday to attend the funeral of a former cabinet minister some 370 kilometers away in Mzuzu.
Malawi’s former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri was also on board.
Chakwera said he had previously flown on the same aircraft for similar trips. The crew had successfully operated it just hours before the accident, he added.
“And yet, despite the track record of the aircraft and the experience of the crew, something terrible went wrong with that aircraft on its flight back to Lilongwe, sending it crashing down,” he said.
First elected vice president in 2014, the charismatic yet stern-talking Chilima was a widely loved figure in Malawi, particularly among young people.
But in 2022, during his second stint in the job, Chilima was stripped of his powers after being arrested and charged with graft over a bribery scandal involving a British-Malawian businessman.
Last month, a Malawian court dropped the charges and he resumed his official duties.
“Chilima was a good man, a devoted father and husband, a patriotic citizen who served his country with distinction and a formidable vice president,” Chakwera said.
“I consider it one of the greatest honors of my life to have had him as my deputy and counsellor for the past four years.”

Topics: Malawi

Related

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president goes missing, search underway — presidency
World
Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president goes missing, search underway — presidency
Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera receives Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan in Lilongwe on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Malawi president affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region

Updated 17 sec ago
Follow

Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region

Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region
Updated 17 sec ago
Moscow appears to be mounting a counter-offensive in the region
More than 150,000 people in the region have had to flee their homes since Kyiv’s offensive began on August 6

MOSCOW: Russia is evacuating a number of villages in the Kursk region close to the Ukrainian border, the local governor said on Monday, almost six weeks after Ukraine launched its surprise incursion.
Moscow appears to be mounting a counter-offensive in the region, claiming to have retaken at least a dozen villages from Ukraine’s control since last week.
Authorities have decided to order the “obligatory evacuation of settlements in the Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts that are within a 15-kilometer (nine-mile) zone adjacent to the border with Ukraine,” Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.
He did not say which villages would be evacuated or the number of evacuees. There are dozens of villages and towns within this 15-kilometer radius.
More than 150,000 people in the region have had to flee their homes since Kyiv’s offensive began on August 6, state media reported Smirnov as saying last week.
Ukraine says its forces have advanced across tens of kilometers of Russian territory and seized dozens of settlements, including the border town of Sudzha.
Ukraine’s incursion — which began more than two years after Russia launched a full-scale military assault on its neighbor — caught Moscow off-guard.
It is the biggest incursion by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.

Biden says Secret Service ‘needs more help’ after apparent Trump assassination bid

Biden says Secret Service ‘needs more help’ after apparent Trump assassination bid
Updated 30 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Biden says Secret Service ‘needs more help’ after apparent Trump assassination bid

Biden says Secret Service ‘needs more help’ after apparent Trump assassination bid
  • “The Secret Service needs more help,” Biden told reporters at the White House
Updated 30 min 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Monday that the US Secret Service needed more help to perform its duties after a second apparent assassination attempt against Republican election candidate Donald Trump.
“The Secret Service needs more help,” Biden told reporters at the White House, following Sunday’s incident in which the Secret Service opened fire on a gunman, who was later arrested, at Trump’s golf course in Florida.

Topics: US elections 2024 Donald Trump US President Joe Biden

Related

Latest Trump shooting incident a reminder of past assassination attempts against US leaders
World
Latest Trump shooting incident a reminder of past assassination attempts against US leaders
Update Another assassination attempt on Trump thwarted, suspect in custody: US law enforcement officials
World
Another assassination attempt on Trump thwarted, suspect in custody: US law enforcement officials

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says
Updated 34 min 43 sec ago
AP
Follow

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says
  • It comes as a setback for polio eradication, since the virus is one of the world’s most infectious 
  • Any unvaccinated groups of children where the virus is spreading could undo years of progress
Updated 34 min 43 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN said Monday. It’s a devastating setback for polio eradication, since the virus is one of the world’s most infectious and any unvaccinated groups of children where the virus is spreading could undo years of progress.

Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralyzing disease has never been stopped. The other is Pakistan. It’s likely that the Taliban’s decision will have major repercussions for other countries in the region and beyond.

News of the suspension was relayed to UN agencies right before the September immunization campaign was due to start. No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available for comment.

A top official from the World Health Organization said it was aware of discussions to move away from house-to-house vaccinations and instead have immunizations in places like mosques.

The WHO has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year, all but two in the south of the country. That’s up from six cases in 2023.

“The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is aware of the recent policy discussions on shifting from house-to-house polio vaccination campaigns to site-to-site vaccination in parts of Afghanistan,” said Dr. Hamid Jafari from the WHO. “Partners are in the process of discussing and understanding the scope and impact of any change in current policy.”

Polio campaigns in neighboring Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

As recently as August, the WHO reported that Afghanistan and Pakistan were continuing to implement an “intensive and synchronized campaign” focusing on improved vaccination coverage in endemic zones and an effective and timely response to detections elsewhere.

During a June 2024 nationwide campaign, Afghanistan used a house-to-house vaccination strategy for the first time in five years, a tactic that helped to reach the majority of children targeted, the WHO said.

But southern Kandahar province, the base of Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, used site-to-site or mosque-to-mosque vaccination campaigns, which are less effective than going to people’s homes.

Kandahar continues to have a large pool of susceptible children because it is not carrying out house-to-house vaccinations, the WHO said. “The overall women’s inclusion in vaccination campaigns remains around 20 percent in Afghanistan, leading to inadequate access to all children in some areas,” it said.

Any setback in Afghanistan poses a risk to the program in Pakistan due to high population movement, the WHO warned last month.

Pakistani health official Anwarul Haq said the polio virus would eventually spread and continue affecting children in both countries if vaccination campaigns aren’t run regularly and in a synchronized manner.

“Afghanistan is the only neighbor from where Afghan people in large numbers come to Pakistan and then go back,” said Haq, the coordinator at the National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication. “People from other neighboring countries, like India and Iran, don’t come to Pakistan in large numbers.”

There needs to be a united effort to eliminate the disease, he told The Associated Press.

The campaign suspension is the latest obstacle in what has become a problematic global effort to stop polio. The initiative, which costs about $1 billion every year, has missed multiple deadlines to wipe out the disease and technical mistakes in the vaccination strategy set by WHO and partners have been costly.

The oral vaccine has also inadvertently seeded outbreaks in dozens of countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East and now accounts for the majority of polio cases worldwide.

This was seen most recently in Gaza, where a baby was partially paralyzed by a mutated strain of polio first seen in the oral vaccine, marking the territory’s first case in more than 25 years.

Topics: Taliban UN Afghanistan

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says
Updated 16 September 2024
AP
Follow

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says
  • News of the suspension was relayed to UN agencies right before the September immunization campaign was due to start
  • No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available for comment.
Updated 16 September 2024
AP

DUBAI: The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN said Monday. It’s a devastating setback for polio eradication, since the virus is one of the world’s most infectious and any unvaccinated groups of children where the virus is spreading could undo years of progress.
Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralyzing disease has never been stopped. The other is Pakistan. It’s likely that the Taliban’s decision will have major repercussions for other countries in the region and beyond.
News of the suspension was relayed to UN agencies right before the September immunization campaign was due to start. No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available for comment.
A top official from the World Health Organization said it was aware of discussions to move away from house-to-house vaccinations and instead have immunizations in places like mosques.
The WHO has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year, all but two in the south of the country. That’s up from six cases in 2023.
“The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is aware of the recent policy discussions on shifting from house-to-house polio vaccination campaigns to site-to-site vaccination in parts of Afghanistan,” said Dr. Hamid Jafari from the WHO. “Partners are in the process of discussing and understanding the scope and impact of any change in current policy.”
Polio campaigns in neighboring Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
As recently as August, the WHO reported that Afghanistan and Pakistan were continuing to implement an “intensive and synchronized campaign” focusing on improved vaccination coverage in endemic zones and an effective and timely response to detections elsewhere.
During a June 2024 nationwide campaign, Afghanistan used a house-to-house vaccination strategy for the first time in five years, a tactic that helped to reach the majority of children targeted, the WHO said.
But southern Kandahar province, the base of Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, used site-to-site or mosque-to-mosque vaccination campaigns, which are less effective than going to people’s homes.
Kandahar continues to have a large pool of susceptible children because it is not carrying out house-to-house vaccinations, the WHO said. “The overall women’s inclusion in vaccination campaigns remains around 20 percent in Afghanistan, leading to inadequate access to all children in some areas,” it said.
Any setback in Afghanistan poses a risk to the program in Pakistan due to high population movement, the WHO warned last month.
Pakistani health official Anwarul Haq said the polio virus would eventually spread and continue affecting children in both countries if vaccination campaigns aren’t run regularly and in a synchronized manner.
“Afghanistan is the only neighbor from where Afghan people in large numbers come to Pakistan and then go back,” said Haq, the coordinator at the National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication. “People from other neighboring countries, like India and Iran, don’t come to Pakistan in large numbers.”
There needs to be a united effort to eliminate the disease, he told The Associated Press.
The campaign suspension is the latest obstacle in what has become a problematic global effort to stop polio. The initiative, which costs about $1 billion every year, has missed multiple deadlines to wipe out the disease and technical mistakes in the vaccination strategy set by WHO and partners have been costly.
The oral vaccine has also inadvertently seeded outbreaks in dozens of countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East and now accounts for the majority of polio cases worldwide.
This was seen most recently in Gaza, where a baby was partially paralyzed by a mutated strain of polio first seen in the oral vaccine, marking the territory’s first case in more than 25 years.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan polio vaccinations UN

Related

Special Banned by Taliban, Afghan women’s voices increasingly dismissed abroad
World
Banned by Taliban, Afghan women’s voices increasingly dismissed abroad
Taliban frees Afghans deported from Germany
World
Taliban frees Afghans deported from Germany

French researcher Vinatier pleads guilty to foreign agent law violations in Russian court

French researcher Vinatier pleads guilty to foreign agent law violations in Russian court
Updated 16 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

French researcher Vinatier pleads guilty to foreign agent law violations in Russian court

French researcher Vinatier pleads guilty to foreign agent law violations in Russian court
  • The Moscow district court where Vinatier is being tried has agreed to consider his case under a special regime
Updated 16 September 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher on trial in Russia for non-compliance with Russia’s foreign agent laws, pleaded guilty on Monday, Russian news agencies said.
State news agency RIA said the Moscow district court where Vinatier is being tried has agreed to consider his case under a special regime, which guarantees a lighter sentence.

Topics: Russia Laurent Vinatier court French

Related

Russian court keeps Frenchman accused of gathering military data in custody
World
Russian court keeps Frenchman accused of gathering military data in custody
Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges
World
Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges

Latest updates

Al Arabiya expands international reach with new programs in English
Al Arabiya expands international reach with new programs in English
Saudi Arabia committed to adhering to IAEA safeguards for its nuclear program, says minister
Saudi Arabia committed to adhering to IAEA safeguards for its nuclear program, says minister
First Palestinian ambassador to Spain submits credentials
First Palestinian ambassador to Spain submits credentials
Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region
Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region
Saudi Ministry of Commerce refers 44 business for prosecution over illegal competitions and discounts
Saudi Ministry of Commerce refers 44 business for prosecution over illegal competitions and discounts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.