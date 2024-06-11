You are here

OPEC keeps 2024 global oil demand unchanged at 2.25 million bpd

OPEC attributes this growth to various markets, particularly China, India, the Middle East, and Latin America.
OPEC attributes this growth to various markets, particularly China, India, the Middle East, and Latin America.
Updated 11 June 2024
Arab News
OPEC keeps 2024 global oil demand unchanged at 2.25 million bpd

OPEC keeps 2024 global oil demand unchanged at 2.25 million bpd
Updated 11 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has maintained its projection for world oil demand, foreseeing a rise of 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, consistent with the previous month’s forecast.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC also anticipates a growth of 1.85 million bpd in 2025.

OPEC attributes this growth to various markets, particularly China, India, the Middle East, and Latin America. The alliance highlights robust demands for air travel and road mobility, including trucking, as key drivers behind this anticipated increase.

Additionally, OPEC notes increased industrial, construction, and agricultural activities in non-Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, as well as petrochemical capacity expansions in regions like China and the Middle East, as contributors to oil demand growth.

However, OPEC acknowledges that this forecast is subject to uncertainties, including global economic developments throughout the year. Despite this, the report suggests continued economic growth, with oil demand expected to increase by 2.3 million bpd in the second half of 2024.

The services sector, particularly travel and tourism, is expected to be a primary driver of economic growth in the latter part of the year, further supporting oil demand.

The report maintains a global economic growth forecast of 2.8 percent for 2024 and 2.9 percent for 2025, consistent with the previous month’s projections.

Haitham Al-Ghais, the secretary-general of OPEC, expressed optimism about the sector’s continued growth, citing a rebound in travel.

He emphasized OPEC’s focus on market fundamentals, including economic growth, supply, and demand, reiterating the resilience of oil demand and the accuracy of OPEC’s forecasts.

“It is important to remain focused on the fundamentals. We look at economic growth, We look at supply, we look at demand, and yes, we do still believe demand for oil is good and resilient,” said Al-Ghais. 

“Last year, OPEC’s forecast for oil demand was the best. And all those who criticized OPEC’s forecast kept adjusting their number throughout the year.” 

 

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 14 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari
AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 14 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence experts have delivered their visions for the future of the technology at the 3rd Global AI Summit in Riyadh.

With AI already evolving at breakneck speed, one expert said that humans could take a back seat to the technology in just 10 years’ time.

Simon Turner, a partner at Sofinnova Digital Medicine, said: “In 10 years, I think we will have something that looks like what we’re talking about in terms of artificial general intelligence.

“So, I think we will have models that are more sophisticated, more intelligent than humans on basically any topic. I think that will be a very powerful and good thing, and I don’t think that it will be dangerous.”

Turner’s hope is that AI will be able create models that automate menial business tasks, freeing up employees’ time and producing value.

However, Dr. Richard Benjamins, the co-CEO of RISE.ai, said that artificial general intelligence may not be the key to the technology’s evolution.

“In 10 years, I believe that we will not have artificial general intelligence, so not general intelligence, but we will have much better problem solving,” he said.

“So, it’s not about emotions, about fear or power or what the AI wants or its intentions; it’s about solving hard problems, which we will use for business, and I think mostly in the context of the co-pilot concept. So, humans in the driving seat.”

But the danger, Benjamins added, is that human brain power may deteriorate as AI takes on all the hard work. Who remembers phone numbers anymore, he asked, when your mobile phone takes care of all the memory.

“I predict one of the jobs in the future will be to run a fitness center for your brain, because we don’t have to think anymore, we don’t have to be creative anymore,” Turner said.

“It’s all done by AI. So, I think that’s one of the risks that we hardly are seeing yet. In the future, we need to go to the gym to stay mentally healthy.”

But there is an upside to the evolution of AI, Turner added.

“In research, I think we’ll be making incredible groundbreaking biological discoveries. We’ll probably start getting towards the foundation of biology, understanding how we work, why we are the way we are, why we get diseases, how we potentially prevent them.

“When you go and see your GP, suddenly if some anomaly pops up, they’ll know what to do with you in a much more streamlined fashion.”

Saudi hospital performs world’s first fully robotic heart transplant
Saudi Arabia
Saudi hospital performs world’s first fully robotic heart transplant
Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Business & Economy
Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Updated 50 min 29 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Updated 50 min 29 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Bapco Energies has sold a minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to a BlackRock Diversified Infrastructure fund, marking the company’s first asset monetization.

According to the press release, the transaction involves BlackRock acquiring a minority interest in SBPC, which operates a 112 km pipeline transporting crude oil from Saudi Aramco to Bapco Refining. Despite this sale, Bapco Energies will maintain majority ownership and control of SBPC.

This strategic move is part of Bapco Energies’ broader efforts to support Bahrain’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. It highlights the company's commitment to investing in decarbonization initiatives across energy and utility sectors owned by the government.

Additionally, the deal underscores Bahrain’s growing role as a leader in innovative energy solutions by attracting significant global investors like BlackRock.

Mark Thomas, group CEO, Bapco Energies, said: “As we strive in Bapco Energies to maximize value across our investment portfolio, we are implementing a range of projects and initiatives that support comprehensive national development and capitalizing on our asset and operations management.”

He added: “These efforts are designed to not only enhance our economic resilience but also to foster innovation and sustainability within the energy sector. By doing so, we are contributing significantly to the national economy.” 

The release also revealed that the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into Bapco Energies' capital.

In conjunction with the sale of SBPC shares, Bapco Energies and BlackRock have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential future collaborations on infrastructure and decarbonization projects in Bahrain.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to advance initiatives such as renewable energy development, electric vehicle charging networks, carbon capture, and biofuel operations.

The signing ceremony, held in Bahrain, was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, chairman of Bapco Energies, and Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s minister of oil and environment. Senior representatives from both BlackRock and Bapco Energies were also present.

This agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to reducing Bahrain’s carbon footprint and advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bapco Energies. This investment in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Company not only gives our investors exposure to a critical, contracted infrastructure asset, it also supports the modernization of a strategic asset for Bahrain as it seeks to achieve its decarbonization goal,” said Edward Winter, managing director, head of EMEA for Diversified Infrastructure at BlackRock. 

The partnership is seen as a key move to enhance foreign direct investment and support Bahrain’s sustainable development goals. 

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s
Updated 12 September 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s
Updated 12 September 2024
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Islamic financing in the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to grow faster than conventional banking, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service.

The report attributes this anticipated growth to rising demand for Shariah-compliant financial products and the inherent stability of Islamic banks’ net profit margins, which are shielded from potential shifts in US Federal Reserve monetary policy due to their fixed-rate retail financing models.

Consequently, GCC Islamic banks are projected to maintain a net profit margin advantage and superior returns on assets compared to conventional banks.

The report indicates that the profitability of Islamic banks in the GCC will remain robust over the next 12 to 18 months, driven by steady oil prices, large-scale economic diversification plans by governments, and strong business confidence. In particular, Saudi Arabia is expected to see pronounced growth in its non-oil sectors.

In a separate forecast, Moody’s predicts strong expansion in the global sukuk market for 2024, with issuance projected to reach $200 to $210 billion, an increase from under $200 billion in 2023. This growth is largely attributed to substantial sovereign issuance within the GCC, with Saudi Arabia leading the surge. The Kingdom saw a 138 percent increase in sukuk issuance in the first half of 2024, representing 37 percent of the global total.

The report also highlights that asset quality for Islamic banks will remain stable, supported by conservative lending practices and a focus on secure, low-risk financing, particularly in government-backed projects. Moderate regional inflation is expected to further reduce financing risks. However, the report notes that Saudi banks might face higher funding costs as non-interest-bearing deposits struggle to keep up with rising credit demand.

Saudi Arabia’s substantial government spending is anticipated to be sustained by oil prices over the next 12 to 18 months. As the largest Islamic banking system in the GCC and globally, Saudi Arabia will benefit from continued business, consumer, and investor confidence in non-oil sectors, particularly in the UAE.

The report also anticipates further consolidation within the Islamic banking sector, with smaller banks likely seeking mergers to enhance revenue and reduce costs. Recent examples include the merger of Kuwait Finance House with Ahli United Bank B.S.C. and a proposed merger between Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank, which are expected to boost Islamic banking’s market share.

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%
Updated 12 September 2024
Reuters
Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%
  • Thursday’s move follows cuts of 150 bps in June, 100 bps in July that brought down the rate from an all-time high of 22% to 17.5%
  • Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation rate slowed to 9.6% in August from a high of nearly 40% in May last year
Updated 12 September 2024
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s central bank cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 17.5% on Thursday, it said in a statement, making it the third straight reduction since June as the country looks to spur growth as inflation eases.

Most respondents in a Reuters poll this week expected a cut of 150 basis points after inflation fell to single digits in August for the first time in nearly three years.

Thursday’s move follows cuts of 150 bps in June and 100 bps in July that have taken the rate from an all-time high of 22% — set in June 2023 and left unchanged for a year — to the current 17.5 percent.
Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation rate slowed to 9.6 percent in August from a high of nearly 40 percent in May 2023.
Economic indicators have stabilized in the South Asian nation since last summer when the country came close to a default before a last-gasp bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
But concerns have risen once again with the global lender’s board yet to approve a staff level agreement struck in June for a new, $7 billion, three-year program.
The government initially said it expected the board approval in August, and later said it was likely in September. The issue is yet to be placed on the IMF board’s agenda.

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global
Updated 12 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global
Updated 12 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product is projected to grow by up to 6 percentage points by the end of the decade, driven by the Vision 2030 initiatives, according to S&P Global.

The international rating agency said over the past decade, the non-oil economy, with a focus on boosting consumer spending in tourism and construction, has solidified its position as a key element in the Kingdom’s strategy for economic diversification.

By 2030, the oil sector’s share of GDP is expected to drop from over 30 percent in early 2024 to between 24 and 26 percent, reflecting a significant shift away from hydrocarbon dependence, it predicted.

This transformation is supported by a substantial array of Vision 2030 megaprojects, with a collective value exceeding $1 trillion. NEOM, a central component of this vision, is expected to attract nearly half of the total investment. Despite potential adjustments to some projects, including NEOM, the overall economic outlook remains favorable, with the non-oil sector continuing to gain importance.

As domestic demand rises due to increased household consumption and a thriving tourism sector, Saudi Arabia is advancing steadily toward reducing its reliance on hydrocarbons.

Decreasing share of oil in GDP

Several factors are contributing to the decreasing share of oil in Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

Firstly, the rise in domestic demand, especially in household consumption, is gradually diminishing the prominence of oil activities. Currently, household consumption in the Kingdom is about 15-20 percentage points lower than in economies with similar GDP per capita, indicating substantial growth potential.

As the nation implements strategies to boost consumer spending, the non-oil sector’s contribution to GDP is expected to increase, further reducing dependence on oil revenues.

The government is also focusing on enhancing recreational spending, which is currently low by international standards.

These shifts are anticipated to lower the oil sector’s share of the economy, even as oil production increases. The Saudi government has announced plans to raise oil production to 11 million barrels per day by 2028, which may counterbalance some of the decline in oil’s GDP contribution. Nonetheless, the overall share of oil in the economy is expected to decrease, aligning more closely with non-Gulf oil exporters such as Norway.

Vision 2030’s key role

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda is the primary driver behind its non-oil GDP growth, aiming to diversify the economy by expanding into key sectors such as tourism, entertainment, and retail.

Vision 2030 initiatives are already transforming the country’s economic landscape through high-profile megaprojects and reforms designed to boost domestic consumption. A central goal of Vision 2030 is to enhance the quality of life for Saudi citizens and residents, thereby stimulating consumer spending.

The Quality of Life Program, a crucial element of the reform agenda, seeks to increase interest in cultural, recreational, and entertainment activities. By 2030, household spending on entertainment is projected to rise from the current 2.9 percent to 6 percent, thereby generating new opportunities for growth in the entertainment, tourism, and retail sectors.

Social reforms, particularly the growing participation of women in the workforce, are also expected to drive domestic demand. Women’s labor force participation has already surpassed the initial Vision 2030 target, climbing from 18 percent to over 35 percent. This increase is likely to elevate household earnings, leading to higher disposable income and consumer spending.

Furthermore, the expanding role of women in previously restricted sectors such as sports and entertainment marks a significant milestone in reshaping the labor market and promoting economic inclusion. This transition is further supported by Saudization policies, which emphasize the employment of Saudi nationals and contribute to wage growth.

Tourism and construction sectors

Tourism is emerging as a key sector for economic diversification under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint. The government has set an ambitious target to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, a goal that is poised to significantly enhance the tourism industry.

The introduction of e-visas has simplified access for international tourists, and the completion of major tourism projects, such as the Red Sea Project and AlUla, is expected to further increase tourist arrivals. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global destination, aiming to diversify the economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

International visitors generally contribute more to total tourist spending compared to domestic travelers, providing a substantial boost to the economy. With government-backed efforts to expand tourism infrastructure, including hotels, resorts, and cultural attractions, the sector is set to become a major driver of non-oil GDP growth.

The dual approach of attracting international travelers and encouraging residents to spend more domestically, particularly in entertainment and leisure, is expected to significantly increase the share of tourism in the national economy.

The construction sector is another major beneficiary of Vision 2030. Gigaprojects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and Diriyah are transforming the Kingdom’s landscape, creating substantial demand for construction materials and services.

The total cost of Vision 2030 initiatives is estimated to exceed $1 trillion, with NEOM alone accounting for nearly half of this amount. Even if NEOM faces scaling back, as some reports suggest, the ongoing construction of other megaprojects will continue to drive domestic demand, making the sector a key contributor to GDP growth in the coming years. However, the impact of these projects on Saudi GDP may be somewhat moderated by the need to import construction materials and rely on external expertise.

Sustainable economic growth

While Vision 2030 is poised to drive strong economic growth over the next decade, the long-term success of Saudi Arabia’s diversification efforts will hinge on improving labor productivity.

Historically, Saudi Arabia’s labor productivity has lagged behind that of both developed and emerging economies. This is partly due to limited diversification into high-efficiency sectors and an overemphasis on less productive industries such as construction.

As the megaprojects approach completion, the initial boost to domestic consumption and economic growth is expected to moderate.

To sustain momentum, Saudi Arabia will need to focus on enhancing productivity, particularly in non-oil sectors. The Kingdom’s ability to foster innovation, improve education, and develop workforce skills will be critical in driving productivity gains and ensuring long-term economic growth.

Ongoing government initiatives to enhance education and vocational training, along with reforms aimed at increasing workforce participation, are anticipated to improve productivity over time. However, these improvements will likely be gradual, with the full impact of these reforms taking several years to materialize. In the interim, the expansion of the non-oil sector, bolstered by Vision 2030 megaprojects, will continue to be the main driver of economic growth.

