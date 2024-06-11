You are here

Migrant expulsions from Tunisia to Libya fuel extortion, abuse -UN briefing

Migrant expulsions from Tunisia to Libya fuel extortion, abuse -UN briefing
Tunisian border guards have rounded up migrants and passed them to counterparts in Libya where they have faced forced labour, extortion, torture and killing, according to a confidential UN human rights briefing. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters
Migrant expulsions from Tunisia to Libya fuel extortion, abuse -UN briefing

Migrant expulsions from Tunisia to Libya fuel extortion, abuse -UN briefing
  • The two nations are vital partners in the European Union’s efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean
  • Hundreds of migrants in Tunisia were caught in a wave of detentions and expulsions to Libya in the second half of last year
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters
NAIROBI: Tunisian border guards have rounded up migrants and passed them to counterparts in Libya where they have faced forced labor, extortion, torture and killing, according to a confidential UN human rights briefing seen by Reuters.
The two nations are vital partners in the European Union’s efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa into southern Europe.
Hundreds of migrants in Tunisia were caught in a wave of detentions and expulsions to Libya in the second half of last year, according to the briefing, dated Jan. 23. It was based on interviews with 18 former detainees as well as photographic and video evidence of torture in one of the facilities.
Tarek Lamloun, a Libyan human rights expert, said such transfers had taken place as recently as early May. About 2,000 migrants detained by Tunisia had been passed to the Libyans this year, he said, citing interviews with more than 30 migrants
The UN briefing, which has not been previously reported, was shared with diplomats in the region.
“Collective expulsions from Tunisia to Libya and the associated arbitrary detention of migrants are fueling extortion rackets and cycles of abuse, which are already widespread human rights issues in Libya,” the UN briefing said.
Libyan officials were demanding thousands of dollars in exchange for releasing some migrants, according to the briefing.
“The situation serves the interest of those who prey on the vulnerable, including human traffickers,” it added.
Neither Libyan nor Tunisian authorities responded to requests for comment on the UN briefing.
A spokesperson for the UN mission in Libya said they could not comment. On April 16, Abdoulaye Bathily, then the top UN official there, said he was “deeply concerned about the dire situation of migrants and refugees in Libya who endure human rights violations throughout the migration process.”
The European Union said last year it would spend 800 million euros through 2024 across North Africa to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean. Immigration was a leading concern for voters in European elections last week that saw far-right parties make gains.
In the first four months of this year, arrivals of migrants in Europe via the central Mediterranean were down over 60 percent from the same period of 2023. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on June 4 the decline was “above all” due to help from Tunisia and Libya.
Rights groups, however, say the EU policy of farming out immigration control to third countries in return for aid leads to abuse and fails to address the underlying issues.
In May, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said hundreds of people were arriving every day and his country was coordinating migrant returns with neighbors. The government has in the past said it respects human rights. Libyan authorities say they work with neighbors to solve migration issues.
Reuters was unable to verify independently the accounts of abuse in the UN briefing.
A UN fact-finding mission concluded last year that crimes against humanity had been committed against migrants in Libya in some detention centers managed by units that received backing from the EU.
A spokesperson for the European Commission did not provide answers to questions sent by Reuters.

BURNED ALIVE, SHOT
The latest UN briefing said there was a pattern where Tunisian border officials coordinated with Libyan counterparts to transfer migrants to either Al-Assa or Nalout detention facilities, just over the border in Libya.
Migrants are held for periods varying from a few days to several weeks before they are transferred to the Bir Al-Ghanam detention facility, closer to Tripoli, the briefing said.
The facilities are managed by Libya’s Department to Combat Illegal Migration (DCIM) and the Libyan Coast Guard.
The UN report said that the DCIM has continuously denied UN officials access to the locations.
Migrants interviewed for the UN briefing came from Palestine, Syria, Sudan and South Sudan. Getting information from African migrants was harder as they were being deported and communication with them was more complicated.
Three of the migrants interviewed had scars and signs of torture, the briefing said.
The UN briefing from January described the conditions at Al-Assa and Bir Al-Ghanam as “abhorrent.”
“Hundreds of detainees have been crammed in hangars and cells, often with one functional toilet, and no sanitation or ventilation,” it said.
At Bir Al-Ghana, officials allegedly extorted migrants $2,500-$4,000 for their release, depending on their nationality.
In the Al-Assa facility, border guards burned alive a Sudanese man and shot another detainee for unknown reasons, witnesses told the UN, according to the January briefing.
Former detainees identified people traffickers among the border guard officials working there, it added.
“The current approach to migration and border management is not working,” the January briefing said, calling for Libya to decriminalize migrants who enter the country illegally and for all international support for border management to adhere to human rights.

Turkiye to bury activist shot in West Bank

Turkiye to bury activist shot in West Bank
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Turkiye to bury activist shot in West Bank

Turkiye to bury activist shot in West Bank
  • The killing last week of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has sparked international condemnation and infuriated Turkiye
  • Turkiye is also planning to issue international arrest warrants for those responsible for Eygi’s death
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AFP
DIDIM, Turkiye: Mourners will gather in southwest Turkiye Saturday for the funeral of a US-Turkish activist shot dead while protesting Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The killing last week of 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has sparked international condemnation and infuriated Turkiye, further escalating tensions over the war in Gaza that began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
Eygi’s body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, arrived at its final resting place in the Aegean town of Didim on Friday following a martyrs’ ceremony at Istanbul’s airport.
Eygi was a frequent visitor to the seaside resort.
The family wanted Eygi to be buried in Didim, where her grandfather lives and her grandmother has been laid to rest.
Ankara said this week it was probing her death and pressed the United Nations for an independent inquiry.
Turkiye is also planning to issue international arrest warrants for those responsible for Eygi’s death depending on the findings of its investigation.
The Israeli military has said it was likely Eygi was hit “unintentionally” by forces while they were responding to a “violent riot.”
A large crowd is expected at the funeral, including members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted AKP party, as well as activists advocating the Palestinian cause.
The burial is scheduled to take place after midday prayers.
The young woman’s body arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning before being transferred to Turkiye’s third-biggest city Izmir, where an autopsy was carried out.
Turkish officials said the findings from the autopsy would be used as evidence for Turkiye’s own probe.
Eygi was shot in the head while taking part in a demonstration on September 6 in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, near Nablus.
Her mother Rabia Birden on Friday urged Turkish officials to pursue justice.
“The only thing I ask of our state is to seek justice for my daughter,” she was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.
Erdogan, dedicated to the Palestinian cause, has vowed to ensure “that Aysenur Ezgi’s death does not go unpunished.”
The United Nations said Eygi had been taking part in a “peaceful anti-settlement protest” in Beita, the scene of weekly demonstrations.
Israeli settlements, where about 490,000 people live in the West Bank, are illegal under international law.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for Israel to provide “full accountability” for Eygi’s death.
The Israeli army has acknowledged opening fire in the area and has said it is looking into the case.
An autopsy carried out by three Palestinian doctors pointed to a direct hit that passed through the victim’s skull.
“Aysenur was a very special person. She was sensitive to human rights, to nature, to everything,” said her father Mehmet Suat Eygi, on Thursday outside the family home in Didim.

Morocco sees first mpox case in North Africa during emergency

Morocco sees first mpox case in North Africa during emergency
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Morocco sees first mpox case in North Africa during emergency

Morocco sees first mpox case in North Africa during emergency
  • With Morocco, 15 African Union member states have reported cases — now across every region of the continent, according to Africa CDC
  • Since the beginning of the year, 26,544 cases have been reported in the 15 affected countries, 5,732 of which were confirmed
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP

RABAT: Morocco has recorded a case of mpox in the tourist city of Marrakech, the first in north Africa since the WHO declared an international emergency last month, the Africa CDC said Friday.
“Africa CDC confirms the first mpox case in North Africa for 2024, reported by Morocco’s Ministry of Health” on September 12, a statement on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said.
With Morocco, 15 African Union member states have reported cases — now across every region of the continent, according to Africa CDC.
Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.
Sometimes deadly, it causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

The 32-year-old patient from Marrakech “tested positive and is receiving treatment,” Africa CDC said.
“The Moroccan authorities have activated emergency operations, deployed a rapid response team and begun epidemiological investigations and contact tracing,” the statement added.
Morocco’s health ministry said separately that the patient was receiving care at a specialized medical center in Marrakech and was “in a stable health condition that does not give cause for concern.”
So far, nobody who has been in contact with the patient is showing symptoms, the ministry added.
The World Health Organization declared an international emergency on August 14, concerned by the surge in cases of the new Clade 1b strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to nearby countries.
Africa CDC figures show most of the cases are in Central Africa.
According to the agency, since the beginning of the year, 26,544 cases have been reported in the 15 affected countries, 5,732 of which were confirmed. It said that 724 deaths have also been reported.
 

Tunisian authorities escalate election season crackdown and arrest Islamists

Tunisian authorities escalate election season crackdown and arrest Islamists
Updated 14 September 2024
AP
Tunisian authorities escalate election season crackdown and arrest Islamists

Tunisian authorities escalate election season crackdown and arrest Islamists
  • The mass arrests are the latest to mar an already turbulent election season in Tunisia
Updated 14 September 2024
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: Dozens of members of Tunisia’s largest opposition party were arrested this week ahead of this weekend’s formal start of the campaign season for the country’s presidential election, officials of the Islamist party said Friday.
Ennahda, the party that rose to power in the aftermath of the country’s Arab Spring, said Friday that tallies collected by its local branches suggested at least 80 men and women from the party had been apprehended as part of a countywide sweep.
In a statement, Ennahda called the arrests “an unprecedented campaign of raids and violations of the most basic rights guaranteed by law.”
Former Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Gaaloul, a member of the party’s executive committee and adviser to its imprisoned leader Rached Ghannouchi, said the party had counted at least 80 arrests and was in the process of checking at least 108 total. The arrests included high-ranking party officials and had continued through Friday afternoon. Among them were Mohamed Guelwi, a member of the party’s executive committee, and Mohamed Ali Boukhatim, a regional party leader from Ben Arous, a suburb of Tunis.
The mass arrests are the latest to mar an already turbulent election season in Tunisia.
With political apathy rampant and the country’s most prominent opposition figures in prison, President Kais Saied has long been expected to win a second term without significant challenge. But the past few months have seen major upheaval. Saied has sacked the majority of his cabinet and authorities have arrested more of his potential opponents. The country’s election authority made up of members he appointed has defied court orders to keep certain challengers off of the October 6 ballot.
Those moves came after months of cascading arrests of journalists, lawyers and leading civil society figures, including many critics of the president charged under a controversial anti-fake news law that human rights groups say has been increasingly used to quash criticism.
Ennahda is still in the process of confirming the nature of each of the arrests but many of those apprehended this week were previously facing charges, Gaaloul said.
The arrested included many senior members of the party involved in Tunisia’s transitional justice process, which includes Ennahda members who were tortured in the years before President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali became the first Arab dictator toppled in the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
Tunisia’s globally acclaimed transitional justice process is a decade-old initiative designed to help victims who suffered at the hands of the government.
Ennahda is no stranger to having party members arrested. Ghannouchi, the party’s 83-year-old leader, has been in prison since April 2023. Multiple high-ranking officials, including members of its shura council and executive committee have also been arrested over the past year. This week’s arrests are the latest since authorities arrested party secretary general Lajmi Lourimi two months ago. Though the party has for more than three years decried arrests, detentions and legal proceedings against its members, Gaaloul said it had not previously seen arrests on a scale similar to this week.
The arrests came as hundreds of Tunisians protested in the North African nation’s capital, decrying the emergence of what they called a police state ahead of the Oct. 6 election. They were roundly condemned by other parties.
“These arrests come as a sign of further narrowing and deviation? of the electoral process aiming at spreading fear and emptying the upcoming election of any chance for a real democratic competition,” Work and Accomplishment, a party led by former Ennahda member Abdellatif Mekki, said in a statement on Friday.
Mekki, who served as Tunisia’s Health Minister from 2011 to 2014, was also arrested in July on murder charges that his attorneys decried as politically motivated. Tunisia’s election authority has said it will defy an administrative court order and keep him off of next month’s ballot.
 

 

Iraqi and US forces kill a top Daesh commander and other militants in joint operation

Iraqi soldiers from the new 'desert battalion' special forces take part in a graduation ceremony in Anbar west of Baghdad. (AFP)
Iraqi soldiers from the new 'desert battalion' special forces take part in a graduation ceremony in Anbar west of Baghdad. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2024
AP
Iraqi and US forces kill a top Daesh commander and other militants in joint operation

Iraqi soldiers from the new 'desert battalion' special forces take part in a graduation ceremony in Anbar west of Baghdad. (AFP)
  • The Daesh group seized territory at the height of its power and declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but was defeated in Iraq in 2017
Updated 14 September 2024
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces and American troops have killed a senior commander with the Daesh group who was wanted by the United States, as well as several other prominent militants, Iraq’s military said on Friday.
The operation in Iraq’s western Anbar province began in late August, the Iraqi military said, and involved also members of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and Iraq’s air force.
Among the dead was an Daesh commander from Tunisia, known as Abu Ali Al-Tunisi, for whom the US Treasury Department had offered $5 million for information. Also killed was Ahmad Hamed Zwein, the Daesh deputy commander in Iraq.
Despite their defeat, attacks by Daesh sleeper cells in Iraq and Syria have been on the rise over the past years, with scores of people killed or wounded.
Friday’s announcement was not the first news of the operation.
Two weeks ago, official has said that the United States military and Iraq launched a joint raid targeting suspected Daesh militants in the country’s western desert that killed at least 15 people and left seven American troops hurt.
Five of the American troops were wounded in the raid itself, while two others suffered injuries from falls during the operation. One who suffered a fall was transported out of the region, while one of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment, a US defense official said at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the operation that had not yet been made public.
In Friday’s announcement, the Iraqi military said the operation also confiscated weapons and computers, smart phones and 10 explosive belts. It added that 14 Daesh commanders were identified after DNA tests were conducted. It made no mention of the 15th person killed and whether that person had also been identified.
The Daesh group seized territory at the height of its power and declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but was defeated in Iraq in 2017. In March 2019, the extremists lost the last sliver of land they once controlled in eastern Syria.
At its peak, the group ruled an area half the size of the United Kingdom where it enforced its extreme interpretation of Islam, which included attacks on religious minority groups and harsh punishment of Muslims deemed to be apostates.
Despite their defeat, attacks by Daesh sleeper cells in Iraq and Syria have been on the rise over the past years, killing and wounding scores of people.
The US military has not commented on the August raid.
Earlier Friday, the US Central Command said its forces killed an Daesh attack cell member in a strike in eastern Syria. It added that the individual was planting an improvised explosive device for a planned attack against anti-Daesh coalition forces and their partners, an apparent reference to Syria’s Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
In August last year, the US had agreed to enter into talks to transition US and anti-Daesh coalition forces from their long-standing role in assisting Iraq in combating Daesh. There are approximately 2,500 US troops in the country, and their departure will take into account the security situation on the ground, and the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces.

 

UN official says the war in Sudan is ‘one of the ugliest’ she has ever seen

UN official says the war in Sudan is ‘one of the ugliest’ she has ever seen
Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
UN official says the war in Sudan is ‘one of the ugliest’ she has ever seen

UN official says the war in Sudan is ‘one of the ugliest’ she has ever seen
  • ‘The conflict is driving a stake into the heart of Sudan,’ UN Population Fund’s Laila Baker tells Arab News
  • It is a war on all civilians and women are bearing the heaviest brunt, she adds
Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: A UN official on Friday described the situation in war-torn Sudan as “one of the ugliest” she has ever witnessed, with more than 26 million people facing acute hunger and millions of displaced women and girls deprived of their most essential needs.

Speaking after a visit to the country, Laila Baker, the Arab States regional director at the UN Population Fund, said: “We all know that war is ugly but this is one of the ugliest situations that I have ever witnessed in my entire life, certainly in my professional one.”

After 500 “devastating days” of conflict, Baker painted a dire picture of thousands of displaced women packed into a crowded shelter.

“They have no clean water, no hygiene, not enough food for their next meal, no medical care,” she said.

The UN said in August famine conditions were officially confirmed in the Zamzam camp for displaced persons, located close to El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, where one child is dying every two hours from malnutrition. Famine is probably also present in several other camps for displaced people in and around the city, the organization said.

War has been raging in the country for more than a year between rival factions of its military government: the Sudanese Armed Forces, under Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

More than 19,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in April 2023. The war has also created the worst displacement crisis in the world, as more than 10 million have fled their homes to other parts of the country or neighboring nations.

Baker choked back tears as she recounted the “horrendous” story of a 20-year old woman named Sana who was raped and has been suffering in silence for 15 months, when “she should be at the prime of her vibrancy and life.”

Speaking from Amman in Jordan, Baker said the UN is attempting to help deal with needs in Sudan that are “far greater than what the international community can cope with.”

She added: “But what pains me the most is that in a country that once was the breadbasket of the entire continent, producing wheat that they could distribute across Africa, half of the population — slightly over half of the population, 26 million people strong — are now facing famine.

“Of the 600,000 pregnant women, 18,000 are likely to die as a result of that famine. They don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.

“Let me be clear: This is a war on all of the civilians. It’s not just the women and girls but if you take the complications of conflict — loss, both material and human; the devastation of being displaced; losing your loved ones; and where there is widespread sexual violence — you can understand that we are very concerned at (the Population Fund) about the consequences, both immediate and long-term, on the women and girls of Sudan.”

Aid workers continue to face harassment, attacks and even death, aid convoys delivering food, medicine and fuel have been looted, and humanitarian access continues to be obstructed. A recent escalation of fighting in Sennar has caused further blocking of the southern route that was the main cross-lines option for UN deliveries of humanitarian aid from Port Sudan to Kordofan and Darfur.

The UN has been calling for speedy approvals and security assurances so that its workers can deliver life-saving supplies, including essential medicines, nutritional aid, water-purification tablets and soap, from Port Sudan to Zamzam and other areas in need.

Baker again emphasized the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian access in a country where only one-in-four medical facilities are still functioning, 80 percent of the healthcare system has been damaged or destroyed, and where large areas of the country, especially in the west, are completely unsafe for humanitarian work.

Asked by Arab News what message she would send to the leaders of the warring factions, Baker said: “I would say to the generals, and everyone else who's involved in this conflict and who can bring hostilities to a halt: the sooner, the better for everyone involved. Let peace flourish. Let it have a chance.

“The conflict is driving a stake into the heart of Sudan. No one prospers under this situation, least of all the women and girls.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

UNESCO warns of possible looting from Sudan museums
Middle-East
UNESCO warns of possible looting from Sudan museums
RSF paramilitaries kill 31 in Sudanese city of Sennar, activists say
Middle-East
RSF paramilitaries kill 31 in Sudanese city of Sennar, activists say

