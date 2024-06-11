You are here

  • Home
  • ‘This is for Palestine,’ says chef Michael Rafidi after coveted James Beard Award win

‘This is for Palestine,’ says chef Michael Rafidi after coveted James Beard Award win

‘This is for Palestine,’ says chef Michael Rafidi after coveted James Beard Award win
Chef Michael Rafidi of Albi in Washington, D.C., stands on the red carpet before the James Beard Awards ceremony Monday, June 10, 2024, in Chicago. Rafidi won the James Beard award for Outstanding Chef. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hyph

Updated 11 June 2024
Associated Press
Follow

‘This is for Palestine,’ says chef Michael Rafidi after coveted James Beard Award win

‘This is for Palestine,’ says chef Michael Rafidi after coveted James Beard Award win
Updated 11 June 2024
Associated Press
Follow

CHICAGO: A Palestinian chef using ancient cooking techniques, a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans and an upscale Thai restaurant in Oregon won coveted James Beard Awards Monday at a red carpet awards ceremony in Chicago.
More than 100 restaurants were finalists across 22 categories for the culinary world’s equivalent of the Oscars with diverse range of cuisine and chef experience, a recent shift following turbulent, pandemic-era years for the James Beard Foundation. Just being a finalist can bring wide recognition and boost business. The most anticipated categories included awards for outstanding restaurateur, chef and restaurant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Albi (@albiwashdc)

Michael Rafidi, whose Washington, D.C., restaurant Albi was awarded a coveted Michelin Star in 2022, won outstanding chef among five finalists. Albi, which is Arabic for “my heart,” pays homage to Rafidi’s Palestinian roots by using Old World food preparation techniques. Everything is cooked over charcoal, including grape leaves stuffed with lamb and sfeeha, a meat pie.

“This is for Palestine and all the Palestinian people out there," Rafidi told The Associated Press after winning the award. Rafidi, who wore a traditional black-and-white checkered keffiyeh, said he kept thinking of his Palestinian grandfather, who was also a chef, and how he paved the way for him.

Restaurants apply for the awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food, as well as for a behavioral code of ethics, including how employees are treated. On Monday, winners announced at the Lyric Opera of Chicago venue were given engraved medallions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Albi (@albiwashdc)

The award for best new restaurant went to Dakar NOLA, a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans.

“I always knew that West Africa has something to say,” said chef Serigne Mbaye. “That kept me going.”

The James Beard Foundation has bestowed awards since 1991, except in 2020 and 2021 when the organization scrapped them as the restaurant industry was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation was also facing criticism over a lack of racial diversity and allegations about some nominees’ behavior. Foundation officials vowed to improve ethical standards and be more “reflective of the industry.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Albi (@albiwashdc)

An upscale Thai restaurant that uses Pacific Northwest ingredients, Langbaan won outstanding restaurant, while Chicago restaurant Lula Cafe, a bistro that opened in 1999 on the city's North Side, won an award for outstanding hospitality.
Erika and Kelly Whitaker, a Colorado couple, won outstanding restauranteur.

Their Id Est Hospitality Group runs several Colorado restaurants including The Wolf’s Tailor, which serves wild game like smoked venison. Its restaurants have a focus on zero waste and sustainability practices.

“We don't particularly chase these awards," Kelly Whitaker said. “But we definitely chase the platform this brings.”

Topics: Michael Rafidi James Beard Awards

French actress Camille Razat steps out in Amina Muaddi heels at ‘Emily in Paris’ photocall

French actress Camille Razat steps out in Amina Muaddi heels at ‘Emily in Paris’ photocall
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

French actress Camille Razat steps out in Amina Muaddi heels at ‘Emily in Paris’ photocall

French actress Camille Razat steps out in Amina Muaddi heels at ‘Emily in Paris’ photocall
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: French actress and model Camille Razat this week attended the “Emily in Paris” season four photocall in Paris, stepping out in a pair of heels by Romanian-Jordanian designer, Amina Muaddi.

The star chose the footwear designer’s “Charlotte Sling” heels that featured a black patent finish. These shoes are designed with a squared oblique toe and include a slingback strap secured with a silver buckle. The structure is supported by a block heel.

Completing her ensemble, Razat, who portrays Camille, one of Emily’s friends in the series, wore a tailored black suit from the French luxury fashion house Celine. The outfit was complemented by a crisp white shirt and a black tie.

The star chose the footwear designer’s “Charlotte Sling” heels that featured a black patent finish. (Getty Images)

The photocall featured the series’ lead, Lily Collins, who plays Emily. Accompanied by her husband, Charlie McDowell, Collins promoted the hit series in a sheer-net Christian Dior dress adorned with a long fringe, complemented by a black blazer and heels. Charlie matched her ensemble with a black suit.

Co-stars, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, attended the event, along with series creator Darren Star, director and executive producer, Andrew Fleming, and costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi.

Leroy-Beaulieu wore a full-length, white sequined Saint Laurent gown featuring a high neckline and a halter-style top with a backless detail. The ensemble was complemented by long, black satin gloves.

(L-R) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lily Collins, Darren Star, Ashley Park and Camille Razat attend the "Emily In Paris" Netflix photocall. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Park wore a velvet dress from Alessandra Rich featuring a contrasting white satin collar and a row of decorative gold buttons down the front. The dress had a fitted silhouette that ended just below the knee. She accessorized her look with a Judith Leiber bag and pointed black heels with golden accents.

Since launching her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, Muaddi has attracted a loyal following of celebrities including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Her brand, known for its distinctive footwear, bags and jewelry, has quickly become a favorite among the fashion elite.

Following the launch, Muaddi has seen a series of successful events, notably her collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty collection. This partnership proved to be immensely successful, earning the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th FN Achievement Awards in 2020.

A year after this accolade, Muaddi’s influence and success were further recognized when she was named one of Women’s Wear Daily and Footwear News’ 50 Most Powerful Women.

Topics: Camille Razat Emily in Paris Amina Muaddi

REVIEW: Colin Farrell is resplendent as Batman villain in ‘The Penguin,’ HBO’s new slow-burn crime epic

REVIEW: Colin Farrell is resplendent as Batman villain in ‘The Penguin,’ HBO’s new slow-burn crime epic
Updated 14 September 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

REVIEW: Colin Farrell is resplendent as Batman villain in ‘The Penguin,’ HBO’s new slow-burn crime epic

REVIEW: Colin Farrell is resplendent as Batman villain in ‘The Penguin,’ HBO’s new slow-burn crime epic
  • The spin-off of Matt Reeves’ ‘Batman’ — a lush and fully realized mob drama — drops weekly on OSN from Sept. 20
Updated 14 September 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Audiences will be forgiven for rolling their eyes at yet-another supervillain origin story. But thanks to Colin Farrell’s “The Penguin,” for the first time in a very long time, you won’t walk away from your TV feeling mildly dissatisfied or pining for the long-gone golden age of superhero storytelling.

HBO’s eight-episode limited series — written and created by Lauren LeFranc (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Chuck”) — tells the story of the rise of Oswald “the Penguin” Cobb, or just “Oz,” from underworld criminal to mob kingpin; and does so in a richly realized manner that will earn comparisons to TV epics such as “The Sopranos.”

The show begins a week after the events of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” (2022), where the citizens of Gotham are recovering from the deadly floods released by the Riddler, destroying entire neighborhoods and killing thousands. Oz (Farrell, who again disappears into the role thanks to game-changing prosthetics and acting instincts honed over decades) plans to exploit the chaos of the floods and the power vacuum left behind by the recent death of mob boss Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong).

Helping him in his endeavour is young Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), a wannabe criminal who lost everything to the flood. Oz and Victor’s pseudo father-son dynamic forms the beating heart of a tragic story of corruption, greed and violence; and accurately depicts how monsters are not born but created by a society that is sick at its core.

Additionally stirring the pot is Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter who is released from Arkham Asylum after a 10-year stint and is looking to take control of her father’s empire.

“The Penguin” sings when Farrell is on screen. The Irish actor gives the role his all, and watching him go from impulsive and rage-filled violence to quiet vulnerability to easy charm and then wounded puppy is a treat to behold.

And it is not always an easy watch, either. An episode dedicated to Sofia’s backstory that examines her life before, during and immediately after her stint in Arkham Asylum makes for a riveting but incredibly grizzly and difficult sit. Milioti handles Sofia’s justified anger and need for control and power with mesmerizing charm and deliciously dark humor.

With “The Penguin,” LeFranc has created something truly transformative, and no amount of superhero fatigue should keep you from watching it.

Topics: Colin Farrell The Penguin Batman HBO

Music Matters: Who to see at Azimuth  

Music Matters: Who to see at Azimuth  
Updated 13 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Music Matters: Who to see at Azimuth  

Music Matters: Who to see at Azimuth  
Updated 13 September 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Here are the major acts performing at this year’s festival, which runs Sept. 19-21 in AlUla. 

James Blake 

(Getty Images)

The UK singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, Grammy winner, and in-demand DJ and producer has managed the rare feat of maintaining both critical and commercial success for the majority of his career since first coming to prominence in his homeland with his eponymous 2011 debut album. That’s a feat which is even more impressive when you consider his penchant for stylistic experimentation, inspired by his love of electronic music. But whatever’s going on musically, his soulful soprano and smart, honest lyrics are a constant — his popularity as a collaborator among hip-hop’s A-listers tells you plenty about the latter. 

Top tracks: “I Need A Forest Fire,” “Coming Back,” “Say What You Will,” “Where’s The Catch?” 

The Blaze 

(Getty Images)

Paris-based ambient electronic music duo consisting of cousins Jonathan and Guilluame Alric. They’re not the most prolific of acts — releasing just eight singles and two albums in seven years — but the high-quality of their output, not just in terms of songs, but visually too (their music videos have led to headlines like Fader’s “Somebody Give The Blaze an Oscar Already”), suggests that’s a wise strategy. Their music is a slow-burn delight that combines elements of pop, house, and dub to create something all their own. “Blaze” is French slang for “name,” but, Guillaume told Fader, “the principal meaning is warm and strong things — love, and hope.” 

Top tracks: “Territory,” “Heaven,” “She,” “Places” 

Ben Bohmer 

(Getty Images)

Critically acclaimed German DJ-producer whose live shows generally see him embellish his tracks with live synthesizers and effects. He’s known for his progressive house sound, which also incorporates indie electronica elements. The Azimuth audience may well get to hear some as-yet-unreleased material too, as his new album, “Bloom,” drops Sept. 27. 

Top tracks: “Breathing,” “Begin Again,” “Home” 

Jamie Jones 

(AFP)

The Los Angeles-based Welsh DJ-producer is a busy man. Not content with putting out a regular stream of his own music and being a good enough DJ to top Resident Advisor’s rankings in 2011, he’s also a member of the band Hot Natured, head of a record label, host of a radio show, and founder of online store House of Hot, which sells clothing, records, and artwork. In an interview with Wales Online, Jones credited his mother for giving him the emotional support to pursue his dreams of a career in music. He recalled that she told him she didn’t care what he did as long as he was happy, “and I think to hear that from your parent at an early age allows you the freedom to not care about some of the other pressures that life throws at you.”  

Top tracks: “Lose My Mind,” “Fine Fine Baby,” “Summertime,” “La Musa” 

Seth Troxler 

(Getty Images)

The American DJ-producer famed for his mammoth live sets topped the Resident Advisor Top 100 DJs poll the year after Jamie Jones, in 2012. Like Jones, he’s a keen entrepreneur — founder of several labels and also owner of a barbeque restaurant in London, Smokey Tails. He’s known primarily on house and techno music, with a solid grounding in the Detroit (he’s a Michigan native) and Chicago sounds. But that’s not the sum of his music by any means. As he told Forbes in an interview last year, “The best genre is no genre. I try really not to be definable.”  

Top tracks: “(still) WON’T4GETU,” “Hate,” “Dead Room; Trust; Dexter” 

Ghostly Kisses 

(Getty Images)

French-Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauve heads up this musical project, which is also a collaboration with producer Louis-Etienne Santais, her real-life partner. Sauve’s singular vocals and gift for melodic melancholy have brought Ghostly Kisses international acclaim, although their most-recent album “Darkroom” saw a shift in atmosphere. Sauve told Montreal Rocks shortly before its release, “So far our music has been felt, mainly, for our introvert fans, but we wanted them also to feel it in their body and be able to move with the music. That was kind of a goal. I think this album is a bit more affirmative and maybe a bit more confident.” In that same interview, Sauve also mentioned that Ghostly Kisses’ fans are “mainly from” overseas, citing Saudi Arabia as one of the countries where her music is most popular. 

Top tracks: “Empty Note,” “Golden Eyes,” “There’s No More Space” 

Topics: Azimuth

‘The Camel Through the Ages’ exhibition opens at Ithra 

‘The Camel Through the Ages’ exhibition opens at Ithra 
Updated 13 September 2024
Jasmine Bager
Follow

‘The Camel Through the Ages’ exhibition opens at Ithra 

‘The Camel Through the Ages’ exhibition opens at Ithra 
  • New exhibition ties in with Ministry of Culture’s Year of the Camel 
Updated 13 September 2024
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is currently hosting “The Camel Through the Ages” exhibition at its Dhahran headquarters in collaboration with the Riyadh-based Layan Cultural Foundation. The show runs until Nov. 1 in a year designated by the Ministry of Culture as the Year of the Camel. 

“Camels have long occupied a special place in the societies of the Arabian Peninsula, including the kingdom of Saudi Arabia; they were a means of transportation across vast distances, crossing mountains, valleys, and deserts, similar to ship movements within the sea waves,” Ithra said in a statement.  

In an emotional keynote speech at the opening of the exhibition, LCF founder, Prince Faissal bin Abdullah bin Mohammed, expressed the significance of the camel to the Kingdom’s cultural heritage and as a symbol of strength and resilience. 

Prince Faissal bin Abdullah at the opening of 'The Camel Through the Ages.' (Supplied)

Ghada Al-Tobaishi, executive director of the LCF said: “We are very pleased to cooperate with Ithra (on this) exhibition. This academic and cultural project aims to enrich the knowledge of many important facts of cultural heritage of past eras.” 

Last year, the LCF published a two-volume Arabic-language book about camels, in cooperation with the King Abdulaziz Public Library. That was the inspiration for the current exhibition at Ithra. Some of the works were commissioned specifically for the exhibition, while others were part of the book. The show is curated by Kumail Muhammed Almusaly with the help of Maryam Al-Dossary. 

“We, at Ithra, reached out to Layan Cultural Foundation to collaborate on an exhibit specifically for the Year of the Camel,” Almusaly told Arab News. “And it fits very well with the intent of this gallery, which focuses on the history of Saudi Arabia. 

Digital mosaics created at the Layan Cultural Foundation for 'The Camel Through the Ages.' (Supplied)

“We came up with five themes in order to create a journey in which the visitor could flow freely between the artworks — it is not a linear journey,” he added. 

The five themes are: the camel as an iconic symbol of the Arabian identity; the camel as a meditative or spiritual connection — especially through Qur’anic verses; the camel as a source of pride in camel races and as part of the family; camels as part of oral or folk history; and camels as a companion, in times of rest and travel.  

The first thing visitors see on entering the exhibition space is a collection of paintings, including a 2013 work by Saudi artist Abdulrahman Al-Soliman entitled “The Camel is not a Ship.” 

'The Camel Through the Ages,' the two-volume book that was the inspiration for the exhibition. (Supplied)

“This is a statement by a pioneering artist,” Almusaly said. “(It’s) a piece that ‘corrects’ our perception toward camels. He is using text over the painting, which states that the camel is ‘not the ship of the desert.’ He wants to convert that perception back to the reality that the camel is a creature — it is not an object.” 

This section of the exhibition also includes digital mosaics created by the LCF, alongside works from international and local artists. “There is a part where we switch to how Western artists have looked at Eastern culture — how they are examining the camel and Arabic culture from their perspective,” Almusaly explained. 

After the paintings, the show moves on to sculptures of various styles and sizes, to photographs, to old coins and a few traditional garments. Arabic calligraphy is a part of many of the pieces. 

According to Almusaly, the LCF has been instrumental in “maintaining culture, maintaining history and preserving culture through these materials,” bringing in experts to examine each object and in order to elevate our overall understanding of the camel. 

The exhibition provides an opportunity to examine the camel through the eyes of various artists, and through a visual language that is steeped in Saudi identity, highlighting the vital role the camel has played in the Kingdom’s cultural and economic progress throughout history. 

Topics: ITHRA Abdulrahman Al-Soliman

Saudi rapper Asayel discusses her debut single, ‘Asliyah’ 

Saudi rapper Asayel discusses her debut single, ‘Asliyah’ 
Updated 13 September 2024
Adam Grundey
Follow

Saudi rapper Asayel discusses her debut single, ‘Asliyah’ 

Saudi rapper Asayel discusses her debut single, ‘Asliyah’ 
Updated 13 September 2024
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: Saudi rapper, singer and songwriter Asayel Bishi (who uses just her first name as an artist) has released her debut single, “Asliyah” on MDLBeast Records. In it, according to a press release, she “addresses naysayers and doubters with a playful smirk, her words laced with Hejazi slang (Bishi was born and raised in Makkah but now lives in Jeddah) and a wisdom beyond her years.” 

The song is billed as “a statement of intent” and will serve, for most, as an introduction to Bishi’s music. Her flow, on this track at least, is deliberate, closer to a spoken-word performance than a rap. And that was a conscious decision, she says.  

She released her debut single, “Asliyah” on MDLBeast Records. (Supplied)

“I’m actually telling a story. I’m not really rapping and I’m not singing,” she says. “It’s like I’m talking to someone. This is stuff that really happened to me and stuff that I really want people to know. I’m basically telling how people have mocked my style. And the reasons why they don’t like my style. And at the end, I’m saying, like, ‘OK. I’m here. And I’m entering the scene.’” 

The colorful accompanying video was shot on the streets of Jeddah.  

“All the locations in the video are very famous (here). The director (Ahmed Lebleb) wanted to reflect the image that, here in Jeddah, you can do these (creative) things. It’s not just about the beach and swimming,” Bishi explains.  

The colorful accompanying video was shot on the streets of Jeddah. (Supplied)

“Asliyah,” Bishi tells Arab News, was the first song she wrote in Arabic.  

“When I started out, I was writing in English, but when I started working with MDLBeast, they told me, ‘OK, now you need to focus on the Arabic side because you need to communicate with your community,’” she says. “They also told me about other artists — local artists — I should be listening to, like Moayad and Dafencii.”  

It’s been an inspiring change, Bishi explains. “I have purpose now,” she says. “I want to do it to improve myself, but also to encourage other girls to go out and to sing, to perform, to write, to rap… to build this female music community.”  

Topics: Asayel Asliyah

Latest updates

Boeing strike could drag on as workers push for higher wages, union leader says
Boeing strike could drag on as workers push for higher wages, union leader says
British PM urged to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles as Russia continues to hit civilian targets
British PM urged to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles as Russia continues to hit civilian targets
Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago
Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago
Tunisia fisherwomen battle inequality and climate change
Tunisia fisherwomen battle inequality and climate change
UN official says staff fear they are ‘a target’ as Israel hits Gaza shelters
UN official says staff fear they are ‘a target’ as Israel hits Gaza shelters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.