Riyadh Air partners with CellPoint Digital for enhanced payment experiences

RIYADH: Passengers traveling with Riyadh Air can expect smoother cross-border payment experiences, thanks to a recent agreement with CellPoint Digital.

This new partnership aims to equip the airline with the latest payment technology, supporting its digital-first business strategy and setting it apart as it prepares to commence commercial operations in 2025, according to a press statement.

Under the agreement, Riyadh Air will use CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform to process local and cross-border transactions efficiently.

Adam Boukadida, chief financial officer of Riyadh Air, said: “As a disruptor airline prioritizing our digital capabilities, we need a payments partner with first-hand, in-depth knowledge of air travel.”

He added: “CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform enables us to offer travelers a fully digital and immersive experience onboard and a smoother booking experience.”

Furthermore, Boukadida noted that this partnership will enhance the airline's global service and contribute to its goal of connecting Riyadh to over 100 destinations by 2030.

This move aligns with the Public Investment Fund-owned carrier’s ambition to become the world’s most forward-thinking airline, embracing sustainability practices, and setting new standards for reliability, comfort, and hospitality.

The partnership also aligns with Riyadh Air’s vision to disrupt the Saudi Arabian commercial aviation market, currently dominated by legacy players, by introducing innovative solutions.

“While legacy airlines can be held back by legacy technology, a next-generation airline like Riyadh Air can start from a more advanced position by using tailored technology that’s built for now, not 20 years ago,” said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital.

“With our Payment Orchestration solution developed specifically for the unique challenges faced by global airlines, Riyadh Air can offer travelers their preferred payment options while gaining more control over its cash flow and costs,” he added.

Based in Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, the Kingdom’s newest airline is scheduled to commence commercial operations by mid-2025, serving the country’s vision to transform into a global aviation hub.

With a projected investment of $30 billion, the airline aims to connect the country to 100 regional and international destinations by 2030, potentially creating over 200,000 jobs in the process.