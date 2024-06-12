You are here

MBC's English-language radio station aims to get even LOUDer as it celebrates a year on air

MBC’s English-language radio station aims to get even LOUDer as it celebrates a year on air
The celebrations included a performance by Saudi musician TamTam at MBC’s headquarters in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
Updated 12 June 2024
Nada Al-Turki
MBC’s English-language radio station aims to get even LOUDer as it celebrates a year on air

MBC’s English-language radio station aims to get even LOUDer as it celebrates a year on air
  • The station marked its 1st anniversary with an event featuring fans and the hosts of programs such as ‘The Byron Cooke Show,’ ‘Non-Stop Hits with Harry’ and ‘The Drive’
  • It has already enjoyed several successes; it was official radio station of the Joy Awards this year and is the official station of the Saudi Pro League
Updated 12 June 2024
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: A year ago, MBC launched its first English-speaking radio station, LOUD FM, which brought new voices to the airwaves in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the station celebrated its first anniversary with an event at MBC’s headquarters in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter featuring the hosts of programs such as “The Byron Cooke Show,” “Non-Stop Hits with Harry” and “The Drive,” as well as diplomats, influencers and fans.

The celebrations included a performance by Saudi musician TamTam, who debuted her latest single on the station last Thursday, and MBC presented two lucky listeners with a one-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Al-Faisaliah.

“We are the first non-Arabic asset in the group,” presenter Cooke told Arab News. “The demographics are such that 40 percent of Saudi Arabia is now non-Arabic and that continues to grow.”

Cooke said that he and co-host Sana Kothari “are very excited to be part of the story” as more expats arrive in Saudi Arabia, which means more “young locals who are curious and can speak English as well as Arabic,” resulting in “an exciting time in terms of the growth of our potential audience.”

In its short existence, the station has already enjoyed a number of milestones and successes; it was the official radio station of MBC’s Joy Awards this year, which featured stars such as Sir Anthony Hopkins, Martin Lawrence and Bebe Rexha, and is the official station of the Saudi Pro League, featuring the weekly football show “Match of the Week.”

It was also the first station in the Kingdom to play the new single from Saudi artist Mishaal Tamer, and is the Saudi home of the popular syndicated show “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

Kothari told Arab News that there is a “big boom” happening in Kingdom as a result of the Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan and LOUD FM is helping to bridge the “gap between the rest of the world and Saudi Arabia.”

The rise of video streaming has prompted some industry experts to suggest that traditional radio is a dying medium. However, the station’s hosts seemed unconcerned by this view and said radio remains popular and relevant.

“What we’ve managed to achieve so far in one year has been pre-streaming,” Cooke said. Currently, the station is only available on an FM terrestrial signal in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. But MBC plans to launch a dedicated website for the station this summer, which will include live streaming to increase accessibility.

In the meantime, radio remains popular entertainment during car journeys in particular and, as Kothari pointed out: “There’s enough traffic in this country that we’re live for a very long time.”

Cooke added: “If you’re stuck in traffic in Riyadh or Jeddah or Dammam, you have friends there (on the radio) that hopefully you feel like you know, and I don’t think you will ever replace that with technology. Or certainly, we can work with technology to bring that local content and that sense of community.”

Andrew Harrison, the host of “Non-Stop Hits with Harry” said he has spent many years in the Middle East and has always been fascinated by the culture, language, people and hospitality in the region. He said he is grateful that his show means “I still get to do what I love in English, and hopefully entertain people and make them happy.”

Danah Alshammari, the Saudi host of morning show “The Daily Wake Up” and co-host of “The Drive,” told Arab News she has been working in the radio industry since the age of 14 and so “to have the opportunity to represent my country and let it be heard by different people from different nationalities is a dream.

“Radio is always about having fun. It’s the one thing where you just get on and be yourself.”

Topics: MBC MBC radio Loud FM radio

Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks

Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks
Updated 17 September 2024
Reuters
Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks

Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks
  • The ban marks a sharp escalation in actions by the world’s biggest social media company against Russian state media
Updated 17 September 2024
Reuters

NEW YORK: Facebook owner Meta said on Monday it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media networks from its platforms, claiming the outlets had used deceptive tactics to carry out covert influence operations online.
“After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,” the social media company said in a written statement.
Enforcement of the ban would roll out over the coming days, it said. In addition to Facebook, Meta’s apps include Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.
The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The ban marks a sharp escalation in actions by the world’s biggest social media company against Russian state media, after it spent years taking more limited steps like blocking the outlets from running ads and reducing the reach of their posts.
It came after the United States filed money-laundering charges earlier this month against two RT employees for what officials said was a scheme to hire an American company to produce online content to influence the 2024 election.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that countries should treat the activities of Russian state broadcaster RT as they do covert intelligence operations.
RT has mocked the US actions and accused the United States of trying to prevent the broadcaster from operating as a journalistic organization.
In briefing materials shared with Reuters, Meta said it had seen Russian state-controlled media try to evade detection in their online activities in the past and expected them to continue trying to engage in deceptive practices going forward.

Topics: Meta Rossiya Segodnya RT

Reboot of 'Mansour' cartoon series launches on Shahid

Reboot of ‘Mansour’ cartoon series launches on Shahid
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Reboot of 'Mansour' cartoon series launches on Shahid

Reboot of ‘Mansour’ cartoon series launches on Shahid
  • Animated show expected on MBC3 channel in October
  • Show focuses on themes of family, friendship, innovation
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Animated series “Mansour: Age of AI” debuted on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid on Sunday and is expected to launch on free-to-air channel MBC3 in October.

Produced in the UAE by Bidaya Media with the support of Mubadala Investment Company and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the show is a modern take on the “Mansour” series which follows 12-year-old tech enthusiast Mansour and his adventures with his friends.

In “Mansour: Age of AI,” Mansour will be accompanied by a new friend, a sentient AI named Blink, as he navigates a technologically advanced world, covering themes such as family, friendship, and innovation.

The show will be available in both English and Arabic to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa region, said Noura Al-Hammadi, general manager of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company.

She added that artificial intelligence will transform the “lives, education, and careers” of young people, and Bidaya Media was committed to supporting youth by “fostering early awareness in a fun and informative way” to “help equip them to navigate a rapidly evolving world.”

For MBC, the series adds to its “Arabic content offering for our young and family-focused audiences” and “aligns with our vision to foster education and entertainment that transcends borders,” said Tareq Al-Ibrahim, director of MBC1, MBC Drama and Shahid content at MBC Group.

Topics: Shahid animation

MBC Media Solutions partners with Mobily to sponsor the Roshn Saudi League

MBC Media Solutions partners with Mobily to sponsor the Roshn Saudi League
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
MBC Media Solutions partners with Mobily to sponsor the Roshn Saudi League

MBC Media Solutions partners with Mobily to sponsor the Roshn Saudi League
  • Mobily to advertise through SSC channels and the Shahid platform
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Media Solutions has partnered with the Etihad Etisalat Company, which is widely known as Mobily, to sponsor live broadcasts of the 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League season.

Mobily will advertise through SSC channels and the Shahid platform, both official broadcast partners of the league across the Middle East and North Africa.

Noura Al-Shiha, senior vice president of brand and corporate communications at Mobily, said: “Our partnership with MMS to sponsor the broadcasting of Saudi Roshn League matches embodies our firm commitment to contributing to the development of the sports sector in the Kingdom.”

Al-Shiha added that the partnership aligned with the company’s strategic goal of “supporting and developing vital sectors” in Saudi Arabia, highlighting Mobily’s role as a “national digital enabler.”

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the CEO of MMS, said the partnership aimed to build on the growing popularity of the Roshn Saudi League.

He said: “The Saudi league has today become an attraction for major companies both locally and globally, and to keep pace with this development we have worked through (MMS Sports) to develop a package of advertising and investment solutions that caters to the sports viewer’s journey and contributes to generating returns for our partners.

“We are fully confident that the partnership signed with one of the largest telecommunications companies, Mobily, will benefit the brand and contribute to the business growth of all partners.”

Mobily joins the list of sponsors backing Saudi Arabia’s top football league. PepsiCo earlier this year signed a multi-brand partnership with the league, which runs to the end of the 2024-25 season, while, since 2022, real estate company Roshn, a division of the Public Investment Fund, has been the league’s title sponsor.

Topics: MBC Media Solutions Mobily Roshn Saudi League

Four columnists quit Jewish Chronicle amid Gaza fabricated articles scandal

Four columnists quit Jewish Chronicle amid Gaza fabricated articles scandal
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Four columnists quit Jewish Chronicle amid Gaza fabricated articles scandal

Four columnists quit Jewish Chronicle amid Gaza fabricated articles scandal
  • Jonathan Freedland, Hadley Freeman, David Baddiel and David Aaronovitch said they resigned due to outlet’s low editorial standards, ideology
  • Jewish Chronicle was found to have published high-level stories by Elon Perry that were allegedly not true
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Four prominent columnists have resigned from the Jewish Chronicle following allegations that the London-based newspaper published fabricated articles concerning Israel and its conflict with Gaza.

Jonathan Freedland and Hadley Freeman announced their resignations on social media early Sunday. They were joined by fellow columnists David Baddiel and David Aaronovitch.

Freedland criticized the JC for showing only minimal contrition, while Freeman stated that recent events made her continued association with the paper untenable.

A statement from a spokesperson for Baddiel said on Sunday the comedian also had “no plans to write any more columns” for the JC.

The controversy erupted on Friday after the Israel Defense Forces revealed details from an investigation into the JC’s articles, finding some to be untrue.

The JC has since removed the disputed articles and severed ties with Elon Perry, a freelance journalist and former IDF member responsible for several high-profile stories.

One of Perry’s articles, published on Sept. 5, claimed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning to escape to Iran through the Philadelphi Corridor.

The story, purportedly based on leaked intelligence documents, was widely reported and shared by media in Israel, including by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son.

However, the IDF later stated it had no knowledge of such documents.

The JC conducted an internal review and concluded that while Perry’s military background was verified, it could not substantiate some of his claims.

Consequently, the JC issued a statement on Friday saying it had removed Perry’s articles from its website and ended its association with him.

“While we understand he did serve in the Israel Defense Forces, we were not satisfied with some of his claims,” it said. “We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr. Perry.”

Freedland, a senior columnist for The Guardian, said on Sunday that he was quitting the JC, which he has contributed to for 26 years, saying the latest scandal “brings great disgrace on the paper.”

On X, he said: “Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgements political rather than journalistic.”

Freeman, who is also a contributor to The Sunday Times, told BBC Radio 4 on Monday that she and the other resigning columnists “felt there had not been editorial standards” applied to Perry “because this journalist adhered to an ideology that perhaps was similar to that of the editorial board.”

In response, Perry claimed that the JC’s statement was a “huge mistake” and suggested that the criticisms were driven by “jealousy.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Jewish Chronicle UK

Al Arabiya expands international reach with new programs in English

Al Arabiya expands international reach with new programs in English
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Al Arabiya expands international reach with new programs in English

Al Arabiya expands international reach with new programs in English
  • Rosanna Lockwood, Tom Burges Watson to present daily shows
  • Move is part of broader strategy to strengthen the network’s global presence
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Al Arabiya news network has announced the global expansion of its English-language programming, introducing new shows led by well-known international journalists.

The network has tapped prominent figures like Rosanna Lockwood and Tom Burges Watson to anchor its new segments, which will cover a wide range of topics, from global politics and current affairs to cultural and human-interest stories.

The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Riyadh-based network’s global presence.

Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, the network’s general manager, said: “We are delighted to introduce Al Arabiya news network’s English-language programming lineup. This international expansion reflects our dedication to providing our viewers with diverse perspectives and insightful analysis on the issues that matter most.

“We are looking forward to reaching new audiences around the world, providing them (with) the trusted and accurate news coverage that our original Arabic network is known for.”

Lockwood, a British journalist known for her work with the BBC, Reuters, and CNBC, will host “Global News Today,” a daily show covering major world events, including US elections and global developments.

Burges Watson, a former CNN International presenter, will lead “WE News,” focusing on major news stories from around the globe.

Both programs are expected to cater to an international audience by providing in-depth analysis and expert insights on the most pressing global issues.

According to Al Arabiya, the new programs are part of its commitment to delivering “high-quality, comprehensive news coverage” to viewers worldwide, expanding beyond its well-established Arabic-language platforms.

“Global News Today” and “WE News” will broadcast daily. Both programs will be available via free-to-air satellite TV and Al Arabiya’s digital platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

Topics: Al Arabiya Rosanna Lockwood Tom Burges Watson

