Global oil demand set to slow amid progressing energy transition: IEA

Lower oil demand in the coming years will ease market strains, according to IEA.
Lower oil demand in the coming years will ease market strains, according to IEA.
Updated 12 June 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Global oil demand set to slow amid progressing energy transition: IEA

Global oil demand set to slow amid progressing energy transition: IEA
Updated 12 June 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Global oil demand growth is expected to slow in the coming years as the world continues its energy transition journey, according to a new analysis.

In its latest report, the International Energy Agency said that the world will witness an oil demand growth of 1 million barrels per day in 2024, a projection that contradicts the forecast of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

On June 11, OPEC said that oil demand globally would rise by 2.25 million bpd in 2024, driven by growth in markets like China, India, the Middle East, and Latin America. 

In its analysis, IEA noted that lower oil demand in the coming years will ease market strains and push spare capacity toward levels unseen outside of the COVID-19 crisis. 

“As the pandemic rebound loses steam, clean energy transitions advance, and the structure of China’s economy shifts, growth in global oil demand is slowing down and set to reach its peak by 2030. This year, we expect demand to rise by around 1 million barrels per day,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of IEA. 

Birol noted that oil companies should prepare to navigate the changes currently occurring in the energy sector. 

“This report’s projections, based on the latest data, show a major supply surplus emerging this decade, suggesting that oil companies may want to make sure their business strategies and plans are prepared for the changes taking place,” added Birol. 

The report also highlighted that surging sales of electric vehicles and the substitution of oil with renewables or gas in the power sector will significantly curb oil use in road transport and electricity generation.




Consumption of liquefied petroleum gas is set to grow, according to the IEA. Shutterstock

Emerging economies to drive oil demand in coming years

According to the report, global oil demand, which includes biofuels, averaged just over 102 million bpd in 2023 and will level off near 106 million bpd toward the end of this decade.

“Despite the slowdown in growth, global oil demand is still forecast to be 3.2 million bpd higher in 2030 than in 2023 unless stronger policy measures are implemented or changes in behavior take hold,” noted the energy think tank. 

The agency said that the increase is set to be driven by emerging economies in Asia — especially higher oil use for transport in India — and greater use of jet fuel and feedstocks from the booming petrochemicals industry, notably in China. 

Moreover, consumption of naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas and ethane will climb by 3.7 million bpd between 2023 and 2030, driven by growth in LPG use for clean cooking.

However, oil demand in advanced economies is expected to continue its decades-long decline, falling from close to 46 million bpd in 2023 to less than 43 million bpd by 2030. 

“Apart from during the pandemic, the last time oil demand from advanced economies was that low was in 1991,” IEA added. 

According to the report, producers outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will lead the expansion of global production capacity to meet this anticipated demand primarily in emerging economies, accounting for three-quarters of the expected increase to 2030.

“The US alone is poised to account for 2.1 million bpd of non-OPEC+ gains, while Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Guyana contribute a further 2.7 million bpd. The report’s forecast finds that as the flow of approved projects fizzles out toward the end of this decade, capacity growth slows and then stalls among the leading non-OPEC+ producers,” the report said. 

It added: “However if companies continue to approve additional projects already on the drawing board, a further 1.3 million barrels per day of non-OPEC+ capacity could become operational by 2030.” 




OPEC is more optimistic about oil demand growth. Shutterstock

An outlook of refining capacity

The report highlighted that global refining capacity is on track to expand by 3.3 million bpd between 2023 and 2030, well below historical trends.

IEA added that this growth should be sufficient to meet the demand for refined oil products during this period, given a concurrent surge in the supply of non-refined fuels such as biofuels and natural gas liquids. 

The energy agency further pointed out that refiners will need to progressively modify their product output to meet divergent trends for distillates as gasoline demand falls amid an increase in the market share of electric vehicles while jet fuel consumption rises. 

According to IEA, non-refined fuel products are set to capture more than 75 percent of the projected demand growth over the 2023-2030 period. 

“This significant rise in non-refinery product supplies will add pressure on operating rates and refinery profitability, especially in mature demand centers. That raises the prospect of further capacity closures by the end of the decade,” said the report. 

It added: “Capacity growth will remain concentrated in Asia, most notably in China and India, but post‑2027, there are signs of expansions slowing.” 

OPEC confident about oil demand growth

Amid IEA’s projected slowdown in oil demand growth, OPEC is optimistic about the future, and the producers’ alliance believes its forecast is more accurate. 

Speaking at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on June 6, Haitham Al-Ghais, secretary-general of OPEC, said that the world will witness continued oil demand growth in the coming years. 

“Last year, OPEC’s forecast for oil demand was the best. And all those who criticized OPEC’s forecast kept adjusting their number throughout the year,” said Al-Ghais. 

He also made it clear that energy sources of all kinds are necessary for the future, and efforts should be taken to reduce emissions. 

“By 2030, we have a statistical projection that 600 million people will move to new cities, as a part of urbanization. This puts everything into context. We need all sources of energy. We should not discriminate any sources of energy. The focus should be on tackling emissions,” said Al-Ghais. 

US firm Alcoa offloads stake in Ma'aden joint ventures for $150m

US firm Alcoa offloads stake in Ma’aden joint ventures for $150m
Updated 15 September 2024
Reem Walid
US firm Alcoa offloads stake in Ma’aden joint ventures for $150m

US firm Alcoa offloads stake in Ma’aden joint ventures for $150m
Updated 15 September 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: American industrial giant Alcoa Corp. is set to sell its stakes in Ma’aden Aluminum Co. and Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co. to the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden.

The deal will involve Alcoa receiving $150 million in cash and newly issued shares representing approximately 2.21 percent of Ma’aden’s share capital after the transaction.

This move aligns with US firm’s strategy to deepen its involvement with Ma’aden and underscores its ongoing commitment to the Saudi company.

It also comes at a time when Ma’aden has reported impressive financial results, achieving a net profit of SR2 billion ($532 million) in the first half of 2024, a 160 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Ma’aden CEO Bob Wilt remarked: “Ma’aden formed our joint venture with Alcoa in 2009 to develop a world-class aluminum business. Now, it’s time for our partnership to evolve.”

He added: “Streamlining the management structure of our aluminum business is a crucial step forward as we prepare for future growth and continue to build mining as the third pillar of the Saudi economy.”

Alcoa’s President and CEO William Oplinger stated: “We deeply value our partnership with Ma’aden and our joint ventures. We are confident that under this new arrangement, MBAC and MAC are well-positioned for success.”

He also noted that the transaction would simplify Alcoa’s portfolio, enhance visibility into the value of its investment in Saudi Arabia, and provide greater financial flexibility.

The transaction will grant Ma’aden full ownership and complete operational and management control of MAC and MBAC, streamlining its aluminum business operations. The deal is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals, as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions, with an expected completion by the first quarter of 2025.

Ma’aden’s strong performance and strategic advancements highlight its commitment to leading the mining sector and supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification, particularly in establishing mining as a key pillar of the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index climbs to 11,900

Closing Bell: Saudi main index climbs to 11,900
Updated 15 September 2024
REEM WALID 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index climbs to 11,900

Closing Bell: Saudi main index climbs to 11,900
  • Parallel market Nomu fell by 164.65 points, or 0.63%, to finish at 25,769.95
  • MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 7.12 points, or 0.48%, ending the day at 1,478.60
Updated 15 September 2024
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose by 57.75 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 11,900.30 on Sunday. 

The benchmark index saw a total trading turnover of SR4.14 billion ($1.10 billion), with 138 stocks advancing and 80 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell by 164.65 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish at 25,769.95, as 19 stocks advanced and 46 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 7.12 points, or 0.48 percent, ending the day at 1,478.60. 

The top performer of the day was Saudi Fisheries Co., with its share price surging 9.93 percent to SR25.35. 

Other top gainers included Amlak International Finance Co. and Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., with their share prices rising by 7.59 percent and 7.36 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., which saw its share price drop by 5.56 percent to SR0.17. Middle East Specialized Cables Co. saw a decline of 1.99 percent, while First Milling Co. dropped by 1.83 percent. 

On the announcements front, Riyad Capital, acting as the sole financial adviser, lead manager, bookrunner, and underwriter for Fourth Milling Co.’s initial public offering, has revealed the offering price range and the start of the institutional book-building period. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the price range for the offering is set between SR5 and SR5.30 per share, with the book-building period running from Sept. 15 to 19. 

The offering includes 162 million ordinary shares, representing 30 percent of Fourth Milling’s current share capital. Participating parties can apply for a minimum of 300,000 shares, with a maximum of 26.99 million shares available. 

The financial adviser may reduce the number of shares allocated to participating parties to 129.6 million, or 80 percent of the total offer, to accommodate individual demand. Up to 32.4 million shares, or 20 percent, will be allocated to individual subscribers. 

The total offering size is projected to range from SR810 million to SR858.6 million, suggesting a market capitalization of SR2.7 billion to SR2.8 billion at listing. The company will have a free float of 30 percent of shares post-listing. 

The Capital Market Authority has also approved the registration and offering of 3 million shares of Multi Business Group for Projects Co., representing 20 percent of the firm’s share capital, in the parallel market. The offer will be limited to qualified investors, with the prospectus to be published ahead of the offering. 

The CMA also approved the registration and offering of 337,500 shares of Digital Research Co. and 250,000 shares of Balsm Alofoq Medical Co., both representing 20 percent of each firm’s share capital, in the parallel market. 

The offering for Al-Majed for Oud Co. was held on Sept. 15, with Saudi Fransi Capital serving as the lead manager and Banque Saudi Fransi and Al-Rajhi Bank acting as receiving entities. The retail offering comprised 1.5 million shares, each priced at SR94. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia TASI Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Nestle to build its first Saudi manufacturing plant in Jeddah 

Nestle to build its first Saudi manufacturing plant in Jeddah 
Updated 15 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Nestle to build its first Saudi manufacturing plant in Jeddah 

Nestle to build its first Saudi manufacturing plant in Jeddah 
Updated 15 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Swiss food and beverage company Nestle has signed an agreement to establish its first manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

The new facility will be located on a 117,000 sq. meter site in Jeddah’s Third Industrial City.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, announced the agreement, which was formalized in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, who also serves as MODON’s chairman.

The signing ceremony, held on Sept.15 in Jeddah, was also attended by Majed Al-Argoubi, CEO of MODON, and Robert Helou, CEO of Nestle Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Slated to open in 2025, the plant represents an initial investment of SR270 million ($72 million). The project is set to enhance local production capabilities, contribute to sustainable food security in the Kingdom, and meet local demand while enabling exports to other Middle Eastern and North African markets.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to improve food security by diversifying and localizing food sources and reducing import dependency. In support of the National Industrial Strategy, MODON is advancing the food sector through the development of industry clusters in Jeddah’s second and third industrial cities, aimed at strengthening supply chains and boosting exports.

With an initial production target of 15,000 tonnes annually, the plant is expected to foster growth in the region’s food manufacturing industry. The factory will focus on producing food for children and will feature an automated production line with advanced packaging and filling technologies operated by highly skilled local professionals.

The project is anticipated to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and will include a central warehouse, an industrial services building, an advanced laboratory, and an administrative office.

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to boost market transparency, foreign investment

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to boost market transparency, foreign investment
Updated 15 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi Arabia launches strategy to boost market transparency, foreign investment

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to boost market transparency, foreign investment
  • Plan’s objectives include creating strong debt market and boosting global competitiveness of asset management industry
  • Blueprint comprises three pillars and over 40 initiatives designed to propel the market’s growth and efficiency
Updated 15 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has unveiled a plan for 2024-2026 to develop a robust debt market and enhance the international competitiveness of its asset management industry.

The strategy emphasizes safeguarding investors’ rights by increasing transparency and ensuring market integrity. It revolves around three main pillars and includes over 40 initiatives aimed at boosting market growth and efficiency. A key aspect of this approach is enhancing the stock market’s role in capital raising.

To achieve this, the authority plans to introduce special purpose acquisition companies on the parallel market and facilitate the issuance of Saudi depositary receipts. These measures are designed to offer more diverse investment opportunities and make the market more attractive to both domestic and international investors.

Highlighting the plan’s bold objectives, CMA Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz said: “Our new strategy emphasizes the creation of a robust debt market, the enhancement of the asset management industry, and the attraction of increased investments to the national economy.”

The top official made these remarks during the Debt Markets and Derivatives Forum held in Riyadh last week. 

The undertaking will build on past successes while aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, which supports the national economy by facilitating an advanced financial ecosystem and attracting international investments.

The plan focuses on increasing transparency, spurring innovation in financial technology, and expanding financing options. It represents a significant step toward realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance the national economy by creating a sophisticated financial ecosystem and attracting global investments.

These initiatives are designed to build on past achievements and position Saudi Arabia as a leading financial hub in the region.

Additionally, the CMA is focusing on developing the sukuk and debt instruments market by creating regulatory frameworks for green, social, and sustainable debt instruments. This aligns with the global push toward environmental, social, and governance criteria.

To stimulate market activity and support Saudi Arabia’s broader financial sector development goals, the CMA is simplifying the regulatory processes for offering, listing, and registering debt instruments. The objectives include increasing the stock market’s value to 80.8 percent of gross domestic product by 2025, up from 66.5 percent in 2019, and expanding the debt instruments market to 24.1 percent of GDP by the same year.

Central to this strategy is a strong emphasis on investor protection, which involves enhancing market transparency and supervisory mechanisms.

In response to recent increases in penalties and compensation for market violations, El-Kuwaiz highlighted the importance of protecting investor interests. “Trust is vital for a successful market,” he said, underscoring the CMA’s commitment to developing class action compensation procedures and improving the resolution process for complaints between financial institutions and their clients. These efforts are aimed at creating a transparent, accountable market environment that strengthens investor confidence.

The CMA’s plan also emphasizes empowering the financial market ecosystem, particularly through support for financial technology, or fintech.

Recognizing the crucial role of technology in fostering competition and efficiency within the financial sector, the CMA intends to promote the growth of fintech companies and facilitate open finance applications within the market framework. This strategy aims to integrate advanced technologies into the financial sector, streamlining operations and enhancing user experiences.

Building on the successes of the CMA’s 2021-2023 agenda, which saw a significant 52 percent increase in the number of listed companies—from 204 in 2019 to over 310 by the end of 2023—the new strategic plan seeks to further advance the market. These achievements have laid a solid foundation for the current strategy, highlighting the global recognition of the Saudi financial market’s expanding prominence.

The new plan aims to enhance the market’s appeal to foreign investors, with the goal of establishing the Saudi financial market as a regional and international leader by the end of 2026. This includes doubling the number of companies licensed to engage in fintech activities and increasing the volume of managed assets.

A notable aspect of the plan is its comprehensive approach to regulatory reforms and market development. This includes reforms to regulatory frameworks for offerings and listings, the development of investment fund regulations, and improvements to class action compensation procedures. The CMA’s focus on enabling more flexible fund structures and advancing the asset management industry reflects a forward-thinking approach to market growth and sophistication.

The CMA’s initiatives reflect the Kingdom’s ambition to position itself as a leading regional and global financial hub. By concentrating on ESG-aligned financial instruments, enhancing market transparency, and prioritizing investor protection, the CMA is laying the groundwork for a sustainable and resilient market environment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Capital Market Authority Vision 2030 Saudi financial sector Mohammed El-Kuwaiz

Oman's Islamic banking assets surge 18%, reflecting broader GCC growth trends

Oman’s Islamic banking assets surge 18%, reflecting broader GCC growth trends
Updated 15 September 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Oman’s Islamic banking assets surge 18%, reflecting broader GCC growth trends

Oman’s Islamic banking assets surge 18%, reflecting broader GCC growth trends
  • Combined total represented 11.4% of the sultanate’s total banking sector assets
  • Islamic banking sector rose by 10.4%, amounting to around 6.4 billion rials
Updated 15 September 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: The combined assets of Oman’s Islamic banks and windows reached around 7.8 billion Omani rials ($20.2 billion) by June, an 18.1 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

According to data from the central bank, the combined total represented 11.4 percent of the sultanate’s total banking sector assets. 

The analysis showed that total financing provided by the Islamic banking sector rose by 10.4 percent, amounting to around 6.4 billion rials. 

Deposits in Islamic financial institutions and windows also grew by 14.7 percent, reaching nearly 6 billion rials by the end of June.

The growth in Oman aligns with a broader regional trend. A report by Moody’s Investors Service predicts that Islamic financing across the Gulf Cooperation Council will outpace conventional banking, driven by increasing demand for Shariah-compliant financial products and the stability of Islamic banks’ net profit margins. 

Unlike conventional banks, Islamic institutions benefit from fixed-rate retail financing, insulating them from US Federal Reserve monetary policy shifts.

As a result, GCC Islamic banks are expected to maintain superior returns on assets and a stronger net profit margin compared to conventional counterparts. 

Moody’s said that the profitability of Islamic financial institutions in the GCC will remain strong over the next 12 to 18 months, fueled by stable oil prices, ambitious economic diversification efforts, and strong business confidence. 

Globally, the sukuk market is also set to expand, with Moody’s projecting issuance to reach $200 to $210 billion in 2024, up from under $200 billion in 2023.

Topics: Oman Islamic banking Islamic finance Finance oman economy

