French court rules against Israeli ban from arms expo: lawyer

French court rules against Israeli ban from arms expo: lawyer
A French court on Tuesday ordered organisers of a defence trade show to suspend a ban on Israeli firms. (Reuters)
Updated 18 June 2024
AFP
French court rules against Israeli ban from arms expo: lawyer

French court rules against Israeli ban from arms expo: lawyer
  • The Paris Commerce Tribunal said the decision by Coges Events to ban 74 Israeli exhibitors from Eurosatory was “discriminatory“
  • Coges Events said last month that the ban was ordered by the French government
Updated 18 June 2024
AFP
PARIS: A French court on Tuesday ordered organizers of a defense trade show to suspend a ban on Israeli firms, the lawyer for the Franco-Israeli chamber of commerce told AFP.
The Paris Commerce Tribunal said the decision by Coges Events to ban 74 Israeli exhibitors from Eurosatory was “discriminatory,” said the lawyer, Patrick Klugman.
Coges Events said last month that the ban was ordered by the French government. No explanation was provided.
The defense fair is being held from June 17 to 21 at fairgrounds close to the main Paris international airport.
In response to the ban, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, asked that rubbish collectors bypass the French consulate, though a City Hall statement said the request would not be implemented.

Sri Lanka's new leftist president takes office with economic recovery at stake

Sri Lanka’s new leftist president takes office with economic recovery at stake
Updated 23 September 2024
Sri Lanka’s new leftist president takes office with economic recovery at stake

Sri Lanka’s new leftist president takes office with economic recovery at stake
  • Anura Kumara Dissanayake won election with over 5.7 million votes
  • He now faces challenge of reforming political, economic systems, expert says
Updated 23 September 2024
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Leftist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office as Sri Lanka’s ninth president on Monday, promising clean politics and a commitment to face daunting challenges as the island nation reels from its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

The 55-year-old ran as head of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition and with more than 5.7 million votes defeated opposition leader Sajith Premadasa after a historic second round of counting.

Almost 80 percent of the 17 million eligible voters cast their ballots on Saturday for the first election held since 2022, when Sri Lanka’s financial collapse spurred mass protests and drove former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from power.

Dissanayake, who lacks the political lineage of some of his rivals in the election, gained support from voters angry at the country’s political elite, whom they blame for plunging the economy into crisis.

“I understand that we are inheriting a country facing many daunting challenges. Our politics must be clean and the people are expecting a culture of integrity. We are ready to commit to that,” Dissanayake said during his oath-taking ceremony in Colombo.

“We are inheriting a nation in a deep crisis. This crisis cannot be overcome by a government, a political party, or an individual alone … My responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis.”

He said Sri Lanka would need international support and that he intended to “work with other nations to benefit our country.”

His presidency comes as the South Asian nation seeks to recover from a severe economic crisis that led to shortages of essentials such as food and fuel in 2022, with many people still struggling to make ends meet because of tax hikes and cuts to subsidies and welfare.

“The Sri Lankan voters have elected him with high expectations and hopes … The public strongly believes that the new president and his team possess the capacity to navigate these critical challenges,” said Dr. Mohamed Shariff Anees, a senior lecturer in the political science department at the University of Colombo.

Popularly known as AKD, Dissanayake is Sri Lanka’s first president with a leftist background. The country’s leaders since independence have had capitalist-oriented policies or mixed economic strategies.

In the 2019 election, his NPP coalition won only 3 percent of the vote.

“Dissanayake will encounter numerous challenges in reforming the political and economic systems of the country,” Anees said.

“Economically, he must address the ongoing crisis characterized by high inflation, dwindling foreign reserves and a reliance on international aid, particularly from the IMF and friendly nations. Politically, he faces public discontent over the previous government’s austerity measures and demands for transparency and anti-corruption reforms.”

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery also relies greatly on its relations with other countries. The US, EU member states and Arab countries are top sources of its foreign income, making them crucial contributors to the economy.

Meanwhile, countries like China, Russia, Japan and India also played important roles in supporting the country through economic assistance, Anees said.

“As a small nation significantly affected by economic challenges, Sri Lanka has a high degree of economic dependency on other countries,” he said.

“It is clear that, amid ongoing globalization, Sri Lanka cannot isolate itself from the rest of the world. The country requires political and economic support from other nations.”

Sri Lanka’s close neighbors India, Pakistan and the Maldives have congratulated Dissanayake on his win, along with China, the largest bilateral creditor.

A.L.A. Azeez, Sri Lanka’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva from 2018 to 2020, said Dissanayake should seek a “comprehensive” foreign policy approach, adding that previous governments had adopted and failed with their sectoral and fragmented negotiation approach.

“The president and his team would be expected to transform the country’s relationships within the region and beyond into one of enhanced trade and economic engagement that benefits the country in the long term,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Egyptian warship offloads arms to Somalia

Egyptian warship offloads arms to Somalia
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters
Egyptian warship offloads arms to Somalia

Egyptian warship offloads arms to Somalia
  • Ties between Egypt and Somalia have grown this year over their shared mistrust of Ethiopia
  • Ethiopia angered Mogadishu by agreeing a preliminary deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland to lease land for a port
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters

MOGADISHU: An Egyptian warship has delivered a second major cache of weaponry to Somalia including anti-aircraft guns and artillery, port and military officials said on Monday, in a move likely to stoke further friction between the two countries and Ethiopia.
Ties between Egypt and Somalia have grown this year over their shared mistrust of Ethiopia, prompting Cairo to send several planeloads of arms to Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, after the countries signed a joint security pact in August.
Ethiopia angered Mogadishu by agreeing a preliminary deal in January with the breakaway region of Somaliland to lease land for a port in exchange for possible recognition of its independence from Somalia.
Egypt, at odds with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa’s construction of a vast hydro dam on the headwaters of the Nile River, has condemned the Somaliland deal.
The Egyptian warship began unloading the weapons on Sunday, one diplomat said. Security forces blocked off the quayside and surrounding roads on Sunday and Monday as convoys carried the weapons to a defense ministry building and nearby military bases, two port workers and two military officials told Reuters.
Nasra Bashir Ali, an official at Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s office, posted a photo on her X account of Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur watching as the ship was being unloaded.
Egyptian authorities either declined to comment, or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ethiopia has at least 3,000 soldiers stationed in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission (ATMIS) fighting Islamist insurgents, while an estimated 5,000-7,000 troops are deployed in other regions under a bilateral agreement.
Somalia has called the Somaliland deal an assault on its sovereignty and says it wants all Ethiopia’s troops to leave at the end of the year unless Addis Ababa scraps the agreement.
Egypt has, meanwhile, offered to contribute troops to a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia, the African Union said in July, though Cairo has not commented on the matter publicly.
Ethiopia’s government did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, but has in the past said it cannot stand idle while “other actors” are taking measures to destabilize the region.

Topics: Somalia Egypt Ethiopia Somaliland

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters
Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York
  • The two leaders last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington in July
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Greek government spokesman said on Monday.
The two leaders last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington in July.
Neighbours Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.
Tensions have eased in recent years and the longstanding sparring partners last year agreed to reboot their relations, pledging to keep open channels of communication, seek military confidence-building measures to eliminate sources of tension and work on the issues that have kept them apart.

Topics: Turkiye Greece

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors
Updated 23 September 2024
AP
Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors
  • A police officer was killed and four others were wounded in the attack
Updated 23 September 2024
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban on Monday denied involvement in a bombing attack on a police convoy that was escorting foreign ambassadors in the restive northwest, as authorities said they were still trying to determine who was behind it.
Most of the ambassadors and senior envoys were traveling with their family members on Sunday to the Swat Valley, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, when the attack occurred in Malam Jabba, one of Pakistan’s two ski resorts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, denied detonating the improvised explosive device that hit a police vehicle accompanying the convoy.
A police officer was killed and four others were wounded in the attack, which drew strong condemnation from Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials.
The envoys were all unharmed, but the attack suggested there was a security breach.
“For sure it was a security breach because the convoy’s route was only known to police, and the bomb disposal unit had reportedly cleared the route,” said Abdullah Khan, a defense analyst and managing director of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
“Some insider (appears to have) leaked the information about the travel plans of the foreign ambassadors to the militants,” he added.
Khan said the attack signaled a shift in the approach of insurgents, who previously targeted security forces.
Pakistani defense analyst Syed Muhammad Ali said there was a need for better coordination between federal authorities and police about such high-profile visits to the northwest, which has witnessed a surge in violence.
Those traveling in the convoy were ambassadors and officials from Indonesia, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Iran, Russia and Tajikistan. All of them later returned to the capital, Islamabad, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement, TTP said it had nothing to do with the attack. TTP is a separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary and have even been living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban. The situation has strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which says it does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against any country.
Authorities were investigating to determine whether there was a security breach, since details about the convoy’s travel plans had been circulated only to officials. Authorities said they were also collecting information to determine who planted the IED device along the route.
Mohammad Ali Khan, a senior police officer, said that so far no arrest had been made.
Sunday’s attack came months after a suicide bomber in northwestern Pakistan rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle, killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The Chinese victims were construction workers and engineers who were working on Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan has beefed up security for foreigners and envoys traveling in the region.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Taliban

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders
Updated 23 September 2024
AFP
Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders
  • The Bektashi make up an estimated 10 percent of the country’s Muslim population, according to Albania’s 2023 census
Updated 23 September 2024
AFP

TIRANA: Albania plans to establish a sovereign Muslim microstate within its borders run by a Sufi sect known for promoting “religious harmony and dialogue,” Prime Minister Edi Rama announced.
The tiny Vatican-like enclave within Albania’s capital Tirana will serve as the political home for Bektashi Muslims — the fourth largest religious community in Albania after Sunni Muslims, Orthodox Christians and Catholics.
The order was founded in the 13th century in the Ottoman Empire and is regarded as a tolerant, mystic branch of Islam open to other religions and philosophies.
Some of its most important leaders relocated to Albania after being banned in Turkiye in the early 20th century by modern Turkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
“Our inspiration is to support the transformation of the Bektashi World Center in Tirana into a sovereign state, a new center of moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” Rama said on Sunday at the United Nations in New York.
The Bektashi make up an estimated 10 percent of the country’s Muslim population, according to Albania’s 2023 census.
The Bektashi Order in Tirana praised the decision.
“The sovereignty of the Bektashi Order is an important step in strengthening the values of inclusion, religious harmony and dialogue in an increasingly divided world,” it said in a statement.
Citizenship of the new state of roughly 10 hectares (25 acres) will be limited to members of the clergy and individuals dealing with state administration.
Its government would be headed by the Bektashi’s leader and a council that will oversee its religious and administrative functioning, the statement added.

Topics: Albania

