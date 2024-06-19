You are here

  • Home
  • US still reviewing one bomb shipment for Israel: Blinken

US still reviewing one bomb shipment for Israel: Blinken

US still reviewing one bomb shipment for Israel: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the State Department in Washington, US, June 18, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjdzr

Updated 19 June 2024
AFP
Follow

US still reviewing one bomb shipment for Israel: Blinken

US still reviewing one bomb shipment for Israel: Blinken
  • The United States is Israel’s main military backer, but the White House has voiced frustration over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza
Updated 19 June 2024
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: The United States bristled Tuesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested ally Washington was withholding critical weapons to his country as it wages war against Hamas in Gaza.
“Let me just start off by saying that we genuinely do not know what he’s talking about,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
With the exception of “one particular shipment of munitions” that US officials were looking at closely, Jean-Pierre said “there are no other pauses. None.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said earlier Tuesday that Washington is “continuing to review one shipment... with regard to 2,000-pound bombs because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area like Rafah,” a city in southern Gaza.
But the top American diplomat said other weapons were moving as usual and that Washington was “making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself.”
The pointed reaction from the White House came hours after Netanyahu said Blinken had assured him the US government was working “day and night” to address the delay in the arrival of the weapons.
In a video statement, Netanyahu said that while he appreciated America’s support during the Gaza crisis, he also said he told Blinken “it’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.”
The United States is Israel’s main military backer, but the White House has voiced frustration over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, where Israel has conducted more than eight months of operations against Hamas.
The unprecedented October 7 attack by Palestinian militants on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Hamas militants also seized 251 hostages, of whom Israel believes 116 remain in Gaza, including 41 who the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas has killed at least 37,372 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Topics: Antony Blinken United States Israel White House

Related

A girl carries a baby as she mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2024.
Middle-East
US delays bomb shipment to Israel as battles rage in Rafah
US paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion, official says
World
US paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion, official says

As wars rage, UN’s critics say global body is failing its mission

As wars rage, UN’s critics say global body is failing its mission
Updated 24 September 2024
AFP
Follow

As wars rage, UN’s critics say global body is failing its mission

As wars rage, UN’s critics say global body is failing its mission
  • The Security Council, the UN body charged with securing and enforcing peace, is largely paralyzed on the issues of Gaza and Ukraine because of the vetoes wielded by Washington and Moscow
Updated 24 September 2024
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: As wars rage worldwide, with civilian casualties a daily occurrence, critics of the United Nations say the body is failing at its most basic job, while experts warn the organization is being scapegoated for things that are beyond its control.
Maintaining peace and international security is one of the UN’s central missions, but its record has been badly tarnished as bloodshed intensifies in conflicts across the world, including in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.
The UN’s detractors point to those brutal conflicts, among others, as evidence that the global organization — hosting its centerpiece gathering of world leaders in New York this week — has failed in its mission.
The UN’s chief, however, has a different view.
“It’s obvious that we are not having peace and security in the world, and it’s obvious that it’s not because of the UN as an institution that that doesn’t happen,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP.
“It’s because of member states.”
The Security Council, the UN body charged with securing and enforcing peace, is largely paralyzed on the issues of Gaza and Ukraine because of the vetoes wielded by Washington and Moscow.
The deep divisions between the council’s permanent members — Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States — mean that its “legitimacy and relevance” are eroded, complained Slovenia’s UN ambassador Samuel Zbogar, the rotating president of the body.
He also condemned the “poisonous mood” in the council, blaming Washington and Moscow for it.
The fractious situation at the UN Security Council is, however, nothing new.
“The UN has never been able to stop conflicts involving the major powers,” said Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group, accusing countries with dominant militaries of hiding behind the UN.
“It’s ultimately better to have the US and Russia arguing over Syria in the Security Council rather than fighting a hot war in Syria.”

Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale University, defended the Security Council, saying many of the institution’s successes were inherently invisible.
“What you don’t see is the wars that don’t happen,” she said, calling for the rest of the UN’s 193 members to do their bit for peace through the General Assembly.
Though that body’s resolutions are non-binding, Hathaway said that the assembly is more powerful than it perceives itself and that it could, for example, create a tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its Ukraine war.
Academics have stressed the importance of the UN’s peacekeeping operations, with 70,000 “blue helmets” deployed worldwide for the protection of civilians.
The lofty aims of the missions have not spared them from bitter opposition, however. In Mali, for instance, the peacekeeping force was forced out by the ruling junta in 2023, who said the force had failed.
“There’s a lot of hate of the UN but this is actually the best multilateral system that we have,” said Gissou Nia of the US-based Atlantic Council think tank.
No other organization could be built today in the UN’s image, given a global geopolitical situation that is riven with deep divides, she said.
Jean-Marie Guehenno, the former head of UN peacekeeping, insisted that the institution was irreplaceable, and that while “the UN is in a rough patch, it would not be in our interest to shut up shop.”
“So (countries) whine, they say the UN is useless — but at the same time they acknowledge it’s still a useful forum, and a bellwether. A bellwether that has been trampled, insulted, and left in bad shape — but with the hope of a better future,” he said.
Guterres insists the UN’s humanitarian role is “more important than ever” and that the organization’s agencies have “been rescuing people in dramatic circumstances.”
While some observers would like to see the UN seize the initiative diplomatically more often, Guterres acknowledges that “the secretary-general of the United Nations has very limited power.”
“No power and no money,” he concluded.
 

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Lebanon Ukraine US

Related

Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza
World
Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza
Special Egyptian minister urges UN agencies to play greater role in resolving crisis in Gaza
Middle-East
Egyptian minister urges UN agencies to play greater role in resolving crisis in Gaza

EU’s Borrell says Lebanon-Israel escalation nearing ‘full-fledged war’

EU’s Borrell says Lebanon-Israel escalation nearing ‘full-fledged war’
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
AFP
Follow

EU’s Borrell says Lebanon-Israel escalation nearing ‘full-fledged war’

EU’s Borrell says Lebanon-Israel escalation nearing ‘full-fledged war’
  • Borrell said civilians were paying a high price and all diplomatic efforts were needed to prevent a full-blown war
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the escalating clashes between Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah threaten to plunge the Middle East into all-out war.
“I can say we are almost in a full-fledged war,” Borrell said ahead of a gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.
“We’re seeing more military strikes, more damage, more collateral damage, more victims,” he added as Lebanese authorities said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people on Monday, including 35 children.
The strikes marked the deadliest day of cross-border violence since the Gaza war began.
Israel said it killed a “large number” of Hezbollah militants when it hit about 1,300 sites in southern and eastern Lebanon, including a “targeted strike” in Beirut.
“Everybody has to put all their capacity to stop this,” Borrell said, pressing for a solution in New York.
On Gaza, he said “despite all the diplomatic capacity that we have deployed, nothing has been able to stop the war,” accusing both sides of “procrastinating.”
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon EU

Related

US shows lack of leverage as Israel pounds Lebanon
World
US shows lack of leverage as Israel pounds Lebanon
Israeli aggression and ‘narrow’ interests’ of West block global progress, Syrian envoy tells UN
Middle-East
Israeli aggression and ‘narrow’ interests’ of West block global progress, Syrian envoy tells UN

Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza

Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza
Updated 24 September 2024
ALI YOUNES
Follow

Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza

Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza
  • Zeina Toukan tells UN Summit of the Future ‘clock is ticking’ for Sustainable Development Goals and nations must work together to achieve them
  • She denounces ‘Israel’s barbaric war on the Palestinian people’ and describes resultant crisis in Gaza as a ‘human catastrophe’
Updated 24 September 2024
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Jordan’s minister of planning and international development on Monday urged the international community to take cooperative action to tackle the critical challenges that threaten efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Zeina Toukan told the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters in New York that the “clock is ticking” and nations must work together to ensure the goals are achieved by the target date, which is just six years away.
UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015. It provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for all peoples of the world through the achievement of 17 goals, including an end to poverty, improved public health and education, greater equality, and economic growth.
Toukan said global development will come through cooperation between countries, including the creation of an improved multilateral system through which all nations can achieve and benefit from development. Trust between nations is key to cooperation and the creation of such a system, she added.
To aid growth, the international community must do more to encourage innovation and creativity, Toukan said. She also called for the reform of the international financial system to make it more equitable, rather than one that hinders the economic growth of some nations.
Highlighting the important role of young people in the development of their nations, she said: “Youth deserves a better future: a future of justice, peace and opportunities.”
She added that the participation of young people in the public affairs of their nations, and internationally, is important for the well-being of the entire global system.
The international community must address the challenges of today to create a better tomorrow, Toukan said. She welcomed the adoption of a new “global digital compact,” which is part of the Pact for the Future, as a “milestone” that will help nations to provide better opportunities for their citizens by integrating the latest technology, including artificial intelligence, into their economies. The compact commits governments to upholding international law and human rights online, and taking concrete steps to ensure digital spaces are safe and secure.
Turning to the conflict in Gaza, Toukan denounced “Israel’s barbaric war on the Palestinian people” and called for it to end. She described the resultant crisis in the territory as a “human catastrophe” and a prime example of the plights that affect the most vulnerable peoples around the globe.
She said since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7 last year, Israeli forces have killed more than 41,000 people in Gaza, the majority of whom were women and children.
“The vast destruction and forced displacement is a testament to the brutality of this war,” Toukan added. Israel “is creating a lost generation deprived of peace and hope” and facing “lost opportunity,” she said.
The only way forward in efforts to bring peace and stability in the region is the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Toukan added.
She urged the international community to avoid double standards, and to do more to help end the conflict and ensure adherence by all sides to international laws and UN resolutions.

 

Topics: UNGA79 War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon

Related

Israeli aggression and ‘narrow’ interests’ of West block global progress, Syrian envoy tells UN
Middle-East
Israeli aggression and ‘narrow’ interests’ of West block global progress, Syrian envoy tells UN
US shows lack of leverage as Israel pounds Lebanon
World
US shows lack of leverage as Israel pounds Lebanon

France requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

New French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivers a speech during the handover ceremony, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris.
New French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivers a speech during the handover ceremony, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris.
Updated 24 September 2024
AFP
Follow

France requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

New French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivers a speech during the handover ceremony, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris.
  • “I have requested that an emergency meeting of the Security Council be held on Lebanon this week,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the United Nations General Assembly on Monday
Updated 24 September 2024
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: France on Monday requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss Lebanon after Israel launched a major cross-border attack following nearly a year of clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
“I have requested that an emergency meeting of the Security Council be held on Lebanon this week,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, calling on all sides to “avoid a regional conflagration that would be devastating for everyone,” especially civilians.
 

 

Topics: UNGA79 War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon

Related

Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon
Middle-East
Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon
US urges Israel to extend banking relations with Palestinian banks for at least a year
World
US urges Israel to extend banking relations with Palestinian banks for at least a year

Humanity needs dialog to become aware of dangers to international peace: Lebanese MP

Humanity needs dialog to become aware of dangers to international peace: Lebanese MP
Updated 24 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Humanity needs dialog to become aware of dangers to international peace: Lebanese MP

Humanity needs dialog to become aware of dangers to international peace: Lebanese MP
  • Bahia Hariri says that effort is required to reinstate trust in the international system
Updated 24 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The whole of humanity urgently needs dialog to become aware of the dangers that are threatening international peace and security following the erosion of the international system, a member of the Lebanese parliament said on Monday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Summit of the Future on behalf of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati — who canceled his trip due to the escalating situation in Lebanon — MP Bahia Hariri said that effort was required to reinstate trust in the international system.

“The Summit of the Future is taking place at a time that is ever so sensitive,” Hariri said.

“The whole of humanity urgently needs dialog to call ourselves into question and to become aware of the dangers that are threatening international peace and security after the erosion of the international system, violence, (and) lack of respect for values and conventions. In response to this, we require efforts to reinstate trust in this system.”

Her comments came after Israeli strikes killed more than 350 people in Lebanon on Monday, including more than 60 women and children. It was the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

The summit represents an opportunity to enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance. It also aims to reaffirm existing commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Charter.

Hariri said the Lebanese government “welcomes the efforts of the secretary-general and the United Nations to prepare this summit through the dialogs being addressed and the strategy and the approach to it in place since 2015; the 2030 sustainable development agenda; the Paris Agreement on climate change; the Addis Ababa action plan for sustainable development; the declaration made on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in 2020; our common agenda in 2021; the statement by the secretary-general in 2022; the summit on the transformation of education; the fight against the spread of pandemics in 2023; and the SDG Summit.”

Hariri added: “All of these measures should reinstate trust. In the past we talked about a new generation every 10 years. The Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati is looking at levels of trust in Lebanese civil society and in scientific institutions and the youth.

“And we wish to underscore the importance of the secretary-general’s position on debating the results of this exceptional summit with civil society and with youth organizations.

“We hope that the young people of the city of Beirut will be the first to discuss the results of this Summit of the Future.”

Topics: UNGA79 Bahia Hariri humanity

Related

Israeli aggression and ‘narrow’ interests’ of West block global progress, Syrian envoy tells UN
Middle-East
Israeli aggression and ‘narrow’ interests’ of West block global progress, Syrian envoy tells UN
Egypt’s foreign minister and UN Gaza aid chief discuss relief measures
Middle-East
Egypt’s foreign minister and UN Gaza aid chief discuss relief measures

Latest updates

Reports: Man City’s Rodri ‘out for season’ after ACL injury
Reports: Man City’s Rodri ‘out for season’ after ACL injury
Putin calls for greater BRICS role in global energy markets
Putin calls for greater BRICS role in global energy markets
As wars rage, UN’s critics say global body is failing its mission
As wars rage, UN’s critics say global body is failing its mission
EU’s Borrell says Lebanon-Israel escalation nearing ‘full-fledged war’
EU’s Borrell says Lebanon-Israel escalation nearing ‘full-fledged war’
Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza
Jordanian minister calls for more-inclusive global development and end to war in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.