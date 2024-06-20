You are here

  'Nature's mirror': Climate change batters Albania's butterflies

‘Nature’s mirror’: Climate change batters Albania’s butterflies

'Nature's mirror': Climate change batters Albania's butterflies
Increasingly absent from the picturesque district of Zvernec, the Alexanor is one of 58 of the Balkan country’s 207 butterfly species that researchers say are at risk. (AFP)
Updated 20 June 2024
AFP
'Nature's mirror': Climate change batters Albania's butterflies

‘Nature’s mirror’: Climate change batters Albania’s butterflies
Updated 20 June 2024
AFP
VLORA: Bright yellow, black, red and blue, Alexanor butterflies once fluttered abundantly on southwestern Albania’s flowery slopes. Now, like many related species, scientists say they are disappearing due to human impacts, including climate change.
Increasingly absent from the picturesque district of Zvernec, the Alexanor is one of 58 of the Balkan country’s 207 butterfly species that researchers say are at risk.
“Sensitive to changes, they are a true mirror of the conditions of the ecosystem in which they live,” said Anila Paparisto, an entomologist at Tirana University.
In Zvernec, Paparisto leads a team of researchers and students working to identify the country’s remaining butterfly species along with those that are now extinct.
Numerous scientific studies have measured the impact of climate change on butterfly populations, though researchers also cite other environmental factors.
They blame a combination of rapid urbanization, pesticides and warming temperatures for the decrease.
“Human activity and climate change have had major impacts on nature,” said biology student Fjona Skenderi, who was helping conduct research in Zvernec.
In the nearby Divjaka Natural Park, Albanian agronomist Altin Hila points to the disappearance of the Giant Peacock Moth and the Plain Tiger as another worrying sign.
“It’s a disaster marked by climatic disruptions, an early spring and excessively high temperatures in January and February,” explained Hila, who is also a passionate collector and oversees a butterfly museum in Divjaka.
“It encouraged the eggs to hatch and the butterfly larvae to grow, but in April the temperatures were too low” for them to survive, he added.

The butterflies’ decline also affects other species.
“It will impact the entire food chain and biodiversity, which is also essential for humans,” Paparisto said.
“When there are fewer butterflies, you expect... the butterfly effect.”
Like large swaths of Albania, coastal areas near Zvernec have become increasingly overrun with resorts and apartment blocks, built with little oversight.
Scientists say the rapid urbanization in the area, along with overfishing and climate change, has also played a part in the dramatic drop in migratory bird populations.
And while some butterfly populations are in decline, other similar species are prospering — to the detriment of the environment.
The arrival of a non-native moth through imports of ornamental plants from China has ravaged more than 80 percent of Albania’s boxwood forests since 2019, according to experts.
“It is very aggressive, it can reproduce three to four times a year, and it is a real misfortune which reduces entire areas to nothing,” said forest engineer Avdulla Diku.
With their distinct neon green and black bodies, the larvae are easily spotted when clinging to the boxwoods’ leaves and stems.
On the road along Lake Ohrid to Pogradec in northwestern Albania, the once vibrant green rows of boxwoods are reduced to husks after being devoured by the moths’ larvae.
“It is a firm reminder of the fragility and subtle balance of the environment in which we live,” said Sylvain Cuvelier, an entomological researcher who co-authored the first Albanian butterfly atlas.
“It is obviously urgent to unite our efforts to find solutions, to rethink in depth our use of natural resources and the way forward for the protection and restoration of our environment.”

Pope says escalation in Lebanon 'unacceptable'

Pope says escalation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’
Updated 4 sec ago
Pope says escalation in Lebanon 'unacceptable'

Pope says escalation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’
Updated 4 sec ago
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Wednesday slammed the “terrible escalation” of the conflict in Lebanon as “unacceptable,” after Israeli bombings in the south of the country targeting Hezbollah killed hundreds of people.
“I am saddened by the news coming out of Lebanon... but I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. This is unacceptable, I express my closeness to the Lebanese people, who have already suffered too much in the recent past,” Francis said.

WikiLeaks' Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg

WikiLeaks’ Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

WikiLeaks' Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg

WikiLeaks’ Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange is set to make his first public appearance since being freed from a British jail when he gives evidence to the Council of Europe next month, his organization said on Wednesday.
Assange, 53, returned to Australia in June after a deal was struck for his release which saw him plead guilty to violating US espionage law, ending a 14-year British legal odyssey.
His wife Stella, who he married while in a top security London jail, said he would need some time to regain his health and sanity after his long incarceration, as well as to be with their two children who he had never seen outside of a prison.
He will now speak in public for the first time when he gives evidence to the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Oct 1.
It comes after a PACE report into his case which concluded he was a political prisoner and called for Britain to hold an inquiry into whether he had been exposed to inhuman treatment.
“It will be an exceptional break from his recovery as (the Council of Europe) invited Julian to provide testimony for the ... Committee’s report into his case and its wider implications,” Stella Assange said on X.

Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones

Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones

Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece and Turkiye will explore whether they can start talks aimed at demarcating their maritime zones, Greece’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Neighbours Greece and Turkiye, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.
An agreement on where their maritime zones begin and end is important for determining rights over possible gas reserves and power infrastructure schemes.
Tensions have eased in recent years and both countries agreed last year to reboot their relations, pledging to keep open channels of communication and work on the issues that have kept them apart.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and discussed bilateral ties, according to statements from the Turkish presidency and the Greek foreign ministry.
“The two leaders tasked the foreign ministers to explore whether conditions are favorable to initiate discussions on the demarcation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zone,” Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said.
Foreign ministers from the two countries will start preparations for a high-level meeting to take place in Ankara in January, the Greek prime minister’s office said.

Topics: Greece Turkiye

UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation

UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation

UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation
  • Starmer said he was very concerned that the region was spiralling out of control
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is moving troops to Cyprus to help its nationals leave Lebanon, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that the escalation in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah was pushing the region toward the brink.
The government said in a statement late on Tuesday that 700 troops would travel to Cyprus, bolstering its presence in the area where it already has two Royal Navy ships, aircraft and transport helicopters.
“Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now,” said Defense Secretary John Healey.
“Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British nationals should the situation deteriorate.”
Fierce fighting this week between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah has increased fears that nearly a year of conflict will explode and destabilize the Middle East, where a war between Hamas and Israel is already raging in Gaza.
Starmer said he was very concerned that the region was spiralling out of control.
“All parties need to pull back from the brink,” he said in an interview with LBC radio. “I’m obviously going to New York to the UN General Assembly to talk to colleagues and allies, but my message will be very much ceasefire. Pull back from the brink. De-escalate the situation.”
Israel’s offensive since Monday morning has killed 569 people, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 in Lebanon, Health Minister Firass Abiad has said.
Thousands of displaced people who fled from southern Lebanon were sheltering in schools and other buildings.
Israel has said it is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK)

Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol

Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol

Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol
  • Philippines accuses China of meddling over missiles rebuke
  • China, Philippines spar repeatedly over Scarborough Shoal
  • Philippine military chief wants US missiles permanently
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines said on Wednesday its fisheries bureau aircraft was shadowed and approached by a Chinese navy helicopter while on patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in another face-off between two countries locked in a bitter row over territory.
The Philippine National Security Council (NSC) said the incident took place on Monday and its aircraft was still able to complete its mission. China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It was the latest in the series of air and sea encounters between the two countries that have sparred over contested areas of the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, one of Asia’s most contested features, which has been occupied by China’s coast guard for more than a decade.
China’s actions violated air safety regulations, the NSC said in a statement.
Based on its interpretation of old maps, China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, coveted for its bountiful fish stocks and a stunning turquoise lagoon.
The shoal, named after a British vessel that got stuck there centuries ago, is located 200 km (124 miles) off the Philippines, inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
A 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration found China’s sweeping claims were not supported by international law, a decision Beijing refuses to recognize.
The tribunal did not determine sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, which it said was a traditional fishing ground for several countries.

CHINESE ‘INTERFERENCE’
Separately, the Philippine defense minister told China on Wednesday to withdraw vessels from its EEZ and accused Beijing of trying to meddle in its defense activities, including its use of a US mid-range missile launcher for training.
Reuters reported last week the United States has no immediate plans to pull out the missile system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets.
“China is saying that they are alarmed, but that is interference into our internal affairs,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters.
“Why don’t they lead by example? Destroy their nuclear arsenal. Remove all their ballistic missile capabilities. Get out of the West Philippine Sea, and get out of Mischief reef,” he added, referring to the Philippine EEZ and a manmade, militarised island built there by China.
China has expressed concern over the deployment of the Typhon system in the Philippines, accusing Washington of fueling an arms race.
Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner on Wednesday said if he had his way, “I would like to have the Typhons here in the Philippines forever.”

Topics: Philipines South China Sea dispute China Navy

