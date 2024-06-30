You are here

  • Home
  • IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 
This initiative aligns with the organization’s mission to promote comprehensive human development. It focuses on priority areas such as alleviating poverty, improving health, promoting education, enhancing governance, and fostering prosperity for all. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vyse

Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

RIYADH: New development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Suriname will receive a significant boost with a $368.98 million financing package sanctioned by the Islamic Development Bank. 

The financing includes $165 million to enhance inclusive, equitable and quality education in Turkiye.

Another $156.3 million will support Turkmenistan in improving access to high-quality oncology services. Additionally, $47.68 million has been earmarked to bolster Suriname’s power transmission and distribution network, according to a statement. 

Approved by IsDB President and Group Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser, the financing aligns with the organization’s mission to promote comprehensive human development, focusing on priority areas such as alleviating poverty, improving health, promoting education, enhancing governance and fostering prosperity. 

The projects aim to foster sustainable development and socio-economic growth across IsDB member countries. 

Al-Jasser highlighted the impact of the financing in improving transportation, health, education and energy.

The education-focused Turkiye project will see the construction and operationalization of green, resilient and sustainable schools in earthquake-affected and earthquake-prone areas. 

It includes the construction of 33 schools, adding 808 classrooms and benefiting 24,640 students per year, enhancing disaster resilience for more than 319,206 people.

Three oncology centers will be built in Turkmenistan and healthcare providers will be trained. 

The project will improve cancer treatment for 11,750 patients annually, significantly reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates. 

The construction of power transmission and distribution networks in Suriname aims to eliminate bottlenecks, boost capacity and improve system performance. 

It will connect 4,350 new households and 470 commercial units to the grid, meeting increasing national electricity demand and ensuring reliable power supply.

In March, energy and infrastructure projects in Nigeria and Malaysia received a funding boost following the approval of $225 million in IsDB financing.

The developments focused on socio-economic progress and sustainability across key sectors. 

Nigeria was provided with a $125 million financing package supporting the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project. 

The second package targeted the Pengerang Energy Complex in Malaysia with a $100 million investment under the bank’s public-private partnership program.

Topics: Finance IsDB Turkiye Investment

Related

IsDB inks deal with Kazakhstan to help advance its economy
Business & Economy
IsDB inks deal with Kazakhstan to help advance its economy

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has finalized agreements for the second phase of its Jafurah gas field development and the third phase of expanding its Master Gas System. 

During the signing ceremony, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman revealed that the current capacity of the main gas network is about 4,000 km. “The project will be linked to 40 facilities, including electricity and water treatment plants, and petrochemical production plants and plants,” he stated on the sidelines of the signing ceremony. 

The minister added that they have worked with Aramco to develop and increase gas exploration and drilling projects. “We also seek to expand, taking into account the expansions that will come to our economy after 2030, and we have a duty to start working on them from now so that we are ready for the 2040 goals,” he added. 

Topics: energy Saudi Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco to buy 5m tonnes of LNG annually from US-based Sempra
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco to buy 5m tonnes of LNG annually from US-based Sempra

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s sovereign fund has signed four agreements worth $33 billion in the field of green ammonia with European developers, a cabinet statement said on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly observed the signing of these agreements during the joint EU-Egypt Investment Conference in Cairo, marking a significant development in Egypt’s renewable energy landscape. 

The signing of these agreements not only underscores Egypt’s commitment to sustainable development but also positions the country as a key player in the global renewable energy market, attracting substantial investments and fostering economic resilience. 

The signing ceremony, attended by Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohammed Shaker Al-Marqabi, and Hala El-Said, minister of planning and economic development, emphasized the collaboration between The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and several European developers. 

The first agreement, worth $11 billion, was inked with DAI Infrastructure to establish a green ammonia project at East Port Said.  

Ocior Energy secured the second agreement, totaling $4.25 billion, for a green ammonia project at Al-Sokhna Port aimed at European markets.  

The third agreement, valued at $3.46 billion, involved a partnership between Arab Energy and Voltalia to establish another green ammonia project at Al-Sokhna Port.  

British Petroleum, Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, and Infinity Power Holding came together for the fourth agreement, amounting to $14 billion. This collaboration aims to develop a green ammonia project at Al-Sokhna Port. 

This came as the EU Commission chief highlighted at the conference in Cairo on June 29 that European firms were expected to sign deals potentially worth over €40 billion ($42.85 billion) with Egyptian partners, as part of a drive to bolster Egypt’s fragile economy. 

The announcement by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of more than 20 new deals or MOUs follows a €7.4 billion EU funding package and an upgraded relationship unveiled in March, as Egypt tried to contain spillover from conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, and European states pushed to prevent migrant flows across the Mediterranean. 

Human rights groups have questioned the financing for Egypt, where President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on political dissent for more than a decade. 

European officials say they want to help Egypt become more resilient by boosting investment and the private sector, after repeated shocks including fallout from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 exposed underlying economic weaknesses. 

“Your stability and your prosperity are essential for an entire region,” von der Leyen said in a speech at the start of the two-day Egypt-EU investment conference. 

Sisi said the conference came at “critical time” in light of successive international and regional crises that he said required coordination between Europe and Egypt. 

Speakers at the event focused on Egypt’s strategic location between Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and its potential for exporting clean energy and providing inexpensive skilled labor for European companies looking to “nearshore,” or basing operations close to home markets. 

About half of the deals being signed were in the energy sector, said Ditte Juul Joergensen, director general of the European Commission’s energy department. 

European companies looking to invest were also in sectors including water management, construction, chemicals, shipping and aviation, von der Leyen said. 

WINDFALL 

Egypt has received a windfall of foreign financing and pledges this year from the UAE, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as well as the EU. 

That eased a long-running foreign currency crisis and prompted commitments to reforms including a more flexible exchange rate, controls on off-budget spending and the scaling back of the powerful role of the state and the military in the economy. 

Such pledges have done little to invigorate the private sector in the past. In a sign of continuing challenges, Egypt is experiencing routine power cuts, and fertilizer and chemical plants have been halting production because of gas shortages. 

Businesspeople and diplomats say there is little transparency about how economic strategy is determined. A new government is yet to be appointed nearly four weeks after the resignation of the current cabinet was announced. 

Egyptian officials say they are doing their best to manage external pressures and provide for a growing population of 106 million. 

Von der Leyen travelled to Cairo as she seeks approval from the European Parliament for a second five-year term as Commission president. 

EU leaders agreed to nominate the German on June 27 but the secret ballot vote at the parliament is widely seen as a trickier proposition. 

(With inputs from the Reuters)

Topics: Finance Egypt IMF Investment EU

Related

EU chief in Egypt for joint investment conference
Middle-East
EU chief in Egypt for joint investment conference

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a 5.6 percent increase in net flow of foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, the official data showed. 

According to the latest figures from the General Authority for Statistics, the net flow of FDI reached SR9.5 billion ($2.53 billion) in the first three months of this year, up from SR9 billion recorded during the same period last year. 

This growth underscores Saudi Arabia’s continuing appeal to international investors. These figures reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance its investment environment and support economic growth, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. 

FDI inflows during the first quarter amounted to around SR17 billion, marking a growth of 0.6 percent from the SR16.9 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2023. This moderate increase highlights the sustained confidence of foreign investors in the Saudi market. 

Conversely, FDI outflows during the first three months of this year totaled about SR7.5 billion, representing a decrease of 5.1 percent compared to SR8 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This decline in outflows indicates a stronger retention of foreign capital within the Kingdom.

In accordance with the goals set out in the National Investment Strategy and Vision 2030 targets, Saudi Arabia has enacted substantial legal, economic, and social reforms aimed at stimulating inflows of foreign direct investment.  

Launched in 2021, NIS looks to develop comprehensive investment plans across various sectors, such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and transport as well as logistics, tourism, digital infrastructure, and healthcare. 

Furthermore, it aims to increase annual FDI flows to over $103 billion and boost annual domestic investment to more than $453 billion by 2030.  

According to the World Investment Report released earlier this month by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Saudi Arabia attracted $65.1 billion in FDI in the three years post-pandemic until 2023, placing it among West Asia’s top recipients.  

The Kingdom’s FDI outflows totaled $73.1 billion over the same period, with $16 billion recorded last year alone. This ranks Saudi Arabia among the top 20 global economies for FDI outflows, placing 16th.   

The UN report also noted a 55 percent annual increase in the value of international project finance deals in the Kingdom in 2023, reaching $22 billion.   

Last year, the nation witnessed 19 deals, marking a 90 percent growth compared to the previous year.   

Additionally, Saudi Arabia saw 389 announced greenfield projects in 2023, totaling $29 billion, reflecting a 108 percent annual increase in value. 

Topics: Finance Saudi FDI GASTAT

Related

Saudi Arabia’s FDI soars to $65bn post-pandemic, among top in West Asia: report
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s FDI soars to $65bn post-pandemic, among top in West Asia: report

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate stabilizes at 3.5% in Q1: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate stabilizes at 3.5% in Q1: GASTAT
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate stabilizes at 3.5% in Q1: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate stabilizes at 3.5% in Q1: GASTAT
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate stabilized at 3.5 percent in the first quarter of 2024, marking a yearly decrease of 0.8 percentage points, the latest data showed. 

According to the Labor Force Survey conducted by the General Authority for Statistics, the unemployment rate for Saudi nationals reached 7.6 percent in the first quarter, a slight decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter and a yearly drop of 1.1 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2023. 

This figure, derived from population estimates of the Saudi Census 2022, highlights the positive trend in the Kingdom’s labor market. 

These statistics underscore the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to bolster employment opportunities and foster economic growth. As the Kingdom continues to implement Vision 2030, these improvements in employment metrics are anticipated to support the nation’s socio-economic development and long-term growth. 

Further analysis revealed an encouraging trend in labor force participation among Saudis, which increased by 1.0 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2023, reaching 51.4 percent in the first quarter of this year. Additionally, the employment-to-population ratio for Saudis also saw an upward trend. 

The stable overall unemployment rate, coupled with rising participation and employment ratios among Saudi citizens, reflects the positive impact of various labor market reforms and economic diversification initiatives undertaken by the government. 

The employment-to-population ratio for Saudis also showed an upward trend, increasing by 0.1 percentage points to reach 47.5 percent, a rise of 0.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2023. 

In the first quarter of 2024, the labor market indicators in the Kingdom indicated improvements, with the employment-to-population ratio for Saudi women increasing by 0.6 percentage points to 30.7 percent.  

Additionally, the labor force participation rate for Saudi females rose by 0.8 percentage points to 35.8 percent. However, the unemployment rate for Saudi females increased by 0.3 percentage points to 14.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023. 

Among Saudi male workers, both the employment-to-population ratio and labor force participation rate increased by 1.2 and 1.0 percentage points, reaching 63.6 percent and 66.4 percent, respectively. Concurrently, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 4.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023. 

According to the GASTAT survey, a significant 95.9 percent of unemployed Saudi nationals are open to working in the Kingdom’s private sector.  

Furthermore, 80.1 percent of unemployed Saudi women and 91 percent of men expressed readiness to work eight hours or more per day. 

The data revealed that 62.5 percent of unemployed Saudi women and 45.8 percent of men are willing to commute for up to one hour. 

Notably, the most prevalent job search method among Saudis involves seeking assistance from friends and relatives, with 87.5 percent of job seekers relying on this approach.

Topics: main GASTAT unemployment jobs

Related

Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 1.6% in May: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 1.6% in May: GASTAT  

Saudi car industry speeds up growth amid push to be a production hub

Saudi car industry speeds up growth amid push to be a production hub
Updated 30 June 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi car industry speeds up growth amid push to be a production hub

Saudi car industry speeds up growth amid push to be a production hub
  • Key drivers include a young population, increased female drivers, and a substantial influx of expatriates
Updated 30 June 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s automotive industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by government-led initiatives, a strategic geographical location, and ambitious plans to become a manufacturing hub.  

These factors are transforming the Kingdom into a pivotal player in the sector’s global market. 

According to Karim Henain, partner at Bain & Co., key drivers of this growth include a young population, increased female drivers, and a substantial influx of expatriates, leading to over 600,000 new car sales annually. 

“The market is poised for rapid growth, outpacing many Western counterparts,” Henain told Arab News. 

He added: “Vehicle ownership rates in Saudi Arabia exceed those in Western markets, supported by larger family sizes, less developed public transport systems, and a strong culture of personal vehicle dependency.”  

According to Aly Hefny, show manager at Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographical location at the crossroads of major trade routes further enhances its stature as a regional automotive hub. He told Arab News that the Kingdom’s government is taking a unique approach to leading direct investment initiatives within the automotive sector. 

“Saudi automotive stakeholders, like their international counterparts, are proactively embracing innovation, investing in research and development, and prioritizing sustainability. These are crucial steps the Saudi government is taking to ensure long-term viability and competitiveness in the global market,” the show manager added.

Manufacturing hub

The automotive sector, encompassing design, development, and production, as well as distribution, maintenance and repair, and customization, plays a crucial role in achieving the ambitious goals of Vision 2030. Henain mentioned that the Kingdom had set an ambitious goal to build an automotive manufacturing cluster, with deals already in place to establish a local footprint for original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers. 

“The industry is still nascent and will take some time before it reaches the maturity of other more established automotive manufacturing clusters,” he said.  

He pointed out that the Kingdom is investing heavily in autonomous vehicle technology, with plans to introduce Robotaxis and Roboshuttles in the near future. 

Saudi automotive stakeholders are proactively embracin innovation, investing in research and development, and prioritizing sustainability.

Aly Hefny, show manager at Automechanika Riyadh

“These initiatives demonstrate the Kingdom’s dedication to adopting and integrating state-of-the-art automotive technologies, positioning it as a global leader in the future of mobility,” the Bain & Co. executive added.

Industry dynamics 

The Saudi automotive industry is experiencing notable transformations, according to Matthias Zeigler, managing director of Volkswagen Middle East. Among the key dynamics shaping the sector is the alignment of global SUV preferences with Saudi customers’ preference for larger, family-oriented seven seaters. 

“This focus on family transportation is further amplified by the robust infrastructure and extensive road network,” Zeigler told Arab News. 

He elaborated that consequently, comfort emerges as a crucial consideration, driving increasing interest in advanced comfort and safety features, as well as in-car connectivity. 

“What is unique about the market is the notable brand loyalty among Saudi car buyers, prioritizing after-sales service and vehicle reliability,” Zeigler disclosed. 

In the vehicle mix, over 3 percent of the sold vehicles are luxury models, surpassing the global average of 2 percent, according to Henain of Bain & Co. 

“SUVs, constitute about 36 percent of the market — slightly below the global average of 45 percent — with a preference for larger models, reflecting the demand for spacious vehicles suited for family use and the diverse terrain.”  

Henain highlighted that Asian car manufacturers dominate the market, with Japanese, South Korean, and Chinese brands constituting a remarkable 88 percent of total sales. Notably, Chinese brands have experienced exceptional growth, soaring from 7,000 units in 2018 to 100,000 in 2022. 

Sami Malkawi, managing director of sales at Ford Middle East, emphasized Saudi Arabia’s uniqueness as a market, highlighting the significant developments witnessed in the Kingdom’s automotive industry over the past year. 

He highlighted that sales of new cars across all original equipment manufacturers in Saudi Arabia surged by 23 percent last year over 2022, a figure that outpaces the global average of 10 percent. 

“This is a reflection of the nation’s impressive growth story in a year where its non-oil growth was estimated at nearly 5 percent as it pursued its ambitious Vision 2030 agenda, aided by substantial private and public sector investment,” Malkawi told Arab News.  

He stated that Ford is “deeply committed” to Saudi Arabia and has been making concerted efforts to help grow the Kingdom’s automotive sector. 

The managing director added: “Our focus — including a strong strategy to develop our product offerings while continuing to further improve customer experience — in conjunction with the Kingdom’s impressive growth, saw us end 2023 with sales up 77 percent over 2022.”

Electric vehicles

Meanwhile, aligning with global trends, Saudi Arabia has implemented ambitious plans for vehicle electrification as part of Vision 2030, aiming to achieve a 30 percent electric vehicle penetration by 2030.  

These plans involve local manufacturing of Saudi electric vehicle brands and the establishment of an entity dedicated to developing the country’s charging infrastructure. 

This focus on family transportation is further amplified by the robust infrastructure and extensive road network.

Matthias Zeigler, managing director of Volkswagen Middle East

“The KSA EV sector is nascent with less than 1 percent penetration, lagging behind UAE at around 3 percent, China at an estimated 22 percent, and Europe at near 10 percent, attributed to cheap fuel, under-developed charging infrastructure, and lesser appetite among consumers,” Henain revealed. 

Zeigler of Volkswagen agreed that the transition to electric vehicles is in its early stages, with a continued preference for combustion engines. However, he emphasized that this does not negate the growing interest in electric vehicle technology. 

“Similar to China and the US, the Kingdom implements CO2 regulations, aligning with the international push for sustainability,” Zeigler described. 

This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy for achieving net-zero emissions, which aims to reduce emissions by 278 million tonnes per annum. 

On sustainable mobility, Malkawi said: “The growing demand for fuel-efficient and electric vehicles paves the way for a cleaner future, as envisioned by Vision 2030’s focus on sustainability.”  

He added that Ford is committed to offering a wider range of Hybrid and EVs in Saudi Arabia and launching vehicles supporting this transition.

Impact on Vision 2030

Industry leaders emphasize that the development of the automotive sector is crucial for achieving Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification, job creation, and technological advancement.  

“By promoting localization, innovation, and sustainable practices, the automotive industry contributes to economic diversification, job creation, and technological advancement,” Hefny commented. 

FASTFACT

Asian car manufacturers dominate the market, with Japanese, South Korean, and Chinese brands constituting a remarkable 88 percent of total sales. Notably, Chinese brands have experienced exceptional growth, soaring from 7,000 units in 2018 to 100,000 in 2022.

He also highlighted that initiatives aimed at increasing female participation in the workforce have expanded the consumer base, stimulating demand for vehicles and related services.  

Additionally, he emphasized that by aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives, the automotive sector plays an important role in shaping a vibrant and resilient economy for future generations. 

Speaking on behalf of Volkswagen Middle East, Zeigler reiterated how a thriving automotive market is central to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

“By promoting localization, job creation, and technology adoption, the industry stimulates economic growth and positions the Kingdom as a leader in future mobility solutions,” he concluded. 

The Bain & Co. partner expressed the view that through the development of local manufacturing, the sector enables non-oil gross domestic product growth, stimulates job creation, and fosters technological advancement. 

“The push toward electric vehicles and autonomous technologies aligns with Vision’s goals of environmental sustainability and innovation,” Henain added.   

He noted that international partnerships in the automotive and mobility industry would enhance Saudi Arabia’s global reputation, driving innovation and bolstering trade ties with leading economies.  

“I believe the development of the automotive industry will be pivotal to achieving the country’s development goals set out in Vision 2030,” he concluded. 

Malkawi from Ford emphasized that the automotive industry drives diversification, economic growth, and sustainable mobility, infrastructure, and connectivity. 

“A thriving automotive sector creates jobs, fosters local businesses, and attracts foreign investment, all aligning with Vision 2030’s economic diversification goals,” he explained. 

Malkawi concluded by highlighting the importance of infrastructure and connectivity: “A robust automotive market necessitates improved infrastructure, including better roads and a focus on smart technologies. This aligns with Vision 2030’s goals of developing modern infrastructure and fostering a digitally connected society.”

Topics: Tourism & Transport Car Industry logistics automotive

Related

PIF announces new investment company to boost Saudi car industry
Business & Economy
PIF announces new investment company to boost Saudi car industry
How the car industry is embracing the digital age
Business & Economy
How the car industry is embracing the digital age

Latest updates

Delhi airport accident raises concerns over India's infrastructure drive  
Delhi airport accident raises concerns over India's infrastructure drive  
Taliban delegation attends UN-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan, with women excluded
Taliban delegation attends UN-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan, with women excluded
Djokovic inspires Osaka at Wimbledon ahead of daughter’s birthday
Djokovic inspires Osaka at Wimbledon ahead of daughter’s birthday
Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.