US Supreme Court’s slow pace on immunity makes Trump trial before election unlikely

The ruling from the court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump.
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
  The ruling from the court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s bid for criminal immunity from prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss is set to be decided on Monday by the US Supreme Court. But however it rules, the court already has helped the former president in his effort to avoid trial before the Nov. 5 election.
The ruling from the court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump, will be released 20 weeks after he sought relief from the justices. The timeline of the ruling likely does not leave enough time for Special Counsel Jack Smith to try Trump on the federal four-count indictment obtained last August and for a jury to reach a verdict before voters head to the polls.
“The amount of delay that has resulted has made it almost impossible to get the case to trial before the election,” said George Washington University law professor Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor. “The court should have treated it with much more urgency than it did.”
Trump is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in a 2020 election rematch. He is the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted, and already has been convicted in a case in New York state court involving hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election. If he regains the presidency, Trump could try to force an end to the special counsel’s case or potentially pardon himself for any federal crimes.
The Supreme Court already has handed Trump important victories.
On Friday, it raised the legal bar for prosecutors pursuing obstruction charges in the federal election subversion case against Trump and defendants involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In March, the court threw out a judicial decision that had disqualified Trump from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado.
The speed with which the court dispatched the Colorado case – quickly agreeing to decide it and ruling in Trump’s favor within a month of hearing arguments – contrasted with a sluggish pace in resolving Trump’s immunity bid that has been to his benefit.
Trump’s trial had been scheduled to start on March 4 before the delays over the immunity issue. Now no trial date is currently set. Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the case politically motivated.
“I don’t think that there is any way the case goes to trial before the election,” said Georgetown University law professor Erica Hashimoto. “Even if the Supreme Court were to affirm the lower courts and say that Trump does not have immunity, the trial court still has to decide a bunch of other legal issues.”
A SLIPPING TIMELINE
Smith, seeking to avoid trial delays, had asked the justices in December to perform a fast-track review after Trump’s immunity claim was rejected by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Trump opposed the bid. Rather than resolve the matter promptly, the justices denied Smith’s request and let the case proceed in a lower court, which upheld Chutkan’s ruling against Trump on Feb. 6.
After Trump sought Supreme Court relief on Feb. 12, more than 10 weeks elapsed before the justices would heard the case on April 25, their final day of arguments. And now the ruling will be issued on the final day of the term, nearly nine months after Trump first made a motion to dismiss the charges based on his claim of immunity.
If the Supreme Court rules that former presidents have some degree of criminal immunity — an approach some of the justices appeared to favor during arguments — it could delay the case further. Under one such scenario, the justices could order Chutkan to preside over a potentially time-consuming legal battle about whether certain allegations against Trump must be stricken before the case could advance to trial.
The trial judge also likely will have to decide what, if any, impact the Supreme Court’s decision to heighten the legal standard for prosecutors pursuing obstruction charges against a Jan. 6 defendant will have on Trump, who faces two charges under the same obstruction law.
Chutkan has previously indicated she would give Trump at least three months to prepare for a trial once the case returns to her courtroom. That timeline leaves only a narrow path for a trial to start in October, in the final weeks before the election. A trial so close to Election Day would almost certainly draw claims of election interference from Trump and his legal team.
“The court’s delay in deciding the immunity case has already given Donald Trump a huge win — the delay he sought to push his trial on election interference — and any verdict in the trial -until after the election,” University of Michigan law professor Leah Litman said.

One dead, five injured in France wedding hall attack

One dead, five injured in France wedding hall attack
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
THIONVILLE: One person was killed and five others wounded in northeastern France when several masked gunmen opened fire at a wedding ceremony, police sources said on Sunday.
Sources suggested that the attack in the northeastern city of Thionville was linked to a settling of scores between drug traffickers.
The shooting took place at a reception hall overnight Saturday to Sunday, with around a hundred people in attendance.
Two people were seriously injured and one of them was in a critical condition.
The perpetrators of the shooting have fled the scene.
“It was during a wedding,” a police source said.
“At a quarter past one in the morning, a group of people went outside to smoke in front of the hall, and then three heavily armed men arrived and opened fire in their direction.”
The assailants arrived in a 4X4 vehicle, “probably a BMW,” the source said.
It was not immediately clear where the vehicle had come from. Thionville is located close to the borders of Luxembourg and Germany.
Members of law enforcement believe that a settling of scores linked to drug trafficking was behind the violence.
“The wedding was not targeted as such, it was people who were at the wedding,” the source said.
A glass door pierced with bullet holes could be seen at the scene on Sunday morning.
In the neighboring town of Villerupt shootings between rival gangs at a drug dealing point left five people injured in May 2023.

Hungary’s Orban moves to form new EU parliament group

Hungary’s Orban moves to form new EU parliament group
Updated 53 min 1 sec ago
AFP
Hungary’s Orban moves to form new EU parliament group

Hungary’s Orban moves to form new EU parliament group
  • New alliance will need support from parties from four other countries to be recognized as a group in the EU parliament
Updated 53 min 1 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday announced he wanted to form a new EU parliament alliance, together with Austria’s far-right party and the Czech centrist group of ex-premier Andrej Babis.
“We take on the responsibility to launch this new platform and new faction. I want to make it clear that this is our goal,” Orban told reporters at a joint press conference with Austria’s Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and Babis, calling for other parties’ support.
The new alliance will need support from parties from four other countries to be recognized as a group in the EU parliament.

Eleven dead in Indian capital after heavy rain, flight operations stutter

Eleven dead in Indian capital after heavy rain, flight operations stutter
Updated 30 June 2024
Reuters
Eleven dead in Indian capital after heavy rain, flight operations stutter

Eleven dead in Indian capital after heavy rain, flight operations stutter
  • New Delhi, which endured one of its worst heatwaves in history earlier this month, faced the biggest downpour in decades on June 28
  • Nearly 60 flights were canceled from New Delhi’s main airport in the last 24 hours, according to flight tracking platform Flightaware
Updated 30 June 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The death toll from this week’s sudden heavy rain has climbed to 11 in New Delhi, including four citizens who drowned in submerged underpasses, the Times of India reported, while flight operations stuttered in the Indian capital.
New Delhi, which endured one of its worst heatwaves in history earlier this month, faced the biggest downpour in decades on June 28, with rainfall in a single day surpassing the city’s average for the entire month.
The torrential rain caused a fatal roof collapse at one of the three terminals of Delhi’s main airport, disrupted flights, flooded underpasses, and led to massive traffic jams, power and water outages in parts of the city.
Nearly 60 flights were canceled from New Delhi’s main airport in the last 24 hours, according to data from flight tracking platform Flightaware.
Operations were largely normal on Sunday, with most flights from the affected terminal diverted to the other two, an airport official said but did not rule out possible flight cancelations in the course of the day.
The Delhi airport is one of the country’s biggest and busiest.
Terminal 1, the now-closed terminal, is mostly used by low-cost carriers IndiGo, operated by Interglobe Aviation, and SpiceJet, and currently has a capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually.
An Indigo spokesperson did not comment on the flight cancelations and a SpiceJet spokesperson did not immediately respond to a phone call.

Topics: New delhi India

Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions

Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
Updated 30 June 2024
Reuters
Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions

Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
Updated 30 June 2024
Reuters

Myanmar’s central bank denied a UN report that the country’s military government can still access money and weapons for its war against anti-coup forces, saying financial institutions under the bank’s supervision followed prescribed procedures.
The Central Bank of Myanmar “expressed our strong objection to the UN Special Rapporteur’s report,” it said in a statement published in a junta newspaper on Saturday. “The UN report severely harms the interests of Myanmar civilians and the relationship between Myanmar and other countries.”
The rapporteur on Myanmar’s human rights, Tom Andrews, reported on Wednesday that while international efforts to isolate the junta appear to have dented its ability to buy military equipment, it still imported $253 million worth of weapons, dual-use technologies, manufacturing equipment and other materials in the 12 months to March.
The report said Myanmar had the help of international banks, including those from Southeast Asian neighbor Thailand, for its purchases.
Facing its biggest challenge since its 2021 coup against Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, Myanmar’s military is caught up in multiple, low-intensity conflicts and grappling to stabilize a crumbling economy.
Western countries have imposed multiple financial sanctions on Myanmar’s military, banks and associated businesses.
The central bank said local and international banks engaged in transactions with Myanmar have undergone comprehensive due diligence measures for all business relationships and transactions.
“The financial transactions are only for the importation of essential goods and basic necessities for Myanmar civilians, such as medicines and medical supplies, agricultural and livestock supplies, fertilizers, edible oil and fuels,” it said.
The UN report said exports from Singapore had plunged to just over $10 million from over $110 million in 2022 but that Thai companies in Thailand partially filled the gap, transferring $120 million worth of weapons and materials in 2023, double from the previous year.
Thailand’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the country’s banking and financial institutions follow protocols like other major financial hubs, adding the government will look into the UN rapporteur’s report.

Greek firefighters tame wildfire on island of Serifos

Greek firefighters tame wildfire on island of Serifos
Updated 30 June 2024
Reuters
Greek firefighters tame wildfire on island of Serifos

Greek firefighters tame wildfire on island of Serifos
  • Dozens of firefighters with 15 fire engines battled to contain the fire, backed up by a water-carrying helicopter
  • The wildfire, which at one point had raged across 15 kilometers, damaged holiday homes and storehouses
Updated 30 June 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek firefighters managed to contain on Sunday a wildfire that had raged uncontrolled overnight on the Aegean island of Serifos, damaging houses and prompting the evacuation of several hamlets.
Dozens of firefighters with 15 fire engines battled to contain the fire, backed up by a water-carrying helicopter. It had broken out amid low vegetation on Saturday and spread quickly, fanned by strong winds, the fire brigade said.
The wildfire, which at one point had raged across 15 kilometers, damaged holiday homes and storehouses, the island’s mayor, Kostas Revinthis, told Greek television.
With hot, windy conditions across much of the country, dozens of wildfires broke out on Saturday and authorities advised people to stay away from forested areas.
A wildfire in a mountainous forest area just outside Athens had eased by Sunday morning but some 160 firefighters were still engaged in extinguishing it, officials said.
The strong winds are not expected to abate until later on Sunday, meteorologists said.
Wildfires are common in the Mediterranean country but have become more devastating in recent years as summers have become hotter, drier and windier, which scientists link to the effects of climate change.
After last summer’s deadly forest fires and following its warmest winter on record, Greece developed a new doctrine, which includes deploying an extra fire engine to each new blaze, speeding up air support and clearing forests.

