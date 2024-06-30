You are here

War on Gaza

Two detained after attack outside Israeli embassy in Belgrade

Forensic police prepare in the secured area around the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 29, 2024. (AFP)
Forensic police prepare in the secured area around the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 29, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Two detained after attack outside Israeli embassy in Belgrade

Forensic police prepare in the secured area around the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 29, 2024. (AFP)
  • Assailant shot a Serbian police officer in the neck with a crossbow while he was on duty in front of the embassy early Saturday
  • The attacker was shot and killed by the officer
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
BELGRADE: Two men were remanded in custody Sunday in connection with an attack outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade that Serbian authorities called a “targeted terrorist act,” a minister said.
The assailant, whom the police identified as being a “convert” to Islam, shot a Serbian police officer in the neck with a crossbow while he was on duty in front of the embassy early Saturday.
The attacker was shot and killed by the officer.
The assailant, from Mladenovac, near Belgrade, lived in Novi Pazar, a historical and political center of Serbia’s Bosniak Muslim minority, police said.
Authorities said a number of people known to the security services were suspected of being linked to the attack.
“Searches were conducted at several locations in Serbia, dozens of people were questioned,” Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told the state-run RTS broadcaster on Sunday.
The prosecutors will establish whether they were linked with the “targeted terrorist attack,” he added.
Two men were remanded in custody, the minister said.
Security was stepped up to the highest level throughout the country and the police operation was continuing, Dacic added.
“It is an operation against extremists and terrorists, people directly involved in the attack, but... also against those for whom there are indications they might belong to terrorist groups,” he said.
Police have traced the attacker’s movement in Belgrade, where he arrived early Saturday, saying he headed to the synagogue before the attack, but said he was deterred by a high police presence.
After that he proceeded to the Israeli embassy.
“From that it is clear what the main and possible targets were,” Dacic said.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Saturday thanked Serbian authorities for “strong support and cooperation following the attempted terror act.”
“Terrorism cannot be tolerated!” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The Israeli ambassador to Serbia, Yahel Vilan, on Sunday visited the wounded officer in a Belgrade hospital.
The 34-year-old policeman underwent an operation to remove an arrow from his neck and was in stable condition, a doctor said.
Serbia has continued arms sales to Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which claimed 1,195 lives, mostly of civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,877 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli embassy Belgrade Serbia

Updated 30 June 2024
Follow

Delhi airport accident raises concerns over India's infrastructure drive  

Delhi airport accident raises concerns over India’s infrastructure drive  
  • About $532 billion in new infrastructure will become operational in the next 2 years in India 
  • Modernizing infrastructure was key part of PM Modi’s campaign during this year’s election
Updated 30 June 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The recent deadly roof collapse at New Delhi's main airport was the latest in a series of construction safety incidents in the country, triggering concerns over India’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure drive.  

A portion of a canopy and pillars at a departure terminal in the Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the country’s busiest, collapsed following heavy rain on Friday morning, killing at least one person and injuring several others. 

The collapse also caused a temporary suspension of operations at the airport’s Terminal 1, which is used for domestic flights, impacting the travel plans of thousands of people. 

It joins a growing list of infrastructure incidents in India in recent years that have raised questions about the rapid pace of mega-development projects in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Narayan Moorthy, a Delhi-based architect, blamed it on many factors, including “slipshod work culture,” frequent use of poor-quality materials, “reckless hurry towards the end of projects so that some politician can inaugurate it on a pre-decided and politically significant date,” and lack of maintenance after construction.

“This whole cocktail comes together to result in unmitigated disasters, like the collapsed airport roof in Delhi that killed one hapless soul and injured many others … Similar is the case of the roof of the brand-new Jabalpur airport that thankfully had no human casualties but exposes our systemic rot,” he told Arab News.

“We have much to be ashamed of in the quality of our supposedly ‘world-class’ constructions.”

A day before the Delhi accident, a part of the canopy of Jabalpur airport in Rajasthan collapsed under heavy rains, while on Saturday, a canopy fell down at the passenger pickup area at Rajkot airport in Gujarat. 

In the eastern state of Bihar, four bridges also recently collapsed and an $80 million underpass in Delhi, which was inaugurated just ahead of India’s hosting of the G20 summit last year, has been waterlogged for several days, disrupting traffic in Delhi’s main thoroughfare.   

Under Modi’s building spree, about 44.4 trillion rupees ($532 billion) in new infrastructure will become operational over the next two years, according to Bloomberg Economics. 

Modi has presided over many ribbon-cutting ceremonies of these projects, as modernizing infrastructure was a key part of his campaign during this year’s national election, when he won a third term as India’s premier. Over the past decade, his government said it has built 80 new airports, upgraded railways and expanded highways by thousands of kilometers. 

The projects have been criticized by India’s opposition leaders, with Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress party, among the latest to accuse Modi’s government of corruption following Friday’s incident. 

“Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt,” Kharge wrote on X. 

Niranjan Sahoo, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, highlighted how infrastructure was “turned into a vote bank ploy” under Modi’s government at an unmatched level. 

“While the government might have good intent to build infrastructure at a rapid pace to match the requirements of a growing nation, (it) is done without adequate attention to their up-keeping, reliable maintenance and auditing,” Sahoo told Arab News. 

“Never before has the country witnessed a kind of infrastructure blitz largely timed before the elections,” he added. “In a sense, infrastructure fits into populist narratives of taking India to the comity of great powers. However, the recent incidents badly expose India’s ambition and capabilities.”

Prof. A.K. Gosain, a civil engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi said one of the major reasons for infrastructural failures can be traced back to “falling quality” of construction, adding that “there is no accountability at the top,” leaving people at the lower levels as scapegoats whenever problems arise. 

Anuj Srivastava, an architect from the School of Planning and Architecture in the Indian capital and a veteran of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, also highlighted the lack of maintenance and accountability in India’s infrastructure projects and the indifference toward the environment amid a rapidly changing climate. 

“The reason for accidents and collapse of infrastructure is the lack of concern for the environment and the haste in planning and executing the project, proving the adage ‘haste makes waste’,” Srivastava told Arab News. 

“Infrastructure disaster damages India’s reputation in the world. In the unseemly haste to build ‘world-class infrastructure’ in a hurry and its subsequent collapse, irreparable damage is being caused to India’s reputation.”

Topics: India Delhi airport

Updated 30 June 2024
AP
Follow

Taliban delegation attends UN-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan, with women excluded

Taliban delegation attends UN-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan, with women excluded
  • The two-day meeting is the third UN-sponsored gathering on the Afghan crisis in the Qatari capital of Doha
Updated 30 June 2024
AP

ISLAMABAD: A Taliban delegation on Sunday attended a United Nations-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan after organizers said women would be excluded from the gathering.
The two-day meeting is the third UN-sponsored gathering on the Afghan crisis in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban government who leads its delegation, wrote on social media platform X that the delegation met with representatives from countries including Russia, India and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the meeting.
The Taliban were not invited to the first meeting, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said they set unacceptable conditions for attending the second one in February, including demands that Afghan civil society members be excluded from the talks and that the Taliban be treated as the country’s legitimate rulers.
The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from the country following two decades of war. No country has officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, and the UN has said recognition is almost impossible while bans on female education and employment remain in place.
Mujahid on Saturday in the capital, Kabul, told reporters the delegation was going to Doha “to seek understanding and resolve issues.”
“We urge all countries not to abandon the Afghan people in difficult times, and actively participate in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and economic strengthening,” he said.
He said they would discuss issues including international restrictions imposed on Afghanistan’s financial and banking system, challenges in growing the private sector and government actions against drug trafficking.
Earlier, the United Nations’ top official in Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, defended the failure to include Afghan women in the meeting in Doha, insisting that demands for women’s rights are certain to be raised.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan women

Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages

Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages

Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages
  • Moscow has claimed new villages in the east of Ukraine regularly for weeks, as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold them back
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday claimed two more east Ukrainian villages as its forces have had the upper hand over Kyiv on the battlefield for months.
Moscow has claimed new villages in the east of Ukraine regularly for weeks, as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold them back.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had “liberated the settlement” of Novooleksandrivka as the Russian army pushes further westwards into the Donetsk region.
The village — which lies north-west of occupied Ocheretyne — is now the most western point of the region that Moscow holds.
Moscow also said its forces captured the small village of Spirne, further north in the Donetsk region near the border with the neighboring Lugansk region.
Moscow’s Ukraine offensive has dragged on for nearly two and a half years.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Far right wins first round in France election, but final result uncertain, exit polls show

Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists after partial results in Henin-Beaumont, France, June 30, 2024. (Reuters)
Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists after partial results in Henin-Beaumont, France, June 30, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Far right wins first round in France election, but final result uncertain, exit polls show

Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists after partial results in Henin-Beaumont, France, June 30, 2024. (Reuters)
  • The two-round vote could put the far-right in power in France for the first time since the Nazi occupation in World War II
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party won the first round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, but the final result will depend on days of horsetrading before next week’s run-off.
The RN was seen winning around 34 percent of the vote, exit polls from Ipsos, Ifop, OpinionWay and Elabe showed.
That was ahead of leftist and centrist rivals, including President Emmanuel Macron’s Together alliance, whose bloc was seen winning 20.5 percent-23 percent. The New Popular Front, a hastily assembled left-wing coalition, was projected to win around 29 percent of the vote, the exit polls showed.
The exit polls were in line with opinion polls ahead of the election, but provided little clarity on whether once next Sunday’s second round is concluded the anti-immigrant, euroskeptic RN will be able to form a government to “cohabit” with the pro-EU Macron.
The RN was seen winning the most seats in the National Assembly, but only one of the pollsters — Elabe — had the party winning an absolute majority of 289 seats in the July 7 run-off.
Experts say that seat projections after first-round votes can be highly inaccurate, and especially so in this election.
Voter participation was high compared with previous parliamentary elections, illustrating the political fervor Macron aroused with his stunning decision to call a parliamentary vote after the RN trounced his party in European Parliament elections earlier this month.
A week of political bargaining now lies ahead.
In a written statement to the press, Macron called on voters to rally behind candidates who are “clearly republican and democratic,” which, based on his recent declarations, would exclude candidates from the RN and from the hard-left France Unbowed party.

Joining forces 
The final result will depend on how parties decide to join forces in each of France’s 577 constituencies for the second round.
In the past, center-right and center-left parties have teamed up to keep the RN from power, but that dynamic, called the “republican front” in France, is less certain than ever.
The president’s decision to call snap elections plunged his country into political uncertainty, sent shockwaves around Europe and prompted a sell-off of French assets on financial markets.
A longtime pariah, the RN is now closer to power than it has ever been. Le Pen has sought to clean up the image of a party known for racism and antisemitism, a tactic that has worked amid voter anger at Macron, the high cost of living and growing concerns over immigration.
By 1500 GMT, turnout was nearly 60 percent, compared with 39.42 percent two years ago — the highest comparable turnout figures since the 1986 legislative vote, Ipsos France’s research director Mathieu Gallard said. 

Topics: France elections Marine Le Pen

Former Al-Qaeda aide appears in UK interview on ‘mentoring children’

Former Al-Qaeda aide appears in UK interview on ‘mentoring children’
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Former Al-Qaeda aide appears in UK interview on 'mentoring children'

Former Al-Qaeda aide appears in UK interview on ‘mentoring children’
  • Adel Abdel Bary spent decades in US prison over role in deadly 1998 embassy bombings
  • He was released in late 2020 and returned to the UK to ‘live quietly’
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

LONDON: A former aide to Osama bin Laden who played a role in terror attacks on US embassies in Africa that killed 224 people wants to give British Muslim children “skills” and a “vision,” he has said in an interview.

Adel Abdel Bary, 64, spent more than 20 years in US prison for his links to the 1998 embassy bombings in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, The Times reported.

In his first public interview since being released, Abdel Bary, who has been described as Al-Qaeda’s press officer in London, said he is keen to guide Muslim youth in Britain. One of his sons had earlier joined Daesh in Syria.

Images of the interview published online show Abdel Bary at a youth center in Birmingham, sitting behind a desk next to a whiteboard.

There are no restrictions that would automatically prevent Abdel Bary from teaching children, despite a ruling by a High Court judge in 2022 that his “past involvement at the most senior levels of global terrorism are powerful and enduring baseline indicators of risk.”

The 64-year-old has six children of his own and lives with family in northwest London, in a council flat valued at more than £1 million ($1.26 million).

Abdel Bary, a former lawyer, first arrived in Britain from Egypt in 1991 on an asylum claim. He had been imprisoned and tortured over his membership in the Egyptian Islamic Jihad and links to the assassination of Anwar Sadat, the country’s former president.

After being granted refugee status, Abdel Bary reportedly helped run Al-Qaeda’s “media information office” in the English capital.

The deadly August 1998 bombings, however, led to his arrest after he had promoted Al-Qaeda’s claims of responsibility to contacts around the world. Abdel Bary was arrested at the request of the US and held in London’s Belmarsh prison.

He fought a 13-year legal battle against extradition but was eventually transferred to the US in 2012, being handed a reduced sentence of 25 years on account of his time served at Belmarsh.

Abdel Bary was released early on compassionate grounds in late 2022 due to poor health. He returned to the UK to “live quietly” with his wife, Ragaa, a UK citizen.

But the interview, published on the Islam21c website, marks Abdel Bary’s return to the public eye in an attempt to “educate and inspire” Muslims in the UK.

He was quoted as saying: “The best things for our world now are the basics … go play with the children, give them skills, give them a vision.”

The youth center Abdel Bary visited for the interview is a volunteer-led organization that previously hosted lectures by former Guantanamo detainee Moazzam Begg.

Abdel Bary’s interviewer said: “Adel’s energy and zest for community is unabated. He wants to work with the youth. He wants to go into mentoring and give them something productive to work on.”

The 64-year-old’s son fled to Turkiye and later Spain following the collapse of Daesh. He was arrested and detained while awaiting trial for terror offenses and died last year, aged 32, while awaiting the verdict of his trial.

In response to Abdel Bary’s public interview, a spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing said that managing convicted terror offenders was a “high priority.”

He added: “We work closely with partners to try and reduce the risk of reoffending. To do this we have strong intelligence sharing processes in place to help quickly identify and manage any potential risks of reoffending by individuals.”

Topics: Al-Qaeda Adel Abdel Bary

