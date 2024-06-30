Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

RIYADH: Alheda’a, a folk art passed down through generations across Arabian societies, embodies the deep connection between camels and locals.
Camel herders use Alheda’a — a combination of sounds, gestures, and sometimes musical instruments — to communicate with their camels. These rhythmic expressions, inspired by poetry, form a unique vocabulary that camels seem to understand and obey.
According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency published on June 29, herders use Alheda’a to guide their camels through the desert, find pastures for grazing, and prepare them for watering, milking, and riding. It also allows them to quickly gather the herd together in case of sandstorms.
Historical accounts credit Mudar bin Nizar with having invented Alheda’a. After a fall from his camel, he kept crying “Waidah! Waidah!” (Oh, my hand!). The camels began moving, thus beginning the tradition of using vocal cues to guide camels.
Early Alheda’a mimicked natural camel noises — herders would urge their animals along with sounds including “Heh,” “Doh,” and “Dah.” These vocalizations, along with rajaz (short, improvised poems), are still used today, but their use varies depending on the environment.
Over time, Alheda’a has evolved into a more poetic artform, with distinct styles and vocabulary. It has incorporated deeper meanings, sung verses, and balanced rhythms.
Saudi folk heritage researcher Ibrahim Al-Khaldi told the SPA that Alheda’a was “essential” for nomadic caravans. It typically involved two people reciting simple rhyming verses in unison, a practice that helped encourage the camels while extracting water from wells. For larger water-extraction tasks, where gathering distant camels was crucial, up to four people might recite Alheda’a. Their voices, carried in the quiet of the desert night or dawn, would travel a great distance.
The chairman of the Saudi Society for Camel Studies, Dr. Mohammed Al-Otaibi, told the SPA that Alheda’a existed in pre-Islamic times. The short, impactful chants helped gather camels, guide their movements, and direct them back to their resting places.
Inscribed in 2022 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Alheda’a has various specific chants — for departure, travel, watering, gathering, and drawing water from wells.
Camels hold a unique place in Arab society. Recognizing this rich cultural heritage, the Camel Club was established in Saudi Arabia under the directives of King Salman in 2017.
The Ministry of Culture even declared 2024 “Year of the Camel,” in honor of an animal seen as a cultural treasure, a pillar of national identity, and a valuable part of Arab heritage.