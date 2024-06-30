You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the Kingdom’s summer heat. (@SaudiDCD)
The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the Kingdom’s summer heat. (@SaudiDCD)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5myrk

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the heat.
  • Portable chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, bottles of hand sanitizer, and other flammable materials should not be left in vehicles in the heat
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the Kingdom’s summer heat.

The directorate said that portable chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, bottles of hand sanitizer, and other flammable materials should not be left in vehicles in the heat in order to prevent fires.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing climate change at an accelerated pace compared to other regions, a 2023 report written by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has said.

The report said the global average temperature is potentially on track to rise by nearly 3°C by the end of this century (relative to the pre-industrial period of 1850–1900).

However, the report stressed that many of the negative consequences of climate change can still be averted.

The Kingdom is pursuing transformational change and given its vast solar potential, commitment to economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030, and its strategic importance in the global energy market, it is positioned to become a global leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia summer heat climate change Flammable materials

Related

New partnership to empower climate tech startups in KSA
Corporate News
New partnership to empower climate tech startups in KSA
Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report
Business & Economy
Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report

Saudi Film Commission joins Association of Film Commissioners International

The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Film Commission joins Association of Film Commissioners International

The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
  • Through the membership, the Saudi Film Commission gains access to a range of services, including global networking with film authorities
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International, a global network of more than 360 film boards from more than 40 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The AFCI aims to support, empower and connect film boards the world over, fostering sustainable and integrated development in the international film industry, according to SPA. Through this membership, the Saudi Film Commission gains access to a range of services, including global networking with film authorities, insights into international best practices, special training and development programs, and the latest updates on industry advancements.

Joining the AFCI allows the Saudi Film Commission to elevate the Kingdom’s film industry and position Saudi cinema on the global stage. This membership also empowers national production companies and local talent, facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge with international counterparts.

The AFCI, founded in 1975, is a global non-profit organization and the sole entity of its kind, encompassing film boards from numerous countries on six continents. It is dedicated to empowering industry bodies and stakeholders to foster economic growth within the film production sector.

The association provides a comprehensive network that connects various resources, educational opportunities, and funding from different countries, thereby facilitating international co-productions. This comprehensive support benefits film authorities, production companies and professionals in the film industry.

According to SPA, the Saudi Film Commission’s membership of the AFCI is a strategic step toward realizing its vision of establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for the film industry. This move aims to bolster the national economy and elevate the Saudi film industry on local and international stages.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Film Commission Association of Film Commissioners International

Related

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 

Arab oil dominates Japan’s crude supply in May

Arab oil dominates Japan’s crude supply in May
Updated 30 June 2024
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

Arab oil dominates Japan’s crude supply in May

Arab oil dominates Japan’s crude supply in May
Updated 30 June 2024
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The Arab share of Japan’s oil imports for May, as reported by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, amounted to 62.44 million barrels — 95.3 percent of all the oil Japan imported that month.  Imports during the month from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait further underscored the strategic importance of these countries in Japan’s energy security.

The UAE was Japan’s top oil supplier, contributing 46.2 percent of total imports

Kuwait and Qatar followed with 5.44 million barrels (8.3%) and 2.73 million barrels (4.2%). The Neutral Zone provided 0.7 per cent of Japan’s total imports.

Japan continued with its sanctions on importing oil from Iran and Russia in May. 

The remaining imports, 4.7 per cent, were sourced from a range of countries, including the US (3.2%), Central and South America (0.9%), Southeast Asia (0.4%), and Oceania (0.2%).

 

Topics: Japan Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate stabilizes at 3.5% in Q1: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate stabilizes at 3.5% in Q1: GASTAT

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to king of Morocco

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to king of Morocco

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to the king of Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the death of his mother, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

In a cable to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, King Salman expressed deepest and sincere condolences on the death of Princess Lalla Latifa.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed 'my warmest and most sincere condolences' in a separate cable, the SPA said.

 

Topics: King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman king of Mohammed VI King of Morocco

Related

King Salman issues royal order to appoint, promote 154 judges
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues royal order to appoint, promote 154 judges
Saudi crown prince, Canadian prime minister discuss relations during call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Canadian prime minister discuss relations during call

Saudi embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to leave country immediately

Saudi embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to leave country immediately
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to leave country immediately

Saudi embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to leave country immediately
  • Embassy stressed previous call to all Saudi citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News

BEIRUT: The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon said on Saturday it was closely following the developments of the current events in southern Lebanon, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It stressed its previous call to all Saudi citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon, and urged citizens there to leave Lebanese territory immediately.

The embassy said should they need to, citizens must contact it in the event of any emergency.

The warning came as Iran on Saturday warned that “all Resistance Fronts,” a grouping of Iran and its regional allies, would confront Israel if it attacked Lebanon.

The comment from Iran’s mission to New York came with fears of a wider regional war involving Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The two sides have engaged in near-daily exchanges of fire since the war in Gaza began.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Lebanon

Related

Iran warns Israel of ‘obliterating’ war if Lebanon attacked
Middle-East
Iran warns Israel of ‘obliterating’ war if Lebanon attacked
Arab League calls for adherence to UN Resolution 1701 to contain escalation in southern Lebanon
Middle-East
Arab League calls for adherence to UN Resolution 1701 to contain escalation in southern Lebanon

UNESCO-inscribed oral tradition of Alheda’a reflects enduring bond between Arabs and camels

UNESCO-inscribed oral tradition of Alheda’a reflects enduring bond between Arabs and camels
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

UNESCO-inscribed oral tradition of Alheda’a reflects enduring bond between Arabs and camels

UNESCO-inscribed oral tradition of Alheda’a reflects enduring bond between Arabs and camels
  • Historical accounts credit Mudar bin Nizar with having invented Alheda’a. After a fall from his camel, he kept crying “Waidah! Waidah!” (Oh, my hand!). The camels began moving, thus beginning the tradition of using vocal cues to guide camels
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Alheda’a, a folk art passed down through generations across Arabian societies, embodies the deep connection between camels and locals.

Camel herders use Alheda’a — a combination of sounds, gestures, and sometimes musical instruments — to communicate with their camels. These rhythmic expressions, inspired by poetry, form a unique vocabulary that camels seem to understand and obey.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency published on June 29, herders use Alheda’a to guide their camels through the desert, find pastures for grazing, and prepare them for watering, milking, and riding. It also allows them to quickly gather the herd together in case of sandstorms.

Historical accounts credit Mudar bin Nizar with having invented Alheda’a. After a fall from his camel, he kept crying “Waidah! Waidah!” (Oh, my hand!). The camels began moving, thus beginning the tradition of using vocal cues to guide camels.

Early Alheda’a mimicked natural camel noises — herders would urge their animals along with sounds including “Heh,” “Doh,” and “Dah.” These vocalizations, along with rajaz (short, improvised poems), are still used today, but their use varies depending on the environment.

Over time, Alheda’a has evolved into a more poetic artform, with distinct styles and vocabulary. It has incorporated deeper meanings, sung verses, and balanced rhythms.

Saudi folk heritage researcher Ibrahim Al-Khaldi told the SPA that Alheda’a was “essential” for nomadic caravans. It typically involved two people reciting simple rhyming verses in unison, a practice that helped encourage the camels while extracting water from wells. For larger water-extraction tasks, where gathering distant camels was crucial, up to four people might recite Alheda’a. Their voices, carried in the quiet of the desert night or dawn, would travel a great distance.

The chairman of the Saudi Society for Camel Studies, Dr. Mohammed Al-Otaibi, told the SPA that Alheda’a existed in pre-Islamic times. The short, impactful chants helped gather camels, guide their movements, and direct them back to their resting places.

Inscribed in 2022 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Alheda’a has various specific chants — for departure, travel, watering, gathering, and drawing water from wells.

Camels hold a unique place in Arab society. Recognizing this rich cultural heritage, the Camel Club was established in Saudi Arabia under the directives of King Salman in 2017.

The Ministry of Culture even declared 2024 “Year of the Camel,” in honor of an animal seen as a cultural treasure, a pillar of national identity, and a valuable part of Arab heritage.

 

Topics: Alheda saudi camels

Related

The four-day exhibition in Geneva aims to highlight the importance of camels. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates International Year of Camelids 2024 in Geneva
Saudi Culture Ministry launches camel studies grant
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry launches camel studies grant

Latest updates

Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points
Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points
Frankly Speaking: The Arab verdict on the US election debate
Frankly Speaking: The Arab verdict on the US election debate
Two detained after attack outside Israeli embassy in Belgrade
Forensic police prepare in the secured area around the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 29, 2024. (AFP)
Saudi Film Commission joins Association of Film Commissioners International
The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
New shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to 4 cities in China, 1 in Egypt  
New shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to 4 cities in China, 1 in Egypt  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.