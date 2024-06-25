You are here

  • Home
  • Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report

Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report

Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report
Coal use reached record levels in 2023, according to the report. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/pemts

Updated 25 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report

Climate change ambitions proving ‘futile’ as fossil fuel consumption hits new highs: report
Updated 25 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: “Drastic and coordinated actions” are needed to reduce the global reliance on fossil fuels, a climate think tank leader has warned after a new analysis showed oil and coal consumption are at record levels.

Commenting on the latest edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy by the Energy Institute, co-authored with KPMG and Kearney, Romain Debarre, managing director of the Energy Transition Institute, stressed that green ambitions are “futile” without moves that immediately impact global warming.

Countries worldwide have pledged to transform their energy systems following global deals, such as the Paris Agreement, and decisions at COP28 in Dubai – which concluded last December with a landmark agreement among 198 parties, signaling a new era of climate action.

Despite these pledges, global primary energy consumption increased by 2 percent in 2023, surpassing its 10-year average and pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the report.

“COP28 and rhetoric from world leaders on the energy transition demonstrates the ambition to reduce the world’s fossil fuel dependency. However, this ambition is futile unless it is matched with drastic and coordinated actions resulting in real and immediate impact on climate change mitigation,” said Debarre.

The report noted that oil consumption across the world surged to unprecedented levels in 2023, largely due to China’s relaxation of its stringent zero-COVID-19 policies. 

Alongside this, coal use also hit new highs.

There were some signs of climate policies having an impact, with renewables’ share of total primary energy consumption up 14.6 percent, and nuclear power bringing the combined share of low-carbon sources to over 18 percent.

Oil and gas




Caption

The 73rd annual edition explained that as supply chain issues eased, most markets returned to their pre-2019 trends, marking 2023 as a year of notable recovery.

“The Asia Pacific region saw an increase of over 5 percent to 38 million barrels per day in oil consumption, while China’s refining capacity exceeded the US for the first time ever, making it the largest oil refining market by capacity,” the release said.

The Middle East, with its substantial oil reserves, saw increased activity, contributing to global oil consumption exceeding 100 million bpd for the first time. This rebound was especially pronounced in the Asia Pacific region, where oil demand rose by over 5 percent to 38 million bpd.

While China’s energy sector witnessed remarkable growth, the US retained higher throughput with an overall utilization of 86.6 percent compared to the Asian country’s 81.7 percent.

Natural gas prices saw significant declines in Europe and Asia, dropping 30 percent from their 2022 peaks. However, global gas production remained relatively stable. The US emerged as the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, overtaking Qatar, with the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, driving increased demand.

The report noted that the European gas market experienced a significant shift in 2023. European gas demand fell by 7 percent, following a 13 percent decline the previous year. 

Russia’s share of EU gas imports plummeted to 15 percent, down from 45 percent in 2021, as LNG imports outpaced piped gas for the second consecutive year. 

This rebalancing of gas supply has been largely influenced by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has prompted European countries to seek alternative energy sources.

Fuel, renewable energy, and electricity

Renewable energy continued its rapid expansion, growing six times the total primary energy consumption rate, as per the Energy Institute, KPMG, and Kearney.

The Middle East and Asia contributed to a 25 percent increase in global electricity demand. Grid-scale battery electricity storage capacity in China, which accounted for nearly 50 percent of the worldwide total, exemplified the region’s push toward sustainable energy solutions.

Fossil fuel use appears to have peaked in advanced economies. Europe’s use dropped below 70 percent of primary energy for the first time since the Industrial Revolution, driven by reduced demand and renewable power growth. The US saw fuel consumption fall to 80 percent of total primary energy. 

EI CEO Nick Wayth pointed out that while the transition’s progress is slow, diverse energy stories are unfolding across regions.

“In advanced economies, we observe signs of demand for fossil fuels peaking, contrasting with economies in the Global South for whom economic development and improvements in quality of life continue to drive fossil fuel growth,” he said.

Emerging economies, however, face challenges in curbing fuel growth. In India, for example, fuel consumption rose by 8 percent, now representing 89 percent of total energy use. 

For the first time, India used more coal than Europe and North America combined. Africa saw a 0.5 percent decline in primary energy consumption, with fossil fuels accounting for 90 percent of the total and renewables for 6 percent of electricity. 

China’s post-COVID-19 recovery led to a 6 percent rise in fuel use, though its share of primary energy has been declining since 2011, reaching 81.6 percent in 2023. 

The Asian powerhouse also accounted for 55 percent of global renewable energy additions, surpassing Europe in energy per capita for the first time.

“In advanced economies, we observe signs of demand for fossil fuels peaking, contrasting with economies in the Global South for whom economic development and improvements in quality of life continue to drive fossil growth,” Wayth said.

The EI CEO added: “The progress of the transition is slow, but the big picture masks diverse energy stories playing out across different geographies.”

The EI Statistical Review of World Energy has been a key resource since 1952, providing comprehensive data on global energy markets.

Topics: energy fossil fuel climate change Renewable Energy Oil gas

Related

New partnership to empower climate tech startups in KSA
Corporate News
New partnership to empower climate tech startups in KSA

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,729 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,729 
Updated 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,729 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,729 
Updated 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 73.27 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 11,729.62.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.61 billion ($1.76 billion) as 116 of the stocks advanced, while 108 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 11.69 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 1,470.19. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 53.33 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 26,302. This came as 24 of the listed stocks advanced, while 42 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co., whose share price surged 9.97 percent to SR52.40. 

Other top performers included Rasan Information Technology Co. and Saudi Ceramic Co., with share prices rising 8.7 percent and 6.46 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 7.69 percent to SR0.12. 

Other notable declines were seen in Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. and Anaam International Holding Group, with shares falling 4.02 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Leaf Global Environmental Services Co. started trading on the Nomu-Parallel Market today at SR50 per share. 

The company floated 1.5 million shares on Nomu, representing 30 percent of its capital. The capital consists of 25 million shares, divided into 5 million shares with a nominal value of SR5 per share, according to a Tadawul disclosure. 

This marks the 13th listing on Nomu this year, including one direct listing and 12 offerings to qualified investors. 

Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Assembly of Al-Saqr Insurance Co. approved an increase in the company’s capital from SR140 million to SR300 million through the offering of priority rights shares. The number of company shares after the increase will be 30 million. 

Tadawul's release added that the fluctuation rate for Al-Saqr Cooperative Insurance Co. shares was calculated based on the price of SR18.26, and all existing orders were canceled. 

Additionally, the priority rights of the company will be deposited in shareholders’ wallets on July 1. 

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi stock market

Related

Closing Bell: TASI ends in red, closes at 11,656 points
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI ends in red, closes at 11,656 points

GCC banks excel beyond global counterparts, poised for exceptional years ahead: report

GCC banks excel beyond global counterparts, poised for exceptional years ahead: report
Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

GCC banks excel beyond global counterparts, poised for exceptional years ahead: report

GCC banks excel beyond global counterparts, poised for exceptional years ahead: report
Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: A robust oil and gas sector, high interest margins, and fintech innovation will help drive banking sector growth across the Gulf Cooperation Council region in 2024 and beyond, according to a new report.

Analysis by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. found that despite global macroeconomic volatility, the region’s financial institutions outperformed their international counterparts in 2023 due to an exceptional operating environment, and the sector is set for a strong performance this year.

Global banking faces significant post-COVID-19 challenges, including rising prices and rapid monetary tightening. 

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates quickly, which has raised bank profits but also heightened risks from unrealized losses, as evidenced by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the takeover of Credit Suisse. 

Middle East tensions and prolonged high US interest rates could further pressure global prices. These issues have led to a 10 percent decline in the price-to-book ratio, reducing global banking market capitalization by $900 billion.

The McKinsey & Co. report struck an optimistic note for the GCC banking sector, saying it “boasts an exceptionally high return on equity and some of the largest multiples worldwide.” 

The report added: “The regional financial sector has yielded healthy returns to shareholders over the past decade, outperforming the global average.”

McKinsey & Co. highlighted that the total shareholder return index, which tracks dividend-adjusted share prices of over 80 GCC financial institutions, has consistently shown superior growth trends compared to global benchmarks from 2010 to 2024. 

This underscores the sector’s ability to deliver robust shareholder returns amidst worldwide economic volatility.

GCC banks have also maintained higher return on equity levels and stronger market multiples globally. Despite recent narrowing, their ROE has consistently exceeded the global average by three to four percentage points from 2022 to 2023, reflecting their efficient capital management and profitability in a challenging global banking landscape.

Elevated interest rates have played a significant role, driving regional and international banking profits to record highs and supporting GCC banks in creating substantial shareholder value.

Furthermore, GCC banks boast higher net interest margins and revenue-to-assets ratios than the global average, according to the firm. With a net interest income of 2.3 percent, surpassing the worldwide norm of 1.4 percent, they indicate broader profitability margins regionally.

Despite facing higher impairment costs relative to global peers, GCC banks operate with lower operational costs, demonstrating efficient cost management strategies. Their average ROE of 10.9 percent reflects robust capitalization, outperforming the global average of 9.0 percent.

Overall, a favorable macroeconomic environment characterized by high hydrocarbon prices and robust economic growth has underpinned the GCC banking sector’s strong balance sheets and steady growth trajectory.

Resilience facing global risks

GCC banks have shown resilience amid recent global shocks, contrasting with the challenges facing the broader international banking sector. 

The McKinsey & Co. report highlighted that while worldwide economic connectivity offers growth opportunities, it also increases instability risks, highlighted by heightened geopolitical tensions and regulatory scrutiny.

The firm stated that these trends are occurring against the backdrop of accelerating climate change – a global risk multiplier that also presents a multitrillion-dollar opportunity to finance the transition to low-carbon growth.

McKinsey’s macroeconomic scenarios project that global banking conditions will deteriorate in the coming years, leading to a peak and subsequent decline in return on equity for GCC banks.

Despite this, the region’s sector is better equipped to manage these challenges compared to its peers. Their banking indicators are expected to diverge positively from worldwide trends, highlighting their resilience and relative strength in navigating future economic uncertainties.

According to a 2023 study by Ernst & Young, increasing demand for banking services, growth in digital banking and regulatory reforms such as the introduction of Basel IV are expected to help boost growth in this sector.

Managing liquidity

Nevertheless, GCC banks face challenges despite a favorable environment, particularly from fluctuating interest rates. The firm noted that global tight monetary policies and faster growth in financing than deposits necessitate careful liquidity management.

The analysis showed that financing grew by 14 percent annually in the Kingdom from 2019 to 2022, outpacing 9 percent deposit growth. High interest rates drive mortgage lending as governments promote homeownership, impacting GCC banks’ retail loan portfolios.

The average loan-to-deposit ratio for Saudi banks increased by 18 percentage points from 2020 to 2022, suggesting potential liquidity issues ahead. High rates may also shift consumer and corporate behaviors, affecting non-interest-bearing liabilities and savings and investment patterns.

Total loans in Saudi Arabia are projected to reach SR5.04 trillion ($1.34 trillion) by 2030, growing annually at 10 percent from 2024 to 2030, the report showed.

Wholesale loans will comprise the largest share at 69 percent, followed by mortgages at 21 percent, and consumer finance at 11 percent.

Conversely, deposits are expected to reach SR3.54 trillion by 2030, growing at a rate of 5 percent per year. Wholesale deposits will account for 53 percent, with retail holdings making up the remaining 47 percent.

The total loans-to-deposits ratio is expected to increase by 142 percent from 104 percent in 2024, indicating that deposit growth in Saudi Arabia has not kept pace with financing, thereby heightening liquidity pressures.

Since 2020, GCC banks have significantly ramped up their activity in international debt capital markets. This strategic move aims to bolster their financing growth strategies, diversify funding sources, and more recently, mitigate the high costs of liquidity domestically.

According to a recent report from Fitch Ratings, emerging market dollar debt issuance, excluding China, surpassed $200 billion in the first five months of 2024, with the Kingdom issuers leading with 18.5 percent of the total issuance.

Despite challenging financial landscapes, these banks have adeptly managed liquidity challenges, supported by increased access to government sukuk and liquidity-management tools provided by central banks.

These measures are designed to ensure sustained liquidity levels, enabling banks to fulfill financial obligations and maintain operational stability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Innovation and technology

McKinsey & Co. highlighted key transformational factors shaping GCC banks, including innovation, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence, as well as high digital penetration and the influence of fin-tech in reshaping the industry.

Additionally, GCC regulators are actively developing an open banking framework to further drive sector evolution.

Abdulla Al-Moayed, CEO of Tarabut, praised Saudi Arabia’s adoption of open banking in an interview with Arab News in May.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts between banks and fintechs to innovate and expand market reach, signaling a significant evolution toward digital transformation in the Kingdom’s banking industry.

Generative AI and other advanced technologies are poised to revolutionize banking operations, boosting client engagement and operational efficiencies.

In the GCC, fintech advancements such as digital payments and sophisticated financial products are gaining popularity, driven by increasing demand for personalized digital services.

McKinsey & Co. noted that fintech firms are expanding their portfolios beyond basic offerings to serve both consumer and business sectors, buoyed by substantial funding and widespread digital adoption in the region.

Concurrently, traditional banks are launching new digital initiatives to remain competitive, highlighting the dynamic and evolving banking landscape across the GCC.

An example was given of how regulators in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are fostering innovation through open banking frameworks aligned with global standards. This has spurred local startups and prompted established institutes to adopt new technologies.

The report stated that open banking boosts competition and IT costs and offers benefits like expanded customer reach and new services. It also demands that banks adapt to seize opportunities while managing profitability risks.

McKinsey & Co. recommendations

GCC banks are poised to navigate global economic uncertainties effectively but must remain proactive rather than complacent, the report warned.

Key priorities for banking CEOs in the region include managing hesitation around interest rates through robust asset-liability management and stress testing.

There should also be steps taken at enhancing operating efficiency by digitalizing processes and automating routine tasks that will optimize human resources.

Transforming the customer experience by offering real-time, personalized products to a digitally savvy population is crucial, as is maintaining focus on environmental, social, and governance initiatives that support global climate change efforts.

Additionally, creating shareholder value through strategic mergers and acquisitions and restructuring allows banks to capitalize on evolving market dynamics, freeing capital by divesting non-core assets and refocusing on core operations.

These priorities underscore GCC banks’ proactive stance amid evolving economic landscapes.

Topics: Finance banking Banking sector GCC banks McKinsey & Co

Related

Saudi Arabia leads Middle Eastern banking growth amid favorable conditions: Fitch
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads Middle Eastern banking growth amid favorable conditions: Fitch

Egyptian fertilizer company turns to hydrogen amidist gas shortage 

Egyptian fertilizer company turns to hydrogen amidist gas shortage 
Updated 27 June 2024
REUTERS 
Follow

Egyptian fertilizer company turns to hydrogen amidist gas shortage 

Egyptian fertilizer company turns to hydrogen amidist gas shortage 
Updated 27 June 2024
REUTERS 

CAIRO: One of Egypt’s largest fertilizer companies said on June 27 it would partially switch to hydrogen supplies as the country struggles with a shortage of natural gas that has led to widespread blackouts.

Abu Qir Fertilizers — along with three other major companies in the fertilizer and chemicals sector, Mopco, Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals, and KIMA — had said this week it would halt production due to the shortage of natural gas, a key input.  

The closures coincided with a worsening of regular blackouts that Egyptians have experienced since last year, due to a surge in summer power consumption and the shortage of gas. 

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly blamed the shortage on a production halt in a neighboring country, an apparent reference to Israel, and pressures on dollar resources. 

He said earlier this week that Egypt would spend more than $1 billion to import enough gas to end the blackouts this summer. 

On June 26, Egypt, the most populous Arab country, awarded a tender to buy 17 cargoes of liquefied natural gas to help meet demand, and is seeking three more cargoes for delivery in August-September, sources familiar with the matter said. 

The tender was announced earlier this month, and it is not clear if it was included in the plan announced by Madbouly. 

The closures this week are the second time chemical and fertilizer companies have shut plants this month. The first shutdowns came after the government temporarily reduced gas supplies to plants. 

However, one of the companies, Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals, said in a stock exchange release on June 27 that its gas supply had resumed, and its plants would restart. 

Topics: energy Egypt Power

Related

KSA-Egypt power grid tenders set for 2014
Business & Economy
KSA-Egypt power grid tenders set for 2014

Japanese banking firm Mizuho applies to establish regional HQ in Riyadh

Japanese banking firm Mizuho applies to establish regional HQ in Riyadh
Updated 27 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Japanese banking firm Mizuho applies to establish regional HQ in Riyadh

Japanese banking firm Mizuho applies to establish regional HQ in Riyadh
Updated 27 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Global banking firm Mizuho Financial Group has begun the process of establishing its regional headquarters in Riyadh by submitting an application to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment. 

The Tokyo-based company confirmed that it has submitted the application but declined further comment when approached by Arab News. 

This comes as the Kingdom strengthens its appeal to international companies, driven by the state’s Regional Headquarters Program. Several global firms, including EY, Goldman Sachs, and PayerMax, have recently relocated their Middle East bases to Saudi Arabia as part of this initiative.

The Japanese group has been present in the country through its subsidiary, Mizuho Saudi Arabia Co., operating as an investment bank in Riyadh since 2009. Licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority, MSAR provides advisory and arranging services. 

The Kingdom’s effort to attract regional headquarters to Riyadh supports economic diversification goals, offering new tax incentives such as a 30-year exemption from corporate income tax and withholding tax on headquarters activities, alongside discounts and support services.   

According to the recently approved laws in Saudi Arabia, companies with state contracts must have a regional headquarters in the Kingdom with a minimum of 15 employees.   

More than 120 international firms received licenses to relocate their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2024, representing a 477 percent year-on-year increase.   

In its quarterly report, the Ministry of Investment revealed that the issuance of 127 permits in the first three months of the year underscores the Kingdom’s attractive and favorable business environment. 

Boeing Co. and Amazon.com Inc. are among more than 400 contracting, manufacturing and technology firms that have obtained the RHQ licenses.  

According to the report, 864 investment licenses were issued in the construction sector during the first three months of this year, followed by 620 permits in the manufacturing industry.  

The ministry issued 396 licenses for vocational, educational, and technical activities, while 263 permits were granted in the information and communication technologies sector.  

In February, a report by Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority highlighted that the Kingdom’s RHP has played a crucial role in accelerating the economic growth of Riyadh.   

In November 2023, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih announced that Saudi Arabia has outperformed its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom.  

Topics: main Regional HQ program Regional HQs Mizuho Bank

Related

PayerMax sets up new regional HQ in Riyadh
Corporate News
PayerMax sets up new regional HQ in Riyadh

MENA sukuk market surges 48% to $6.2bn: Bloomberg data

MENA sukuk market surges 48% to $6.2bn: Bloomberg data
Updated 27 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

MENA sukuk market surges 48% to $6.2bn: Bloomberg data

MENA sukuk market surges 48% to $6.2bn: Bloomberg data
Updated 27 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Sukuk issuance across the Middle East and North Africa surged 48 percent to $6.2 billion in the first half of 2024, driven by green and social projects, a new analysis showed.

Growth in the Islamic bonds sector has been primarily driven by environmental, social, and governance-related and sovereign issuances, reflecting efforts to diversify funding bases and capitalize on rising investor interest in Islamic finance portfolios, according to data from Bloomberg’s Capital Markets League Tables. 

The sukuk market has experienced robust growth driven by global demand for Shariah-compliant investments. These instruments play a crucial role in funding infrastructure, green projects, and social initiatives, appealing to ethical investors and reflecting a trend towards sustainable finance.

According to Bloomberg’s analysis, Saudi Arabia led the growth with five sukuk issuances totaling $3.98 billion, while the UAE accounted for the remaining $2.25 billion from three issuances.

The region’s banks drove the market, with Emirates Islamic Bank making a significant debut issuance of $750 million.  

This positive trend underscores the Islamic financial sector’s commitment to ESG investing, particularly in light of the UAE’s major climate finance announcements at COP28 last year.

On the other hand, despite offering competitive rates and terms compared to conventional loans, the Islamic loan market in the MENA region saw volumes of around $13.35 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 21 percent year-on-year decline.

This reflects the activity level seen in the bond market since the pandemic.

In the first half of the year, the sector was mainly propelled by global sovereigns. Saudi Arabia led with $33.6 billion issued in both local and international capital markets, followed by Malaysia with $4.3 billion and the UAE with $2.9 billion.

Significant transactions included Saudi Arabia’s $5 billion sukuk split into three, six, and 10-year tranches and Bahrain’s issuance of a $1 billion seven-year sukuk.

“The continued expansion of MENA Islamic debt issuances aligns with broader trends in the fixed income space while pointing to increased issuer interest in sustainable debt and an appetite to diversify portfolios,” said Venty Mulani, data specialist for sustainable fixed income at Bloomberg LP.

She added: “In the second half of the year, we can expect to see continued growth, particularly for ESG-related sukuk, reflecting a deepening commitment to sustainable finance in the MENA region.”

Fitch Ratings projected in April that global sukuk issuance will sustain growth throughout the remainder of the year, fueled by increasing funding and refinancing needs.

The credit rating agency noted that the market’s steady development will be bolstered by economic diversification efforts across Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the maturation of the debt capital market.

However, potential risks to issuance include evolving Shariah requirements impacting credit risk, geopolitical uncertainties, and fluctuations in oil prices.

“Corporates and projects will likely stay reliant on bank funding, but the government push to develop the DCM and reduce bank reliance could drive sukuk issuance,” said Fitch in the report.

Moreover, the GCC DCM reached $940 billion in outstanding sukuk and is well on its way to surpass the $1 trillion mark.

“Around 80 percent of GCC sukuk is now investment-grade, and the GCC DCM is well on its way to crossing $1 trillion outstanding. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Malaysia will likely stay among the most active sukuk issuers,” said Bashar Al-Natoor, global head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings.

Fitch said that global outstanding sukuk expanded 10 percent year-on-year to $867 million at the end of the first quarter, with GCC countries accounting for 35 percent of this amount.

The report pointed out that Malaysia is still the largest market globally for these Islamic bonds, with around 60 percent of its ringgit DCM in sukuk.

Topics: Finance Sukuk Islamic bonds

Related

Saudi Arabia raises $1.17bn from June sukuk issuance
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia raises $1.17bn from June sukuk issuance

Latest updates

Book Review: ‘Before Your Memory Fades’ by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Book Review: ‘Before Your Memory Fades’ by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Organelle Center at Ibex Protected Area opened
Organelle Center at Ibex Protected Area opened
Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia drawn together in tough World Cup qualifying group
Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia drawn together in tough World Cup qualifying group
Saudi-helmed Ashi Studio showcases new collection at Paris Haute Couture Week
Saudi-helmed Ashi Studio showcases new collection at Paris Haute Couture Week
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,729 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,729 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.