Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors

MADINAH: The Madinah region continues to attract visitors to numerous rural farms that have become popular natural retreats.

These locations have been developed to accommodate individuals and groups, providing guided tours and entertainment programs, along with a variety of food outlets.

Visitors to the rural farms can take part in a range of activities and programs. These include educational sessions on farming methods and crop care; insights into daily farm operations; and displays of various date varieties and other agricultural products.

There are also demonstrations of traditional industries and handicrafts, and opportunities to purchase dates directly from the farm shops. The farms also take part in agricultural celebrations and festivals.

The start of the date harvest season has resulted in an increase in the number of visitors, with many enjoying the recreational areas which are specifically designed for families and children.

The farms also house restaurants and cafes, offering a wide selection of dishes to cater to the tastes of visitors and local residents.