Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors

The Madinah region continues to attract visitors to numerous rural farms that have become popular natural retreats. (Nakheel Alya)
The Madinah region continues to attract visitors to numerous rural farms that have become popular natural retreats. (Nakheel Alya)
Updated 31 sec ago
SPA
Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors

Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors
Updated 31 sec ago
SPA
MADINAH: The Madinah region continues to attract visitors to numerous rural farms that have become popular natural retreats.

These locations have been developed to accommodate individuals and groups, providing guided tours and entertainment programs, along with a variety of food outlets.

Visitors to the rural farms can take part in a range of activities and programs. These include educational sessions on farming methods and crop care; insights into daily farm operations; and displays of various date varieties and other agricultural products.

There are also demonstrations of traditional industries and handicrafts, and opportunities to purchase dates directly from the farm shops. The farms also take part in agricultural celebrations and festivals.

The start of the date harvest season has resulted in an increase in the number of visitors, with many enjoying the recreational areas which are specifically designed for families and children.

The farms also house restaurants and cafes, offering a wide selection of dishes to cater to the tastes of visitors and local residents.

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission organized a seminar on Sunday titled "The Role of Saudi Arabia in Teaching Arabic in Korea” at the Seoul International Book Fair 2024, where Saudi Arabia was the guest of honor.
The event featured Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Dayel, the cultural attache at the Saudi embassy, who emphasized the profound historical importance of the Arabic language, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Dayel elaborated on Saudi Arabia's extensive efforts to promote Arabic, highlighting its roots as one of the Semitic languages. He explained that Arabic diversified into several dialects until the revelation of the Quran in Classical Arabic, the dialect of the Quraysh, Tamim, Hawazin, and Al-Azd tribes, which unified the linguistic variations in the Arabian Peninsula.
Al-Dayel underscored Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in achieving recognition for Arabic as an official global language at the United Nations, one of the six internationally approved languages.
This milestone led to the establishment of World Arabic Language Day, celebrated annually on Dec. 18.
The cultural attaché highlighted the Kingdom's efforts in organizing seminars both domestically and internationally to promote Arabic learning. He noted the availability of institutes and colleges in Saudi universities for those interested in studying Arabic, as well as scholarships and free study programs to spread the language globally.
Among the most significant initiatives, he mentioned the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language, which significantly contributes to promoting the language through poetry competitions, an online Arabic dictionary, and the Arabic Hackathon to support technology and artificial intelligence ideas.
 

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the Kingdom’s summer heat.

The directorate said that portable chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, bottles of hand sanitizer, and other flammable materials should not be left in vehicles in the heat in order to prevent fires.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing climate change at an accelerated pace compared to other regions, a 2023 report written by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has said.

The report said the global average temperature is potentially on track to rise by nearly 3°C by the end of this century (relative to the pre-industrial period of 1850–1900).

However, the report stressed that many of the negative consequences of climate change can still be averted.

The Kingdom is pursuing transformational change and given its vast solar potential, commitment to economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030, and its strategic importance in the global energy market, it is positioned to become a global leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International, a global network of more than 360 film boards from more than 40 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The AFCI aims to support, empower and connect film boards the world over, fostering sustainable and integrated development in the international film industry, according to SPA. Through this membership, the Saudi Film Commission gains access to a range of services, including global networking with film authorities, insights into international best practices, special training and development programs, and the latest updates on industry advancements.

Joining the AFCI allows the Saudi Film Commission to elevate the Kingdom’s film industry and position Saudi cinema on the global stage. This membership also empowers national production companies and local talent, facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge with international counterparts.

The AFCI, founded in 1975, is a global non-profit organization and the sole entity of its kind, encompassing film boards from numerous countries on six continents. It is dedicated to empowering industry bodies and stakeholders to foster economic growth within the film production sector.

The association provides a comprehensive network that connects various resources, educational opportunities, and funding from different countries, thereby facilitating international co-productions. This comprehensive support benefits film authorities, production companies and professionals in the film industry.

According to SPA, the Saudi Film Commission’s membership of the AFCI is a strategic step toward realizing its vision of establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for the film industry. This move aims to bolster the national economy and elevate the Saudi film industry on local and international stages.

 

TOKYO: The Arab share of Japan’s oil imports for May, as reported by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, amounted to 62.44 million barrels — 95.3 percent of all the oil Japan imported that month.  Imports during the month from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait further underscored the strategic importance of these countries in Japan’s energy security.

The UAE was Japan’s top oil supplier, contributing 46.2 percent of total imports

Kuwait and Qatar followed with 5.44 million barrels (8.3%) and 2.73 million barrels (4.2%). The Neutral Zone provided 0.7 per cent of Japan’s total imports.

Japan continued with its sanctions on importing oil from Iran and Russia in May. 

The remaining imports, 4.7 per cent, were sourced from a range of countries, including the US (3.2%), Central and South America (0.9%), Southeast Asia (0.4%), and Oceania (0.2%).

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to the king of Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the death of his mother, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

In a cable to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, King Salman expressed deepest and sincere condolences on the death of Princess Lalla Latifa.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed 'my warmest and most sincere condolences' in a separate cable, the SPA said.

 

