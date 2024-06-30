You are here

Cairo Nights brings Egypt's lively urban culture to Jeddah

Cairo Nights’ alleys are lined with shops brimming with authentic Egyptian goods, and sellers tempting visitors with their offerings. (AN photo)
Cairo Nights’ alleys are lined with shops brimming with authentic Egyptian goods, and sellers tempting visitors with their offerings. (AN photo)
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
The Khan Al-Khalily alley with shops selling all types of goods. (AN photo)
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
Many other activities ranging from interactive experiences, rides, and food, are available in the zone. (AN photo)
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
The “Arabic Theater” on the right displays a poster of the Egyptian comedy play “Musical School” on its billboard. (AN photo)
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
“Cairo Nights” includes several sub-zones with different experiences. (AN photo)
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
The “Raya and Sakina” terror house experience, which is inspired by the two infamous sisters. (AN photo)
Nada Jan
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah

Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
  • New zone focuses on Egyptian capital’s streets
Nada Jan
JEDDAH: City Walk is back with the theme “Once Again,” and boasting a new zone, Cairo Nights, which is a portal into the lively streets of the Egyptian capital.

This year’s season includes new attractions and zones, while others have been renamed and rearranged to bring a fresh new experience for visitors.




City Walk is back under the theme “Once Again” to entertain the summer of 2024. (AN photo)

Cairo Nights’ alleys are lined with shops brimming with authentic Egyptian goods, and sellers tempting visitors with their offerings.

• Cairo Nights will run for this season only — along with other zones including China Town, Bubbly, and Fun Land — until Aug. 17.

• Attractions include a house of horrors offering visitors ‘Raya and Sakina,’ a terrifying experience inspired by the story of the infamous Egyptian sisters.

Located on the side of the Red Sea Mall gate, the zone presents a fresh scene and vibe, with the sounds of Egyptian music and the fragrance of the country’s cuisine floating by.




Thursday, June 27, was the opening day for City Walk as part of the Jeddah Season. (AN photo)

On entering, the Arabic Theater on the right displays a poster advertising the Egyptian comedy play “Musical School” on its billboard. You see a cafe called Qahwat El-Set, or “The Lady’s Coffee,” opposite, where pictures of acclaimed Egyptian singers decorate the walls and traditional tables and chairs add a nostalgic atmosphere.

The Khan Al-Khalili alley is filled with shops selling all that is related to Egypt, from figurines of respected singers and miniatures of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza to traditional instruments like the drum and oud, paintings, tableware, belly-dancing outfits, and snacks.




In the third edition of City Walk, a new zone called “Cairo Nights” was installed. (AN photo)

Right where the alley ends on the left side, Locanda Royal Hotel awaits those looking for a fun time with friends and family. The experience takes visitors through an interactive story told by a new narrator at each stop. A certain task must be fulfilled before moving to the next one.

Next to the hotel, a house of terror stands tall offering visitors “Raya and Sakina,” a terrifying experience inspired by the story of the infamous Egyptian sisters. The scarers inside the house are all dressed in Egyptian clothes, consisting of a gown called a jalabiya, and traditional headwear.




It serves as a portal that transports visitors to the buzzing and lively streets of Cairo in Egypt. (AN photo)

The zone is filled with other attractions and dining locations, like Tant Restaurant and Gaw open cafe where a large statue of the singer Umm Kulthum is proudly displayed.

Cairo Nights will run for this season only — along with other zones including China Town, Bubbly, and Fun Land — until Aug. 17.

Entry tickets are available from the Visit Saudi app and Webook’s app and website. Doors open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Topics: City Walk Cairo nights

Deep feelings: into the blue with Saudi diver

A recent documentary film by Red Sea Global and Warner Bros. Discovery explores the underwater beauty of the Red Sea. (SPA)
A recent documentary film by Red Sea Global and Warner Bros. Discovery explores the underwater beauty of the Red Sea. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Deep feelings: into the blue with Saudi diver

A recent documentary film by Red Sea Global and Warner Bros. Discovery explores the underwater beauty of the Red Sea. (SPA)
  • Faisal Abdulsalam discusses Red Sea’s beauty, encounters with marine life
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: In the depths of the Red Sea lies a world of wonder that professional Saudi diver Faisal Abdulsalam describes as a “blue treasure trove teeming with life and secrets.”

Abdulsalam, who spends a lot of time underwater, told Arab News that the experience is transformative for him, dispelling negative energy and revitalizing his life.

The allure of the Red Sea extends far beyond our borders, Absulsalam said. “It is not just Saudi divers who are drawn to these waters. Divers from every corner of the globe are constantly on the lookout for chances to plunge into our waters, drawn by its vibrant coral reefs and warm beaches,” he said.

Faisal Abdulsalam, a diver who spends a lot of time underwater, told Arab News that the experience is transformative for him, dispelling negative energy and revitalizing his life. (Supplied)

Of his interest in diving, he said: “My relationship with the sea began in childhood with my father, as our outings were mainly sea trips and recreational activities.

“As I grew older, my love for sea trips did not fade. I found that free diving was the best option for exploring the sea and its depths.”

Abdulsalam learned free diving, which involves holding one’s breath while descending without breathing apparatus, from Ishak Abdulkhaleq, known as the deepest diver in Saudi Arabia.

Faisal Abdulsalam, Saudi diver

He noted that professional training is important and recommended specialized centers, such as the Jeddah Free Diving School, for those aspiring to dive professionally.

Beyond its natural beauty, the Red Sea offers unexpected therapeutic benefits. Abdulsalam recounted his personal experience with depression, sharing how spending time by the sea became a significant remedy.

It is well known among divers that we have access to a blue treasure full of secrets and bustling with beautiful creatures.

Faisal Abdulsalam, Saudi diver

“Seawater is rich in magnesium, which helps relax muscles and reduce stress,” he explained. “The combination of free diving as a sport and the sea’s natural properties provides multi-faceted benefits for mental, physical, and cognitive health. This combination provides threefold benefits for mental health, along with opportunities for meditation and discovering God’s creations.”

Describing his most memorable underwater encounter, Abdulsalam recalled his first shark sighting. “I was amazed and carried a lot of fear, but it did not approach me and swam by calmly. It was a beautiful moment of facing my fear.”

Abdulsalam said that the Red Sea is one of the world’s most beautiful seas. Its suitable diving climate, rich marine life, clear visibility, and numerous historical shipwrecks make it a diver’s paradise.

He also noted the increasing presence of endangered species like turtles, which are being taken care of by Saudi Arabia’s various conservation efforts for both marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

However, Abdulsalam feels that public beaches directly facing the open sea are still quite lacking. He said most Saudi beaches are private or located near shipping lanes, detracting from their tourist appeal. “They are not as lively or enjoyable as the open sea with its natural beauty,” he said.

Abdulsalam hopes for future development of large public beaches with proper safety measures and awareness systems to ensure safe enjoyment of the marine environment.

“It is well known among divers that we have access to a blue treasure full of secrets and bustling with beautiful creatures. We are amazed by the Red Sea’s beauty and its uniqueness,” he said.

 

Topics: Red Sea Saudi diver Faisal Abdulsalam

200 Claude Monet works featured in Jeddah Season

200 Claude Monet works featured in Jeddah Season
Arab News
200 Claude Monet works featured in Jeddah Season

200 Claude Monet works featured in Jeddah Season
  • Exhibition uses 360-degree projections on walls and floor
Arab News

RIYADH: An “Imagine Monet” exhibition, which began on Friday as part of Jeddah Season 2024, is giving Saudis an interactive showcase of 200 of Claude Monet’s most celebrated works, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The exhibition features more than 200 paintings enhanced through modern technology, with 360-degree projections on walls and floor, courtesy of advanced Image Totale technology.

It is a journey through the French artist’s career, highlighting Monet’s genius and profound grasp of light and color.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Monet’s masterpieces, from “Impression, Sunrise” from 1872 to the “Water Lilies” series (1914-1926).

The exhibition features a discovery room to educate visitors about the artworks, offering a comprehensive 360-degree view and a pioneering audio-visual experience.

Visitors can explore the exhibition from 5 p.m. on weekdays, with doors opening at 4 p.m. at the weekend, at the entrance of the Jeddah Yacht Club.
 

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON

Riyadh governor receives Sri Lankan ambassador

Riyadh governor receives Sri Lankan ambassador
Arab News
Riyadh governor receives Sri Lankan ambassador

Riyadh governor receives Sri Lankan ambassador
  • Ajwad praised the Kingdom’s recent developments and the success of the 2024 Hajj season
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar met with the recently appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka Omar Lee Ameer Ajwad on Sunday in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties and cooperation.

Ajwad praised the Kingdom’s recent developments and the success of the 2024 Hajj season.

Prince Faisal wished the Sri Lankan ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

 

 

Topics: Omar Lee Ameer Ajwad

Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students

Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students
Arab News
Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students

Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students
  • There are 12,219 students participating in the academic enrichment program
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, “Mawhiba,” today launched its 2024 summer enrichment initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These encompass the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program, the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program, the Mawhiba Universal Enrichment Program, and the Mawhiba Ambassadors Program. The programs will be conducted across more than 100 sessions in 16 cities.

The programs, which begin today, will run for three, four, or six weeks, depending on the specifics of each program. About 13,000 students are participating, including 450 students from Arab countries such as Syria, Jordan, Palestine, the UAE, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Yemen, Egypt and South Africa.

According to the SPA, the programs offer intensive scientific enrichment in research, scientific and technical fields. Students will gain numerous scientific and personal skills, as well as engage in activities and field trips at the program’s headquarters and elsewhere.

There are 12,219 students participating in the academic enrichment program, which spans 68 programs in 16 cities. Additionally, 480 students are enrolled in the universal enrichment program, and 485 students are taking part in the research enrichment program, which comprises 14 distinct programs. The ambassadors program, meanwhile, is held in three countries, the US, Great Britain, and Ireland, and has 128 students in 24 programs.

Amal Al-Hazzaa, secretary-general of Mawhiba, said that the summer enrichment programs on offer, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Saudi universities and research centers, are designed to provide advanced scientific knowledge and experiences.

“These programs aim to enhance students’ abilities and skills, offering them tailored support for their development and refinement.”

Al-Hazza emphasized that students are trained by leading international experts in gifted education. This training provides them with advanced academic knowledge and scientific skills across a range of specialized enrichment units.

Khaled Al-Sharif, director-general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence, emphasized that the enrichment programs are distinguished by their ability to expand students’ mental and cognitive horizons, help them identify and explore their scientific interests to set future goals, and develop their personal and social skills while instilling 21st-century competencies.

These programs provide a stimulating scientific environment where students can interact with their peers of the same age group, engage in supervised scientific activities to display their creative abilities, and make the most of their summer vacation.

According to the SPA, through these scientific programs, students gain expertise in conducting research experiments, analyzing data, drawing conclusions, writing scientific reports, and developing original research ideas and proposals.

The programs encompass diverse research fields, including nanotechnology, materials science, environmental sensors, renewable energy, lithium battery engineering, carbon dioxide conversion, hydrogen production, water purification from environmental pollutants, and converting waste into economically viable materials. These initiatives are overseen by a team of experts, faculty members, teachers, scientists and a group of distinguished specialists.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mawhiba

Saudi virtual court sees 110,000 requests in 2024

110,000 requests were automatically processed and completed by the Kingdom’s Virtual Enforcement Court during 2024.Shutterstock
110,000 requests were automatically processed and completed by the Kingdom’s Virtual Enforcement Court during 2024.Shutterstock
Arab News
Saudi virtual court sees 110,000 requests in 2024

110,000 requests were automatically processed and completed by the Kingdom’s Virtual Enforcement Court during 2024.Shutterstock
  • Virtual Enforcement Court reduces enforcement procedures from 12 steps to two without human intervention
  • It saves resources and visit times
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has said the Virtual Enforcement Court in the Kingdom has received more than 110,000 requests that were automatically processed and completed during 2024, while the number of services provided to enforcement parties reached more than 2 million.

The Virtual Enforcement Court reduces enforcement procedures from 12 steps to two without human intervention, saving resources and visit times.

It was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as part of the ministry’s goal to utilize artificial intelligence to achieve the objectives of the justice system.

The Virtual Enforcement Court takes the basic rights of all parties into account as part of the decision-making process.

By verifying applications without human intervention, applicants can receive swift executive decisions as part of the completion of the enforcement process.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Justice Virtual Enforcement Court

