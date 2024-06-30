Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah

JEDDAH: City Walk is back with the theme “Once Again,” and boasting a new zone, Cairo Nights, which is a portal into the lively streets of the Egyptian capital.

This year’s season includes new attractions and zones, while others have been renamed and rearranged to bring a fresh new experience for visitors.







City Walk is back under the theme “Once Again” to entertain the summer of 2024. (AN photo)



Cairo Nights’ alleys are lined with shops brimming with authentic Egyptian goods, and sellers tempting visitors with their offerings.

FAST FACTS • Cairo Nights will run for this season only — along with other zones including China Town, Bubbly, and Fun Land — until Aug. 17. • Attractions include a house of horrors offering visitors ‘Raya and Sakina,’ a terrifying experience inspired by the story of the infamous Egyptian sisters.

Located on the side of the Red Sea Mall gate, the zone presents a fresh scene and vibe, with the sounds of Egyptian music and the fragrance of the country’s cuisine floating by.







Thursday, June 27, was the opening day for City Walk as part of the Jeddah Season. (AN photo)



On entering, the Arabic Theater on the right displays a poster advertising the Egyptian comedy play “Musical School” on its billboard. You see a cafe called Qahwat El-Set, or “The Lady’s Coffee,” opposite, where pictures of acclaimed Egyptian singers decorate the walls and traditional tables and chairs add a nostalgic atmosphere.

The Khan Al-Khalili alley is filled with shops selling all that is related to Egypt, from figurines of respected singers and miniatures of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza to traditional instruments like the drum and oud, paintings, tableware, belly-dancing outfits, and snacks.







In the third edition of City Walk, a new zone called “Cairo Nights” was installed. (AN photo)



Right where the alley ends on the left side, Locanda Royal Hotel awaits those looking for a fun time with friends and family. The experience takes visitors through an interactive story told by a new narrator at each stop. A certain task must be fulfilled before moving to the next one.

Next to the hotel, a house of terror stands tall offering visitors “Raya and Sakina,” a terrifying experience inspired by the story of the infamous Egyptian sisters. The scarers inside the house are all dressed in Egyptian clothes, consisting of a gown called a jalabiya, and traditional headwear.







It serves as a portal that transports visitors to the buzzing and lively streets of Cairo in Egypt. (AN photo)



The zone is filled with other attractions and dining locations, like Tant Restaurant and Gaw open cafe where a large statue of the singer Umm Kulthum is proudly displayed.

Entry tickets are available from the Visit Saudi app and Webook’s app and website. Doors open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.