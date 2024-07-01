You are here

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

Georgia's forward #22 Georges Mikautadze fights for the ball with Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Spain and Georgia at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 30, 2024. (AFP)
  • Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart
COLOGNE, Germany: Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament’s most compelling underdog stories.
Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand’s own-goal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. Nico Williams and Dani OImo took the game out of Georgia’s reach with two more goals late in the game as heavy rain fell.
Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart.
The loss ends Georgia’s first ever major tournament campaign, which included a 2-0 upset win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.
Despite the lopsided score, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had another standout game with nine saves to prevent a rout.
Spain had beaten Georgia 7-1 in qualifying last year, but this game was a close contest until the last 20 minutes and testament to Georgia’s rapid improvement under coach Willy Sagnol.
Playing its fourth game of Euro 2024, Spain had yet to concede a goal all tournament.
That soon changed when Otar Kakabadze surged down the right flank for Georgia and crossed low. Le Normand chested the ball past his own goalkeeper, with the defender apparently distracted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arriving behind him to meet the cross.
Spain took its time to get back into the game, but Rodri — back from a one-game suspension — leveled the score in the 39th with a low shot from just outside the box.
Georgia remained a threat on the counter, including with an audacious shot from the halfway line by Kvaratskhelia, but Spain midfielder Ruiz made it 2-1 in the 51st when he rose unmarked to meet a cross from the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.
Needing a goal, Georgia had to open up its compact defensive formation and conceded twice more as Williams scored in the 75th and substitute Olmo eight minutes later.
After the final whistle, Georgia’s players gathered in front of their fans for a slow-clap chant reminiscent of another European Championship underdog — Iceland — when it beat England in 2016.

Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia

Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

  • Three Lions looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz’s 25th minute goal
GELSENKIRCHEN: England escaped an embarrassing last-16 exit at Euro 2024 thanks to Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick before Harry Kane struck in extra-time to grab a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.
The Three Lions have been hyped as one of the favorites as they bid to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory but looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz’s 25th minute goal.
However, Bellingham’s moment of inspiration five minutes into six added on in stoppage time breathed new life into Gareth Southgate’s reign as England boss.
Kane then headed in just a minute into extra-time to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.
“That’s the desire and the attitude from the boys. It looked tough for a second there but you keep going,” said Kane. “Jude does what Jude does and what an unbelievable goal.”
Southgate looked set to fall on his sword after steadfastly refusing to make changes to a side that stumbled through as winners of Group C despite scoring just two goals in three games.
Kobbie Mainoo was introduced for his first competitive start in Southgate’s only change and he paid the price with another lacklustre display lacking in any speed or invention for long spells.
“We want to be better,” said Southgate. “I’m not going to hide from that but the spirit and character was there for everybody to see and we’re still in there fighting.”
The one saving grace of England’s performances in the group stage was that a makeshift defense had held up well, conceding just once in three games.
However, they were torn to pieces early on by a Slovakia side ranked 45th in the world.
England did not heed a couple of warnings as David Hancko and Lukas Haraslin were wasteful with big chances.
Slovakia finally punished their more illustrious opponents when David Strelec was given acres of room to turn and play in Schranz, who confidently stroked past Jordan Pickford for his third goal of the tournament.
The half-time whistle was met with a chorus of boos but Southgate still stuck to his guns and did not make a change until 25 minutes to go.
England did at least improve on a dismal first half and had the ball in the net within five minutes of the restart.
Phil Foden turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross but was caught offside after a VAR review.
Slovakia should have doubled their lead shortly afterwards when England gave away possession and Strelec saw Pickford well off his line but failed to hit the target from the halfway line.
Southgate’s hand was finally forced on 66 minutes by an injury to Trippier.
But England still struggled to create and looked down and out when Kane headed wide a golden opportunity and Declan Rice smashed the post with a long-range pot shot.
Southgate was even derided by the England support for bringing on Ivan Toney deep into stoppage time with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing.”
However, there was an incredible twist as Bellingham acrobatically turned home Guehi’s flick-on from a throw-in the final moments of added-on time.
“It’s a feeling that is like no other,” said Bellingham.
“You’re 30 seconds from going home and having to listen to all the rubbish and feeling like you’ve let a nation of people down. In 30 seconds or one kick of the ball everything can change.”
Slovakia were suddenly rattled and Toney was to have a telling contribution.
The Brentford striker headed Eberechi Eze’s mishit shot back across goal for Kane to power home his second goal of the tournament.
Slovakia should still have taken the game to penalties when full-back Peter Pekarik failed to turn in a dangerous driven cross from point-blank range.
But England live to fight another day come the quarter-final against an impressive Switzerland, who comfortably knocked out holders Italy 2-0 on Saturday.

Updated 30 June 2024
  • Their performance raises questions on how far the team can go
FRANKFURT: Concerns are building among Portugal supporters over Roberto Martinez’s approach as his side take on Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Monday.

Portugal arrived in Germany among the contenders to win the tournament for a second time, but despite topping Group F, their performances lowered expectations over how far the Selecao can go.

They scraped a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, impressed in a 3-0 victory against Turkiye and then fell to a shock 2-0 defeat by debutants Georgia.

Martinez deployed a 3-5-2 formation against the Czechs and Georgia which his players struggled to get to grasps with, while their more familiar 4-3-3 worked well against Turkiye.

After qualifying for the Euros with a 100 percent record, Portugal’s form since has been far patchier, with Georgia inflicting the first competitive defeat in Martinez’s reign.

Slovenia were the first side to beat Martinez’s Portugal in a March friendly, with his 3-5-2 system failing again that day.

But veteran Portugal defender Pepe said that the team needs to step up and follow Martinez’s instructions better.

“I think we lost when we should have lost and now we need to learn from that,” said the center-back ahead of the clash with Slovenia in Frankfurt.

“(We must learn) from what we didn’t do as players, whether we followed what the coach asked us to do in general, and of course, try not to make mistakes in the next game.”

However, some in Portuguese media believe the players are puzzled by Martinez’s plans and therefore are struggling to execute them.

“We are left wondering whether Roberto Martinez has understood what went wrong against Georgia, and the Czech Republic, for that matter,” read a column in newspaper A Bola.

“It’s hard to see in the faces of (many players) a team that knows what it is doing, and perhaps more importantly, believes in it.”

There are also concerns Martinez is too deferential to 39-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not score in any of the three group games.

Despite rotating virtually his whole team for the defeat by Georgia, Ronaldo still started and Martinez’s reasoning did not particularly stand up to scrutiny.

“I think that to continue with the competitive rhythm it’s not good to stop and then (have to) reactivate in six days’ time,” explained the coach ahead of Portugal’s capitulation.

Martinez left Belgium after the 2022 World Cup where his team were eliminated in the group stage, scoring just one goal.

In that tournament his selection of Eden Hazard was questioned given his struggles for fitness and form at Real Madrid, with the winger later saying he felt younger players had deserved his spot. Portugal fans hope the Georgia result will be a wake-up call for Martinez, but the coach claimed his squad was now set up well for the knock-out rounds after sharing around minutes to reserves.

“The focus was on preparing all the players and now we are better prepared for the round of 16,” said Martinez.

“We had players on the bench that had to play. “We don’t like losing — it’s the first competitive game that we have lost — but the aim was achieved because now we are better prepared.”

In Slovenia, Portugal face tricky opponents who reached the knock-outs for the first time in their history by holding England to a draw.

With Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in goal against his former Real Madrid nemesis Ronaldo and striker Benjamin Sesko on the prowl at the other end, Matjaz Kek’s side could prove thorny opposition for a Portugal team struggling to hit their stride.

Updated 30 June 2024
  • Italy were dumped out of the Euros at the last 16 stage after being soundly beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday night, but a disastrous title defense has not cost Spalletti his job
ISERLOHN: Luciano Spalletti will stay on as Italy coach despite the Azzurri’s humbling elimination from Euro 2024, the country’s football chief said on Sunday.
Italy were dumped out of the Euros at the last 16 stage after being soundly beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday night, but a disastrous title defense has not cost Spalletti his job.
“I’m pragmatic, it’s impossible to resolve problems by abandoning a long-term project or by abandoning the coach and players who have accompanied us in this project,” Gabriele Gravina, head of Italy’s football federation, told reporters.
Italy came into the Euros as reigning champions but flopped in Germany under Spalletti, who replaced Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini last summer.
“Spalletti has our faith, he has to have our faith, he needs to get to work, as in 60 days the Nations League begins,” added Gravina.
“We can’t imagine that a (Kylian) Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo will suddenly come on the scene, so we need to be patient.”
Spalletti took the Italy job with a huge amount of credit after leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title but has had a dreadful tournament, chopping and changing line-ups and formations and railing at journalists.
The 65-year-old said before the tournament that he would bring the best version of himself into the biggest job of his long and eventful coaching career.
Asked if he had achieved that, Spalletti said: “Obviously not, because if not I would be here talking about something different.”
“The match last night brought us back down to zero, and it’s from there that we need to start again,” said Spalletti.
Italy begin their Nations League campaign against France in Paris on September 6, and also face Belgium and Israel in Group A2.

Updated 30 June 2024
  • Lionel Messi sidelined after complaining of a sore right hamstring
  • Despite the makeshift-looking line-up, Argentina were always in control against a disappointing Peru side
MIAMI: Argentina shrugged off the injury absence of Lionel Messi to maintain their perfect start at the Copa America on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Peru in Miami. Lautaro Martinez scored twice at the Hard Rock Stadium to seal a win that ensured Argentina advance to the quarter-finals as Group A winners. With Messi sidelined after complaining of a sore right hamstring, and coach Lionel Scaloni serving a one-game suspension, Argentina made nine changes to their starting XI at the Hard Rock Stadium. But despite the makeshift-looking line-up, Argentina were always in control against a disappointing Peru side who managed just one shot on goal during a one-sided encounter. Martinez’s first goal came just after half-time. A sublime through ball from Angel Di Maria released the Inter Milan forward, who calmly lifted a deft finish over advancing Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Argentina had a chance to double their lead in the 72nd minute after Jesus Castillo handled in the area to concede a penalty. But Leandro Paredes crashed his ensuing spot-kick against the woodwork to leave the score at 1-0. Martinez then grabbed a second in the 86th minute, latching on to a long pass forward before finishing past Gallese. Replays indicated Martinez appeared to shove defender Aldo Corzo in the build-up but referee Cesar Ramos waved Peru’s protest and the goal stood. “It was tough in the first half because they were defending deep, but the first goal opened up the game,” Martinez said afterwards. “There’s a lot more to come from us.” Martinez has now scored in four consecutive appearances for Argentina and is relishing his hot streak. “Every time I put on this shirt, every training session, every meal, every team talk, I enjoy it,” Martinez said. Argentina will now face the runner-up from Group B in the quarter-finals in Houston next Thursday, most likely either Ecuador or Mexico. In Saturday’s other Group A game, Canada held 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions Chile to a 0-0 draw in Orlando, which was enough to see the Canadians into the last eight. Chile needed a victory to leapfrog the Canadians into the knockout rounds but were left with a mountain to climb early in the game when Gabriel Suazo was dismissed for a second yellow card after only 27 minutes. “It took a lot of hard work — it’s our first time in this competition and it’s not easy,” Canada captain Alphonso Davies said about his team’s advance to the last eight. “There’s a lot of good teams in this competition and a lot of good players. But we stuck to our plan and we played well. We showed a lot of fight. We had to show our teeth at times, but overall we did well.” Canada will play the winners of Group B in the quarter-finals.
Updated 30 June 2024
  • Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told
DORTMUND, Germany: A Kai Havertz penalty and a Jamal Musiala strike gave Germany a 2-0 win over Denmark as the host nation reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after a dramatic game that was delayed by almost half an hour in the first half due to a violent storm.
Havertz stroked home from the spot early in the second half in Dortmund following a handball by Joachim Andersen, the unlucky Danish defender who had a goal disallowed at the other end only moments earlier.
Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told.
At one point it looked as if the game could be abandoned as English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the 35th minute of the first half and took the teams off the pitch while a violent storm passed overhead.
Torrential rain, hailstones, high winds, thunder and lightning caused a break in play of 25 minutes before the action could resume.
It made for a memorable night, and one that ended with the host nation coming through a stern test of their credentials to keep alive their dream of winning the trophy in Berlin on July 14.
The path is set to get much tougher from here, however, and Julian Nagelsmann’s team will now go to Stuttgart for a quarter-final next Friday against either much-fancied Spain or surprise package Georgia.
Meanwhile Denmark, who famously beat Germany in the 1992 European Championship final, go home without winning a game — they had qualified from their group with three draws.
Nagelsmann made three changes to the Germany side following their last outing, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
Nico Schlotterbeck replaced the suspended Jonathan Tah in central defense, David Raum came in at left-back, and Leroy Sane was preferred to Florian Wirtz on the right wing.
Schlotterbeck, of Borussia Dortmund, thought he had given Germany the lead inside four minutes when he headed in a corner in front of the enormous South Stand.
He ran off in celebration, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul by Joshua Kimmich.
It threatened to become a frustrating night for the home team as they were then thwarted on several occasions by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
He tipped over a rasping drive by Kimmich and turned a Havertz volley around the post as the Danes weathered the early storm.
Another one was coming, and when the action eventually restarted with the pitch now sodden, Germany quickly cranked up the pressure again.
A Raum cross from the left was met by the head of Havertz, but Schmeichel — whose father played in that 1992 final — was once again on hand to make a good save.
The Danes did pose a threat on the break as they attacked toward their own supporters, but Rasmus Hojlund hit the side-netting after catching Schlotterbeck in possession, and then saw Manuel Neuer come out and save at his feet.
The game was interrupted again for the half-time break, before Denmark — and Andersen in particular — were left to rue two VAR interventions at the beginning of the second half.
First, on 48 minutes, Andersen thought he had scored when he fired in as the ball broke to him in the box, but the VAR team told the referee to rule out the goal because of an offside against Thomas Delaney, who had provided the assist.
As soon as play resumed, Germany attacked and a Raum cross deflected off the outstretched hand of Andersen in the area.
The Crystal Palace player’s offense was penalized following another check, and Havertz scored his second penalty of the competition.
Havertz and Sane missed great chances to make it 2-0 before Musiala latched onto a simple ball over the top and ran through to net his third goal of the Euros to become the joint-top scorer alongside Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.
Wirtz, on from the bench, had a late goal that would have made it 3-0 disallowed for offside, but Germany have momentum and will take some stopping now.

