You are here

  • Home
  • KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students

KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students

KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students
KACST has launched the 2024 Generation Research and Innovation Enrichment Program. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwsw5

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students

KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students
  • Initiative will help over 90 gifted students from across Saudi Arabia
  • Amani bint Mohammed Al-Shawi, CEO of Academy 32 at KACST, highlighted the program’s pivotal role in nurturing young talents
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology launched on Monday the 2024 Generation Research and Innovation Enrichment Program.

This initiative, organized by the organization’s Academy 32 in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, will help over 90 gifted students from across Saudi Arabia cultivate their skills.

In her opening remarks, Amani bint Mohammed Al-Shawi, CEO of Academy 32 at KACST, highlighted the program’s pivotal role in nurturing young talents and preparing them for local, regional, and international competitions.

She cited the outstanding achievements of last year’s participants, who won nine awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair in the US, 13 medals and special awards at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition in Malaysia, and 25 special awards and eight grand prizes at the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity.

Topics: King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Amani bint Mohammed Al-Shawi

Related

Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students
Mawhiba prepares 35 young innovators for global science fair
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba prepares 35 young innovators for global science fair

Low-cost airline flydubai starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore 

Low-cost airline flydubai starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore 
Updated 20 sec ago
Follow

Low-cost airline flydubai starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore 

Low-cost airline flydubai starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore 
  • Flydubai started Pakistan operations in 2010 with launch of flights to Karachi
  • Carrier also serves Pakistani cities of Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot
Updated 20 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Dubai-based low-cost airline flydubai has started flights to Islamabad and Lahore, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday, with the first flights in both cities greeted with water cannon salutes. 

Flydubai first started operating in Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to the southern port city of Karachi. The carrier also serves the cities of Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

“Flydubai has also started flights to Islamabad,” CAA said in a statement. “Inaugural flight FZ 353 arrived in Islamabad from Dubai at 1:55am.”

A small dinner ceremony was organized on the occasion, CAA said, and the inaugural flight carrying 153 passengers was given a water cannon salute by the Rescue and Fire Fighting Service.

The flight returned to Dubai at 220pm on Monday with 162 passengers on board.

Separately, the CAA said flydubai’s Flight FZ 359 arrived in Lahore at 429am. 

“A cake cutting ceremony was organized on this occasion and gifts were presented to the passengers,” CAA said. “Flydubai’s inaugural flight to Lahore was presented with a water cannon salute.”

In a press release last month when flydubai announced it would start flights to Lahore and Islamabad, Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of the airline, said Pakistan had long been an important market for the carrier:

“Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network.”

As per the airline, the return business class fares from DXB to ISB start from AED 5,500 ($1497) and economy class fares from AED 1,300 ($353). Return business class fares from ISB to DXB start from Rs400,000 ($1436) and economy class fares from Rs120,000 ($430). 

Topics: Fly Dubai

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant will be powered by the Kingdom’s first locally manufactured H-Class gas turbine from GE Vernova, advancing the Kingdom's energy sector. 

Known for their high efficiency and hydrogen-readiness, these advanced turbines are designed to quickly adjust to support grid stability amidst the increasing integration of renewable energy. 

GE Saudi Advanced Turbines, a joint investment with Dussur, is the first facility in Saudi Arabia and the region to manufacture H-Class gas turbines and components, according to a press release. 

The successful rollout of the gas turbine at GESAT marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s energy sector and contributes to economic diversification and local skills development initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.  

The rollout underscores GE Vernova’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology products that support both the Kingdom’s energy needs and its sustainability goals, the release added. 

Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are incredibly proud of GESAT’s accomplishments in driving industrial localization within the Kingdom’s energy sector in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”  

He added: “GESAT strengthens ‘Made in Saudi’ capabilities and, since 2018, has exported 200+ accessory modules for power plants generating more than 11 GW.” 

The first locally completed unit will power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant, anticipated to become the most efficient facility in Saudi Arabia upon operationalization. By 2030, the entire Jafurah gas field is projected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates daily, along with over 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day. 

“The high efficiency and hydrogen readiness of our H-class turbines can support the country’s energy transition, as the turbines can rapidly ramp up or down to support grid stability as more intermittent renewables are integrated into the energy system,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

To further support the Kingdom’s economic diversification and export capabilities, GE Vernova also signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi EXIM aimed at facilitating the export of goods and services from Saudi Arabia, with support in lending and insurance. 

Topics: energy GE Vernova Jafurah H-Class gas turbine

Related

Saudi Aramco finalizes deal for phase 2 of Jafurah gas field scheme 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco finalizes deal for phase 2 of Jafurah gas field scheme 

Napoleon pistols up for auction

Napoleon pistols up for auction
Updated 6 min 28 sec ago
Follow

Napoleon pistols up for auction

Napoleon pistols up for auction
Updated 6 min 28 sec ago
PARIS: Two pistols that Napoleon Bonaparte once intended to use to kill himself are up for auction this weekend, expected to reach up to 1.5 million euros, the auction house said Monday.
The richly decorated guns inlaid with gold and silver feature the engraved image of Napoleon in full imperial pomp.
They are said to have almost been used to end the French ruler’s life in 1814 when he was forced to give up power after foreign forces defeated his army and occupied Paris.
“After the defeat of the French campaign, he was totally depressed and wanted to commit suicide with these weapons but his grand squire removed the powder,” auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat told AFP.
Napoleon instead took poison but vomited and survived, and later gave the pistols to his squire to thank him for his loyalty, Osenat added.
They are expected to fetch 1.2-1.5 million euros ($1.3-1.6 million) at Sunday’s auction in Fontainebleau, south of Paris.
Memorabilia of the emperor is extremely sought-after among collectors.
His famous black cocked hat with its blue, white and red trimmings sold for 1.9 million euros in November.
Upon his abdication, Napoleon went into exile on the island of Elba off the coast of Italy.
He would soon grow bored and make a dramatic return to France, only to have his career definitively ended when he was defeated by the British at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, dying in exile on the island of St. Helena six years later.

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
  • Program will run in New Delhi and Kerala until July 26
  • Aims to teach the Arabic language to non-native speakers
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language has launched Arabic Language Month in India, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The program will run in New Delhi and Kerala until July 26. It features activities aimed at developing the country’s Arabic language education curricula, improving teachers’ performance, building a positive image and promoting the language.

Additionally, it will highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts in this field in line with the objectives of the Human Capability Development Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.

Secretary-General Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi said the academy undertook various initiatives in line with its strategies and the directives of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi minister of culture, to further the Arabic language locally and globally.

This program was one of those, he said. It was hoped to teach the Arabic language to non-native speakers, highlight the Kingdom’s efforts to take the Arabic language and its sciences around the world, directly work on training teachers and raise their competency.

Topics: King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) India Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC)

Related

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language implements project to strengthen language policies
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language implements project to strengthen language policies

James Anderson set to mentor England’s quicks after Test exit

James Anderson set to mentor England’s quicks after Test exit
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
AFP
Follow

James Anderson set to mentor England’s quicks after Test exit

James Anderson set to mentor England’s quicks after Test exit
  • The 41-year-old is the first seamer and only third bowler to have taken 700 Test wickets
  • English great set to retire from Test cricket following next week’s series opener against the West Indies
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: England great James Anderson will join the team’s backroom staff as a fast-bowling mentor when he retires from Test cricket following next week’s series opener against the West Indies at Lord’s.
The 41-year-old is the first seamer and only third bowler to have taken 700 Test wickets after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.
Anderson, however, has decided to end his Test career after England made it clear they wanted to move on ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes.
But England managing director Rob Key told reporters on Monday: “After the Lord’s Test, Jimmy will continue in our set-up, and he’ll help a bit more as a mentor.”
Key added: “He has got so much to offer English cricket. We don’t want to see that go.
“When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game.”
Anderson is currently playing for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship at Southport, but his first-class future remains uncertain.
“What he does with Lancashire will probably work out after the Lord’s Test,” said Key.
England have included three uncapped players in their squad for the first two matches of a three-Test series against the West Indies, with Jamie Smith selected to keep wicket ahead of both Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.
The 23-year-old Smith averages over 50 in the County Championship this season and celebrated his Test call-up by making exactly 100 for Surrey against Essex on Sunday.
He usually plays as a specialist batsman for Surrey with Foakes keeping wicket for the reigning county champions.
“Sometimes you’re selecting people for what they’re going to be as well, and where you think they can progress to,” said Key.
“It’s very much the start for Jamie Smith. We feel he’s going to be a fantastic international cricketer.”
Key, asked how Smith would cope with the demands of keeping wicket for 90 overs a day in a Test match when he is not a regular behind the stumps, said he had consulted several former England wicketkeepers in Chris Read, James Foster and Alec Stewart — Smith’s boss at Surrey.
“Some of the guys have been the best keepers in the country... We use them a lot really and we trust a lot of their opinions,” Key explained.
Key added Bairstow, 34, “needs to get back to what he was a couple of years ago,” when the Yorkshireman hit six Test centuries in 2022.
Bairstow, however, has struggled lately after nearly a year out of the game following a horrifying leg break in a freak accident on a golf course.
“Generally his form, in all formats, has just been going slightly in the wrong direction,” said 45-year-old former England batsman Key.
“It’s an arduous task being a keeper and you want someone who can back up series after series. We weren’t convinced that Jonny would be able to do that, especially at the stage of his career that he’s at.”
Key was speaking for the first time since defending champions England’s defeat by India in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.
England won just one of their four matches against fellow Test sides during a tournament in the Caribbean and the United States following a woeful defense of their 50-over World Cup title in India last year.
Those reverses have called into question the positions of England white-ball captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott.
But Key said he would take his time regarding their future ahead of England’s next white-ball series against Australia in September.
“I’m not going to rush anything on that,” he said.
“At times I thought we showed how good we were and at times we were inconsistent. We’ll let the dust settle on the World Cup and then move forward from there.”

Topics: Cricket Test cricket England England cricket james anderson

Related

Where does James Anderson stand in the pantheon of great Test bowlers?
Sport
Where does James Anderson stand in the pantheon of great Test bowlers?
Decline and fall of Test cricket? Don’t tell West Indies or England
Sport
Decline and fall of Test cricket? Don’t tell West Indies or England

Latest updates

KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students
KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students
Viral campaign urges Wimbledon to sever ties with Barclays
Viral campaign urges Wimbledon to sever ties with Barclays
Lebanon army receives additional $20 million from Qatar in support to troops
Lebanese Army troops take part in a military parade on the eastern outskirts of Beirut. (File/AFP)
GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Two pistols owned by Napoleon up for auction with estimated value of up to $1.6m
Two pistols owned by Napoleon up for auction with estimated value of up to $1.6m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.