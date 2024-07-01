KACST, Mawhiba launch program for gifted students

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant will be powered by the Kingdom’s first locally manufactured H-Class gas turbine from GE Vernova, advancing the Kingdom's energy sector.
Known for their high efficiency and hydrogen-readiness, these advanced turbines are designed to quickly adjust to support grid stability amidst the increasing integration of renewable energy.
GE Saudi Advanced Turbines, a joint investment with Dussur, is the first facility in Saudi Arabia and the region to manufacture H-Class gas turbines and components, according to a press release.
The successful rollout of the gas turbine at GESAT marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s energy sector and contributes to economic diversification and local skills development initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.
The rollout underscores GE Vernova’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology products that support both the Kingdom’s energy needs and its sustainability goals, the release added.
Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are incredibly proud of GESAT’s accomplishments in driving industrial localization within the Kingdom’s energy sector in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”
He added: “GESAT strengthens ‘Made in Saudi’ capabilities and, since 2018, has exported 200+ accessory modules for power plants generating more than 11 GW.”
The first locally completed unit will power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant, anticipated to become the most efficient facility in Saudi Arabia upon operationalization. By 2030, the entire Jafurah gas field is projected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates daily, along with over 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day.
“The high efficiency and hydrogen readiness of our H-class turbines can support the country’s energy transition, as the turbines can rapidly ramp up or down to support grid stability as more intermittent renewables are integrated into the energy system,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
To further support the Kingdom’s economic diversification and export capabilities, GE Vernova also signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi EXIM aimed at facilitating the export of goods and services from Saudi Arabia, with support in lending and insurance.