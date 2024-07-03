Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana

DUBAI: From a Max Mara showcase to this week’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show, Dubai-based influencer Ola Farahat has been on a high-fashion spree in Italy.

The fashion icon, who is Palestinian, was spotted at Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show on Tuesday, looking regal in a flowy, off-the-shoulder grey chiffon dress paired with a glitzy tiara. She completed the look with a silver clutch.

The event was held at the Nora Archeological site in Sardinia and was attended by a number of A-list stars, including Halle Bailey, Maluma, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kitty Spencer, Lucien Laviscount and Naomi Campbell, to name a few.

The show celebrated the culture, folklore and artistic heritage of various Italian regions through gold and gemstone creations.

Models on the runway, including part-Saudi star Amira Al-Zuhair and British Moroccan model Nora Attal, wore luxurious black garments adorned with intricate, oversized gold jewelry that showcased Italy’s cultural legacy.







Inspired by Sardinia’s deep cultural tapestry, the designs featured hand-woven tubular fabrics with gold threads, creating three-dimensional patterns that graced corsets, bras, jewel-encrusted bodices, and belts. The collection also transformed mikado and velvet organza with elaborate patterns and intricate designs, further embellished with sequined motifs.

Al-Zuhair wore a prominent necklace and matching earrings, embellished with red gemstones. She also showed off a sleek black wig styled in a short, blunt cut, adding a modern edge to the ensemble.

Farahat took to Instagram to share snippets from the show.

“Loved my look for last night Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria,” she captioned one of her stories.

The social media star, with 1.3 million followers, has been spending her summer in Italy with her family.

In a short video shared on Instagram, she posed with her husband and daughter in matching outfits. In another post, she posed by the beach wearing a summery, backless white dress with yellow and green floral detailing. She complemented her outfit with a matching scarf on her head. “Happy to be back in Italy for #DGAltaModa,” she wrote.

In June, Farahat was spotted at the Max Mara Resort 2025 show, which took place at Palazzo Ducale overlooking Piazza San Marco in Venice. She wore a one-shoulder green satin gown with a draped, asymmetrical design.