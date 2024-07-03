You are here

  • Home
  • Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana

Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana

Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana
Ola Farahat wore a flowy, off-the-shoulder grey chiffon dress. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42wtt

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana

Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: From a Max Mara showcase to this week’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show, Dubai-based influencer Ola Farahat has been on a high-fashion spree in Italy.

The fashion icon, who is Palestinian, was spotted at Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show on Tuesday, looking regal in a flowy, off-the-shoulder grey chiffon dress paired with a glitzy tiara. She completed the look with a silver clutch. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

The event was held at the Nora Archeological site in Sardinia and was attended by a number of A-list stars, including Halle Bailey, Maluma, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kitty Spencer, Lucien Laviscount and Naomi Campbell, to name a few.  

The show celebrated the culture, folklore and artistic heritage of various Italian regions through gold and gemstone creations.

Models on the runway, including part-Saudi star Amira Al-Zuhair and British Moroccan model Nora Attal, wore luxurious black garments adorned with intricate, oversized gold jewelry that showcased Italy’s cultural legacy.




Caption

Inspired by Sardinia’s deep cultural tapestry, the designs featured hand-woven tubular fabrics with gold threads, creating three-dimensional patterns that graced corsets, bras, jewel-encrusted bodices, and belts. The collection also transformed mikado and velvet organza with elaborate patterns and intricate designs, further embellished with sequined motifs.

Al-Zuhair wore a prominent necklace and matching earrings, embellished with red gemstones. She also showed off a sleek black wig styled in a short, blunt cut, adding a modern edge to the ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

Farahat took to Instagram to share snippets from the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

“Loved my look for last night Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria,” she captioned one of her stories. 

The social media star, with 1.3 million followers, has been spending her summer in Italy with her family. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

In a short video shared on Instagram, she posed with her husband and daughter in matching outfits.  In another post, she posed by the beach wearing a summery, backless white dress with yellow and green floral detailing. She complemented her outfit with a matching scarf on her head. “Happy to be back in Italy for #DGAltaModa,” she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

In June, Farahat was spotted at the Max Mara Resort 2025 show, which took place at Palazzo Ducale overlooking Piazza San Marco in Venice. She wore a one-shoulder green satin gown with a draped, asymmetrical design.

Topics: Ola Farahat Amira Al-Zuhair Dolce & Gabbana

Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’

Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’
Updated 9 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’

Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’
Updated 9 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Egyptian social media star Islam Afro is bringing the laughs in the Arabic dub of “Despicable Me 4,” showing in cinemas across the Middle East from July 4.

The Dubai-based star voices Sensei O’Sullivan, a karate instructor. In an interview with Arab News, Afro said: “Sensei is a bit tough on kids and loves discipline. I recorded my voice for other characters; however, when I got the opportunity to do Sensei’s role, I felt it was the best fit and I am so glad the studio thought the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @islamafro

“We both have curly hair so that is a plus. I think Sensei is a unique character. I had to practice a lot (to ensure) that I hit the right pitch of voice for the character. The team in the studio helped and guided me to deliver in the best way possible.”

A lifelong film buff, Afro said he was over the moon to enter the world of cinema with Illumination, the production team behind “Despicable Me 4.”

“I was given such an amazing opportunity and was guided professionally throughout. I also want to highlight the efforts of the director and producer of the dubbing house in Egypt. They helped me deliver the character in the best way possible,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @islamafro

He said the biggest challenge about voice dubbing was “having to repeat the voice multiple times and using different voice pitches. I had to excel in that because with animation your voice is the star. People can’t see your face, movement or body language.”

Afro said he was excited for movie fans across the Middle East to enjoy the film in its dubbed format.

“Having this sequel dubbed in Arabic and Egyptian dialect is a massive win for the industry. I would love for people to watch it in Arabic and to check how amazing the quality is, and the voices are,” he told Arab News. “The dialect and script chosen for the character is just perfect and the comedy side of the film is highlighted in a very nice way.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @islamafro

A social media star known for his comedy sketches, Afro hopes to further progress in the movie industry.

“I am currently working on a mini album, which I am super excited about and hope my audience will enjoy as we are using different styles this time around,” he said. “And after ‘Despicable Me 4’ and my role as Sensei, (I hope to) ultimately get into the movie scene and get more acting opportunities.”

Topics: Islam Afro Despicable Me 4

Bella Hadid talks Orebella Alchemy Foundation

Bella Hadid talks Orebella Alchemy Foundation
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Bella Hadid talks Orebella Alchemy Foundation

Bella Hadid talks Orebella Alchemy Foundation
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid announced this week that a percentage of the proceeds from her fragrance brand Orebella are being donated to the Orebella Alchemy Foundation, a charitable initiative aimed at creating positive change across various communities.

The Orebella Alchemy Foundation partners with organizations that are “deeply personal” to Hadid, such as Girls Club New York, which empowers young women and “youth of color,” and the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.), which aims to change lives by providing equine-assisted services to people with disabilities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“We will be donating a minimum financial donation of 1 percent of all Orebella net sales to charity, as well as delivering service hours, community outreach and social promotion,” Hadid wrote on social media. “I can’t wait to keep growing and including even more amazing organizations. I have so many different organizations that are important to me and we will continue to roll them out.

“We keep selling out, and the numbers for donations have made me beyond proud. This is the main reason I wanted to start a company. To be able to make a difference through my passion.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orebella (@orebella)

Hadid also expressed her gratitude to her supporters.

“I am so grateful for all the love and can’t believe we keep selling out Orebella. Truly this is unreal for me and the fact that you all love Orebella as much as I do means everything.”

Hadid launched Orebella in May, with the inaugural products being three skin perfumes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orebella (@orebella)

The Salted Muse perfume has top notes of sea salt and pink pepper, middle notes of olive tree accord, fig and lavender and base notes of cedarwood, sandalwood and amber.

The Blooming Fire fragrance boasts notes of bergamot, cedarwood, clove leaf and cardamom, followed by Tahitian monoi and jasmine and patchouli.

Lastly, the Window2Soul scent has a blend of lemon, geranium and mint in its top notes, before it transitions to jasmine and damask rose and concludes with a base of tonka bean.

Topics: Bella Hadid Orebella Alchemy Foundation

Dubai-based Lindsay Lohan gets nostalgic on ‘Freaky Friday 2’ set

Dubai-based Lindsay Lohan gets nostalgic on ‘Freaky Friday 2’ set
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Dubai-based Lindsay Lohan gets nostalgic on ‘Freaky Friday 2’ set

Dubai-based Lindsay Lohan gets nostalgic on ‘Freaky Friday 2’ set
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was hit with a major sense of deja vu on the set of her upcoming sequel.

The “Freaky Friday 2” star opened up about feeling like “a little kid again” amid the nostalgic experience of returning to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, to film the sequel to her 2003 body-swap family comedy.

“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just ‘Freaky Friday’ for me. That’s ‘The Parent Trap,’ that’s ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,’ that’s ‘Herbie.’ It’s so many moments for me. So, when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again,” said Lohan on “Nightline.”

Topics: Lindsay Lohan Freaky Friday 2

Kayanee: Transforming women’s health in Saudi Arabia with holistic wellness

Kayanee: Transforming women’s health in Saudi Arabia with holistic wellness
Updated 02 July 2024
Hams Saleh
Follow

Kayanee: Transforming women’s health in Saudi Arabia with holistic wellness

Kayanee: Transforming women’s health in Saudi Arabia with holistic wellness
Updated 02 July 2024
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Kayanee, a wellness collective in Saudi Arabia, is redefining women’s health with its blend of fitness, fashion, nutrition, personal care, healthy eating and learning experiences. 

Kayanee – located in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter – inspires women to embrace a holistic approach to well-being. 

Mimi Fraser is the managing director of Kayanee. (Supplied)

“Kayanee is 100 percent designed, created and executed for the purposes of encouraging and inspiring women into physical activity,” said Mimi Fraser, the managing director of Kayanee.

“Being healthy is not diet and exercise alone,” she added. “Being healthy means you have to engage your mind. You have to engage your body. You have to engage your friends and family. You have to engage your environment.”

To achieve this, Fraser and her team built Kayanee on six pillars: move, wear, nourish, restore, thrive and learn.

“Men like to go to the gym. They put their headphones on, and they just work out. Women are totally different. Women want something to do with friends. They call a friend. They’re like, ‘let’s go to a dance class. Let’s go on a walk.’ And why we designed Kayanee in this way is because you have to engage your mind, you have to engage your heart, you have to engage your body, all at the same time.”

Besides their Kayanee Movement class, which focuses on mobility, strength, and flexibility, the fitness facility offers the Kayanee Dance Fitness (KDF) class, created in collaboration with Zumba.

KDF combines energetic rhythms with unique music and choreography from the Arabian Peninsula. Kayanee offers special soundtracks for their dance classes, incorporating Khaleeji, darbuka (the primary drum used in belly dance music) and dabke rhythms, providing a high-cardio workout that celebrates Arab culture.

“We are a Saudi brand. We embrace Saudi culture and the Arabian culture,” Fraser said. 

Besides their activewear, Kayanee’s fashion line – made in Italy from fully recycled fabrics – includes knit dresses, chiffon capes, pleated skirts, cashmere cardigans, formal blazers and more.

“One of the most important things a consumer said to us from day one – it was so interesting – was  they weren’t as worried about what they wore in the gym as what they wore going to the gym and leaving the gym,” she said. 

“So we went into this thinking we were only going to do activewear. Then when we went into understanding the consumer and understanding what the consumer wanted, the consumer wanted a whole line of things that they could wear, almost like ready-to-wear, but made with activewear materials. Four times a year we bring out collections of what looks like ready to wear,” she added.

The Kayanee beauty line features shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body creams, facial mists, scrubs, hair oils, hair sprays, and deodorant, all made with natural ingredients like shea butter, sweet almond oil, rose water, argan oil, seaweed, caffeine, coconut, rosehip oil and more.

They also sell supplements that improve overall health, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-3, black seed oil, iron, zinc and organic apple cider vinegar.

“We have ambitions to grow this brand regionally and internationally. We want people to look at Saudi women anywhere in the world and go like ‘wow, is this really what Saudi women look like? Is this how they live? Is this what they like?’ Because it’s normal. We’re proud of it,” Fraser said. 

Topics: Kayanee

Saudi driving influencer urges women to get behind the wheel

Balqees has not only become a professional driver but an advocate for women’s empowerment on the road. (Supplied)
Balqees has not only become a professional driver but an advocate for women’s empowerment on the road. (Supplied)
Updated 01 July 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi driving influencer urges women to get behind the wheel

Balqees has not only become a professional driver but an advocate for women’s empowerment on the road. (Supplied)
  • TikTok star Balqees tells viewers of her driving content to ‘invest’ in themselves
Updated 01 July 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Balqees, a trailblazing Saudi female driving enthusiast, is channeling the power of social media to empower women to get their license to drive — and do it well.

“I began driving and developing a fascination for it as a teenager, seeing it as a way to make life easier and, honestly, an adventure,” she told Arab News.

Her love and enthusiasm for driving only grew stronger after she left the Kingdom to pursue her studies. Upon her return in 2010, Balqees became a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment on the road.

Balqees, Saudi driving influencer

Recognizing the need for more accessible and engaging driving education for women, Balqees created a TikTok account to share her knowledge and expertise with the masses.

“My team was very supportive of me and insisted that I open a TikTok account, even though I was initially skeptical about whether that was my target audience,” she explained.

HIGHLIGHT

Recognizing the need for more accessible and engaging driving education for women, Balqees created a TikTok account to share her knowledge and expertise with the masses. 

The decision proved to be a game-changer, as Balqees’ account on TikTok (@b9ths10) has since amassed nearly 600,000 followers, indicating a market for such content tailored toward women in the region.

Balqees’ videos are meticulously produced, tackling topics like safe driving, common driving mistakes and obstacles in an engaging and informative manner. She also demonstrates and explains what to do in tricky situations on the road.

“We work very hard on our videos as one video takes days to create and produce, but the team helps and supports me,” she noted.

Invest in yourself and learning experiences because you are the only one who will save yourself.

Balqees, Saudi driving influencer

Despite facing naysayers, Balqees has remained steadfast in her determination to contribute her perpsective on the skill.

“Not all people in my life were supportive, as many were asking me to stop having big dreams and give up on my passions, but I didn't listen to the negativity and continued doing what I like to do and didn’t give up,” she said with unwavering resolve.

Balqees’ perseverance has paid off in remarkable ways. Her compelling content and infectious enthusiasm for driving have attracted the attention of major brands, both in the automotive industry and beyond, making her a prominent voice in the community.

“Social media is a sea full of opportunities, and we should watch it to benefit from and exchange experiences and make a profit,” she added.

Balqees’ message to young women who are still hesitant to start driving is one of empowerment and self-belief: “Invest in yourself and learning experiences because you are the only one who will save yourself.”

Balqees stands as an example of what can be achieved when women are given the freedom to pursue their passions and dreams.

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, resilience, and the transformative impact that women can have on society when they are empowered to take the wheel.

 

Topics: Balqees

Related

Hattan Alsaif makes history as first Saudi woman to sign with major global MMA promotion
Saudi Sport
Hattan Alsaif makes history as first Saudi woman to sign with major global MMA promotion
Saudi woman completes 1,400 km cycling trip around Iceland
Saudi Arabia
Saudi woman completes 1,400 km cycling trip around Iceland

Latest updates

Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’
Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions
Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions
Terror, ‘chaos’ as India stampede kills 121
Terror, ‘chaos’ as India stampede kills 121
Glimpses into Chinese culture showcased in Jeddah
Glimpses into Chinese culture showcased in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.