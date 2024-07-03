You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Women, children trapped at church in Sudan's capital endure hunger, bombardment

Women, children trapped at church in Sudan’s capital endure hunger, bombardment
Priest Jacob, nuns and the refugees pose for a photos at “Dar Mariam” a Catholic church and school compound in Al-SHajjara district, where they took shelter, in Khartoum in this undated handout picture. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Women, children trapped at church in Sudan’s capital endure hunger, bombardment

Women, children trapped at church in Sudan’s capital endure hunger, bombardment
  • Around 80 people are taking refuge inside the Dar Mariam mission, a Catholic church and school compound in Khartoum’s Al-SHajjara district
  • The roof of the main building has been damaged by shells, and parts of the nuns’ quarters have been set ablaze
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
KHARTOUM: Trapped in a Catholic mission sheltering dozens of women and children from the war raging on the streets of Khartoum, Father Jacob Thelekkadan punched new holes in his belt as the supplies of food dwindled and he grew thinner.
Around 80 people are taking refuge inside the Dar Mariam mission, a Catholic church and school compound in Khartoum’s Al-SHajjara district, caught in the crossfire between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to accounts by the priest and seven other people at the mission.
The roof of the main building has been damaged by shells, and parts of the nuns’ quarters have been set ablaze. Holes caused by stray bullets mark the mission’s walls.
As food has grown scarce, the nuns have boiled tree leaves for the children to eat and many of the adults have skipped meals.
A Red Cross effort to rescue them in December ended with two dead and seven others wounded, including three of charity’s staff, after gunmen opened fire on the convoy, forcing it to turn back before it could reach the mission. The warring sides traded blame for the attack.
Thelekkadan said he and the nuns had refused offers from the army to ferry them out across the river permanently, leaving the families behind.
“When the road is safe, we will be the first to leave, but with the people,” said Thelekkadan, a 69-year-old Indian national.
Many of the inhabitants of Sudan’s capital fled after the conflict erupted in April last year, enveloping Khartoum and its sister cities of Bahri and Omdurman along the Nile, and quickly spreading to other parts of the country.
At the start of the war, the RSF occupied strategic sites and residential neighborhoods in Khartoum, positioning snipers on high-rise buildings. The army, lacking effective ground forces, responded with heavy artillery and air strikes.
The Dar Mariam mission became a safe haven for those lacking the money to flee or without anywhere to go.
Photos shared with Reuters by Thelekkadan show parts of the mission’s buildings littered with debris, walls heavily damaged by bullets or shelling, and rooms and corridors blackened by smoke.
“Our food situation became very bad,” said Thelekkadan. “We’re all very weak.”
Extreme hunger has spread across Sudan in areas worst affected by the conflict, prompting famine warnings for areas including in Khartoum.

10 MILLION DISPLACED
Some families took shelter at the mission in June last year, hoping for protection from its concrete roof. But the area soon became cut off as the RSF pressed to capture the strategic Armored Corps camp about 2 km away, one of several military bases it was targeting, Thelekkadan said.
Al-SHajjara district has come under heavy attack by the RSF. Those living nearby with the money to do so have registered with the military to be taken across the Nile; some have been waiting for months.
But a nighttime evacuation by boat across the White Nile is considered too risky for the children at the mission, Thelekkadan said.
Sudan’s war has created the world’s biggest internal displacement crisis and has driven nearly 10 million people to seek shelter inside or outside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Reuters has documented how the fighting has triggered ethnically-charged killings in the western region of Darfur and led to the spread of deadly hunger.
The war has also caused unprecedented destruction in the capital, which was sheltered from modern Sudan’s previous conflicts. Both warring factions have impeded the delivery of humanitarian relief, aid workers say, leaving civilians dependent on charity provided by groups of neighborhood volunteers, among others.
An RSF media official said the paramilitary had tried to allow for the evacuation of the families by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), but the army had thwarted the effort and was using them as human shields.
An army spokesman said the families had been trapped by the war, and that troops from the Armored Corps had done their duty by protecting and helping them, in line with army practice in other conflict-hit areas.
Numbers have fluctuated, but since March about 30 women along with 50 children aged 2-15 have stayed at the mission, according to Thelekkadan. His account was confirmed by two of the nuns, an administrator and four women sheltering at the mission, two other priests who have kept in touch with Dar Mariam, and an army intelligence officer responsible for churches in Khartoum.
Those staying at the mission are mostly Christian refugees from South Sudan and Ethiopia, who set up tents made from plastic sheeting around the compound’s buildings, which include a church, a school and a residence.
When fighting starts nearby, they take cover inside the residence. Some poor Sudanese Muslim families have also sought temporary shelter at the mission.

WAITING FOR EVACUATION
The bombardments in November shredded an image of the Virgin Mary at the compound’s entrance, ripped through the second floor of the main building, and set the roof on fire. Several people were lightly injured.
RSF snipers had the entrance to Dar Mariam in their sights. A boy from the neighborhood was killed when mortar shrapnel sliced into his head after he had helped carve out an exit at the back of the compound to avoid sniper fire, Thelekkadan said.
The mission’s residents had been trying to survive “a lot of shooting and bombing,” sister Miriam, one of the nuns, told Reuters in a video call.
“We got used to it and we are not afraid. God is protecting us, but we are waiting for evacuation,” she said.
Thelekkadan and the nuns turned their most secure room into a shelter to try to protect the children from the crossfire. They attempted to distract the children from the violence raging around them, creating a space to use bicycles in the yard and encouraging them to play video games.
“We tried to not make them feel like they are in a prison,” Thelekkadan said.
In early January, the mission was caught in the crossfire again and rooms in the nuns’ residence were set ablaze.
Food has been a challenge. By September, cash was running low, and collecting supplies from local markets became nearly impossible due to clashes.
The children have often received meagre servings of porridge, lentils and beans. But stocks dwindled.
Since February, troops stationed at the Armored Corps camp have delivered some airdropped provisions to Dar Mariam, including sugar and fuel for generators used to draw water from wells, Thelekkadan said.
The army also provided a Starlink connection, allowing those at the mission to use their phones again. They flew the priest and an administrator twice to Port Sudan, a Red Sea city to which army and government offices have relocated, to meet church officials and collect some cash and supplies.
Sister Celestine, another of the nuns, said she is still gripped by fear each time bombardments shake the area.
“I would like to be out of here,” she said. “I want to get out and write a book about everything that happened.”
The fighting has shown little sign of abating.
“These past four days have become very trying for all of us in Dar Mariam and people around as explosions, bombings, gunfire etc have become more intense and frequent!” Thelekkadan said in a message on June 19. “Please do continue to pray for us.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum Catholic Church

Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

Heavy fighting rocks Gaza as thousands on the move again

Heavy fighting rocks Gaza as thousands on the move again
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Heavy fighting rocks Gaza as thousands on the move again

Heavy fighting rocks Gaza as thousands on the move again
  • Apache helicopters and Israeli quadcopter drones flew above Gaza City’s Shujaiya district as heavy gunfire echoed through the streets
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a US media report saying his generals were urging a Gaza truce even with Hamas undefeated
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces bombed and battled Hamas in Gaza City on Wednesday as tens of thousands of Palestinians scrambled for a safe haven after the army issued an evacuation order for a vast swathe in the territory’s south.
Apache helicopters and Israeli quadcopter drones flew above Gaza City’s Shujaiya district as heavy gunfire echoed through the streets, said AFP reporters.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a US media report saying his generals were urging a Gaza truce even with Hamas undefeated, stressing on Tuesday that “this will not happen.”
Military chief Herzi Halevi meanwhile said Israel is engaged in “a long campaign” to destroy Hamas over the October 7 attack and to bring home the hostages held by Palestinian militants.
The United Nations warned that the almost nine-months-old war had “unleashed a maelstrom of human misery” and that the latest evacuation order had plunged yet more Palestinians into “an abyss of suffering.”
Ten days after Netanyahu said the war’s “intense phase” was winding down, the Israeli military again rained down air strikes and artillery fire on militants in the Shujaiya district.
The air force struck “over 50 terror infrastructure sites” across Gaza in 24 hours while ground troops “eliminated terrorists,” located tunnels and found weapons including AK-47 assault rifles, the military said.
The Israeli army — which issued an evacuation order for Shujaiya a week ago — on Sunday did the same for a larger area near Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, raising fears of renewed heavy battles there.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have again taken to the road there, many bundling their scant belongings on top of cars or donkey carts as they sought safety elsewhere in the bombed-out wasteland.
The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 250,000 people had been impacted by the latest evacuation order that covers southern areas bordering Israel and Egypt.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the order covers 117 square kilometers (45 square miles), or “about a third of the Gaza Strip, making it the largest such order since October.”
The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, told the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday that the war had now displaced 80 percent of Gaza’s population.
She also said not enough aid was reaching the besieged territory and that crossings must be reopened, particularly to southern Gaza, to avert a humanitarian disaster.
“Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering, their home lives shattered, their lives upended,” she said. “The war has not merely created the most profound of humanitarian crises. It has unleashed a maelstrom of human misery.”
Amid the war, siege and mass displacement, more than 150,000 people have contracted skin diseases in the squalid conditions, said the World Health Organization.
Wafaa Elwan, a Palestinian mother of seven who now lives in a tent city by the sea, said: “We sleep on the ground, on sand where worms come out underneath us.”
She said her five-year-old son, much of whose body was covered in rashes and welts, “can’t sleep through the night because he can’t stop scratching his body.”
The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive since then has killed at least 37,925 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
The Israeli military said Wednesday that “operational activities continue throughout the Gaza Strip.”
The Gaza civil defense agency said seven people were killed when a strike hit a family house north of Gaza City.
Another strike killed three people in a car at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Deir Al-Balah area, said an AFP reporter.
Air strikes also hit homes in Rafah, according to Gaza’s government media office.
The New York Times has quoted Israeli security officials as saying top generals see a truce as the best way to secure the release of the remaining hostages, even if that meant not achieving all of the war goals.
Netanyahu, who heads a government including hard-line right-wing parties, strongly rejected this on Tuesday and vowed Israel would not give in to the “winds of defeatism.”
“The war will end once Israel achieves all of its objectives, including the destruction of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Army Hamas Shujaiya

Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Islamic Jihad Al-Quds Brigade

Dangerous skin diseases spreading among Gaza children

Dangerous skin diseases spreading among Gaza children
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Dangerous skin diseases spreading among Gaza children

Dangerous skin diseases spreading among Gaza children
  • More than 150,000 people in the Palestinian territory have contracted skin diseases in the squalid conditions into which displaced Gazans have been forced since since the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

DEIR EL-BALAH, Palestinian Territories: Wafaa Elwan’s five-year-old son cannot sleep in the Gaza tent city where she and her seven children shelter, but it is not the guns of war that cause his daily nightmare.
“My son can’t sleep through the night because he can’t stop scratching his body,” the anxious mother said.
The boy has white and red blotches over his feet and legs, and more under his T-shirt. He is one of many Gazans suffering from skin infections ranging from scabies to chicken pox, lice, impetigo and other debilitating rashes.
More than 150,000 people in the Palestinian territory have contracted skin diseases in the squalid conditions into which displaced Gazans have been forced since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7, according to the World Health Organization.
“We sleep on the ground, on sand where worms come out underneath us,” said Elwan. Her family is one of thousands living on a sandy patch near the sea close to the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah.
Elwan believes infections are inevitable. “We cannot bathe our children as before. There are no hygiene and sanitary products for us to wash and clean the place. There’s nothing.”
Parents used to tell their children to wash in the Mediterranean. But pollution that has built up as war has devastated basic facilities has accentuated the risk of disease.
“The sea is all sewage. They even throw garbage and baby napkins into the sea,” she said.
The WHO has reported 96,417 cases of scabies and lice since the start of the war in Gaza, 9,274 cases of chickenpox, 60,130 cases of skin rashes and 10,038 impetigo cases.
Scabies and chickenpox are particularly widespread in the coastal Palestinian territory, according to Sami Hamid, a pharmacist who runs a makeshift clinic in the Deir Al-Balah camp.
Two boys in the clinic showed dozens of the distinctive chickenpox-induced blisters and scabs spread over their hands, feet, backs and stomachs.
Lacking medicines, Hamid, 43, himself displaced, rubbed a calamine lotion on the boys’ skin to soothe the itching.
Children’s skin suffers from “the hot weather and the lack of clean water,” he said.
Mohammed Abu Mughaiseeb, the medical coordinator in Gaza for Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said that children are vulnerable because “they are children — they play outside, they’ll touch anything, eat anything without washing it.”
Abu Mughaiseeb said hot weather increases the sweat and accumulation of dirt that causes rashes and allergies, which if scratched lead to infections.
“People are not living in houses anymore, there is no proper hygiene,” he said.
MSF doctors fear the appearance of other skin conditions such as leishmaniasis, which can be fatal in its most virulent form.
Gaza’s children are already highly vulnerable to disease, he said, because their immune systems are compromised by malnutrition.
Hamid, the pharmacist, said his team visited a makeshift school recently, where 24 out of 150 students had scabies.
“Some of them have developed skin infections, and unfortunately these infections are spreading among them,” Ola Al-Qula, a teacher at one makeshift tent school, said.
Other diseases have also rampaged through camps for the displaced, feeding on the poor hygiene, the WHO warned.
“The toilets here are primitive, draining into channels among tents, which ultimately contributes to the spread of epidemics,” said Hamid.
WHO said 485,000 cases of diarrhea have been reported.
The United Nations said Tuesday there are now 1.9 million people displaced in Gaza out of a population of some 2.4 million.
The war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,925 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Health

Updated 03 July 2024
AP
Updated 03 July 2024
AP

Topics: War on Gaza Israel World Bank Israeli settlements anti-settlement jordan valley

