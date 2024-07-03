Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has opened nominations for the National Cultural Awards Initiative.

The public can submit their nominations for those who have achieved excellence in various cultural sectors by Thursday.

This can be done through the electronic platform dedicated to the fourth National Cultural Awards Initiative via the link: https://ncajp.moc.gov.sa/.

After the deadline, there will be a sorting, evaluation and arbitration stage for the nominations through specialized committees.

The winners will be announced at the initiative’s closing ceremony, which will be held in September.

The awards include the film award, the fashion award, the music award, the national heritage award, the literature award, the theater and performing arts award, the visual arts award, the architecture and design arts award, the culinary arts award, the publishing award, and the translation award.

The National Cultural Awards Initiative, launched in 2020, is part of the National Culture Strategy under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It aims to acknowledge the achievements of individuals and cultural institutions and support the Kingdom’s international roles in stimulating international cultural exchange.

In its previous three rounds, the initiative honored a group of local and international individuals and cultural institutions in appreciation of their cultural and artistic efforts.