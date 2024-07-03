Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, is set to host the third Formula 1 in Schools National Competition from July 4-13.
Twenty Saudi teams with 120 students will compete at the center’s headquarters in Dhahran, vying for a chance to represent Saudi Arabia on the global stage.
The competition serves as a qualifying round, with the top three teams earning the right to represent the Kingdom at the international competition in November, where they will face teams from 40 countries.
These 20 teams emerged victorious from regional competitions across six regions of the Kingdom, which initially involved 270 students.
More than 38 local and international coaches provided intensive training to the participants, guiding them in designing model cars that simulate Formula 1 vehicles.
The program aims to develop awareness of various sciences, technology and mathematics according to high-precision educational and engineering standards.
It offers students a comprehensive journey that combines scientific imagination with purposeful competition, culminating in a final product showcased globally.
The competition offers a variety of events for visitors and students, including an exhibition dedicated to Formula 1 driver attire, artistic installation of a full-scale replica of a Formula 1 car made from 10,000 water bottles and recycled materials, in addition to an interactive pit stop experiences, both real and virtual.
Visitors can also participate in designing their own car box covers in an art workshop and try their hand at interactive driving simulations using eight different Formula 1 simulation modes.
Panel discussions will cover various topics related to car manufacturing and design, featuring influential figures in the world of Formula 1 who will share their inspiring stories.
The Formula 1 in Schools program, supported by Ithra, is one of the world’s leading educational initiatives for school students.
It aims to raise awareness of STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among students globally.
The program covers topics including physics, aerodynamics, design, manufacturing, branding, graphic design, sponsorship, marketing, leadership, teamwork, media skills, and financial strategies. Students apply their learning in a creative and competitive environment, mirroring Formula 1 teams on a smaller scale.