Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees

MADINAH: Madinah’s municipality has launched an initiative to have volunteers plant over 300 trees in the central area near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The “Here It Was Planted” plan has been welcomed by residents and visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Officials from the municipality said the Bougainvillea plant was chosen because it suits the region’s climate and environmental conditions.

Known for its heat tolerance, the Bougainvillea will also contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the area, officials said.

By having visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque help with the planting, the municipality hopes to emphasize the importance of environmental protection.

The municipality has plans to expand green spaces in the holy city, including in parks and other public areas.

These actions are in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program.