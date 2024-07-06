You are here

  • Home
  • Oppo to bring AI phones to 50m users

Oppo to bring AI phones to 50m users

Oppo to bring AI phones to 50m users
Billy Zhang, president of overseas MKT, sales and service at Oppo
Short Url

https://arab.news/beenr

Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Oppo to bring AI phones to 50m users

Oppo to bring AI phones to 50m users
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Oppo recently reiterated its commitment to making AI phones accessible to everyone while pointing out the full-stack technological revolution and ecosystem restructuring of AI phones in the future. The company also shared a glimpse of the smarter and more convenient life set to arrive via AI phones with industry partners from Google, MediaTek, and IDC.

“With our relentless efforts and commitment, Oppo aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone, ” said Billy Zhang, president of overseas MKT, sales and service at Oppo. “For the first time in the industry, Oppo is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users.”

With their large global reach, advanced connectivity, and multimodal capabilities, smartphones are well-positioned as the most important personal AI device. Despite the ubiquity of smartphones, however, Oppo believes that AI should not remain exclusive to just flagship phones and selected users but should instead be accessible to more users around the world.

stc named ‘Elite Partner’ for Esports World Cup

stc named ‘Elite Partner’ for Esports World Cup
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

stc named ‘Elite Partner’ for Esports World Cup

stc named ‘Elite Partner’ for Esports World Cup
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News

stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, is supporting Saudi Arabia’s journey to become a premier global hub for gaming and esports, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. The group has been named as “Elite Partner” for the inaugural Esports World Cup, a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom, underway in the Saudi capital. The event started on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25.

The tournament features a unique cross-game structure that pits the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. stc Group is enabling seamless connectivity across the entire event.

stc Group’s future-forward digital approach and unmatched scale and scope offers the industry more than just telco services. The company’s integrated gaming services ensure seamless data exchange and high-speed connectivity, supported by its expansive 5G network. With significant investments in digital infrastructure, stc Group has equipped more than 90 percent of major cities in Saudi Arabia with 5G technology.

Furthermore, stc Group’s data centers and hosting solutions offer a one-stop shop for dedicated server hosting, storage/SAN, load balancing, backup, and managed security. Hosting is bundled with equipment and physical co-location in data centers that provide full power and A/C redundancy, enhancing service reliability. The group’s data centers operate under world-class standards and procedures, adopting best practices to ensure optimal performance.

stc Group further highlights its proposition to the industry through its gaming arm, stc play. The platform offers gamers the opportunity to discover rich content, shop for gaming gear and digital items, and create or join exciting tournaments. Additionally, stc play facilitates seamless connection with fellow gamers through integrated chat features, fostering a vibrant and interactive gaming community.

“These technologies are a testament to stc Group’s dedication to network excellence and its strategic implementation of traffic management, big data, and automation.

Through the widening scale of investments, stc Group continues to optimize functional networks, ensuring seamless and high-performance connectivity for gamers across the region,” the group said in a statement.

Nivea unveils Body Luminous630 range for even skin tone

Nivea unveils Body Luminous630 range for even skin tone
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Nivea unveils Body Luminous630 range for even skin tone

Nivea unveils Body Luminous630 range for even skin tone
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News

Global skincare brand Nivea has unveiled a new campaign following the launch of its Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range in the Kingdom earlier this year.

The range, which includes an oil serum and cream, addresses uneven skin tone by reducing the visibility of both dark spots and stretch marks. The launch caters to the unique skincare needs of women across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.

The campaign “Skin is for glowing confidence, Nivea is for skin” is designed to highlight the limitless potential that growing confidence through better skin can bring.

Uneven skin tone and stretch marks have been sighted as one of the top three body skin issues that concern women in the Kingdom. Almost one in four women in Saudi Arabia face uneven skin tone and stretch marks and have yet to find an effective solution for these matters. Nivea Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range seeks to address this concern and allow Saudi women to confidently step into the spotlight and embrace their skin.

Following a decade of research, Nivea developed the patented Luminous630 enzyme, which regulates melanin production and reduces the visibility of dark spots. This breakthrough ingredient is the world’s most effective even tone ingredient and is at the core of the new Nivea Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range.

Alia Lotfy, head of marketing at Nivea MENA, said: “We are delighted to share Nivea’s breakthrough ingredient with women in Saudi Arabia that stems from our deep-rooted mindset of always putting people first.”

Lotfy added: “The Nivea Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range illuminates a world of possibilities and provides a range of skincare solutions. By championing the notion of glowing confidence, we are committed to bringing the best in skincare science to Saudi Arabia and are ushering in a new era of possibilities and upholding Nivea’s legacy of care and innovation as one of the world’s most trusted skincare brands, one that remains dedicated to helping people feel comfortable and confident in their skin.”

A ‘game changer’: ALJ Motors unveils new Land Cruiser Prado

A ‘game changer’: ALJ Motors unveils new Land Cruiser Prado
Updated 03 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

A ‘game changer’: ALJ Motors unveils new Land Cruiser Prado

A ‘game changer’: ALJ Motors unveils new Land Cruiser Prado
Updated 03 July 2024
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, unveiled the new Land Cruiser Prado, setting a new benchmark in luxury, performance, and off-road prowess in Saudi Arabia.

Crafted to dominate any terrain, the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado boasts an array of advanced features designed to redefine the SUV experience. With its sleek modern design seamlessly combining heritage with modernity, this “game changer” delivers unmatched performance and elegance. From the bustling city streets to challenging desert terrains, the Land Cruiser Prado is poised to elevate the driving experience in the Kingdom.

The new Land Cruiser Prado comes with two powertrain options: a 2.4-liter turbo gasoline engine producing 267 HP and 430 Nm of torque and a 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine delivering 201 HP and 500 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission, ensuring a powerful driving experience.

With an impressive suite of advanced features, the new Land Cruiser Prado prioritizes guest safety, providing peace of mind on every journey. Equipped with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, the vehicle offers cutting-edge technologies to mitigate potential hazards and enhance overall safety. The front and rear sensors, along with a back-monitor and 360-degree camera, provide drivers with comprehensive visibility and awareness of their surroundings, ensuring confident maneuvering in any environment.

The inclusion of blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert further enhances safety by alerting drivers to potential blind spots and approaching vehicles when reversing. Complementing these features are a comprehensive array of full airbags strategically positioned throughout the cabin, offering guests unparalleled protection in the event of a collision.

Setting new standards in versatility, innovation, and quality, the Land Cruise Prado is available in three grades: TX, TXL, and Adventure, the last of which also comes with a limited “First Edition.” What sets the First Edition apart from the regular Adventure grade is its distinctive retro round headlights, adding a unique touch of nostalgia. Its design embodies the essence of a full-fledged off-roader while prioritizing reliability and timeless elegance. Every aspect of its composition and shape has been meticulously crafted to withstand harsh usage, ensuring durability and longevity in the most challenging environments. With a focus on timeless simplicity and a sense of high quality, the Land Cruiser Prado enjoys a professional look, characterized by sharpened functional beauty that seamlessly integrates heritage with modernity. 

From its rugged exterior lines to its refined interior finishes, the Land Cruiser Prado’s design delivers a harmonious fusion of form and function that captivates both on and off the road.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, managing director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “For over 70 years, the Land Cruiser has remained the off-road partner of choice for drivers around the world. Today, we proudly introduce the much-anticipated, all-new Land Cruiser Prado, a vehicle that has enjoyed a rich and illustrious history in Saudi Arabia. Combining legendary off-road capabilities with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology, the new model is the perfect companion for any adventure. We can’t wait for our guests to experience the all-new Land Cruiser Prado with their loved ones and embark on a journey of limitless discoveries.”

More than an SUV, the new Land Cruiser Prado is the gateway to adventure, delivering reliability that supports various lifestyles. A high-quality off-roader, the new practical model is a true embodiment of the Land Cruiser’s origins.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia.

Leading mobility experts to gather in Riyadh for GEMTECH Forum

Leading mobility experts to gather in Riyadh for GEMTECH Forum
Updated 03 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Leading mobility experts to gather in Riyadh for GEMTECH Forum

Leading mobility experts to gather in Riyadh for GEMTECH Forum
Updated 03 July 2024
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s premier mobility event, Global EV and Mobility Technology Forum, will open its doors to global and regional mobility stakeholders at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from July 10-11. The show will host a conference and expo featuring an outstanding speaker lineup, delivering insightful keynotes, and world-class exhibitors, unveiling their sustainable urban mobility solutions and innovations to a global audience.

The two-day event will mark a significant step toward a greener and more efficient future for urban transportation, bringing together international policymakers, institutions, NGOs, corporations, companies, and startups to network, showcase latest offerings, foster dialogue and collaboration.

The event will serve as an ideal ground for global visionaries to share industry insights and groundbreaking ideas, and facilitate the transfer of knowledge about an all electric, autonomous and connected future. Notable figures who will be present at the show include Rusty Russell, executive director of mobility, Red Sea Global; Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director, Lucid; Mark Notkin, chief innovation officer and head of Electromin, Petromin Corporation; Mohammed Al-Musawa, head of e-mobility, ASX E-Mobility; Alex Gilbert, head of energy and electrification, commercial development, Transport for London; and Balázs Selmeci, ambassador of Hungary to Saudi Arabia; along with other influential personalities.

The world-class expo — the main highlight of the forum — will provide an unrivaled opportunity for OEMs, mobility pioneers, tech solution providers and startups, to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and breakthrough innovations in front of industry leaders, government dignitaries, and potential partners eager to explore the future of mobility.

Some of the organizations attending the show include ElaadNL, Charging Interface Initiative, Avee, Clean Energy Business Council, ASX E-Mobility, Circular Economy Company, Eye of Riyadh, GearsME, Arab News, Electrive, Eye of Dubai, and Motory.

The GEMTECH Forum promises to provide a dynamic event experience to all participants by facilitating interactive panel sessions, critical deliberations, one-on-one business meetings, and startup pitch programs, creating unparalleled networking opportunities with thousands of global and national stakeholders in the mobility sector. Over the course of two days, this premier event will unite visionary leaders and industry pioneers to explore cutting-edge innovations and drive the future of mobility. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to connect with global ministries, CEOs, and experts, exchanging ideas and strategies to shape the next generation of electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

An everyday supercar: Bentley’s new Continental GT Speed

An everyday supercar: Bentley’s new Continental GT Speed
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

An everyday supercar: Bentley’s new Continental GT Speed

An everyday supercar: Bentley’s new Continental GT Speed
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

Bentley Saudi Arabia has unveiled the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed, following in the 21-year tradition of the Continental GT family by redefining the ultimate blend of supercar performance, handcrafted luxury and everyday usability.

A comprehensive exterior and interior redesign with clean modern detailing follow the new design DNA established by the coachbuilt Bentley Bacalar and Batur. Outstanding performance is brought by a new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, from a 4-liter V8 working in tandem with a 190 PS electric motor. The result is 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with the benefit of 81 km of usable electric-only range and a total range of 859 km — creating an everyday supercar.

The performance of the powertrain is matched by a new chassis system, with new two-chamber air springs paired with new dual-valve dampers, along with Bentley Dynamic Ride (48 V active anti-roll control), eLSD and torque vectoring. Incredible body control and the best Continental GT ride comfort to date are the results, supported by a 49:51, rear-biased weight distribution for the first time in the car’s history.

Under the skin, a suite of modern innovative technology delivers class-leading capability so that every journey is a seamless experience in terms of driver assistance, infotainment systems and connected car services.

The new exterior continues the design revolution for Bentley’s future journey, with the biggest revision to the face of the Continental GT in two decades, and the first mainstream Bentley with single headlamps since the 1950s.

World-leading Bentley interior cabin design, materials, quality, and craftsmanship continue with the introduction of further wellness seat technology, new air ionization, three-dimensional leather textures, new modern quilting, and technical finishes such as new dark chrome.

A completely new 400-volt electrical architecture enables the most advanced suite of powertrain technology to be offered by a luxury automotive brand today, delivering emissions of 29 g/km of CO2 and an electric range of 81 km on the WLTP drive cycle.

For the first time in the history of the Continental GT, the convertible Continental GTC is being launched concurrently with the coupe — providing ultimate flexibility for customers who appreciate both open topped and closed roof motoring.

The fourth-generation Continental will also benefit with the introduction of the My Bentley App Studio — the newest addition to Bentley’s digital ecosystem for customers. Customers can gain access to a wide variety of vehicle and third-party applications, which can be downloaded directly, independent of a smartphone to the infotainment system.

Peter Smith, general manager of Bentley Saudi Arabia, said: “We are thrilled to announce the reveal of the extraordinary Continental GT Speed in Saudi Arabia. As Bentley’s flagship grand tourer, the Continental GT Speed offers our customers the pinnacle of grand touring capabilities, combining immense power, dynamic performance, and unparalleled luxury.”

Latest updates

From Cold War to the Ukraine war: NATO at 75
From Cold War to the Ukraine war: NATO at 75
New Kiswa cover installed at Kaaba in Makkah
New Kiswa cover installed at Kaaba in Makkah
Far right bids for power as France holds parliamentary election
Far right bids for power as France holds parliamentary election
EU foreign policy chief issues fresh rebuke to Hungary’s Orban
EU foreign policy chief issues fresh rebuke to Hungary’s Orban
Military leaders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso rule out returning to the ECOWAS regional bloc
Military leaders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso rule out returning to the ECOWAS regional bloc

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.