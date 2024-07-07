You are here

  • Home
  • Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police

Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police

Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police
Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by4my

Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police

Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police
  • Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

NEW DELHI: Two soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in two separate gunbattles in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said Sunday.
Kashmir police inspector general Vidhi Kumar Birdi told AFP that authorities in the disputed territory had “carried out two different operations” in villages in the Kulgam district.
Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages.
“We have retrieved the bodies of two terrorists from Modergram, and four others from Frisal Chinnigam,” said Birdi.
This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.
India and Pakistan both claim Muslim-majority Kashmir in full and have fought three wars for control of the Himalayan region.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.
In June, nine Indian Hindu pilgrims were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in the southern Reasi area.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in years and the first on Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir since 2017, when gunmen killed seven people in another ambush on a bus.

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir

Related

Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip
Saudi housing minister concludes official visit to Turkiye
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing minister concludes official visit to Turkiye

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
Updated 8 sec ago
Follow

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
  • With over 1,500 varieties of mangoes, India produces about half of world’s total
  • New Delhi hosted 33rd edition of annual mango festival from July 5 to 7
Updated 8 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of people attended New Delhi’s annual mango festival over the weekend to see and taste hundreds of the fruit’s varieties from all over India.

The South Asian country grows over 1,500 varieties of mango, making it the world’s largest mango producer as it accounts for about half of global production of the fruit.

In the Indian capital, farmers and sellers from across the nation gathered to present more than 500 varieties of mangoes to lovers of the fruit and curious visitors as part of the city’s three-day festival that ended on Sunday.

“People love this and eagerly await this every year … This show hosts the largest number of mango varieties,” Maniksha Bakshi, public relations manager of the festival’s organizer, Delhi Tourism, told Arab News.

“Besides the private farmers, a number of agriculture universities and government organizations have also participated and displayed their hybrid varieties … The variety of mangoes on display has increased. People have come from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and different parts of the country.”

On the 33rd edition of the festival this year, Delhi Tourism also arranged side events to attract more visitors, including special sessions dubbed “master classes,” which involve chefs making mango-based dishes.

Organizers said they had expected about 30,000 people to attend, making it an opportunity for farmers to showcase the wide range of their produce.

“I want to display my variety of mangoes at the festival,” said mango farmer Azmi Rizvi, who is from Sitapur city.

“In my mango orchard, there are at least 120 to 130 varieties. Besides that, sweet mangoes and pickle mangoes are also there.”

Teppei Yamashita, a Japanese national, was surprised to discover the array of mangoes at the event.

“I never knew this many types of mangoes existed. I thought it was a joke. My staff was telling (me about) hundreds and hundreds of types of mangoes, and I now witnessed it as a fact,” he said.

Some Indians also attended out of curiosity about the different mango varieties, as many are not commonly found in the capital’s markets.

“The kind of mangoes that we see here, we generally don’t see in the market … Majority of them we never heard the name of … so it’s a wonderful experience to be here,” visitor Gaurav Narang said.

For Vikash Singh, who has been attending the mango festival throughout the years, the wide spectrum of choices was the event’s main appeal.

“The reason for coming here is that in one place you get to see … varieties of mangoes — all different colors, different pulp, different shapes, different sizes,” Singh said. “It’s great fun here because you can get to taste the mangoes. You can buy mangoes (too).”

The festival also attracted mango buffs like Rumi Garg, who was among those who took part in a mango-eating competition.

“I had to participate in the contest. I am an avid mango lover and I like all the mango products — mango cakes, mango shakes and all those mango puddings. I finished it all, hoping to win in the competition,” he said.

Dr. A.K. Singh, a professor at Pantnagar University in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, said he has been going to the festival for more than a decade.

“We (India) are the leaders in the case of mango production,” Singh said. “I have been attending this mango festival for the last 16 years and the response of the public is really good. They are very much interested.”

Topics: India New delhi

Related

Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police
World
Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police
Special Modi to meet Putin, attend India-Russia summit after 2-year gap video
World
Modi to meet Putin, attend India-Russia summit after 2-year gap

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
  • Without naming any countries, the pope warned against “ideological temptations and populists” on the day that France holds the second round of parliamentary vote
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
AFP

VATICAN: Pope Francis decried the state of democracy and warned against “populists” during a short visit to Trieste in Italy’s northeast on Sunday ahead of a 12-day trip to Asia — the longest of his papacy.
“Democracy is not in good health in the world today,” Francis said during a speech at the city’s convention center to close a national Catholic event.
Without naming any countries, the pope warned against “ideological temptations and populists” on the day that France holds the second round of a snap parliamentary vote that looks set to see the far-right National Rally (RN) party take the largest share of the vote.
“Ideologies are seductive. Some people compare them to the Pied Piper of Hamelin: they seduce but lead you to deny yourself,” he said in reference to the German fairytale.
“The culture of rejection creates a city where there is no place for the poor, the unborn, the fragile, the sick, children, women, the young,” he regretted, urging facilitation of social participation from childhood.
Ahead of last month’s European parliament elections, bishops in several countries also warned about the rise of populism and nationalism, with far-right parties already holding the reins to power in Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands.
Francis also urged people to “move away from polarizations that impoverish” and hit out at “self-referential power.”
After Venice in April and Verona in May, the half-day trip to Trieste, a city of 200,000 inhabitants on the Adriatic Sea that borders Slovenia, marked the third one within Italy this year for the 87-year-old pontiff, who has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.
Since traveling to the French city of Marseille in September 2023, the Argentine Jesuit has limited himself to domestic travel.
But he plans to spend nearly two weeks in Asia in September visiting Indonesia, Singapore and the islands of Papua New Guinea and East Timor.
He arrived in Trieste shortly before 9:00 am (0600 GMT) and embarked on meetings with various groups from the religious and academic spheres, along with migrants and the disabled.
Pope Francis concluded his visit with a mass in front of some 8,500 worshippers in the city’s main public square before heading back to the Vatican in the early afternoon.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope to preside over interfaith meeting in Indonesian mosque during longest, most challenging trip
World
Pope to preside over interfaith meeting in Indonesian mosque during longest, most challenging trip
Defendant in Vatican trial takes case to UN, accuses pope of violating his rights with surveillance
World
Defendant in Vatican trial takes case to UN, accuses pope of violating his rights with surveillance

Chinese Premier Li congratulates new British PM Starmer

Chinese Premier Li congratulates new British PM Starmer
Updated 44 min 57 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Chinese Premier Li congratulates new British PM Starmer

Chinese Premier Li congratulates new British PM Starmer
Updated 44 min 57 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday congratulated new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his election, state media reported, the first senior leader in Beijing to do so publicly.
China is “willing to work with the new UK government to consolidate mutual political trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation,” Li told Starmer, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Their call came after days of silence from top officials in Beijing, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying only that it noted the results of the UK election.
By comparison, Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulated Iran’s incoming president Masoud Pezeshkian just hours after his election on Saturday.
China was Britain’s fifth-largest trading partner as of 2023, according to the UK Department for Business and Trade.
But diplomatic relations between the two countries have been icy in recent years, with Beijing and London sparring over tightening communist control in former British colony Hong Kong.
The two sides have also traded accusations of espionage, with Beijing saying last month that MI6 had recruited Chinese state employees to spy for the UK.
Xinhua on Sunday said Li told Starmer that the “strengthening of bilateral coordination and cooperation was in the interests of both sides.”

Topics: China UK Prime Minister keir starmer

Related

Update UK’s new PM Keir Starmer kills Rwanda plan on first day, Telegraph reports
World
UK’s new PM Keir Starmer kills Rwanda plan on first day, Telegraph reports
Pakistan congratulates Labour Party’s Keir Starmer on UK election win
Pakistan
Pakistan congratulates Labour Party’s Keir Starmer on UK election win

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine
  • Russian troops had “liberated the village of Chigari” in the Donetsk region
  • On Saturday, Moscow said its forces had taken control of another small village in the same region
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday said its forces had captured another village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the latest modest territorial gain for its advancing forces.
Russian troops had “liberated the village of Chigari” in the Donetsk region, the defense ministry said in a daily briefing posted on social media.
On Saturday, Moscow said its forces had taken control of another small village in the same region, where Kyiv says the fiercest fighting across the entire front line is taking place.
Russia has made a string of battlefield advances since the start of the year, beginning with the capture of industrial hub Avdiivka in February.
But its progress has been grinding as the conflict looks locked in an attritional phase, with neither side able to punch a decisive breakthrough and both saying they are inflicting heavy casualties on the other.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated his demand for Ukraine to totally withdraw from the region, along with three others in the south and east of the country, if it wants peace.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Fire breaks out after accident at gas pipeline in Crimea, Russian officials say
World
Fire breaks out after accident at gas pipeline in Crimea, Russian officials say
Hungary’s Orban meets Putin in Moscow, drawing EU rebukes
World
Hungary’s Orban meets Putin in Moscow, drawing EU rebukes

France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament

France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament
Updated 07 July 2024
AP
Follow

France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament

France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament
  • Sunday’s snap elections in this nuclear-armed nation have potential impact on the war in Ukraine and Europe’s economic stability
Updated 07 July 2024
AP

PARIS: Voting has begun in mainland France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its inward-looking, anti-immigrant vision — or produce a hung parliament and political deadlock.
French President Emmanuel Macron took a huge gamble in dissolving parliament and calling for the elections after his centrists were trounced in European elections on June 9.
The snap elections in this nuclear-armed nation will influence the war in Ukraine, global diplomacy and Europe’s economic stability, and they’re almost certain to undercut President Emmanuel Macron for the remaining three years of his presidency.
The first round on June 30 saw the largest gains ever for the anti-immigration, nationalist National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen.
A bit over 49 million people are registered to vote in the elections, which will determine which party controls the 577-member National Assembly, France’s influential lower house of parliament, and who will be prime minister. If support is further eroded for Macron’s weak centrist majority, he will be forced to share power with parties opposed to most of his pro-business, pro-European Union policies.
Voters at a Paris polling station were acutely aware of the the far-reaching consequences for France and beyond.
“The individual freedoms, tolerance and respect for others is what at stake today,” said Thomas Bertrand, a 45-year-old voter who works in advertising.
Racism and antisemitism have marred the electoral campaign, along with Russian cybercampaigns, and more than 50 candidates reported being physically attacked — highly unusual for France. The government is deploying 30,000 police on voting day.
The heightened tensions come while France is celebrating a very special summer: Paris is about to host exceptionally ambitious Olympic Games, the national soccer team reached the semifinal of the Euro 2024 championship, and the Tour de France is racing around the country alongside the Olympic torch.
As of noon local time, turnout was at 26.63 percent, according to France’s interior ministry, slightly higher than the 25.90 percent reported at the same time during the first round last Sunday.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal cast his ballot in the Paris suburb of Vanves Sunday morning.
Macron is expected to vote later Sunday morning in the seaside town of La Touquet. Le Pen is not voting, because her district in northern France is not holding a second round after she won the seat outright last week. Across France, 76 other candidates secured seats in the first round, including 39 from her National Rally and 32 from the leftist New Popular Front alliance. Two candidates from Macron’s centrists list also won their seats in the first round.
The elections wrap up Sunday at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) in mainland France and on the island of Corsica. Initial polling projections are expected Sunday night, with early official results expected late Sunday and early Monday.
Voters residing in the Americas and in France’s overseas territories of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana and French Polynesia voted on Saturday.
The elections could leave France with its first far-right government since the Nazi occupation in World War II if the National Rally wins an absolute majority and its 28-year-old leader Jordan Bardella becomes prime minister. The party came out on top in the previous week’s first-round voting, followed by a coalition of center-left, hard-left and Green parties, and Macron’s centrist alliance.
Pierre Lubin, a 45-year-old business manager, was worried about whether the elections would produce an effective government.
“This is a concern for us,” Lubin said. “Will it be a technical government or a coalition government made up of (various) political forces?”
The outcome remains highly uncertain. Polls between the two rounds suggest that the National Rally may win the most seats in the 577-seat National Assembly but fall short of the 289 seats needed for a majority. That would still make history, if a party with historic links to xenophobia and downplaying the Holocaust, and long seen as a pariah, becomes France’s biggest political force.
If it wins the majority, Macron would be forced to share power with a prime minister who deeply disagrees with the president’s domestic and foreign policies, in an awkward arrangement known in France as “cohabitation.”
Another possibility is that no party has a majority, resulting in a hung parliament. That could prompt Macron to pursue coalition negotiations with the center-left or name a technocratic government with no political affiliations.
No matter what happens, Macron’s centrist camp will be forced to share power. Many of his alliances’ candidates lost in the first round or withdrew, meaning it doesn’t have enough people running to come anywhere close to the majority he had in 2017 when he was was first elected president, or the plurality he got in the 2022 legislative vote.
Both would be unprecedented for modern France, and make it more difficult for the European Union’s No. 2 economy to make bold decisions on arming Ukraine, reforming labor laws or reducing its huge deficit. Financial markets have been jittery since Macron surprised even his closest allies in June by announcing snap elections after the National Rally won the most seats for France in European Parliament elections.
Regardless of what happens, Macron said he won’t step down and will stay president until his term ends in 2027.
Many French voters, especially in small towns and rural areas, are frustrated with low incomes and a Paris political leadership seen as elitist and unconcerned with workers’ day-to-day struggles. National Rally has connected with those voters, often by blaming immigration for France’s problems, and has built up broad and deep support over the past decade.
Le Pen has softened many of the party’s positions — she no longer calls for quitting NATO and the EU — to make it more electable. But the party’s core far-right values remain. It wants a referendum on whether being born in France is enough to merit citizenship, to curb rights of dual citizens, and give police more freedom to use weapons.
With the uncertain outcome looming over the high-stakes elections, Valerie Dodeman, 55-year-old legal expert said she is pessimistic about the future of France.
“No matter what happens, I think this election will leave people disgruntled on all sides,” Dodeman said.

Topics: France

Related

PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship
Pakistan
PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship

Latest updates

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
Saudi Re boosts capital by $71m in PIF subscription deal
Saudi Re boosts capital by $71m in PIF subscription deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.