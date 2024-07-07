You are here

Sri Lanka pilgrims flee as elephant runs amok
A train (L) arrives at a station in Colombo on July 4, 2024. (AFP)
AFP
Sri Lanka pilgrims flee as elephant runs amok
  • Thirteen people were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries in Kataragama
AFP
COLOMBO: A Hindu religious festival in Sri Lanka ended in chaos after an elephant in the procession panicked, with 13 people in the crowd injured as they fled, police said Sunday.
Video footage shared on social media showed one of the elephant’s keepers trying to pull the agitated animal by its tail in a desperate attempt to control it, while screaming devotees lining the street rushed to escape.
The images show a parade of elephants covered in red, blue and gold robes from trunk to tail, in front of a large crowd while cymbals clanged.
Thirteen people were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries in Kataragama, 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of the capital Colombo, a police spokesman said.
A spokesman for the state-run Kataragama hospital said on Sunday, the day after the incident, that all the injured had been discharged.
Elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka, but animal cruelty laws are rarely enforced.
Animal rights groups have criticized the widespread use of elephants at temple ceremonies in Sri Lanka.
There have been instances when the animals have gone berserk at parades involving loud music and fireworks.
In August 2023, dozens of pilgrims jumped into a lake in the central city of Kandy to escape five agitated young elephants. Several people were hurt and one woman was hospitalized.
In 2019, at least 17 people were injured when elephants ran amok at a temple festival in Colombo.
Official records show there are about 200 domesticated elephants in the island nation, along with a wild population of around 7,500.
The government has banned the capture of wild elephants but dozens of calves have been stolen in recent years, often after their mothers were killed by their captors.

NEW DELHI: Two soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in two separate gunbattles in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said Sunday.
Kashmir police inspector general Vidhi Kumar Birdi told AFP that authorities in the disputed territory had “carried out two different operations” in villages in the Kulgam district.
Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages.
“We have retrieved the bodies of two terrorists from Modergram, and four others from Frisal Chinnigam,” said Birdi.
This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.
India and Pakistan both claim Muslim-majority Kashmir in full and have fought three wars for control of the Himalayan region.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.
In June, nine Indian Hindu pilgrims were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in the southern Reasi area.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in years and the first on Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir since 2017, when gunmen killed seven people in another ambush on a bus.

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden heads back out on the campaign trail Sunday, desperate to salvage his re-election bid as senior Democrats meet to discuss growing calls that he quit the White House race.
The 81-year-old Democrat kicks off a grueling week with two campaign rallies in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, before hosting the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington.
He will do so under an increasingly unforgiving spotlight, as pressure mounts for him to drop out after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump last month ignited panic over his age and fitness to serve another four years.
Biden has remained defiant, unequivocally declaring — at a rally, to reporters and on social media — that he is fit to serve, the only one who can defeat Trump, and staying in the race.
“I beat Trump in 2020. I’m going to beat him again in 2024,” his campaign social media account posted Saturday.
But a televised interview with ABC News on Friday has failed to quell concerns. His next major test in the public eye will be a press conference scheduled for Thursday, during the NATO summit.
So far, five Democratic lawmakers have called on Biden to drop out, with the drumbeat of dissent slowly rising.
The House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has scheduled a virtual meeting of senior Democrat representatives for Sunday to discuss the best way forward, and Democrat Senator Mark Warner is reportedly working to convene a similar forum in the upper chamber.
First Lady Jill Biden, who — according to some US media reports — is urging her husband to stay in the race, is scheduled to campaign in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina on Monday.
But after Sunday’s rallies in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, the president will have to step away from the campaign for the NATO summit beginning Tuesday.
Here, too, he will find himself having to reassure allies at a time when many European countries fear a Trump victory in November.
The 78-year-old Republican has long criticized NATO as an unfair burden on the United States, voiced admiration for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, and insisted he could bring about a quick end to the fighting in Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is now in its third year.


For now, Democrat heavyweights are largely keeping a lid on any simmering discontent with their leader — at least in public.
But with election day just four months away, any move to replace Biden as the nominee would need to be made sooner rather than later, and the party will be scrutinized for any signs of more open rebellion.
Meanwhile, for Biden and his campaign team, the strategy seems to be to ride it out.
The campaign has unveiled an intense battle plan for July, including an avalanche of TV spots and trips to all the key states.
That includes a visit to the southwest of the country during the Republican convention from July 15-18, at which Trump is set to be anointed the party’s official presidential nominee.
In what had been billed as a make-or-break interview with ABC News on Friday, Biden flatly dismissed the falling poll numbers and concerns over his mental and physical fitness triggered by his dismal June 27 performance against Trump.
He blamed a severe cold for the debate debacle and insisted it was just a “bad night” rather than evidence of increasing frailty and cognitive decline.
The sit-down has not soothed the concerns of critics who say that — away from a teleprompter — Biden can struggle to communicate.
Some of his answers were tentative, meandering and difficult to follow, even as he sought to deflect questions about his mental acuity and dismissed the notion that his party would consider replacing him.
“If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” he said.
“But the Lord Almighty is not coming down.”

  • After the end of the Cold War, NATO went through several waves of eastwards enlargement that saw its border with Russia grow with the inclusion of Poland and the former Soviet Baltic states
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The NATO military alliance in April marked 75 years since the signing of its founding treaty in Washington — where its members gather for an anniversary summit this week.
Here are some facts and figures about the organization forged in the Cold War and re-energised by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Just 12 countries were founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949 as the United States, Canada and much of western Europe clubbed together to face up to the threat of former World War II ally the Soviet Union.
As the alliance’s first Secretary General Lord Ismay quipped, NATO’s purpose was to “keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.”
In 1952, often uncomfortable neighbors Turkiye and Greece joined, before West Germany became a member three years later.
After the end of the Cold War, NATO went through several waves of eastwards enlargement that saw its border with Russia grow with the inclusion of Poland and the former Soviet Baltic states.
After Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, Nordic neighbors Sweden and Finland reversed long-standing policies of non-alignment by joining NATO — taking the alliance to 32 members.
In total, NATO countries account for close to one billion people and around 50 percent of the world’s GDP.
Together they have 3.2 million men and women serving in their militaries.
Iceland is the only member without its own army.
NATO has only ever once triggered its Article Five collective-defense clause — which says an attack on one member is considered an attack on all — after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
That decision was a show of support for the alliance’s leading military power and far different from the threat in Europe originally foreseen by its founders.
The fall-out from 9/11 saw NATO get involved in Afghanistan where it remained until 2021, when a calamitous US-led withdrawal allowed the Taliban to take back power.
In response to Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, NATO allies agreed they would aim to spend two percent of their GDPs on defense.
That goal was raised after Moscow launched its all-out invasion of its neighbor in 2022 to having two percent as a minimum.
Former US president Donald Trump has railed against NATO countries not spending enough, warning he would encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to those not meeting their obligations.
In 2024, 23 NATO members are expected to reach or top two percent, up from three members in 2014.
June 2024 marked 25 years since NATO deployed troops in Kosovo in 1999, completing the withdrawal of Serbian forces after its 77-day air campaign.
That military intervention was just the second in NATO’s history, following its involvement in Bosnia in the mid-1990s.
A quarter of a century on, NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) still remains on the ground in the Balkans, making it the alliance’s longest-running mission.
After a rise in tensions last year led to rioting that wounded 93 NATO troops, allies agreed to send 1,000 additional soldiers to KFOR — taking its total to around 4,500.
Beyond the Balkans, NATO’s other major overseas missions have included a nearly two-decade deployment in Afghanistan and the 2011 bombing campaign in Libya.
No country has ever withdrawn from NATO, but France spent almost 43 years outside its military command structure after then-president Charles de Gaulle pulled out in 1966 complaining of US domination.
The decision — which saw NATO move its headquarters from Paris to Brussels — was only reversed by former president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009.
Nonetheless, France’s sometimes strained relationship with NATO continues. In 2019 President Emmanuel Macron said the alliance was suffering “brain death.”
Macron later said Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine had woken up NATO with the “worst of electroshocks.”

  • A longtime pariah for many due to its history of racism and antisemitism, the RN has increased its support on the back of voter anger at Macron, straitened household budgets and immigration concerns
PARIS: France holds a parliamentary run-off election on Sunday that will reconfigure the political landscape, with opinion polls forecasting the far-right National Rally (RN) will win the most votes but likely fall short of a majority.
Such an outcome could plunge the country into a chaotic hung parliament, severely denting the authority of President Emmanuel Macron. Equally, if the nationalist, euroskeptic RN did win a majority, the pro-business, pro-Europe president could find himself forced into a difficult “cohabitation.”
Marine Le Pen’s RN scored historic gains to win last Sunday’s first-round vote, raising the spectre of France’s first far-right government since World War Two.
But after centrist and leftist parties joined forces over the past week in a bid to forge an anti-RN barricade, Le Pen’s hopes of the RN winning an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly seem less certain.
Polls suggest the RN will become the dominant legislative force, but fail to reach the 289-seat majority that Le Pen and her 28-year-old protégé Jordan Bardella believe would allow them to claim the prime minister’s job and drag France sharply rightward.
Polls open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and close at 6 p.m. in towns and small cities and 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) in larger cities, with initial projections expected the moment voting ends, based on partial counts from a sample of polling stations.
Much will depend on whether voters follow the calls of leading anti-RN alliances to block the far right from power, or support far-right contenders.
Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament who led France’s leftist ticket in last month’s European vote, said he viewed Sunday’s run-off as a simple referendum on whether “the Le Pen family takes over this country.”
“France is on the cliff-edge and we don’t know if we’re going to jump,” he told France Inter radio last week.
A longtime pariah for many due to its history of racism and antisemitism, the RN has increased its support on the back of voter anger at Macron, straitened household budgets and immigration concerns.
“French people have a real desire for change,” Le Pen told TF1 TV on Wednesday, adding that she was “very confident” of securing a parliamentary majority.
Even if the RN falls short, it looks set to more than double the 89 seats it won in the 2022 legislative vote, and become the dominant player in an unruly hung parliament that will make France hard to govern.
Such an outcome would risk policy paralysis until Macron’s presidency ends in 2027, when Le Pen is expected to launch her fourth bid for France’s top job.

WHAT NEXT FOR MACRON?
Macron stunned the country and angered many of his political allies and supporters when he called the snap election after a humbling by the RN in last month’s European parliamentary vote, hoping to wrong-foot his rivals in a legislative election.
Whatever the final result, his political agenda now appears dead, three years before the end of his presidency.
Bardella says the RN would decline to form a government if it doesn’t win a majority, although Le Pen has said it might try if it falls just short.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who looks likely to lose his job in the post-election shakeup, has dismissed suggestions Macron’s centrists could seek to form a cross-party government in the event of a hung parliament. Instead, he would like moderates to pass legislation on a case-by-case basis.
An RN majority would force Macron into an awkward “cohabitation” with Bardella as prime minister, with thorny constitutional tussles and questions on the international stage about who really speaks for France.
If the RN is deprived of a majority and declines to form a government, modern-day France would find itself in uncharted territory. Coalition building would be difficult for any of the blocs given the policy differences between them.
French assets have risen on expectations the RN won’t win a majority, with banking shares up and the risk premium investors demand to hold French debt narrowing. Economists question whether the RN’s hefty spending plans are fully funded.
An RN-led government would raise major questions over where the European Union is headed given France’s powerful role in the bloc, although EU laws are almost certain to restrict its plans to crack down on immigration.
For many in France’s immigrant and minority communities, the RN’s ascent has already sent a clear and unwelcoming message.
“They hate Muslims, they hate Islam,” said 20-year-old cinema student Selma Bouziane, at a market in Goussainville, a town near Paris. “They see Islam as a scapegoat for all of France’s problems. So it’s bound to be negative for the Muslim community.”
The RN pledges to reduce immigration, loosen legislation to expel illegal migrants and tighten rules around family reunification. Le Pen says she is not anti-Islam but that immigration is out of control and too many people take advantage of France’s welfare system and creaking public services.

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban drew a fresh rebuke from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday after the nationalist leader attended a meeting of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan.
Brussels, EU allies, the United States and Kyiv had already slammed Orban, whose country took over the European Union’s rotating presidency this month, for holding talks on the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.
EU officials blasted the surprise trip, saying it threatened to undermine the 27-member bloc’s stance on the conflict and stressed that he was not representing Brussels.
Orban’s participation at an informal OTS summit in Azerbaijan on Saturday was the latest event where he represented Hungary alone and not the European Union, Borrell said.
“Hungary has not received any mandate from the EU Council to advance the relations with the Organization of Turkic States,” Borrell said in a statement.
Orban has already sparred with Brussels over his controversial travels.
“Are we allowed to have dinner, or do we need a #EUCO mandate for that too?” his political director wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the Moscow trip.
The EU also rejected OTS attempts to legitimize the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus by admitting it as an observer, said Borrell.
The island of Cyprus has been divided for decades between the internationally recognized, Greek-speaking Republic of Cyprus, an EU member, and the Turkish-speaking TRNC, only recognized by Ankara.
The OTS is an international organization bringing together countries with Turkic languages, founded in 2009 by Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
Hungary became an observer of the group in 2018.

