2nd Fruit Festival concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Baljurashi

AL-BAHA: The second Fruit Festival concluded on Saturday in Baljurashi, Al-Baha region, with the participation of several government entities, associations, and the Culinary Arts Commission.
Fahd Al-Zahrani, director of the local branch of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said that more than 20 exhibitors and productive families participated in the festival, showcasing various unique products and goods based on the region’s abundance of fruit crops.
The festival, which spanned three days, attracted over 5,000 visitors and featured numerous guidance and awareness workshops, as well as more than 10 entertainment activities.
The three-day event attracted over 5,000 visitors and featured numerous guidance and awareness workshops, as well as more than 10 entertainment activities.
Saudi students switch up a gear in high-octane F1 finals
Winners will represent Saudi Arabia in a global competition later this year
Updated 07 July 2024
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Dhahran was the big winner in the Saudi segment of the F1 in Schools National Championships powered by Aramco, with teams claiming first and fourth places in the competition held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, at the weekend.
The 2024 national champion title went to Dhahran’s Shaheen, second place to Al-Ahsa’s Venture, third to Riyadh’s Clad, and fourth — an additional award added for the first time — to Dhahran’s Oryx.
Winners will represent Saudi Arabia in a global competition due to take place in the Kingdom later this year.
The F1 in Schools competition is a globally recognized educational program that challenges students to design, build, and race miniature F1 cars. This year’s theme was “Overtake the Impossible.”
Maha Abdulhadi, head of F1 in Schools at Ithra, said in a statement: “With a shared commitment to serving as an incubator of education and youth empowerment, Ithra and F1 in Schools offer young people the knowledge and experiential spaces to develop their ambition and skills to create a bright future for themselves and their country.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The F1 in Schools competition is a globally recognized educational program that challenges students to design, build, and race miniature F1 cars.
• Participating students, aged 15-16, were expected to use a STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning program.
“We are excited to host these promising young students, their families and visitors from across the country as the competition shifts gears.”
Ithra’s Great Hall was transformed into an immersive hub on Saturday, with the focus on Formula 1 continuing until July 13.
Eight simulators will allow those over the age of 15 to test drive an F1 vehicle in real time. A VR experience also offers visitors an authentic taste of high-speed action.
On Saturday, students cheered when they saw their faces appear on screen during a “Day in the Life of F1 in Schools” video segment.
The ceremony also celebrated trainers and judges who had flown in from around the world, as well as local judges.
Students from different schools worked in groups for the past six months, developing prototypes under the supervision of 38 professionals.
Participating students, all 15 or 16 years of age, were expected to use a STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning program, which combines both hard and soft skills.
Students were able to explore topics ranging from physics and aerodynamics to design, manufacturing, branding and graphics. They were also taught marketing and leadership skills, how to use social media effectively, and how to create a financial strategy.
This year, 120 students were split into 20 teams, with each team working out of a local hub. The cities of Dhahran, Al-Ahsa, Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah returned this year, while Abha was added for the first time.
To demonstrate Ithra’s commitment to local culture, folk dancers from each of the six represented cities performed together on stage, while images of students working on their F1 projects were displayed in the background.
Ithra first partnered with F1 in Schools in 2021, and has been running the national level competition in Saudi Arabia, spearheading the launch of several learning hubs across the Kingdom to facilitate the training and development of students as part of the F1 challenge.
In 2023, Ithra hosted the country’s first F1 in Schools national finals, with 16 teams competing.
Andrew Denford, the founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, noted at the time that girls made up 68 percent of the participating students. Three of the teams went on to represent Saudi Arabia at that year’s world finals in Singapore, with the Oryx team from Dhahran winning the Innovative Thinking Award.
A large percentage of girls also took part in the competition this year, competing for 12 awards in categories ranging from fastest car and verbal presentation to sustainability.
In continuing with Ithra’s promotion of recycling, workshops created molds of cars by melting plastic bottle caps in a designated lab. Molds made specifically for F1 in Schools will be available all week.
Under the library’s escalator, a car made of 90 percent recycled or repurposed components, including 5,000 water bottles, steel and acrylic sheets, was placed on display. At least 12 people took about 1,500 hours to create the 120 kg vehicle.
The 10-day series of events will include interactive activities, as well as a paper car-making workshop, mixed reality pit garage, car Lego station, and talks with F1 experts.
Speaking at the award ceremony, David Howes, director of communication and events for F1 in Schools, said: “Having worked for F1 Esports since 2004, I’ve witnessed our global community grow from four countries to 62 today, and it really is an honor to be here in Saudi Arabia, not only to witness a national title, but to witness a world-class event, and most importantly, to see world-class teams competing.”
The fourth Formula 1 in Schools is now open for applicants. Students who qualify can apply via the Ithra website, where a full schedule of this week’s activities is also on view.
Umm Mohammed said: “I began at just 7 years old, using charcoal for baking ... over 45 years, I have refined my techniques and I am constantly innovating”
Updated 07 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The third annual Beit Hail Festival, themed “Our Home is Your Home ... Oh, My Beloved,” is a showcase of the region’s rich culinary traditions, with Hail’s renowned klaija dessert taking center stage this year.
The traditional pastry, deeply rooted in Saudi heritage, has captivated visitors with its diversity of shapes and preparation methods.
In an interview with the Saudi Press Agency, Umm Mohammed, a 55-year-old klaija artisan, said: “I began at just 7 years old, using charcoal for baking ... over 45 years, I have refined my techniques and I am constantly innovating.”
According to Umm Mohammed, the secret to klaija’s distinctive flavor lies in each maker’s proprietary spice blend, combined with staple ingredients like flour, sugar and cardamom.
Fellow klaija expert Umm Badr, with two decades of experience, highlighted the importance of continuous practice in perfecting the art of making the baked good.
“This craft evolves over time,” she said. “Klaija-making has become a significant source of income for participating families.”
Umm Badr has been a regular fixture at the region’s heritage and tourism festivals, where her creations have garnered widespread acclaim.
MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh
Rappers Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, G-Eazy, Don Toliver, Jack Harlow among artists performing this month
Updated 07 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST is staging a series of performances by international artists to coincicide with the Esports World Cup 2024.
AFT_r music shows will take place weekly over seven weeks until Aug. 15 at Boulevard Riyadh City.
The opening event featured performers such as Aly Fathallah, singer and producer Ckay, DJ Nooriyah, and rapper ElGrandeToto.
American rappers Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, G-Eazy, Don Toliver, and Jack Harlow will be among artists performing in coming weeks.
The lineup also features international DJs such as DJ Snake, R3HAB, and Sebastian Ingrosso.
“The launch of AFT_r shows with the supporting events of EWC, the largest event of its kind in the world, provides local audiences and visitors with an outstanding musical entertainment experience during this global event, strengthening the Kingdom’s regional and global position in esports, and music entertainment,” MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Alharatani said.
The EWC tournament features a cross-game structure that pits the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the competition’s largest-ever prize pool.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians
It demanded an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, aid facilities, and relief workers
Updated 07 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced on Sunday an Israeli strike on a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.
On Saturday, the Gaza health ministry said 16 people were killed in a strike on a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA that was sheltering displaced people in Nuseirat, in central Gaza.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of Israel’s systematic targeting of civilians. It also demanded an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, aid facilities, and relief workers.
It highlighted the necessity of activating international accountability mechanisms regarding the ongoing Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions.
Saudi court jails 8 expats over electrical cable thefts
Group used a systematic approach to their crimes, stealing cables and concealing them in a rented location
Updated 07 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: A Saudi court has sentenced eight expatriates to prison terms of up to 10 years after an investigation found the gang orchestrated a series of copper and electrical cable thefts, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution Office said that the group employed a systematic approach to their crimes, stealing electrical cables and concealing them in a rented location, with plans to sell the items later.
The eight were ordered to pay compensation for damages caused by their crimes and will be deported after completing their sentences.