You are here

  • Home
  • Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course
Coco Gauff returns against Emma Navarro during their women’s singles fourth round tennis match on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsd6m

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

LONDON: World number two Coco Gauff was sent crashing out of Wimbledon by American compatriot Emma Navarro on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were firmly locked on an All England Club semifinal collision course.

Gauff’s 6-4, 6-3 fourth round defeat means that only two of the top 10 women’s seeds are left in the tournament.

Elsewhere, unheralded Lulu Sun became the first New Zealand woman to reach the last-eight at Wimbledon, while Madison Keys quit her last-16 clash in floods of tears.

Navarro, ranked 19th, reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with her defeat of US Open champion Gauff.

Gauff, who made the semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open this year, has still to get past the last 16 at Wimbledon, the tournament, where she made her breakthrough as a 15-year-old in 2019.

Her shock defeat followed the unexpected exit of world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round on Saturday.

“I think I played really aggressively. Coco’s an amazing player and I have a ton of respect for her,” said Navarro.

Only fourth-ranked 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini, the world number seven, remain from the top 10 women.

Paolini will be Navarro’s quarter-final opponent.

World number three Alcaraz defeated French 16th seed Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to make the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the ninth time in just 14 appearances.

However, it was another uncomfortable afternoon for the Spaniard, who had needed five sets to see off Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

His erratic performance on Sunday saw him drop serve five times and commit an uncharacteristic 33 unforced errors.

The 21-year-old, bidding to become just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back, eased through the first set under the Center Court roof before crucially saving four break points in the fifth game of the second.

Humbert stormed back, breaking the champion three times in the third set as Alcaraz went spectacularly off the boil.

But Humbert handed over a service break in the 11th game of the fourth set and Alcaraz took full advantage to quickly seal the tie.

“I will be there, fighting until the last ball,” said Alcaraz, who is chasing a fourth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz will take on American 12th seed Tommy Paul, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Over on Court One, top seed Sinner moved into the last-eight with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) win over American 14th seed Ben Shelton.

Sinner, who won his maiden Slam crown at the Australian Open this year, will face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semifinals in a rematch of their final in Melbourne.

“It was a tough match, especially the third set. I had to keep saving set points,” said Sinner, a semifinalist in 2023.

Medvedev, also a semifinalist last year, progressed when 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired in the first set of their last-16 tie with a knee injury.

Sun made history for New Zealand with a three-set victory over Emma Raducanu, shattering home hopes of ending a 47-year wait for a British women’s champion.

The 23-year-old qualifier, ranked at 123, triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 over the 2021 US Open winner.

Sun hit 52 winners against Raducanu, who took a medical time-out in the third set to treat problems with her ankle and back.

“It was a great match against Emma. I really dug deep to get the win,” said Sun.

Sun will next face Croatia’s Donna Vekic, the world number 37, who clinched a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on the back of 33 winners.

American 12th seed Keys was just one game away from a third quarter-final at the All England Club before she was forced to quit against Paolini.

After dropping the first set, Keys hit back to level the match at 3-6, 7-6 (8/6).

The 2017 US Open runner-up then raced into a 5-2 lead in the decider when she suffered a left leg injury in the eighth game.

At 5-4, she took a medical time-out, returned with her left leg bandaged but with her movement severely restricted, she wept openly on court before quitting at 5-5.

“I’m very sorry for her, it’s sad,” said French Open runner-up Paolini, who had never won a grass-court match until two weeks ago.

Topics: Wimbledon Coco Gauff Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
Tennis
Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Tennis
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
  • Raducanu routed ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon third round on Friday to reach the last 16 at a Grand slam for the first time in three years
  • “You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there. I have been burnt a few times,” she said
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Emma Raducanu is finally all smiles again at Wimbledon after the former US Open champion rediscovered the fun factor that made her the golden girl of British tennis before a stunning fall from grace.
Raducanu routed ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon third round on Friday to reach the last 16 at a Grand slam for the first time in three years.
Coming hot on the heels of her emphatic victory against world number 33 Elize Mertens in the second round, Raducanu’s Center Court dismissal of Sakkari was a welcome sign she is back to her best.
The 21-year-old admitted she is in love with tennis again after struggling to deal with the aftermath of her incredible rise to fame.
She went from an unknown schoolgirl to the talk of tennis in two transformative weeks in New York in 2021.
Aged just 18 at the time, Raducanu’s fairytale US Open triumph made her the first British woman to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.
She was also the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a major singles title.
She left Manhattan with the world at her feet, but the problems that have dogged her since provide a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of sudden celebrity.
Raducanu’s form quickly faltered, leading to accusations that she was more concerned by exploiting her success with marketing deals than focusing on tennis.
“When I won I was extremely naive. You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there. I have been burnt a few times,” she said in an interview last year.
Injuries slowed Raducanu’s progress and surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles wiped out most of the 2023 campaign.
She also cycled through a host of coaches as she searched in vain for the winning formula.
But, having opted to skip this year’s clay-court season, Raducanu started the English summer determined to get her career back on track after splitting with billionaire boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli.
Raducanu reached her first grass-court semifinal in Nottingham and then beat a top-10 opponent for the first time, seeing off world number five Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne.
Raducanu still needed a wild card entry into Wimbledon after falling outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings.
She has matched her best run at Wimbledon from three years ago and tellingly described the victory against Sakkari as “up there with the most fun I’ve had on a tennis court“
“I was saying to myself, ‘how many times in your life are you going to play in front of a full Center Court?’
“Winning that match, it’s a beautiful feeling and one that I really want to savour.”
Raducanu’s life changed forever after the US Open success, but the cheerful demeanour and ever-present smile that framed her Flushing Meadows success had disappeared until the last few weeks.
“I’m very grateful just being healthy. It was really painful last year coming here and not being able to compete,” she said.
“Now even when I lost a point, I found myself smiling or laughing to myself because I was just enjoying the battle.”
Faced with a fourth round tie against New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun, Raducanu has a golden opportunity to reach the second Grand Slam quarter-final of her career.
Regardless of how far she goes in the tournament, she sees her Wimbledon run as a reward for countless hours of gruelling rehabilitation and time on the practice court.
“After a lot of losses, it’s very difficult sometimes to keep working and get back up,” she said.
“You have to have in the back of your mind at some point it’s going to pay off.
“I’ve been having so much fun that I really just want to stay. I don’t want to go home.”

Topics: Wimbledon Emma Raducanu Grand Slam

Related

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Tennis
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
Tennis
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Updated 05 July 2024
AP
Follow

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
  • Alcaraz avoided a surprising exit and got past Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2
  • “It’s always a big challenge playing against Frances. As I’ve said many, many times, he’s a really talented player,” Alcaraz said
Updated 05 July 2024
AP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz found himself pushed to a Grand Slam fifth set again, this time at Wimbledon, this time against good pal Frances Tiafoe. And as he usually does under such circumstances, no matter how much trouble he might have been in, Alcaraz surged to the finish.
Alcaraz avoided a surprising exit and got past Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to reach Wimbledon’s fourth round in an entertaining match filled with moments of brilliance and a series of momentum swings across its 3 hours, 50 minutes.
“It’s always a big challenge playing against Frances. As I’ve said many, many times, he’s a really talented player. Really tough to face. And he showed it once again,” Alcaraz said. “It was really, really difficult for me to adapt my game, to find solutions, to try to put him in trouble. But really happy to do it at the end.”
In front of a Center Court crowd that included Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, and under a closed retractable roof that amplified the thuds of rackets-on-balls, grunts and cheers, the third-seeded Alcaraz was outplayed for stretches by No. 29 Tiafoe.
But Alcaraz was better at the business end and improved to 12-1 in his nascent career in fifth sets — including victories in the semifinals and final at the French Open after being down 2-1 in sets en route to the title there last month. Tiafoe fell to 6-13 in five-setters.
Tiafoe was unable to pull out what would have been a surprising victory for someone who arrived at Wimbledon with a sprained ligament in his right knee and a losing record this season.
Sure came close, though.
The 26-year-old American was two points away from getting the chance to serve for the win, getting to love-30 on Alcaraz’s serve at 4-all in the fourth set. But Alcaraz steadied himself and claimed the next four points, capped by an ace at 130 mph (210 kph).
He then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, grabbing a 5-0 lead.
“I served (at) a lot of difficult moments during the fourth set. ... All I was thinking is: ‘OK, fight one more ball, one more ball.’ Thinking about the next point,” Alcaraz said. “And obviously in the tiebreak, I always tell myself that I have to go for it. If I lose it, I lose it, but I have to feel that I went for it all the time.”
The final set featured more one-way traffic. Tiafoe held in the opening game, but that was pretty much that. At 1-all, Alcaraz got the last break he would need by smacking a cross-court backhand passing shot that Tiafoe let fly by; the ball landed right at the baseline, spraying a bit of chalk.
Others into the fourth round with victories on a rainy day were reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini, No. 19 Emma Navarro — the American who eliminated Naomi Osaka earlier in the week — and 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the women’s bracket, and No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 12 Tommy Paul in the men’s.
Gauff, who is seeded No. 2, will face Navarro in an all-American matchup for a quarterfinal berth.
Most of the attention Friday was on Alcaraz and Tiafoe, two known for providing a show. Alcaraz delivered on-the-run, back-to-the-net ‘tweeners and pointed to his ear to ask spectators for more noise; Tiafoe interacted with the fans, too, waving to them to get louder.
These two good-naturedly traded some mild trash talk when they found out they’d be facing each other, and they hugged and chatted at the net when it was over.
Tiafoe stopped playing during a match last month at the Queen’s Club event after hurting his knee, and was just 13-14 in 2024 before Wimbledon, with some of those losses coming against players he referred to as “clowns,” without naming names.
After Tiafoe, who wore a black sleeve on his right knee, slipped and went down to the ground a couple of times Friday, Alcaraz walked around the net to the other side of the court to check on him or offer a hand to help him get to his feet.
There were fewer of the sorts of lengthy, extended exchanges they engaged in at Flushing Meadows a little less than two years ago — when Alcaraz defeated Tiafoe in a five-setter in the US Open semifinals — mostly owing to the speedier grass that tends to end points quickly. Still, there was shared excellence aplenty, including a 22-stroke point that Alcaraz won to help lead 4-2 in the first set.
Tiafoe broke right back and soon owned that set. Alcaraz righted himself in the second. Then it was Tiafoe’s turn to play better in the third. And, ultimately, it was Alcaraz who emerged.
Now Alcaraz will continue to pursue a second consecutive title at the All England Club and his fourth Grand Slam trophy overall, including the recent triumph in Paris that made the 21-year-old Spaniard the youngest man to win a major championship on all three surfaces.

Topics: Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Frances Tiafoe

Related

‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell
Tennis
‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
Tennis
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare

‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell
Updated 05 July 2024
AFP
Follow

‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell
Updated 05 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Andy Murray suffered a losing start in his farewell to Wimbledon on Thursday, weeping openly in front of his adoring fans before admitting: “I wish I could play forever.”

Murray, a two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, and brother Jamie were defeated 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 by Rinky Hijikata and John Peers of Australia in the first round of men’s doubles.

It was the first episode of a retirement three-parter — the 37-year-old is scheduled to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon before he retires at the Paris Olympics.

After having a metal hip inserted in 2019, suffering ankle damage this year and undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon, Murray has reluctantly accepted the writing is on the wall.

His career has yielded three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic golds, a Davis Cup and the world number one ranking.

“Look it’s hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant,” he said.

“I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”

Tears flowed when video tributes were paid to Murray by a number of stars including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Career-long rival Novak Djokovic was courtside to witness Murray’s emotional evening in the spotlight.

“It was obviously really special to play with Jamie,” added Murray.

“We never got chance to do it before (at Wimbledon) and the way things worked out, there was a chance.

“It was a bit of a race to get out here. Physically it wasn’t easy but I am glad we did it.”

Murray received a standing ovation when he walked onto Center Court alongside his brother, older by 15 months and a winner of two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles.

Up in the players’ box, his family, including mother Judy, father William, wife Kim and two of his children joined in the applause.

The famous arena witnessed some of Murray’s most dramatic moments.

His tearful 2012 final loss to Roger Federer was followed by Olympic gold just weeks later.

“I’m not saying I’m the most outgoing or bubbly personality, but I think people probably saw how much I cared about the sport for the first time maybe,” said Murray of that loss to the Swiss great.

In 2013 Murray claimed his first Wimbledon title, ending a 77-year wait for a British male champion, and added another three years later.

On Thursday, the former world number one was treated to ecstatic cheers even when it was announced it was his turn to serve.

Hardly surprisingly, Murray appeared stiff in his movement, not helped by the chilly temperatures, which dipped to 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

The brothers had a set point in the opener, which they were unable to convert.

Hijikata made them pay with a drive forehand down the middle of the court when it came to his turn to capitalize on his team’s set point.

“Let’s go” shouted Andy Murray when he and Jamie staved off break points on his serve in the opening game of the second set.

Murray had grimaced as he struggled on serve — he defiantly punched the air when he prevailed.

Moments later, Murray treated his fans to his trademark, nerve-tingling roar that has regularly bounced around Center Court for the best part of two decades as he unleashed a winning forehand for a 2-0 lead in the second set.

The euphoria was brief as left-handed Jamie was broken.

Peers unintentionally speared a fierce forehand at the body of Andy Murray and immediately apologized.

Jamie dropped serve again as the Australian pair moved into a 4-3 lead, with Hijikata eventually sealing victory with a smart backhand down the center.

Topics: Andy Murray Wimbledon

Related

Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team
Tennis
Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team
Andy Murray playing only doubles at his last Wimbledon after surgery
Sport
Andy Murray playing only doubles at his last Wimbledon after surgery

Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare

Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
Updated 04 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare

Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
  • Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 but had to save two break points midway through the fourth set before seeing off the challenge of the world number 277
  • “I had never seen him play so there is always the element of surprise,” admitted Djokovic
Updated 04 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was made to fight by British outsider Jacob Fearnley before reaching the third round for the 18th time on Thursday.
Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 but had to save two break points midway through the fourth set before seeing off the challenge of the world number 277.
“I had never seen him play so there is always the element of surprise,” admitted Djokovic.
“He had nothing to lose and served well. I was a little lucky in the fourth set. I could have won the match in three and it could have gone to a fifth.
“The way he was playing, I’m glad it didn’t.”
The 37-year-old Djokovic had cruised through the first two sets on Center Court against a player who was making his Grand Slam debut this week.
He was a break up in the third to lead 3-2 but Fearnley, who was still playing university tennis in the United States last month, retrieved the break immediately.
He then rode the momentum to claim the third set.
Fearnley forced the 24-time Grand Slam champion to save two break points in the sixth game of the fourth set.
Djokovic made the Briton pay for his failure to convert the advantage and gained a final crucial break in the 11th game before serving out the match.
“I didn’t really feel comfortable in my own skin in the third and fourth sets,” said Djokovic.
“But sometimes you have rough days when you don’t feel your best. It’s a win and I’ll take it.”
Djokovic fired 34 winners past Fearnley, whose 42 winners were canceled out by an unforced error count of 49.
World number two Djokovic will take on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin for a place in the last 16.

Topics: Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Jacob Fearnley

Related

Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team
Tennis
Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
Tennis
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner

Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team

Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team

Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team
  • The pair were Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles
  • The two-time Wimbledon singles champion will also play men’s doubles with his brother Jamie at the All England Club
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon in an eye-catching all-British mixed doubles pairing as part of his emotional farewell to the tournament.
The pair were Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles due to his failure to regain full fitness following a back operation.
The two-time Wimbledon singles champion will also play men’s doubles with his brother Jamie at the All England Club, launching their campaign on Center Court on Thursday.
The mixed doubles event starts the following day.
Murray played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, making it to the third round, but it will be a Grand Slam debut in doubles for Raducanu.
The Scot, who has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, was asked after practice on Wednesday how the new doubles pairing had come about.
“Yesterday I was chatting to my team, they were discussing mixed and then last night I messaged her coach and just said, ‘Look, do you think this is something that maybe she’d be up for doing?’” he said.
Raducanu was quick to accept the proposal from the former world number one.
“Thankfully I got quite a quick reply,” said Murray. “It was quite late yesterday evening when I sent the message, it would have been after nine, so I was a bit worried she might be in bed, but I got a quick reply. She said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it’.”
Speaking earlier this week, Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, said teaming up with Murray at Wimbledon was “a childhood dream.”
Murray, now ranked 113th in the world, said despite his new partner’s inexperience, she would be well-suited to the format.
“She’s obviously unbelievably competitive and likes playing in the big stadiums and stuff with crowds so I expect she’ll deal with that really well,” he said.
He added: “She’s a brilliant returner and great ball striker so I’d imagine she’ll deal with returning guys’ serves well. And, when she’s getting into exchanges at the back of the court, she’ll be really good.”
The British pair face a tough opening contest against Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai.
El Salvador’s Arevalo last month won the men’s doubles title for the second time at the French Open while China’s Zhang is also a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
Raducanu eased into the third round of the Wimbledon singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Elize Mertens on Wednesday.

Topics: Wimbledon Emma Raducanu Andy Murray

Related

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
Tennis
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
Tennis
Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round

Latest updates

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
Hezbollah targets Israeli mountain base in ‘largest’ air attack
Hezbollah targets Israeli mountain base in ‘largest’ air attack
Meet the Saudi athletes preparing for the Paris Olympics
Meet the Saudi athletes preparing for the Paris Olympics
UK’s Starmer uges ‘caution’ on Israel-Lebanon border
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra on July 4, 2024. (AFP)
Saudi students switch up a gear in high-octane F1 finals
Saudi students switch up a gear in high-octane F1 finals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.