French leftist leader Melenchon says left 'ready to govern'

French leftist leader Melenchon says left ‘ready to govern’
Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), founder of left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), speaks at La Rotonde Stalingrad in Paris on July 7, 2024 as results of the second round of France's legislative election showed a leftist alliance New Popular Front taking the most seats. (AFP)
French leftist leader Melenchon says left ‘ready to govern’
French MP of left wing party La France Insoumise (LFI) Manuel Bompard (2nd R), flanked by other party leaders, speaks in front of party supporters at La Rotonde Stalingrad in Paris on July 7, 2024, following the first results of the second round of France's legislative election. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
French leftist leader Melenchon says left ‘ready to govern’

French leftist leader Melenchon says left ‘ready to govern’
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
PARIS: The French left is “ready to govern,” divisive hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said Sunday, after predictions showed a broad left-wing alliance could be the largest group in parliament ahead of the far right.
“Our people have clearly rejected the worst-case scenario,” said the three-time presidential candidate of the France Unbowed (LFI) party.
Leftist parties including LFI, the Socialist Party, the Greens and the Communist Party joined forces last month to form the New Popular Front (NFP) after President Emmanuel Macron called snap polls.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal “has to go... The New Popular Front is ready to govern,” Melenchon said.
It is unclear who might be the alliance’s top candidate to be prime minister, with Melenchon a divisive figure even among some supporters of his own party.
Within Melenchon’s party, LFI lawmaker Clementine Autain called on the NFP alliance to gather on Monday to decide on a suitable candidate for prime minister.
The alliance, “in all its diversity,” needed “to decide on a balance point to be able to govern,” she said, adding neither former Socialist president Francois Hollande nor Melenchon would do.
The leader of the Socialist Party (PS) Olivier Faure urged “democracy” within the left-wing alliance so they could work together.
“To move forward together we need democracy within our ranks,” he said.
“No outside remarks will come and impose themselves on us,” he said in a thinly veiled criticism of Melenchon.

Raphael Glucksmann, co-president of the smaller pro-European Place Publique party in the alliance, said everyone was going to have to “behave like adults.”
In the projections, “we’re ahead, but in a divided parliament... so people are going to have to behave like adults,” he said.
“People are going to have to talk to each other.”
Communist leader Fabien Roussel, who lost his seat in the first round, said the left would rise up to the task ahead.
“The French have asked us to succeed. And we accept that challenge,” he said.
Marine Tondelier, the 37-year-old leader of the Greens, said it was too early to start suggesting the name of a prime minister.
But “we will rule,” she said.
Macron made the gamble of calling the parliamentary polls three years early after the far right trounced his centrist allies in European elections.
Stephane Sejourne, the secretary-general of Macron’s Renaissance party who has been foreign minister, won a seat in Sunday’s polls.
It is “obvious... Melenchon and a certain number of his allies cannot govern France,” he said.
“The lawmakers from the centrist bloc will ensure this in parliament.”
 

Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 20 missing

Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 20 missing
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 20 missing

Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 20 missing
  • Officials say about 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
JAKARTA: A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday.
About 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo’s Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson.
He said rescuers saved two injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. Rescuers are still searching for 20 others who were reported missing, he said.
Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall

Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
AP
Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall

Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall
  • Beryl remained a tropical storm as it churned toward the middle Texas coast
  • Along the Texas coast, many residents and business owners take the typical storm precautions
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
AP

MATAGORDA, Texas: Beryl began lashing coastal Texas with rain and intensifying winds Sunday as residents boarded up windows, left beach towns under evacuation orders and prepared for the powerful storm that has already cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.
Beryl remained a tropical storm late Sunday as it churned toward the middle Texas coast but was expected to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was projected to come ashore around Matagorda Bay, an area about 161 kilometers south of Houston.
Tropical storm winds extended 185 kilometers from the center, and the hurricane center warned residents to be prepared for possible flash flooding in parts of middle, upper and eastern Texas as well as Arkansas as the storm gradually turns to the north and then northeast later Monday.
Texas officials warned the storm would cause power outages and flooding but also expressed worry that not enough coastal residents and beach vacationers in Beryl’s path were heeding warnings to leave.
“One of the things that kind of trigger our concern a little bit, we’ve looked at all of the roads leaving the coast and the maps are still green,” said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is serving as the state’s acting governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is traveling overseas. “So we don’t see many people leaving.”
Along the Texas coast, many residents and business owners took the typical storm precautions, but also expressed uncertainty about the storm’s intensity.
In Port Lavaca, Jimmy May fastened plywood over the windows of his electrical supply company and said he wasn’t concerned about the possible storm surge. He recalled that his business had escaped flooding in a previous hurricane that brought a six-meter storm surge.
“In town, you know, if you’re in the low-lying areas, obviously, you need to get out of there,” he said.
At the nearby marina, Percy Roberts showed his neighbor Ken Waller how to properly secure his boat as heavy winds rolled in from the bay Sunday evening.
“This is actually going to be the first hurricane I’m going to be experiencing,” Waller said, noting that he’s a little nervous but feels safe following Roberts’ lead. “Pray for the best but expect the worst, I guess.”
Farther down the coast in Freeport, Mark Richardson, a 64-year-old retiree, said homeowners were busy “trying to tie everything down” and worried that Beryl had people unsure about where along the Texas coast it would make landfall. He spent Sunday morning on the beach and said ocean swells were quickly rising.
“The ocean is getting very angry, very fast,” he said.
The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas. The storm ripped off doors, windows and roofs with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic’s record warmth.
Three times in its one week of life, Beryl has gained 56 kph in wind speed in 24 hours or less, the official weather service definition of rapid intensification.
Beryl’s explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water of the Atlantic and Caribbean, and what the Atlantic hurricane belt can expect for the rest of the storm season, experts said.
Texas officials warned people along the entire coastline to prepare for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind. The hurricane warning extended from Baffin Bay, south of Corpus Christi, to Sargent, south of Houston.
Beryl lurked as another potential heavy rain event for Houston, where storms in recent months have knocked out power across the nation’s fourth-largest city and flooded neighborhoods. A flash flood watch was in effect for a wide swath of the Texas coast, where forecasters expected Beryl to dump as much as 25 centimeters of rain in some areas.
Potential storm surges between 1.22 meters and 2.13 meters above ground level were forecast around Matagorda. The warnings extended to the same coastal areas where Hurricane Harvey came ashore in 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane, far more powerful than Beryl’s expected intensity by the time the storm reaches landfall.
Those looking to catch a flight out of the area could find that option all but impossible as Beryl closed in. Hundreds of flights from Houston’s two major commercial airports had been delayed by midafternoon Sunday and dozens more canceled, according to FlightAware data.
In Corpus Christi, officials asked visitors to cut their trips short and return home early if possible. Residents were advised to secure homes by boarding up windows if necessary and using sandbags to guard against possible flooding.
The White House said Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent emergency responders, search-and-rescue teams, bottled water, and other resources along the coast.
Several coastal counties called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Local officials also banned beach camping and urged tourists traveling on the Fourth of July holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.
Beryl earlier this week battered Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula.
Before hitting Mexico, Beryl wrought destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados. Three people were reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica.
Beryl would be the 10th hurricane to hit Texas in July since 1851 and the fourth in the last 25 years, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
AP
Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during visit
  • India has avoided condemning Russia's war in Ukraine while emphasizing need for peaceful settlement
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: India’s prime minister begins a two-day visit to Russia on Monday, his first since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, a war that has complicated the relationship between the longtime allies and pushed Russia closer to India’s rival China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, whom he last saw in Russia in 2019, in the far eastern port of Vladivostok. The two leaders also met in person in September 2022 in Uzbekistan, at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization bloc.
Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies that shut most Western markets off to Russian exports.
Under Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement.
The partnership between Moscow and New Delhi has become fraught, however, since Russia started developing closer ties with India’s main rival, China, because of the hostilities in Ukraine.
Modi notably stayed away last week from the most recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Kazakhstan.
Chietigj Bajpaee, senior South Asia research fellow at the UK-based Chatham House, said India is becoming increasingly estranged from forums in which Russia and China play a prominent role.
“This is evident in India’s relatively low key presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last year, and now the decision by Modi not to attend this year’s summit,” Bajpaee said.
A confrontation in June 2020 along the disputed China-India border dramatically altered their already touchy relationship as the rival troops fought with rocks, clubs and fists. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed. Tensions have since persisted despite talks.
Those tensions have seeped into how New Delhi looks at Moscow.
“Russia’s relations with China have been a matter of some concern for India in the context of Chinese increased assertiveness in the region,” D. Bala Venkatesh Verma, a former Indian ambassador to Russia, told The Associated Press.
But Modi also will seek to continue close relations with Russia, an important trading partner and major defense supplier for India.
Since Western sanctions blocked Russian oil exports after the start of the Ukraine war, India has become a key buyer of Russian oil. It now gets more than 40 percent of its oil imports from Russia, according to analysts.
India is also strongly dependent on Russia for military supplies, but with Moscow’s supply line hit by the fighting in Ukraine, India has been diversifying its defense procurements, buying more from the US, Israel, France and Italy.
“Defense cooperation will clearly be a priority area,” Bajpaee said, adding that 60 percent of India’s military equipment and systems is “still of Russian origin.”
“We’ve seen some delay in the deliveries of spare parts ... following the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “I believe both countries are due to conclude a military logistics agreement, which would pave the way for more defense exchanges.”
India has adopted a neutral stance, neither condemning nor condoning Russia’s war on Ukraine, and has called for negotiations to end the fighting. That in turn has bolstered Putin’s efforts to counter what he calls the West’s domination of global affairs.
Facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for actions over the war in Ukraine, Putin’s foreign travel has been relatively sparse in recent years, so Modi’s trip could help the Russian leader boost his image.
“We kind of see Putin going on a nostalgia trip — you know, he was in Vietnam, he was in North Korea,” said Theresa Fallon, an analyst at the Center for Russia, Europe, Asia Studies. “In my view, he’s trying to demonstrate that he’s not a vassal to China, that he has options, that Russia is still a great power.”
Alexander Gabuev, head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that Putin’s interactions on the world stage show he “is far from isolated” and that Russia is not a country to be discounted.
Trade development also will figure strongly in the talks, particularly intentions to develop a maritime corridor between India’s major port of Chennai and Vladivostok, the gateway to Russia’s Far East.
India-Russia trade has seen a sharp increase, touching close to $65 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, due to strong energy cooperation, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters Friday.
Imports from Russia touched $60 billion and exports from India $4 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, Kwatra said. India’s financial year runs from April to March.
He said India was trying to correct the trade imbalance with Russia by increasing its exports. India’s top exports to Russia include drugs and pharmaceutical products, telecom instruments, iron and steel, marine products and machinery.
Its top imports from Russia include crude oil and petroleum products, coal and coke, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, fertilizer, vegetable oil, gold and silver.

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
  • The plea, which requires a federal judge’s approval, would brand the planemaker a convicted felon
  • Charge relates to two 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia over a five-month period in 2018 and 2019
Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge to resolve a US Justice Department investigation linked to two 737 MAX fatal crashes, a government official said on Sunday.
The plea, which requires a federal judge’s approval, would brand the planemaker a convicted felon. Boeing will also pay a criminal fine of $243.6 million, a Justice Department official said.
The charge relates to two 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia over a five-month period in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people and prompted the families of the victims to demand that Boeing face prosecution.
A guilty plea potentially threatens the company’s ability to secure lucrative government contracts with the likes of the US Defense Department and NASA, although it could seek waivers. Boeing became exposed to criminal prosecution after the Justice Department in May found the company violated a 2021 settlement involving the fatal crashes.
Still, the plea spares Boeing a contentious trial that could have exposed many of the company’s decisions leading up to the fatal MAX plane crashes to even greater public scrutiny. It would also make it easier for the company, which will have a new CEO later this year, to try to move forward as it seeks approval for its planned acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems.
Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing has also agreed to invest at least $455 million over the next three years to strengthen its safety and compliance programs, the official said. DOJ will appoint a third-party monitor to oversee the firm’s compliance. The monitor will have to publicly file with the court annual reports on the company’s progress.
The Justice Department on June 30 offered a plea agreement to Boeing and gave the company until the end of the week to take the deal or face a trial on a charge of conspiring to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration in connection with a key software feature tied to the fatal crashes.
After being briefed last week on the DOJ’s offer, a lawyer for some of the families criticized it as a “sweetheart deal.” They have vowed to oppose the deal in court.
The Justice Department’s push to charge Boeing has deepened an ongoing crisis engulfing Boeing since a separate January in-flight blowout exposed continuing safety and quality issues at the planemaker.
A panel blew off a new Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet during a Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight, just two days before the 2021 deferred prosecution agreement that had shielded the company from prosecution over the previous fatal crashes expired. The agreement only covers Boeing’s conduct before the fatal crashes and does not shield the planemaker from any other potential investigations or charges related to the January incident or other conduct.
Boeing is pleading guilty to making knowingly false representations to the Federal Aviation Administration about having expanded a key software feature used on the MAX to operate at low speeds. The new software saved Boeing money by requiring less intensive training for pilots.
The Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is a software feature designed to automatically push the airplane’s nose down in certain conditions. It was tied to the two crashes that led to the FAA’s grounding the plane for 20 months, an action that cost Boeing $20 billion, and the government lifted in November 2020.
As part of the deal, Boeing’s board of directors will meet with relatives of those killed in the MAX crashes, the official said.
The agreement does not shield any executives, the DOJ official said, though charges against individuals are seen as unlikely due to the statute of limitations.
The agreed penalty will be Boeing’s second fine of $243.6 million related to the fatal crashes — bringing the full fine to the maximum allowed. The company paid the fine previously as part of 2021’s $2.5 billion settlement. The $243.6 million fine represented the amount Boeing saved by not implementing full-flight simulator training.
Families of the victims of those crashes slammed the previous agreement and earlier this year pressed the Justice Department to seek as much as $25 billion from Boeing.
This year, the DOJ has held several meetings to hear from the victims’ families as they investigated Boeing’s breach of the 2021 deal.

